Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tosei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8923   JP3595070008

TOSEI CORPORATION

(8923)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/27 02:00:00 am EDT
1059.00 JPY   -1.30%
12:26pTOSEI : Esg report 2021
PU
04/08TOSEI : Quarterly Securities Report FY2022 1Q
PU
04/07Tosei's Q1 Attributable Profit Gains 18%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TOSEI : ESG REPORT 2021

04/27/2022 | 12:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ŋņŊļŀ ľŉņŌŇ ļŊľ ŉļŇņŉŋ ĩħĩ1

ĺņŅŋļŅŋŊ

ԚԵՇՇԱԷԵӨԶՆՃՁӨthe Management

4

  • Message from the President and CEO

  • Message from the Chairman of

    ESG Promotion Committee

TOSEI Group's Sustainability

6

  • Our Approach to Sustainability

  • ESG Promotion System

  • Mid-term Management Plan "Infinite Potential 2023"

  • Participation in Initiatives

  • Commitment to SDGs

ԏՂՊԺՆՃՂՁԵՂՈ 10

  • Vision

  • Target and Progress

  • Climate Change

  • Biodiversity

  • Environmental Pollution and Resources

  • Sustainability Finance

  • Environmental Real Estate Certifications

ԢՃԳԺԱՀ 28

  • Labor Environment

  • Response to Social Needs

  • Social Contribution

ԑՃՊԵՆՂԱՂԳԵ 50

  • Corporate Governance

  • Compliance and Risk Management

  • Disclosure

z External Evaluations 66

ÀӨԡԵՄՃՆՈԺՂԷӨԟԵՆԺՃԴ

ӠӨӨԐԺՇԳԱՀӨՍԵԱՆӨӼӺӼ1 ӨӨӨӨӲFՆՃՁӨԎԵԳԵՁԲԵՆӨӻӶӨӼӺ20ӨՈՃӨԝՃՊԵՁԲԵՆӨӽӺӶӨӼӺӼ1Ӵ

Message from the Managament

The Tosei Group's corporate philosophy is to "create new value and inspiration in all aspects of real estate." With environmental and social issues growing increasingly serious, we recognize that the creation of new value that society demands through our corporate activities is the realization of a sustainable society.

As part of its CSR activities, the Group has long promoted the revitalization and development of real estate with an awareness of reducing environmental impact, in addition the enhancement of corporate governance.In January 2019, we established the Tosei Group ESG Policy and ESG Action Guidelines to re-integrate and further develop our activities as ESG management, and established a promotion system.In addition, since 2020, we have been aware of the roles that the Group should play in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the United Nations, and have been planning products and services aimed at contributing to SDGs in established businesses such as real estate revitalization and condominium and detached house development.Amid a rapidly changing social environment, people's lifestyles and values are becoming increasingly diverse, and there is also a need for reforms in the style and value of real estate.

The Tosei Group will strive to practice ESG management that gives consideration to sustainability while continuing to respond flexibly to changes in the social environment so that we can continue to be a company with existence value for all stakeholders.

The President and CEO

Seiichiro Yamaguchi

Message from the Chairman of ESG Promotion Committee

The Tosei Group has formulated a medium-term management plan, "Infinite Potential 2023," which begins in 2021, and has established basic policies for ESG promotion in both its business activities and management infrastructure.

In business activities, Tosei Group aims to expand existing businesses by planning products and providing services with an awareness of environmental issues such as climate change, and social issues such as diversity and disaster prevention. In addition, in our management infrastructure, we will promote sustainability-conscious business management and further enhancement of corporate governance.

In order to smoothly promote the initiatives set forth in these basic policies, the ESG Promotion Committee will play a central role in monitoring the status of initiatives at relevant departments, including group companies, and will work in close collaboration to steadily achieve the plans.

CFO and Senior Executive Officer

Chairman of ESG Promotion Committee

Noboru Hirano

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TOSEI Corporation published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 16:25:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOSEI CORPORATION
12:26pTOSEI : Esg report 2021
PU
04/08TOSEI : Quarterly Securities Report FY2022 1Q
PU
04/07Tosei's Q1 Attributable Profit Gains 18%
MT
04/05TOSEI : Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year 2022（PDF 411KB）..
PU
04/05TOSEI : Presentation Materials for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year 2022（P..
PU
04/05TOSEI : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year Endin..
PU
04/05Tosei Corporation Provides Year-End Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending Novemb..
CI
04/05Tosei Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending No..
CI
03/29Tosei Completes $4 Million Repurchase of Shares
MT
03/28TOSEI : Notice Regarding the Status and Completion of Repurchase of the Company's Shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 77 000 M 604 M 604 M
Net income 2022 8 050 M 63,2 M 63,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,25x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 50 103 M 393 M 393 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 638
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart TOSEI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tosei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSEI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 059,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiichiro Yamaguchi President & Representative Director
Shunsuke Yamaguchi Director, Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Nobuto Fujiwara Executive Officer & Head-Business Administration
Kenichi Shotoku Independent Outside Director
Hiroyuki Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSEI CORPORATION6.24%399
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.27%34 495
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.33.53%34 385
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.12.41%32 079
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.64%31 492
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.22%29 619