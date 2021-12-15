Notice Regarding Transfer of Assets to Tosei REIT Investment Corporation (PDF:115.9 KB)

Log in
Notice Regarding Transfer of Assets to Tosei REIT Investment Corporation

12/15/2021
Note: This English document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Tosei Corporation assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

[Translation] December 15, 2021

To whom it may concern

4-5-4 Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo Tosei Corporation President and CEO: Seiichiro Yamaguchi

Securities code: 8923 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section) Securities code: S2D (Singapore Exchange, Main Board)

Contact: Noboru Hirano, Director and CFO TEL: +81-3-5439-8807

Notice Regarding Transfer of Assets to Tosei REIT Investment Corporation

Tosei Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that it decided to transfer inventory assets to Tosei REIT Investment Corporation.

1. Details of assets to be transferred (Assets transferred from the Company and Tosei Group companies)

Planned

Assets to be transferred

Zoning

Location

Tansfer

transfer

inventories

source

amount

( million)

(1)

Hon-Atsugi Tosei Building

Office

Atsugi-shi, Kanagawa

1,115

(2)

Chiba-Chūō Tosei Building

Office

Chiba-shi, Chiba

833

(3)

T's garden Koshigaya-Ōbukuro

Residential

Koshigaya-shi, Saitama

Tosei

804

(4)

T's garden Kajigaya

Residential

Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa

790

(5)

T's garden Tsuzuki-Fureainooka

Residential

Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa

660

(6)

Cerulean City

Residential

Higashikurume-shi, Tokyo

TRI*

1,060

(7)

Green Star Heights

Residential

Arakawa-ku, Tokyo

TC*

620

Total

5,882

  • TRI; Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd. (100% Subsidiary of the Company)
  • TC; Tosei Community Co., Ltd. (100% Subsidiary of the Company)

2. Summary of buyer of assets

Name

Tosei REIT Investment Corporation

Address of head office

4-5-4 Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Representative

Executive Officer Takayoshi Kitajima

3. Timeframe of transfer

Contract date

December 15, 2021

Transfer date

December 24, 2021 (scheduled)

Please take note that completion of the necessary decision-making procedures by the transferee and completion of the necessary funds procurement before the transfer date have been set as conditions precedent to the asset transfer.

4. Impact on earnings forecasts

The impact of this asset transfer will be reflected in the business forecast for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2022 to be announced on January 12, 2022.

End

Disclaimer

TOSEI Corporation published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 06:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
