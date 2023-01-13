Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TYA   IT0000214293

TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.

(TYA)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:07 2023-01-13 am EST
11.75 EUR   +1.29%
02:02pTuscany Airports, number of passengers transited in 2022 up to 3 digits
AN
12:00pToscana Aeroporti S P A : Over 6.7 million passengers handled in 2022, up 137% on 2021 and equal to 81.4% traffic for 2019, a record year for Toscana Aeroporti
PU
2022Toscana Aeroporti sells majority stake in subsidiary Handling
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tuscany Airports, number of passengers transited in 2022 up to 3 digits

01/13/2023 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Toscana Aeroporti Spa reported Friday that the Tuscan Airport System recorded 6.7 million passengers in 2022, up 137 percent over 2021. Despite the release of the Omicron variant at the beginning of the year, the results in the following months allowed the Tuscan Airport System to close 2022 with 81 percent of 2019 volumes, a record year for Toscana Aeroporti.

An even greater recovery was observed for air movements, 68,893, which reached 87 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Specifically, in 2022 passengers on domestic flights reached 88 percent of 2019 domestic passengers while international passengers, historically prevalent in the Tuscan Airport System and most affected by travel restrictions, 79 percent of pre-pandemic passenger numbers.

The load factor of scheduled flights is also up sharply, rising from 68 percent in 2021 to 80 percent in 2022 and firmly approaching the figure - 84 percent - of 2019.

Also significant was the cargo result, which, with 14,907 tons of cargo transported in 2022, was 13 percent above 2019 volumes.

Toscana Aeroporti on Friday closed in the green by 1.3 percent at EUR11.75 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
02:02pTuscany Airports, number of passengers transited in 2022 up to 3 digits
AN
12:00pToscana Aeroporti S P A : Over 6.7 million passengers handled in 2022, up 137% on 2021 and..
PU
2022Toscana Aeroporti sells majority stake in subsidiary Handling
AN
2022Toscana Aeroporti S P A : Closing of the sale of Toscana Aeroporti Handling S.r.l.
PU
2022Alisud S.P.A. completed the acquisition of 80% stake in Toscana Aeroporti Handling Srl ..
CI
2022Toscana Aeroporti S P A : Agreement for the sale of Toscana Aeroporti Handling S.r.l.
PU
2022Alisud S.P.A. agreed to acquire 80% stake in Toscana Aeroporti Handling Srl from Toscan..
CI
2022Toscana Aeroporti S P A : The Board of Directors approves the Interim Financial Report at ..
PU
2022Toscana Aeroporti S P A : Filed of Interim Financial Report as at September 30, 2022
PU
2022Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 103 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2022 -2,00 M -2,16 M -2,16 M
Net Debt 2022 98,1 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2022 -105x
Yield 2022 3,28%
Capitalization 216 M 234 M 234 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Toscana Aeroporti S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,60 €
Average target price 12,80 €
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Naldi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marco Forte Head-Administration & Financial Planning
Marco Carrai Chairman
Edoardo Marroni Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mario de Pascale Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSCANA AEROPORTI S.P.A.0.43%234
AENA S.M.E., S.A.12.66%21 441
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.0.50%21 089
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS7.59%14 373
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.77%8 650
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.11.11%8 029