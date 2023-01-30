Advanced search
    8923   JP3595070008

TOSEI CORPORATION

(8923)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-30 am EST
1466.00 JPY   -0.68%
01:54aTosei : Presentation Materials for the Year Ended FY2022
PU
01/16Tosei : Script of FY2022 Financial Results Presentation held on January 12, 2023
PU
01/12Tosei : Results for the Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2022
PU
Tosei : 【Appendix】Real Estate Market Conditions

01/30/2023 | 01:54am EST
Appendix

Financial Results For the Fiscal Year 2022

Tosei Corporation

[Reference Materials]

Real Estate Market Conditions

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Code : 8923

Singapore Exchange, Mainboard Code : S2D

January 12, 2023

Copyright © 2023 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

[Reference Materials] Real Estate Market Conditions

Revitalization Business Market I

P.3

Revitalization Business Market II

P.4

The Population of Tokyo

P.5

Number of Establishments in Tokyo

P.6

Real Estate Transactions by Listed Companies

P.7

Published Land Price

P.8

The Investment Cap Rate from Transactions

P.9

Interest Rates in Japan

P.10

Domestic Bank Lending for Real Estate Industries

P.11

Financial Institutions' Stance on Lending to Real Estate Industries

P.12

Yield Gap

P.13

World's Real Estate Investment Volume

P.14

Global REIT Market

P.15

Real Estate Fund Market

P.16

Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index

P.17

Property Acquisition by J-REIT

P.18

Crowdfunding Market

P.19

STO (Security Token Offering) Market

P.20

Rental Office Building Market I

P.21

Rental Office Building Market II

P.22

Rental Office Building Market III

P.23

Rental Office Building Market IV

P.24

Rental Apartment Market I

P.25

Rental Apartment Market II

P.26

Rental Apartment Market III

P.27

Rental Apartment Market IV

P.28

Construction Costs per Tsubo

P.29

Price of Major Building Materials in Tokyo

P.30

Newly-built Detached House Market

P.31

Newly-built Condominium Market I

P.32

Newly-built Condominium Market II

P.33

Pre-owned Condominium Market I

P.34

Pre-owned Condominium Market II

P.35

Hotel Market I

P.36

Hotel Market II

P.37

Hotel Market III

P.38

Hotel Market IV

P.39

Logistics Market I

P.40

Logistics Market II

P.41

Logistics Market III

P.42

Logistics Market IV

P.43

Copyright © 2023 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

2

Revitalization Business Market I (Real Estate Stock Market)

There are about 160,000 office buildings and apartments in Tokyo which is an abundant stock.

Office Buildings and Apartments in Tokyo : Approx. 160,000 buildings

Office Building & Commercial Facilities stock, etc.

Income generating apartment stock

81,429 Buildings*1

79,975 Buildings*2

*1 Sum of office, store, department store and bank building numbers from Tokyo Metropolitan Government Bureau Statistics Division of General Affairs "Tokyo Metropolitan Statistical Yearbook 2020" *2 Building number from Bureau of Urban Development Tokyo Metropolitan Government "Condominium fact-finding survey " (Mar. 2013 )

Real estate stock in Japan

Approx. ¥2,838 trillion*3

Publicly held real estate

Corporate real estate: Approx. ¥523 trillion*4

Approx. ¥980 trillion*3

Income-generating real estate:*5

Local Public Entities

Approx. ¥513 trillion*3

Approx. ¥272 trillion

J-REITs

Others Approx.¥1,335 trillion

Tokyo

(Residential properties, etc.)

Approx. ¥21.5 trillion*6

Approx.

Income Generating Buildings

Private Funds

¥148 trillion*4

Tokyo

Approx. ¥26.5 trillion*6

*3 prepared by Tosei based on Ministry of Land "National Accounts for 2020"

*4 Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Policy Officer "Corporate land · Building basic survey 2018"

*5 NLI Research Institute "Japan's Real Estate Investment Market Size Mar., Apr., May 2021"

*6 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Research Institute Co., Ltd. "Survey on Private Real Estate Funds in Japan Jun. 2022"

Source : prepared by Tosei based on Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport "Current situation of real estate investment market" (2 Aug. 2019)

Copyright © 2023 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

3

Revitalization Business Market II (Small to mid-sized real estate transaction volume in the Greater Tokyo Area)

Theブルrealーオestateーシャtransactionン・ストラテジvolume is about ¥10 trillion per year (Tosei's estimation) for small- to mid-size properties, a massive stock.

The real estate transaction volume

(properties priced lower than ¥1 billion) in the Tokyo Metropolitan area is estimated

to be approx. ¥10 trillion.*1

(Offices, apartments, commercial facilities, and warehouses)

*1 Source : Estimates by Tosei based on the data from Real estate brokerage companies "real estate brokerage results", Ministry of Justice : "The number of real estate registration" and our Company's sales information.

If Tosei accounts 1% of the market,

Tosei will achieve ¥100 billion revenue.

The above amounts were calculated using information available as of end of Nov. 2022.

These amounts may change depending on the information that Tosei acquires in the future.

Copyright © 2023 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

4

The Population of Tokyo

The population of Tokyo is to decline slowly after peaking in 2025.

  • Outside the 23 wards

The 23 wards of Tokyo

(10 thousand

1,406

1,422

1,418

people)

1,397

1,351

1,401 1,404

1,365

1,279

1,315

427

419

406

432

431

432

391

424

421

413

1,000

500

994

999

990

974

974

927

969

972

865

894

Forecast (as of Feb. 2020)

0

(year)

*Population as of October 1st of each year.

Source : prepared by Tosei based on Statistics Division, Bureau of General Affairs "TOKYO STATISTICAL YEARBOOK"

Tokyo's population continued to grow

due to population inflows, but in 2021, it decline, unable to compensate for the natural decline due to

the slowdown in population inflow

due to the COVID-19 disaster. However, in 2022 saw a return to Tokyo, and there are signs of a population

inflow at present.

5

Copyright © 2023 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TOSEI Corporation published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 06:53:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
