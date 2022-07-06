Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tosei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8923   JP3595070008

TOSEI CORPORATION

(8923)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-06 am EDT
1186.00 JPY   -3.03%
02:24aTOSEI : Presentation Materials for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year 2022（PDF 3405KB）
PU
02:24aTOSEI : 【Appendix】Real Estate Market Conditions（PDF 2472KB）
PU
07/05Tosei Plans up to Nearly $4 Million Repurchase of Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tosei : 【Appendix】Real Estate Market Conditions（PDF 2472KB）

07/06/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix Financial Results For the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year 2022

Tosei Corporation

[Reference Materials]

Real Estate Market Conditions

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Code : 8923

Singapore Exchange, Mainboard Code : S2D

July 5, 2022

Copyright © 2022 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

[Reference Materials] Real Estate Market Conditions

Revitalization Business Market I

P.3

Revitalization Business Market II

P.4

The Population of Tokyo

P.5

Number of Establishments in Tokyo

P.6

Real Estate Transactions by Listed Companies

P.7

Published Land Price

P.8

The Investment Cap Rate from Transactions

P.9

Interest Rates in Japan

P.10

Domestic Bank Lending for Real Estate Industries

P.11

Financial Institutions' Stance on Lending to Real Estate Industries

P.12

Yield Gap

P.13

World's Real Estate Investment Volume

P.14

Global REIT Market

P.15

Real Estate Fund Market

P.16

Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Index

P.17

Acquisition Cost by J-REIT

P.18

Crowdfunding Market

P.19

STO (Security Token Offering) Market

P.20

Rental Office Building Market I

P.21

Rental Office Building Market II

P.22

Rental Office Building Market III

P.23

Rental Office Building Market IV

P.24

Rental Apartment Market I

P.25

Rental Apartment Market II

P.26

Rental Apartment Market III

P.27

Rental Apartment Market IV

P.28

Construction Costs per Tsubo

P.29

Price of Major Building Materials in Tokyo

P.30

Newly-built Detached House Market

P.31

Newly-built Condominium Market I

P.32

Newly-built Condominium Market II

P.33

Pre-owned Condominium Market I

P.34

Pre-owned Condominium Market II

P.35

Hotel Market I

P.36

Hotel Market II

P.37

Hotel Market III

P.38

Hotel Market IV

P.39

Logistics Market I

P.40

Logistics Market II

P.41

Logistics Market III

P.42

Logistics Market IV

P.43

Copyright © 2022 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

2

Revitalization Business Market I (Real Estate Stock Market)

There are about 160,000 office buildings and apartments in Tokyo which is an abundant stock.

Office Buildings and Apartments in Tokyo : Approx. 160,000 buildings

Office Building & Commercial Facilities stock, etc.

Income generating apartment stock

81,429 Buildings*1

79,975 Buildings*2

*1 Sum of office, store, department store and bank building numbers from Tokyo Metropolitan Government Bureau of General Affairs "Tokyo Metropolitan Statistical Yearbook 2020" *2 Building number from Bureau of Urban Development Tokyo Metropolitan Government "Condominium fact-finding survey " (Mar. 2013 )

Real estate stock in Japan

Approx. ¥2,838 trillion*3

Publicly held real estate

Corporate real estate: Approx. ¥523 trillion*4

Approx. ¥980 trillion*3

Income-generating real estate:*5

Local Public Entities

Approx. ¥513 trillion*3

Approx. ¥272 trillion

J-REITs

Others Approx.¥1,335 trillion

Tokyo

(Residential properties, etc.)

Approx. ¥21.2 trillion*6

Approx.

Income Generating Buildings

Private Funds

¥148 trillion*4

Tokyo

Approx. ¥24.1 trillion*6

*3 prepared by Tosei based on Ministry of Land "National Accounts for 2020"

*4 Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Policy Officer "Corporate land · Building basic survey 2018"

*5 NLI Research Institute "Japan's Real Estate Investment Market Size Mar., Apr., May 2021"

*6 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Research Institute Co., Ltd. "Survey on Private Real Estate Funds in Japan Dec. 2021"

Source : prepared by Tosei based on Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport "Current situation of real estate investment market" (2 Aug. 2019)

Copyright © 2022 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

3

Revitalization Business Market II (Small to mid-sized real estate transaction volume in the Greater Tokyo Area)

Theブルrealーオestateーシャtransactionン・ストラテジvolume is about ¥10 trillion per year (Tosei's estimation) for small- to mid-size properties, a massive stock.

The real estate transaction volume

(properties priced lower than ¥1 billion) in the Tokyo Metropolitan area is estimated

to be approx. ¥10 trillion.*1

(Offices, apartments, commercial facilities, and warehouses)

*1 Source : Estimates by Tosei based on the data from Real estate brokerage companies "real estate brokerage results", Ministry of Justice : "The number of real estate registration" and our Company's sales information.

If Tosei accounts 1% of the market,

Tosei will achieve ¥100 billion revenue.

The above amounts were calculated using information available as of end of Nov. 2021.

These amounts may change depending on the information that Tosei acquires in the future.

Copyright © 2022 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

4

The Population of Tokyo

Tokyo's declining population trend has paused.

  • Outside the 23 wards

(10 thousand

The 23 wards of Tokyo

people)

1,406

1,422

1,418

1,397

1,315

1,351

1,401 1,401

1,365

1,279

427

419

406

432

431

431

391

424

421

413

1,000

500

994

999

990

927

974

969

969

974

865

894

Forecast (as of Feb. 2020)

0

(year)

*Population as of October 1st of each year.

Source : prepared by Tosei based on Statistics Division, Bureau of General Affairs "TOKYO STATISTICAL YEARBOOK"

In 2021, Tokyo's population declined

due to a slowdown in population inflow and an increase in out-migration by foreigners due to COVID-19.

After entering 2022, the population

continued to decline until Mar., but in Apr. and May, the population began to increase due to the change in

the fiscal year, with many people

moving in from the rural area for work or higher education.

5

Copyright © 2022 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TOSEI Corporation published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 06:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOSEI CORPORATION
02:24aTOSEI : Presentation Materials for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year 2022（PDF..
PU
02:24aTOSEI : 【Appendix】Real Estate Market Conditions（PDF 2472KB）
PU
07/05Tosei Plans up to Nearly $4 Million Repurchase of Shares
MT
07/05TOSEI : Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year 2022（PDF 422KB）
PU
07/05TOSEI : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending ..
PU
07/05TOSEI : Notice Regarding Repurchase of the Company's Shares
PU
07/05Tosei Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending No..
CI
07/05Tosei Corporation Provides Year-End Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending Novemb..
CI
04/28TOSEI : Esg report 2021（pdf：2,301kb）
PU
04/27TOSEI : Esg report 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 77 000 M 567 M 567 M
Net income 2022 8 050 M 59,3 M 59,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,23x
Yield 2022 3,86%
Capitalization 57 891 M 426 M 426 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 638
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart TOSEI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tosei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSEI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 223,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiichiro Yamaguchi President & Representative Director
Shunsuke Yamaguchi Director, Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Nobuto Fujiwara Executive Officer & Head-Business Administration
Kenichi Shotoku Independent Outside Director
Hiroyuki Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSEI CORPORATION21.09%426
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.35.70%34 945
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.90%34 275
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.13%33 129
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.8.83%31 121
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.36%28 817