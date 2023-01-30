Tosei : 【Appendix】Real Estate Market Conditions

Revitalization Business Market II (Small to mid-sized real estate transaction volume in the Greater Tokyo Area)

The real estate transaction volume

(properties priced lower than ¥1 billion) in the Tokyo Metropolitan area is estimated

to be approx. ¥10 trillion.*1

(Offices, apartments, commercial facilities, and warehouses)

*1 Source : Estimates by Tosei based on the data from Real estate brokerage companies "real estate brokerage results", Ministry of Justice : "The number of real estate registration" and our Company's sales information.

If Tosei accounts 1% of the market,

Tosei will achieve ¥100 billion revenue.

The above amounts were calculated using information available as of end of Nov. 2022.

These amounts may change depending on the information that Tosei acquires in the future.