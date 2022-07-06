Tosei : 【Appendix】Real Estate Market Conditions（PDF 2472KB）

Revitalization Business Market I (Real Estate Stock Market)
There are about 160,000 office buildings and apartments in Tokyo which is an abundant stock.
Office Buildings and Apartments in Tokyo : Approx. 160,000 buildings
Office Building & Commercial Facilities stock, etc.
Income generating apartment stock
81,429 Buildings*1
79,975 Buildings*2
*1 Sum of office, store, department store and bank building numbers from Tokyo Metropolitan Government Bureau of General Affairs "Tokyo Metropolitan Statistical Yearbook 2020" *2 Building number from Bureau of Urban Development Tokyo Metropolitan Government "Condominium fact-finding survey " (Mar. 2013 )
Real estate stock in Japan
Approx. ¥2,838 trillion*3
Publicly held real estate
Corporate real estate: Approx. ¥523 trillion*4
Approx. ¥980 trillion*3
Income-generating real estate:*5
Local Public Entities
Approx. ¥513 trillion*3
Approx. ¥272 trillion
J-REITs
Others Approx.¥1,335 trillion
Tokyo
(Residential properties, etc.)
Approx. ¥21.2 trillion*6
Approx.
Income Generating Buildings
Private Funds
¥148 trillion*4
Tokyo
Approx. ¥24.1 trillion*6
*3 prepared by Tosei based on Ministry of Land "National Accounts for 2020"
*4 Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Policy Officer "Corporate land · Building basic survey 2018"
*5 NLI Research Institute "Japan's Real Estate Investment Market Size Mar., Apr., May 2021"
*6 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Research Institute Co., Ltd. "Survey on Private Real Estate Funds in Japan Dec. 2021"
Source : prepared by Tosei based on Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport "Current situation of real estate investment market" (2 Aug. 2019)
Revitalization Business Market II (Small to mid-sized real estate transaction volume in the Greater Tokyo Area)
Theブルrealーオestateーシャtransactionン・ストラテジvolumeー is about ¥10 trillion per year (Tosei's estimation) for small- to mid-size properties, a massive stock.
The real estate transaction volume
(properties priced lower than ¥1 billion) in the Tokyo Metropolitan area is estimated
to be approx. ¥10 trillion.*1
(Offices, apartments, commercial facilities, and warehouses)
*1 Source : Estimates by Tosei based on the data from Real estate brokerage companies "real estate brokerage results", Ministry of Justice : "The number of real estate registration" and our Company's sales information.
If Tosei accounts 1% of the market,
Tosei will achieve ¥100 billion revenue.
The above amounts were calculated using information available as of end of Nov. 2021.
These amounts may change depending on the information that Tosei acquires in the future.