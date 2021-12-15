Notice Regarding Transfer of Assets to Tosei REIT Investment Corporation (PDF:115.9 KB)

Note: This English document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Tosei Corporation assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

[Translation] December 15, 2021

To whom it may concern

4-5-4 Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo Tosei Corporation President and CEO: Seiichiro Yamaguchi

Securities code: 8923 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section) Securities code: S2D (Singapore Exchange, Main Board)

Contact: Noboru Hirano, Director and CFO TEL: +81-3-5439-8807

Notice Regarding Transfer of Assets to Tosei REIT Investment Corporation

Tosei Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that it decided to transfer inventory assets to Tosei REIT Investment Corporation.

1. Details of assets to be transferred (Assets transferred from the Company and Tosei Group companies)

Planned Assets to be transferred Zoning Location Tansfer transfer （inventories） source amount ( million) (1) Hon-Atsugi Tosei Building Ⅱ Office Atsugi-shi, Kanagawa 1,115 (2) Chiba-Chūō Tosei Building Office Chiba-shi, Chiba 833 (3) T's garden Koshigaya-Ōbukuro Residential Koshigaya-shi, Saitama Tosei 804 (4) T's garden Kajigaya Residential Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa 790 (5) T's garden Tsuzuki-Fureainooka Residential Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa 660 (6) Cerulean City Residential Higashikurume-shi, Tokyo TRI* 1,060 (7) Green Star Heights Residential Arakawa-ku, Tokyo TC* 620 Total 5,882

TRI; Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd. (100% Subsidiary of the Company)

TC; Tosei Community Co., Ltd. (100% Subsidiary of the Company)

2. Summary of buyer of assets

Name Tosei REIT Investment Corporation Address of head office 4-5-4 Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo Representative Executive Officer Takayoshi Kitajima 3. Timeframe of transfer Contract date December 15, 2021 Transfer date December 24, 2021 (scheduled)

Please take note that completion of the necessary decision-making procedures by the transferee and completion of the necessary funds procurement before the transfer date have been set as conditions precedent to the asset transfer.

4. Impact on earnings forecasts

The impact of this asset transfer will be reflected in the business forecast for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2022 to be announced on January 12, 2022.

End