Tosei : Acquisition of Shares in ICOMPANY,Inc. and Its 4 Subsidiaries and Disposal of Treasury Shares through a Third-Party Allotment for the Acquisition

Note: This English document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. Tosei Corporation assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. [Translation] August 25, 2021 To Whom It May Concern Tosei Corporation President and CEO: Seiichiro Yamaguchi Securities code: 8923 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section) Securities code: S2D (Singapore Exchange, Main Board) Contact: Noboru Hirano, Director and CFO TEL: +81-3-5439-8807 Notice of Acquisition of Shares in ICOMPANY, Inc. and Its Four Subsidiaries (thereby Making Them Subsidiaries) and Disposal of Treasury Shares through a Third-Party Allotment as Consideration for the Acquisition of Such Shares Tosei Corporation ("Tosei") hereby provides notice that, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 25, 2021, it resolved the acquisition of all shares in ICOMPANY, Inc. ("ICOMPANY") and all shares issued by its subsidiary, Princess Holdings Co., Ltd. ("Princess HD") that are not held by ICOMPANY (the "Shares") (the "Share Acquisition"), thereby making ICOMPANY and its four subsidiaries into subsidiaries of Tosei. Tosei also resolved to dispose of treasury shares ("Disposal of Treasury Shares") as consideration for the acquisition of shares in ICOMPANY. Details are as follows. Ⅰ . Outline of the share acquisition (conversion to a subsidiary) 1. Reasons for the Share Acquisition The Tosei Group mainly operates in the Tokyo metropolitan area, and is engaged in various real estate related businesses that are conscious of the integration of real estate and finance. It operates the Revitalization Business, which acquires real estate whose asset value has declined due to age-related deterioration, boosts their value through "value-up plans," and sells them to investors in Japan and overseas, and the Development Business, which has a diverse product lineup, including office buildings, condominiums, detached houses, and logistics warehouses, as Trading Businesses. As stock and fee business, Tosei also operates the Fund and Consulting Business, which is entrusted with the management of real estate assets of more than ¥1.2 trillion in outstanding assets under management by investors in Japan and overseas, along with the Rental Business, Property Management Business, and Hotel Business. By promoting the portfolio management of these six businesses, Tosei aims to achieve income growth and stability. Under Tosei's medium-term management plan, "Infinite Potential 2023," which kicked off in the fiscal year ending November 30, 2021, the major policy is to "pursue the Group's infinite growth potential in all aspects of real estate and aim for a new stage as a comprehensive real estate company." As its growth strategies, Tosei promotes "expanding existing businesses and increasing operating profit with a focus on ESG issues," and "enhancing existing businesses and creating new income-generating models through DX." Tosei has set the following management indicators as targets for the final year of the medium-term management plan: ROE of 12% or more; ratio of stable businesses (operating profit-basis) of 50%; equity ratio of approximately 35%; and net D/E ratio of approximately 1. 0 times. While ensuring sufficient 1 liquidity on hand and financial soundness, Tosei is expanding purchases for future growth to promote business expansion and growth. ICOMPANY and its four subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively the "Princess Group"), whose shares are to be acquired, operates in the Tokyo area, and its core business is the purchase and resale after renovation of used condominium by units, which is not handled by the Tosei Group. In the Revitalization Business, Tosei's main business, Tosei renovates office buildings, condominiums, commercial facilities, and other buildings, focusing on the acquisition, revitalization, and sale of whole buildings, and not on the purchase and sale of used condominium by units. The market for used condominiums has been expanding in recent years, with an increase in the number of contracts signed and a rise in average price, due to such factors as the shortage of supply and rising prices of new condominiums and changes in consumer awareness. From a medium- to long-term perspective, due to various structural factors such as the declining birthrate and aging population, the problem of vacant houses, and aging condominiums, the effective use, following renovation, of the existing stock of housing and the revitalization of the used housing distribution market are social issues that relate to real estate. The Share Acquisition is expected to expand the Tosei Group's business fields. In the used condominium by unit purchase and resale after renovation business, which is a new business field, Tosei will be able to generate synergy, including further improving asset values by sharing the Group's know-how on real estate revitalization, improving efficiency by supplementing management resources such as development capabilities and financial resources, and expanding the range of products handled. In addition, given that the Tosei Group's existing businesses are expected to be enhanced as a result of economic efficiency and rationalization of scale and area in the Rental Business, Property Management Business, and peripheral businesses operated by the Group, Tosei believes that the medium- to long-term corporate value of the Group will improve as a result, and has decided to go ahead with the Share Acquisition. 2. Method of acquisition of the shares Tosei today concluded a share transfer agreement with Hirotoshi Deguchi, as described in I. 3 2) below. In accordance with the agreement, Tosei is scheduled to accept the transfer of all issued shares (100 shares) in ICOMPANY on September 30, 2021. Payment for shares in ICOMPANY shall be as described in II. below, and Tosei will use a combination of cash and disposal of treasury shares with contribution in kind of shares in ICOMPANY as consideration for underwriting. Tosei has also concluded a share transfer agreement with members of the employee stock ownership association described in I. 4 2) below, which will be dissolved on September 30, 2021, with the aim of acquiring all shares issued by Princess HD, a subsidiary of ICOMPANY, that are not held by ICOMPANY (419 shares, or 21.8% (rounded to the nearest first decimal place) of the total number of issued shares), and is scheduled to accept the transfer of the shares on September 30, 2021 in accordance with the agreement. As a result, Tosei will acquire all shares in ICOMPANY and all shares issued by Princess HD, a subsidiary of ICOMPANY, that are not held by ICOMPANY, thereby making the Princess Group into consolidated subsidiaries of Tosei. 2 [Chart showing contribution relationship] ICOMPANY, Inc. Employee stock ownership association 1,210 shares (63.0%) 419 shares (21.8%) Princess Holdings Co., Ltd. Treasury shares (291 shares, 15.2%) Wholly owned subsidiary Princess Square Co., Ltd. Wholly owned subsidiary G.P. Asset Co., Ltd. Wholly owned subsidiary Let's Creation Co., Ltd. 3. Outline of the company to be made into a subsidiary (ICOMPANY, Inc.) a. Company Profile (1) Name ICOMPANY, Inc. (2) Address 2-1-1 Tsukuda Chuo-ku, Tokyo (3) Occupation of the Representative Director Hirotoshi Deguchi representative, Name Real estate rental, management, ownership, and operation, Securities ownership and investment, (4) Fields of business Consulting business relating to asset investment and management, Management consulting, Rental studio business (5) Capital ¥5 million (6) Date of establishment December 13, 2013 (7) Major Shareholders and Hirotoshi Deguchi 100 % (100 shares) Shareholding percentage Relationship between the (8) listed company and the There is no significant capital, personnel or business relationship. relevant company (9) Business performance and financial position of ICOMPANY, Inc. for the three most recent years Fiscal year Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended Sep. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2019 Sep. 30, 2020 Net assets ¥300 million ¥369 million ¥447 million Total assets ¥1,185 million ¥1,232 million ¥1,318 million Net assets per share ¥3,003,134 ¥3,695,899 ¥4,477,103 Net sales ¥82 million ¥83 million ¥82 million Operating profit ¥62 million ¥62 million ¥60 million Ordinary income ¥57 million ¥57 million ¥59 million Net income ¥56 million ¥69 million ¥78 million Net income per share ¥562,958 ¥692,765 ¥781,203 3 b. Outline of the Share Acquisition counterparty (1) Name Hirotoshi Deguchi (2) Address Minato-ku, Tokyo Relationship between (3) the listed company and There is no significant capital, personnel or business relationship. the relevant personnel c. Status of number of shares to be acquired, acquisition price, and shares held before and after the acquisition (1) Number of shares held 0 shares before the acquisition (No. of voting rights: 0) (Ratio of ownership voting rights: 0% ) (2) Number of shares to 100 shares be acquired (No. of voting rights: 100) Due to the confidentiality obligations in the share transfer agreement relating to the Share Acquisition, disclosure of this information is being (3) Acquisition Price withheld, in accordance with the intention of the other party. Tosei undertook appropriate due diligence when calculating the acquisition price, and a reasonable amount was calculated and determined through discussions between both parties. Number of shares to 100 shares (4) be held after the (No. of voting rights: 100) (Ratio of ownership voting rights: 100% ) acquisition 4. Outline of the company to be made into a subsidiary (Princess Holdings Co., Ltd. ) a. Company Profile (1) Name Princess Holdings Co., Ltd. (2) Address 2-5-1 Yoyogi Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Occupation of the (3) representative, Representative Director Hirotoshi Deguchi Name (4) Fields of business Securities ownership and investment, Real estate rental, Management (5) Capital ¥5 million (6) Date of July 3, 2017 establishment Name of shareholder As of As of August 25, 2021 September 30, 2021 Major Shareholders ICOMPANY, Inc. 72. 9% 63. 0% (1,400 shares) (1,210 shares) (7) and Shareholding Employee stock 21. 8% 21. 8% percentage ownership association (419 shares) (419 shares) Treasury shares 5. 3% 15. 2% (101 shares) (291 shares) *Princess HD plans to repurchase 190 shares of its own stock by September 30, 2021. Relationship (8) between the listed There is no significant capital, personnel or business relationship. company and the relevant company Business performance and financial position of Princess HD for the three most recent years 4 Fiscal year* Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Net assets ¥6,273 million ¥6,585 million ¥6,990 million Total assets ¥16,459 million ¥17,221 million ¥19,367 million Net assets per share ¥3,448,740 ¥3,620,249 ¥3,843,073 Net sales ¥11,813 million ¥9,728 million ¥7,491 million Operating profit ¥1,845 million ¥791 million ¥626 million Ordinary income ¥1,728 million ¥689 million ¥549 million Net income ¥1,289 million ¥389 million ¥547 million Net income per ¥709,006 ¥214,221 ¥300,823 share *Princess HD owns the following three subsidiaries. Princess Square Co., Ltd. (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo) operations: real estate rental, management, trading, and brokerage businesses G. P. Asset Co., Ltd. (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo) operations: real estate rental, management, trading, and brokerage businesses Let's Creation Co., Ltd. (Minato-ku, Tokyo) operations: real estate rental, management, trading, and brokerage businesses *As consolidated financial statements have not been prepared for Princess HD and its three subsidiaries, the table above states the operating results and financial position based on a simple aggregation of figures for the fiscal years shown below. Since a simple aggregation was performed, consolidation eliminations, etc. have not been made. Fiscal year Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Princess HD and Princess Square Co., Ltd. June 2018 June 2019 June 2020 G. P. Asset Co., Ltd. November 2018 November 2019 November 2020 Let's Creation Co., Ltd. March 2018 March 2019 March 2020 Net assets per share and net income per share are calculated using 1,819 shares, which is obtained by deducting 101 treasury shares from 1,920 shares issued as of today, as the denominator, and figures have been rounded down to the nearest whole number.

There are no capital, personnel, or transactional relationships between Tosei and the subsidiaries. b. Outline of the other parties to the share acquisition (1) Name Employee stock ownership association (2) Address - Relationship between (3) the listed company and There is no significant capital, personnel or business relationship. the relevant personnel The employee stock ownership association is scheduled to dissolve before the date of stock transfer. If the employee stock ownership association is dissolved as scheduled, Tosei will conclude a share transfer agreement with members of the employee stock ownership association by September 30, 2021 and intends to accept the transfer of shares from members of the employee stock ownership association in accordance with the agreement. c. Status of number of shares to be acquired, acquisition price, and shares held before and after the acquisition (1) Number of shares held 0 shares before the acquisition (No. of voting rights: 0) (Ratio of ownership voting rights: 0% ) (2) Number of shares to be 1,629 shares acquired (No. of voting rights: 1,629) Due to the confidentiality obligations in the share transfer agreement relating to the Share Acquisition, disclosure of this information is (3) Acquisition Price being withheld, in accordance with the intention of the other party. Tosei undertook appropriate due diligence when calculating the acquisition price, and a reasonable amount was calculated and determined through discussions between both parties. Number of shares to be 1,629 shares (Of these, 1,210 shares are held indirectly through (4) ICOMPANY.) held after the acquisition (No. of voting rights: 1,629) (Ratio of ownership voting rights: 100% ) 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

