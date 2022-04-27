TOSEI : ESG REPORT 2021

ŋņŊļŀ ľŉņŌŇ ļŊľ ŉļŇņŉŋ ĩħĩ1 ĺņŅŋļŅŋŊ  ԚԵՇՇԱԷԵӨԶՆՃՁӨthe Management 4 • Message from the President and CEO

• Message from the Chairman of ESG Promotion Committee  TOSEI Group's Sustainability 6 • Our Approach to Sustainability

• ESG Promotion System

• Mid-term Management Plan "Infinite Potential 2023"

• Participation in Initiatives

• Commitment to SDGs  ԏՂՊԺՆՃՂՁԵՂՈ 10 • Vision

• Target and Progress

• Climate Change

• Biodiversity

• Environmental Pollution and Resources

• Sustainability Finance

• Environmental Real Estate Certifications  ԢՃԳԺԱՀ 28 • Labor Environment

• Response to Social Needs

• Social Contribution  ԑՃՊԵՆՂԱՂԳԵ 50 • Corporate Governance

• Compliance and Risk Management

• Disclosure z External Evaluations 66 ÀӨԡԵՄՃՆՈԺՂԷӨԟԵՆԺՃԴ ӠӨӨԐԺՇԳԱՀӨՍԵԱՆӨӼӺӼ1 ӨӨӨӨӲFՆՃՁӨԎԵԳԵՁԲԵՆӨӻӶӨӼӺ20ӨՈՃӨԝՃՊԵՁԲԵՆӨӽӺӶӨӼӺӼ1Ӵ

 Message from the Managament

The Tosei Group's corporate philosophy is to "create new value and inspiration in all aspects of real estate." With environmental and social issues growing increasingly serious, we recognize that the creation of new value that society demands through our corporate activities is the realization of a sustainable society.

As part of its CSR activities, the Group has long promoted the revitalization and development of real estate with an awareness of reducing environmental impact, in addition the enhancement of corporate governance.In January 2019, we established the Tosei Group ESG Policy and ESG Action Guidelines to re-integrate and further develop our activities as ESG management, and established a promotion system.In addition, since 2020, we have been aware of the roles that the Group should play in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the United Nations, and have been planning products and services aimed at contributing to SDGs in established businesses such as real estate revitalization and condominium and detached house development.Amid a rapidly changing social environment, people's lifestyles and values are becoming increasingly diverse, and there is also a need for reforms in the style and value of real estate.

The Tosei Group will strive to practice ESG management that gives consideration to sustainability while continuing to respond flexibly to changes in the social environment so that we can continue to be a company with existence value for all stakeholders.

The President and CEO

Seiichiro Yamaguchi

Message from the Chairman of ESG Promotion Committee

The Tosei Group has formulated a medium-term management plan, "Infinite Potential 2023," which begins in 2021, and has established basic policies for ESG promotion in both its business activities and management infrastructure.

In business activities, Tosei Group aims to expand existing businesses by planning products and providing services with an awareness of environmental issues such as climate change, and social issues such as diversity and disaster prevention. In addition, in our management infrastructure, we will promote sustainability-conscious business management and further enhancement of corporate governance.

In order to smoothly promote the initiatives set forth in these basic policies, the ESG Promotion Committee will play a central role in monitoring the status of initiatives at relevant departments, including group companies, and will work in close collaboration to steadily achieve the plans.

CFO and Senior Executive Officer

Chairman of ESG Promotion Committee

Noboru Hirano