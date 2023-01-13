Tuscany Airports, number of passengers transited in 2022 up to 3 digits

(Alliance News) - Toscana Aeroporti Spa reported Friday that the Tuscan Airport System recorded 6.7 million passengers in 2022, up 137 percent over 2021. Despite the release of the Omicron variant at the beginning of the year, the results in the following months allowed the Tuscan Airport System to close 2022 with 81 percent of 2019 volumes, a record year for Toscana Aeroporti.

An even greater recovery was observed for air movements, 68,893, which reached 87 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Specifically, in 2022 passengers on domestic flights reached 88 percent of 2019 domestic passengers while international passengers, historically prevalent in the Tuscan Airport System and most affected by travel restrictions, 79 percent of pre-pandemic passenger numbers.

The load factor of scheduled flights is also up sharply, rising from 68 percent in 2021 to 80 percent in 2022 and firmly approaching the figure - 84 percent - of 2019.

Also significant was the cargo result, which, with 14,907 tons of cargo transported in 2022, was 13 percent above 2019 volumes.

