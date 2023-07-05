ԵՇՇԱԷԵӨԶՆՃՁӨՈԸԵӨ ԱՂԱԷԱՁԵՂՈ

The Tosei Group's corporate philosophy is to "create new value and inspiration in all aspects of real estate." In this time of serious environmental and social issues, we recognize that creating a sustainable society through our corporate activities is the "creation of new value" demanded by the world. With climate change becoming a pressing issue globally, companies have a greater responsibility to fulfill in order to realize a low carbon society and a circulating society, and the demand for sustainability management is further increasing.

In this business environment, we established the Tosei Group ESG Policy and ESG Action Guidelines in January 2019, and set up a system to promote them. Since 2020, we are promoting our business activities in recognition of our role in achieving SDGs (the Sustainable Development Goals) set forth by the United Nations.

We aim to grow through the portfolio management of six businesses. In particular, we position as growth drivers the Revitalization Business, which contributes to the utilization of existing resources and the reduction of environmental impact, and the Development Business, which promotes initiatives that contribute to environmental friendliness and comfort, such as energy conservation and the introduction of IoT, and our stable businesses, such as the Leasing, Fund, Management, and Hotel Businesses, will also strive to approach environmental and social issues according to the ESG Policy and the ESG Action Guidelines.

With the spread of COVID-19 since 2020, people's values and lifestyles have become even more diverse. The Tosei Group will continue to strive for ESG management in consideration of sustainability in order to continue to be a company with value to all stakeholders, while responding flexibly to changes in the social environment.

The President and CEO

Seiichiro Yamaguchi