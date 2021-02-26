MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > Tosei Corporation 8923 JP3595070008 TOSEI CORPORATION (8923) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 02/25 1030 JPY +1.78% 01:33a TOSEI : Annual Securities Report FY2020 PU 01/25 TOSEI : to Repurchase Shares Worth $5 Million MT 01/13 TOSEI : Profit Slides 57% Despite Growing Revenue in Fiscal Year 2020 MT Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Tosei : Annual Securities Report FY2020 02/26/2021 | 01:33am EST Send by mail :

[Cover] Document to be filed: Annual Securities Report Provisions to base upon: Article 24, paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act Filing to: Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau Date of filing: February 26, 2021 Business year: 71th term (from December 1, 2019 to November 30, 2020) Company name (Japanese): トーセイ株式会社 (Tosei Kabushiki-Kaisha) Company name (English): TOSEI CORPORATION Title and name of representative: Seiichiro Yamaguchi, President and CEO Location of head office: 4-2-3, Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan Company Information I. Overview of the Tosei Group 1. Trends in principal management benchmarks (1) Management benchmarks (consolidated) Term 67th term 68th term 69th term 70th term 71th term Accounting period Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2016 Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2017 Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2018 Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2020 Revenue (¥ thousand) 49,818,113 57,754,328 61,543,319 60,727,704 63,939,781 Profit before tax (¥ thousand) 8,450,048 9,049,467 10,171,017 12,090,095 5,901,313 Profit attributable to owners of parent (¥ thousand) 5,547,469 6,155,169 6,852,237 8,447,032 3,602,339 Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent (¥ thousand) 5,509,307 6,165,615 6,856,712 8,684,946 3,064,864 Total equity (¥ thousand) 41,010,083 46,158,867 52,021,782 58,306,499 58,969,524 Total assets (¥ thousand) 121,276,292 122,550,281 138,768,538 161,894,056 161,684,503 Equity attributable to owners of parent per share (¥) 849.35 955.99 1,071.63 1,225.27 1,250.00 Basic earnings per share (¥) 114.89 127.48 141.36 176.40 76.05 Diluted earnings per share (¥) － 127.41 141.12 175.83 75.94 Ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets (%) 33.8 37.7 37.5 36.0 36.5 Ratio of earnings on equity attributable to owners of parent (%) 14.4 14.1 14.0 15.3 6.1 Price earnings ratio (PER) (Times) 7.23 8.59 7.28 7.55 15.29 Net cash from (used in) operating activities (¥ thousand) (7,472,487) 7,089,159 7,615,322 (3,799,892) 12,509,792 Net cash from (used in) investing activities (¥ thousand) (8,193,818) (18,800) (10,786,784) (2,133,119) (4,054,077) Net cash from (used in) financing activities (¥ thousand) 18,522,496 (4,962,180) 5,941,884 11,412,129 (3,414,376) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (¥ thousand) 21,640,866 23,750,239 26,520,569 31,998,929 37,039,600 Number of employees [Separately, average number of temporary employees] (Person) 368 [155] 386 [156] 431 [139] 457 [124] 509 [141] Notes: 1. Revenue does not include consumption taxes. 2. Diluted earnings per share for 67th term is not presented because there were no potential shares that have dilutive effects.

3. The Company has been preparing its consolidated financial statements in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standard ("IFRS"). (2)Filing company's management benchmarks (non-consolidated) Term 67th term 68th term 69th term 70th term 71th term Accounting period Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2016 Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2017 Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2018 Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2020 Net sales (¥ thousand) 41,965,432 45,491,580 48,061,639 48,861,295 51,958,230 Ordinary income (¥ thousand) 7,123,434 7,218,097 6,770,624 9,770,383 3,382,780 Net income (¥ thousand) 4,734,766 5,449,682 5,054,356 7,273,194 2,594,607 Capital stock (¥ thousand) 6,421,392 6,421,392 6,554,139 6,579,844 6,624,890 Total number of shares issued (Shares) 48,284,000 48,284,000 48,544,800 48,595,300 48,683,800 Net assets (¥ thousand) 38,455,373 42,889,054 46,965,634 52,076,260 51,737,131 Total assets (¥ thousand) 114,085,085 115,196,337 127,844,930 149,812,509 148,071,547 Net assets per share (¥) 795.50 886.38 966.65 1,093.35 1,095.59 Dividends per share (¥) [Interim dividends per share] (¥) 22.00 [-] 25.00 [-] 30.00 [-] 42.00 [-] 19.00 [-] Net income per share (¥) 98.06 112.87 104.27 151.89 54.77 Net income per share (diluted) (¥) － 112.81 104.09 151.40 54.70 Equity ratio (%) 33.7 37.2 36.7 34.7 34.9 Return on equity (ROE) (%) 13.0 13.4 11.3 14.7 5.0 Price earnings ratio (PER) (Times) 8.47 9.70 9.87 8.76 21.23 Dividend payout ratio (%) 22.4 22.1 28.8 27.7 34.7 Number of employees [Separately, average number of temporary employees] (Person) 152 [-] 159 [-] 181 [-] 191 [-] 195 [2] Total shareholder return(%) (Comparativeindex1: Dividend-included TOPIX(%) (Comparativeindex2: Dividend-unincluded TOPIX Sector Index (First Section, TOPIX-17 REAL ESTATE))(%) 112.7 (95.1) (88.6) 150.9 (118.4) (90.3) 146.1 (112.5) (88.3) 191.6 (117.7) (93.3) 171.9 (124.5) (82.5) Highest share prices (¥) 856 1,162 1,529 1,467 1,572 Lowest share prices (¥) 553 712 953 759 782 Notes: 1. Net sales do not include consumption taxes. 2. Net income per share (diluted) for 67th term is not presented because there were no potential shares that have dilutive effects. 3．The highest and lowest prices were prices on the First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange. 4．The Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018), etc. have been applied from the beginning of the 70th term, and indicators for the 69th term were adjusted retrospectively in accordance with the said accounting standard, etc. 2. History Date Details of change February 1950 April 1952 June 1964 May 1968 July 1969 March 1973 March 1983 April 1986 October 1994 September 1995 March 1996 April 1996 December 1996 December 1997 July 1999 February 2001 March 2001 April 2001 November 2001 December 2001 August 2002 December 2002 February 2004 September 2004 December 2004 March 2005 April 2005 September 2005 October 2006 November 2006 September 2007 September 2009 September 2011 January 2012 December 2012 March 2013 November 2014 December 2015 February 2016 June 2017 December 2017 Established as Yukari Kogyo Co., Ltd. with purpose of engaging in restaurant business at location of 514 Oaza Oita, Oita-shi, Oita Prefecture, Japan (Capital: ¥500,000) Moved head office to Kameido, Koto-ku, Tokyo Added real estate trading, brokerage, rental and management businesses to scope of business purpose Moved head office to Sotokanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Changed trade name to Yukari Co., Ltd. Obtained license of building lots and buildings transaction business (License Number: Governor of Tokyo (1) No. 24043) Changed trade name to Tosei Building Co., Ltd. Moved head office to Iwamoto-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Started sales of condominiums of "THE Palms" series Established Kanda Awaji-cho Building Co., Ltd. Changed trade name to Tosei Fudosan Co., Ltd. Launched revitalization business Moved head office to Kanda Awaji-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Launched contract work, including repair and restoration, incidental to building management business upon obtaining license of specified construction business (License Number: Governor of Tokyo (Special-9) No. 107905) Started sales of detached houses of "Palms Court" series Launched asset management business upon registering general real estate investment advisory business (Registration Number: Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism No. 127) Merged with Kabushiki Kaisha. Konmasa Shoten, Nihon Kogyo Jutaku Kabushiki Kaisha. and Hidaka Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha. by absorption-type merger using LBO (leveraged buyout) technique Registered first-class architectural firm (Registration Number: Governor of Tokyo No. 46219) Span off Building Management Division engaged in building management services and transferred it to Tosei Community Co., Ltd. (currently consolidated subsidiary Tosei Community Co., Ltd., Japanese name of which has changed with English name unchanged) Established Securitization Business Division to realize full-scale entry into real estate securitization business Structured "Argo Fund," a private placement fund investing in trust beneficiary rights in rental condominiums, as our first real estate investment fund Merged with our subsidiary Kanda Awaji-cho Building Co., Ltd. by absorption-type merger Registered shares as over-the-counter securities at Japan Securities Dealers Association Obtained license of real estate specified joint enterprise (License Number: Governor of Tokyo No. 58) Cancelled registration as over-the-counter securities at Japan Securities Dealers Association and listed shares on Jasdaq Securities Exchange (later delisted shares in January 2008) Established Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd. (currently consolidated subsidiary Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd., Japanese name of which has changed with English name unchanged) Made Tosei Community Co., Ltd. (currently consolidated subsidiary Tosei Community Co., Ltd., Japanese name of which has changed with English name unchanged) a consolidated subsidiary by acquiring its shares Established Tosei REIT Advisors, Inc. (currently consolidated subsidiary Tosei Asset Advisors, Inc.) Changed trade name to Tosei Corporation and moved head office to Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo Listed shares on Second Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange Registered type II financial instruments business and investment advisory and agency business (Registration Number: Director-General of Kanto Local Finance Bureau (Kinsho) No. 898) Launched "Restyling business" as a new business model of revitalization business Listed shares on First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange Established Tosei Singapore Pte. Ltd. Established NAI TOSEI Japan, Inc. (Liquidation completed on August 2016) Listed shares on Main Board of Singapore Exchange Tosei Reit Investment Corporation, which is managed by Tosei Asset Advisors, Inc., a consolidated subsidiary of Tosei Corporation, listed shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange Made Urban Home Corporation (currently consolidated subsidiary Tosei Urban Home Co., Ltd.) a consolidated subsidiary by acquiring its shares Established Tosei Hotel Management Co., Ltd. Established Tosei Hotel Kanda Co., Ltd. (became a non-surviving company due to the merger with the consolidated subsidiary Tosei Hotel Management Co., Ltd. in April 2020). Commenced the Hotel Business (opened the Tosei Group's first hotel, Tosei Hotel COCONE Date Details of change Kanda) May 2018 July 2018 April 2020 July 2020 Established Tosei Hotel Ueno Co., Ltd. (became a non-surviving company due to the merger with the consolidated subsidiary Tosei Hotel Management Co., Ltd. in April 2020). Established Tosei Hotel Service Co., Ltd. Commenced the development of logistics facilities as a new asset type in the Development Business (completed construction of T's Logi Hashimoto as the first project). Commenced real estate securitization business utilizing crowdfunding (launched TREC No.1 Setagaya-ku Yoga Apartment Investment Fund as the first project). Note: In December 2020, the Crowdfunding Business Division, which is in charge of business that utilizes crowdfunding, was newly established. 3. Business description The Tosei Group is composed of Tosei Corporation ("Tosei" or the "Company") and 11 consolidated subsidiaries. Its main businesses are the Revitalization Business, the Development Business, the Rental Business, the Fund and Consulting Business, the Property Management Business and the Hotel Business. The operations of each business segment and the main subsidiaries and/or affiliates conducting those operations are as follows. Segment Operations Main Companies Revitalization Business The Tosei Group acquires, through diverse means (*1), office buildings, commercial facilities, apartments and other properties whose asset value has declined, boosts their value though "value-up plans" (*2) judged to best match the characteristics of the properties' areas and tenant requirements, and sells them as revitalized real estate to buyers including investors, real estate funds and individual business entities that acquire real estate for private use. In the "Restyling Business," the Group acquires income-generating condominiums and sells their units to end-users after boosting the value of common and private areas by renovation. The Tosei Group's "value-up" activities go beyond just renewing properties and involve realizing comprehensive regenerations of their values. This put a focus on not only improving the convenience and functionality of properties but also providing satisfaction to owners and giving end users a sense of pride. (*1) The Company carries out the acquisition of superior real estate through a broad range of means that include not only buying and selling actual real estate, but also acquisitions through the means of "real estate M&A" where real estate held by companies with real estate holdings and by real estate business operators is acquired through M&A, and through real estate collateralized loans and rights adjustment for substitute performance real estate.

(*2) The Company's "value-up plans" consist of the three primary components of improved designs to refurbish/renovate internal and external elements that have deteriorated or become obsolete, enhanced security functions, etc., to increase the security and functionality of facilities, and incorporating eco-friendly designs and equipment that take the environment into consideration, in addition to improved profitability through conversion projects, vacancy countermeasures, rent increases, etc. Tosei Corporation Development Business In the main districts of Tokyo, which form the Tosei Group's core operating area, there is a mixture of needs for office, commercial and residential space and other uses, and these different uses create significant differences between land values. Tosei verifies the characteristics of land it acquires including area, shape, intended purpose, relevant needs, rent, and selling price. Based on this, Tosei carries out development and new construction to maximize the value of the land, and then sells whole buildings or individual units. The Group is able to respond to diverse needs by developing office buildings, commercial buildings (T's BRIGHTIA series) and mixed-use buildings, hotels, logistics facilities, condominiums (THE Palms series), as well as detached houses (THE Palms Court series and Comodo Casa series). Once development is complete or tenants have been found, the properties are sold to buyers including investors, real estate funds, and end-users. Tosei Corporation, Tosei Urban Home Co., Ltd. Rental Business The Tosei Group has expanded the scope of its business primarily in the main districts of Tokyo by acquiring office buildings, condominiums, stores and parking lots, and renting them out to end-users and others. As a landlord, the Tosei Group is capable of swiftly gathering accurate information on tenant needs to further enhance "value-up plans" by reflecting these needs. Tosei Corporation Fund and Consulting Business The Tosei Group conducts business as a type II financial instruments business as well as an investment advisory and agency business and an investment management business as provided for in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Specifically, in addition to providing Tosei Reit Investment Corporation's asset management services, the Tosei Group also provides services such as selling and brokering trust beneficiary rights, and management of income-generating properties as asset management services for real estate funds. Also, the Tosei Group provides consulting services and real estate brokerage related to corporate real estate held by business entities. Tosei Asset Advisors, Inc Property Management Business This business carries out building and equipment management, and security (building maintenance) for office buildings, apartments, hotels, commercial facilities, and educational facilities; owner proxy services, tenant management, tenant solicitation, and building management (property management); and management services for condominiums. With respect to building maintenance, in order to streamline building owners' operations through building maintenance, the management of equipment, etc., the business maintains the asset values of buildings by implementing precise maintenance plans regarding the age-related deterioration of buildings. With respect to property management, the business provides comprehensive property management such as finding the most suitable tenants and proposing medium- to long-term property renewals, with the aim of realizing maximized owner profit. In the management of condominium, this business makes full use of the knowhow it has accumulated over a number of years to provide total support to management associations from their launch to helping them operate smoothly once they are started up. Tosei Community Co., Ltd. Hotel Business Tosei will move forward proactively with the development of the Tosei Hotels COCONE, hotels with its own brand, and with the conversion of used office buildings into hotels in the Tokyo metropolitan area. The Company provides a range of different services, and has developed hotels utilizing the expertise and networks built up over time in areas including the Development Business, Revitalization Business, and Rental Business. Tosei Hotel Management Co., Ltd. A schematic diagram of the businesses of the Tosei Group is shown below. 4. Status of subsidiaries and associates Name Location Capital or investment in capital (¥ thousand) Major lines of business Holding rate of voting rights (%) Relationship Consolidated subsidiaries Tosei Community Co., Ltd. Minato-ku, Tokyo 99,500 Property management business 100.0 Managing the Company's real estate holdings and interlocking directorate Tosei Asset Advisors, Inc. Minato-ku, Tokyo 100,000 Fund and consulting business 100.0 Interlocking directorate Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd. Minato-ku, Tokyo 50,000 Real estate consulting business 100.0 Interlocking directorate Tosei Urban Home Co., Ltd. Machida-shi, Tokyo 100,000 Development business 100.0 Kishino Corporation Minato-ku, Tokyo 10,000 Rental Business 100.0 Interlocking directorate Masuda Kenzai-ten Co., Ltd. Minato-ku, Tokyo 60,500 Revitalization business 100.0 Sanki-shoji Co., Ltd. Minato-ku, Tokyo 30,000 Revitalization business 100.0 Tosei Hotel Management Co., Ltd. Minato-ku, Tokyo 100,000 Hotel business 100.0 Tosei Hotel Service Co., Ltd. Minato-ku, Tokyo 10,000 Hotel business 100.0 Tosei Chintai Hosho LLC Minato-ku, Tokyo 3,000 Property management business 100.0 Tosei Singapore Pte. Ltd. Singapore 322,787 Rental Business 100.0 Notes:1. Tosei Hotel Kanda Co., Ltd. and Tosei Hotel Makuhari Co., Ltd. have been terminated as a result of merger through absorption with Tosei Hotel Management Co., Ltd., as of April 1, 2020. 2. CSC has been excluded from the scope of consolidation as a result of the completion of liquidation as of May 25, 2020. 5. Status of employees (1) Consolidated companies (As of November 30, 2020) Segment Number of employees (Person) Revitalization Business Development Business Rental Business Fund and Consulting Business Property Management Business Hotel Business Corporate (common) 73 83 18 83 [ -]

[ 1 ]

[ -]

[ -] 129 [107]

58 [ 31 ] 65 [ 2 ] Total 509 [141] Notes: 1. The number of employees indicates the number of working employees, and the average number of temporary employees during this fiscal year is given in brackets separately. 2. The number of employees in the "Corporate (common)" row is the number of those belonging to the administrative department.

3. Compared with November 30, 2019, the number of employees increased by 52 persons. This mainly reflects an increase in employees hired during the fiscal year as a result of business expansion. (2) Filing company (Tosei) (As of November 30, 2020) Number of employees (Person) Average age (Year old) Average years of service (Year) Average annual salary (¥ thousand) 195 37.9 5.7 7,051 Segment Number of employees (Person) Revitalization Business Development Business Rental Business Fund and Consulting Business Hotel Business Corporate (common) 73 43 12 1 1 65 Total 195 Notes: 1. The number of employees indicates the number of working employees. 2. The average annual salary includes bonuses and surplus wages.

3. The number of employees in the "Corporate (common)" row is the number of those belonging to the administrative department. (3) Status of labor union A labor union has not been formed. The Company maintains stable relations with its employees. II. Review of operations 1. Management policies, management environment, and issues to be addressed, etc. Forward-looking statements included in this section are based on judgement by the Group's management as of November 30, 2020. (1) Fundamental management policy The Tosei Group's corporate philosophy is to create new value and inspiration in all aspects of real estate as a group of global-minded group of seasoned professionals in mind. With remain committed to quality constant commitment to quality construction, the Group is striving to integrate real estate and finance. The Group is also aiming to contribute to society and increase its corporate value through promote various real estate related businesses.

(2) Management environment, the Company's medium- to long-term management strategies and issues to be addressed preferentially 1）Management environment Although the business environment still does not allow for an outlook that COVID-19 will settle down, in the Tokyo metropolitan area real estate investment market, which is the Group's mainstay market, the current real estate transaction volume is gradually recovering to the levels comparable to the previous fiscal year supported by a low interest rate environment worldwide due to the financial easing policies of various countries and loans by financial institutions, despite experiencing a temporary stagnation in the market. In particular, funds of overseas investors are flowing in to logistics facilities and income-generating apartments, which are stably operating amid the COVID-19 crisis, and demand is expected to continue increasing. With respect to transaction prices, as there are no major changes in the investors' expected yield from real estate, there have been only minor falls in market prices, except for those of hotels that need time for occupancy rates to recover. However, vacancy rates have turned to a rise and rents started to fall for offices in the Tokyo metropolitan area where they have been consistently low. The impact on office demand trends of poor corporate performances amid the COVID-19 crisis, and the large-scale teleworking shift by some companies, and changes in the lending attitude of financial institutions need careful watch. 2) Company's medium- to long-term management policy and management strategies The Group has formulated a new medium-term management plan "Infinite Potential 2023" kicked off in the fiscal year ending November 30, 2021, covering the period from December 2020 to November 2023. Changes in the environment surrounding the real estate industry include global warming, a rise in awareness regarding corporate social responsibility, aging society with low birthrate, as well as new workstyles and diversifying lifestyles triggered by rapid advances in technology including DX and IT. With the awareness that real estate is a social infrastructure that supports life, the Group will genuinely work on social issues relating to real estate and push forward in pursuit of the infinite growth potential of the Group. term Management Plan "Infinite Potential 2023"> "Pursue the Group's infinite growth potential in all aspects of real estate and aim for a new stage as a comprehensive real estate company." term Management Plan "Infinite Potential 2023"> Basic policy 1. Expand existing businesses and increase operating profit with a focus on environmental/social issues Basic policy 2. Enhance existing businesses and create new income-generating models through DX Basic policy 3. Implement a balance sheet strategy with a focus on increasing business scale, Group-held assets and capital efficiency Basic policy 4. Implement Group strategy and organizational strategy with a focus on achieving both governance and efficiency Basic policy 5. Improve operational and administrative efficiency through the promotion of utilization of IT and enhance employee satisfaction conducive to improving productivity Basic policy 6. Promote business, management and ESG with a focus on sustainability term Management Plan "Infinite Potential 2023"> Capital efficiency :ROE of 12% or more in the final fiscal year of the plan Financial soundness : Equity ratio of around 35% Net debt-to-equity ratio: about 1.0 times Ratio of real estate Trading business and Stable businesses (operating profit-basis): 50:50 Shareholder returns : Aim to gradually raise payout ratio from 25% to 30% over three years Consider repurchase of own shares with a focus on capital efficiency In this plan, the Group sets out "pursue the Group's infinite growth potential" as the main policy, and will strive for further growth, business transformation through the use of digital technology, contribution to SDGs through business and promotion of ESG management to improve corporate value. Specifically, the Group aims to promote initiatives Group-wide by incorporating efforts on environmental/social issues in the individual measures of each business. The Revitalization Business aims to extend the service life of buildings by renovating existing real estate, as well as differentiate and improve profitability of products by creating added value through upgrades focusing on comfort and safety. The Development Business will incorporate elements such as eco-friendliness and crime prevention/disaster preparedness in product planning with aiming to increase the brand value of each product through product planning that will be supported by customers. Both the Revitalization Business and the Development Business will leverage IT to promote sales activities, strengthen decision-making capabilities in investments and Group-wide cooperation to reinforce the structure toward expanding business scale. In the Stock and Fee Business, the stable source of income, the Group will aim to expand business scale and improve profitability through initiatives such as providing high-quality services and enhancing customer satisfaction with a focus on ESG as well as reviews of operational processes by leveraging IT in each of the Rental Business, Fund and Consulting Business, Property Management Business and Hotel Business. Recognizing that the fusion of DX and real estate presents a new business opportunity, the Group will expand assets under management in the crowd funding business, commercialize an investment scheme using security tokens, and other projects as initiatives to create new income-generating models. On the financial front, the Group will work on effective investments while strengthening funding capabilities and maintaining a sound financial structure to support the expansion in business scale and asset balance. In addition, as a Group organizational strategy in line with the business which is both expanding in scale and diversifying in nature, the Group will streamline and reconstruct the organization, further enhance the quality of internal control, and maintain an optimal corporate governance structure to extend Group-wide cooperation and comprehensive capabilities. Furthermore, to fully activate human resources, which are the Group's most important assets, the Group will promote human resources development aiming for the growth of all officers and employees and productivity enhancement while improving employee satisfaction Group-wide. (3) The Group's business and financial issues to be addressed preferentially The Group's business and financial issues to be addressed preferentially are as follows: 1) Business issues Segment Issues to be addressed preferentially Note: "E" and "S" stand for environmental and social aspects of ESG, respectively. Revitalization Business 1. Clarify acquisition policy according to property size and location and expand investment target; gather information efficiently by leveraging the Group's network with major business partners and strengthen acquisitions 2. Review value-up guidelines; implement the most appropriate value-up activities suited to property characteristics and customer needs 3. Expand sales channels and sales methods and pursue efficiency 4. Strengthen investment judgment by leveraging IT (develop T-Map, a system to visualize real estate prices); nurture persons who can make investment decisions 5. Research value-up plan in awareness of E and S; increase sales price and enhance brand value Development Business 1. Clarify acquisition policy according to property type and usage; gather information efficiently by leveraging the Group's network with major business partners and strengthen acquisitions 2. Expand sales channels and sales methods according to property characteristics and exit strategy (such as size, area, and customer) and conduct efficient sales 3. In developing income-generating properties, enhance product development capabilities in attracting quality tenants and improving occupancy rates early 4. Pursue planning and supply of products in awareness of E and S as well as IoT and 5G Rental Business 1. Increase non-current assets; manage property and acquire environmental certifications in awareness of E and S 2. Improve occupancy rates early and continue stable occupancy 3. Enhance property management capability as a building owner; transform operation process by promoting use of IT and leveraging DX Fund and Consulting Business 1. Increase the balance of assets under management (REIT, private placement funds, and CRE) 2. Maximize customer (investor) profit by providing high-quality services 3. Establish system for implementing ESG and SDGs required of a real estate asset management company Property Management Business 1. Strengthen capacity for new acquisition that accommodates increase in number of properties under management as well as work on improving operation quality and CS; establish implementation system for SDGs befitting a company that provides one-stop service for property management and building management 2. Strengthen asset management capacity aiming for increase in property management of logistics facilities 3. Increase profit margin by streamlining operation through leveraging IT and reducing cost Hotel Business 1. Achieve early recovery of occupancy rate and record operating profit; improve occupancy rate by appealing to non-price factors (expand sales channel, improve brand recognition, differentiate with competitors by providing emotional value and meeting experiential consumption needs 2. Establish and strengthen management system to expand hotel business 3. Provide appealing menus in awareness of E and S; increase repeat customers; increase daily rate 2) Financial issues Segment Issues to be addressed preferentiallyFinancial strategy 1. Enhance funding capabilities commensurate with the expansion of business (Increase credit line, improve funding terms for acquiring non-current assets, implement bank formation strategy) 2. Maintain equity ratio of over 35% through capital allocation that considers the balance of growth investment, financial discipline, and return of profits to shareholders; achieve net debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 1.0 times, ratio of Stable businesses (operating profit basis) of over 50% 3. Achieve ROE of over 12% which exceeds cost of capital (Target for the final year of the medium-term management plan) 4. Reduce cost and administrative burden through efficient Group-wide fund management 2. Business and other risks Risks that have the potential to affect the performance, share price and financial position of the Tosei Group include, but are not limited to, the issues discussed below. Forward-looking statements are based on Tosei Group judgments as of November 30, 2020. The Tosei Group maintains a policy of recognizing the potential for risks to occur and working to preclude them or manage them if they arise. Furthermore, the information below is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all risks associated with the businesses of the Tosei Group or investment in the Company's shares. (1) Trends in economic conditions The demand for office buildings and commercial facilities owned by the Tosei Group may be affected by economic trends, and willingness of customers buying houses to buy is easily influenced by economic trends and the resulting employment situation as well as by a decline in land prices stemming from a downturn in the real estate market or other cause. Due to these factors, when worsening of domestic and foreign economic conditions results in decreased motivation to invest in real estate, a drop in real estate transactions, a rise in the vacancy rate or a decline in rent, there may be an impact on the Tosei Group's operating results and financial position. In addition to regular monitoring of economic trends and real estate market conditions, the Tosei Group aims to mitigate these risks through measures including cultivating market judgment adapted to different areas, scales, uses and property characteristics, and strengthening investment decision-making and leasing capabilities. (2) Disasters, etc. The occurrence of a natural disaster such as a major earthquake in Tokyo, which is believed likely to happen in the future, destructive storm or flood, or a human disaster such as war, terrorism or fire, could cause substantial losses in the values of the real estate the Tosei Group invests in, manages, develops and controls, and therefore has the potential to affect the Tosei Group's operating results and financial position. The Tosei Group is responding to these risks by establishing a business continuity plan (BCP) for each of the major companies in the Group, and carrying out preparations to ensure that vital businesses can be continued or promptly restored in the event of a disaster. (3) Dependency on interest-bearing debt and interest rate trend The Tosei Group procures debt financing, primarily from financial institutions, on a project-by-project basis, to fund expenses associated with business activities including acquisition of land and buildings and construction. Consequently, the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets is consistently at a certain level. In the future, if interest rates rise or the lending attitude of financial institutions changes, the cost of financing and the impact on funding could affect the Tosei Group's operating results and financial position. In addition, lump-sum repayments due to conflicts with financial covenants on some loans, delays of project sales, and lower-than-expected sales revenues also have the potential to affect the operating results and financial position of the Tosei Group. In addition to regular monitoring of interest rate movements and the lending posture of financial institutions, the Tosei Group is responding to these risks by striving to obtain stable and economical financing, through measures such as establishing credit lines and fixing interest rates to ensure flexible debt funding. (4) Legal regulations

(Article 55 of the Food Sanitation Act) (5) Changes in accounting standards and the real estate tax system Changes regarding accounting standards and the real estate tax system could cause increases in the cost of holding, acquiring and selling assets, and therefore have the potential to affect the operating results and financial position of the Tosei Group. Regarding changes in accounting standards and changes in the real estate taxation system, the Tosei Group strives to identify the effect of these changes on the Group's performance and financial position at an early stage, by collecting timely information on changes in real estate taxation.

(6) New businesses The Tosei Group is promoting new business that utilizes crowdfunding, in addition to acquisition of companies, establishment of subsidiaries, etc., for the purpose of expanding the recently-launched hotel business and other existing business such as the logistics facility development business. Since the performance of these business operations involves various uncertainties, the Tosei Group has established the internal management system, developed human resources, obtained insurance, etc. on the assumption of all possible risks. However, there may be an impact on the Tosei Group's financial position and operating results, depending on the occurrence of risks beyond the assumption or changes in laws and regulations.In addition to measures that anticipate risks as far as possible, such as establishing internal control systems, developing human resources and obtaining insurance, the Tosei Group is responding to these risks through measures such as regular monitoring of the progress of business strategy and changes in the business environment and timely reviews of strategy in accordance with changes in the environment.

(7) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection Due to the spread of the COVID-19 infection, a significant drop in demand for hotel accommodation and a deterioration in business performances of the tenants of commercial facilities have been seen sporadically in the real estate industry in which the Tosei Group operates its business as well. Under this environment, the Tosei Group has reported valuation losses mainly in its hotel and commercial facilities for which there has been a particular concern that market prices are expected to fall. Going forward, the prolongation of the slowdown in economic activities associated with the spread of infections may cause a decline in the performance of the Hotel Business and recording of further valuation losses, which could potentially impact the Tosei Group's financial position and operating results. Additionally, should any of our employees become infected, business activities may be disrupted due to the closing of offices. As a measure against these risks, the Tosei Group will follow the policies of the government and other agencies as well as the guidelines of each industry, and strive to thoroughly implement infection prevention measures by placing the highest priority on ensuring the safety of its customers and employees. 3. Management analysis of financial position, operating results and cash flows The following is a summary of the Group's financial position, performance and cash flows (hereinafter, "business performance") and analysis and discussions of the Group's operating results from the viewpoint of management for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020. Forward-looking statements are based on Tosei Group judgments as of November 30, 2020. (1)Analysis and discussions of the Group's operating results from the viewpoint of management 1) Recognition of business environment and business performance During the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020, the Japanese economy continued to face a harsh environment due to the impact of COVID-19. There have been signs of recovery owing to the effects of various policy measures and improvements in overseas economies, but in view of the re-expantation of infection both in and outside Japan, it is necessary to continue monitoring the trends. In the real estate industry where Tosei Group operates, domestic real estate investments from January to September 2020 decreased by only 2% year on year to ¥3.4 trillion, showing a rebound led mainly by logistics facilities and residential properties after a temporary fall. While there are uncertainties in the future investment market, the Japanese market is enjoying considerable popularity among overseas investors for its being relatively less affected by COVID-19. Thanks to increased inbound investments, Tokyo ranked first in the world cities for real estate investments (according to a survey by a private research institute). In the Tokyo metropolitan area condominium market, the number of newly supplied units from January to October 2020 decreased 20.7% year on year to 17,000 units. After falling sharply in April and May due to voluntary sales restraints under the state of emergency, the number of units newly offered for sale exceeded previous year's results for the second consecutive month in September and October. In addition, the average contract rate for the first month remained above the 70% threshold from which market conditions are viewed as favorable, and there have been signs of recovery. In the build-for-sale detached house market, housing starts from January to September 2020 numbered 40,000 units, a decrease of 14.2% year on year (according to a survey by a private research institute). Orders received for construction (50 major constructors) from April to October 2020 were ¥6,444.9 billion (a decrease of 7.8% year on year). Orders received from the public sector, which have been growing for the ninth consecutive month, amounted to ¥1,714.8 billion (an increase of 28.1% year on year), while orders received from private sector were ¥4,361.6 billion (a decrease of 14.6% year on year), remaining far below the previous fiscal year's level due to construction delays caused by COVID-19. Meanwhile, construction costs from January to October 2020 remained at high levels, although the costs per tsubo for reinforced concrete structure dropped to ¥908 thousand per tsubo (1 tsubo = 3.30 square meters) (a decrease of 2.9% from ¥935 thousand in the same period of the previous fiscal year). The construction costs per tsubo for wooden structure were ¥569 thousand (an increase of 1.2% from ¥562 thousand in the same period of the previous fiscal year) and are continuing to rise gradually (according to a survey by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism). In the office leasing market of Tokyo's five business wards, the vacancy rate started rising from March 2020, bringing the average vacancy rate as of October 2020 to 3.93% (an increase of 2.30 percentage points year on year). The average asking rent was ¥22,434 per tsubo, falling for the third consecutive month starting in August, although ¥424 higher than that in the same month of the previous fiscal year. Concerns over the economic outlook is causing a slowdown in expansions and contract cancellations as tenants move towards consolidating locations and cutting back on space, and the future trend in supply and demand needs to be monitored (according to a survey by a private research institute). In the Tokyo metropolitan area's logistics facility leasing market, leasable stock in October 2020 amounted to 6.32 million tsubo (an increase of 10.8% year on year). The vacancy rate was 0.4%, and remained at the lowest level since surveys began in 2008, amid continued tight supply relative to demand. Going forward, the vacancy rate is expected to remain low, due to the continuously growing use of e-commerce (according to a survey by a private research institute). In the real estate fund market, the market scale is gradually expanding. J-REITs actively acquired properties, mainly logistics facilities, and J-REIT assets under management in October 2020 totaled ¥20.1 trillion (an increase of ¥1.1 trillion year on year). Combined with ¥21.1 trillion in assets under management in private placement funds as of June 2020, the real estate securitization market scale amounted to ¥41.2 trillion (according to a survey by a private research institute). In the Tokyo business hotel market, the guest room occupancy rate in August 2020 was 23.6% (84.4% in the same period of the previous fiscal year). The Go To Travel campaign was launched in July 2020, but recovery was limited partly because Tokyo was excluded from the program. The total number of hotel guests in Tokyo encompassing all types of accommodation from January to August 2020 amounted to 19.48 million overnight stays (a decrease of 62.3% year on year). Affected by the drastic decline in the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan due to continued travel restrictions, as well as by the re-expantation of infection cases, the environment is forecasted to remain harsh for the time being (according to a survey by the Japan Tourism Agency). Amid this operating environment, in the Revitalization Business, the Group made steady progress in selling assets such as income-generating office buildings and apartments, while in the Development Business, the Group pushed ahead with sales of condominiums, detached houses and logistics facilities. As a result, consolidated revenue for the fiscal year under review totaled ¥63,939million (up 5.3% year on year), operating profit was ¥6,427 million (down 49.4%), profit before tax was ¥5,901 million (down 51.2%), and profit for the year was ¥3,602 million (down 57.4%). Performance by business segment is shown below. Revitalization Business During the fiscal year under review, the segment sold 43 properties which had been renovated, including Kagurazaka Plaza Building (Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo), T's garden Kita-Kashiwa (Kashiwa-shi, Chiba), Komagome-3chome Building (Toshima-ku, Tokyo). In addition, the segment sold four units in the Restyling Business from Ecology Ochiai Residence (Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo), Hilltop Yokohama Higashi Terao (Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa) and others. During the fiscal year under review, it also acquired a total of 25 income-generating office buildings and apartments for renovation and sales purposes, and seven land lots. In addition, the Group reviewed the valuation of its income-generating properties in view of the impact of COVID-19, and revalued some properties at net realizable value in accordance with the provisions of IAS 2 "Inventories." As a result, cost of revenue was increased by regarding valuation loss of ¥1,531 million. As a result, revenue in this segment was ¥31,154 million (up 0.5% year on year) and the segment profit was ¥5,596 million (down 27.8%). Development Business During the fiscal year under review, the segment focused on the sale of newly built condominium and detached houses for which there was firm demand. The segment sold 243 units at THE Palms Sagamihara Park Brightia (Sagamihara-shi, Kanagawa) in newly build condominium and sold 80 detached houses at such properties as THE Palms Court MitsuikekoenⅡ (Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa) and THE Palms Court Kokubunji Koigakubo (Kokubunji-shi, Tokyo). In addition, the segment sold one logistics facility, one commercial facility and six land lots. During the fiscal year under review, it also acquired one land lot for rental apartment project, one land lot for commercial facility project and land lots for 40 detached houses. In addition, in the Development Business, the Group reviewed the valuation of its income-generating properties in view of the impact of COVID-19, and revalued some properties at net realizable value in accordance with the provisions of IAS 2 "Inventories." As a result, cost of revenue was increased by regarding valuation loss of ¥6,252 million.As a result, revenue in this segment was 16,171 million (up 12.7% year on year) and the segment loss was ¥3,743 million (in comparison with segment profit of ¥1,528 million in the previous fiscal year). Rental Business During the fiscal year under review, while the segment sold 21 buildings of its inventory assets held for leasing purposes, it newly acquired 17 properties including income-generating office buildings and apartments. In addition, the segment made efforts to lease vacancies out following acquisitions and also focused on leasing activities for its existing non-current assets and inventory assets. As a result, revenue in this segment was ¥5,810 million (down 2.2% year on year) and the segment profit was ¥2,319 million (down 2.0%). Fund and Consulting Business During the fiscal year under review, while ¥69,998 million was subtracted due mainly to property dispositions by funds, ¥346,926 million was added due to new lage asset management contracts from the balance of assets under management (Note) ¥846,478 million for the end of the previous fiscal year. The balance of assets under management as of November 30, 2020, was ¥1,123,406 million. As a result, revenue in this segment was ¥5,676 million (up 51.2% year on year) and the segment profit was ¥4,193 million (up 77.3%). Note: The balance of assets under management includes the balance of assets that were subject to consulting contracts, etc. Property Management Business During the fiscal year under review, the segment worked to win new contracts and maintain existing contracts. Consequently, the total number of properties under management was 695 as of November 30, 2020, an increase of 36 from November 30, 2019 with that total comprising 449 office buildings, hotel, logistics facilities and other such properties, and 246 condominiums and apartments. As a result, revenue in this segment was ¥4,690 million (up 2.3% year on year) and segment profit was ¥667 million (up 32.5%). Hotel Business During the fiscal year under review, the Group opened TOSEI HOTEL COCONE Asakusakuramae and TOSEI HOTEL COCONE Uenookachimachi. The Group put the safety and security of our customers first in our business, but the impact of COVID-19 was significant, and both revenue and segment profit or loss in this segment were far below expectations. As a result, revenue in this segment was ¥437 million (dwon 59.8% year on year) and segment loss was ¥673 million (in comparison with segment profit of ¥99 million in the previous fiscal year). 2) Analysis and Discussion of Operating Results During the fiscal year under review, the Group carefully monitored real estate market trends while performing its sales and purchasing activities amid growing uncertainty due to the pandemic. Of the real estate Trading business, which is the growth driver, sales in the Development Business progressed more or less as planned. However, in the Revitalization Business, which deals in pre-owned and renovated real estate, the Group prioritized sales of stock with less product appeal while strategically reviewing the timing of launching property sale from the second quarter onward over concerns of declines in liquidity and market prices. At the end of the second quarter, the Group recorded a valuation loss of ¥7,680 million mainly for hotel facilities and commercial facilities under development that will be greatly affected by the COVID-19 crisis in the inventory evaluation of both Businesses. While recording this valuation loss is deemed to be conducive to mitigating the Group's future risk, the loss caused the margins of both Businesses to drop and ended up significantly pushing down performance for the fiscal year under review. On the other hand, in the Stock and Fee Business, the Group's stable source of income, occupancy rates of Group-held properties in the Rental Business showed no decline, and the impact of the pandemic such as requests for reducing rent was immaterial. In the Fund and Consulting Business, the balance of assets under management expanded to a record high ¥1.1 trillion, capturing demand from domestic and overseas institutional investors who have a strong appetite to acquire real estate. To further expand business, in the fiscal year under review, the Group actively promoted efforts such as launching the Tosei Real Estate Crowd (TREC) Funding scheme and started a demo tests to issue Tosei security token considering its market potential. In the Hotel Business, the Group temporarily shut down three existing locations and began operation of six locations including two new locations from July, but occupancy is sluggishing due to the disappear of inbound guests. The Group is striving to regain occupancy in the expectation that the pandemic will be contained by around autumn of 2021. As a result of these business activities, consolidated revenue for the fiscal year under review totaled ¥63,939 million (up 5.3% year on year), profit before tax was ¥5,901 million (down 51.2%), and profit for the year was ¥3,602 million (down 57.4%). Although the operating environment is such that it is not easy to predict when the COVID-19 epidemic will come to an end, Tosei is continuing to expand its purchasing activities for future growth, and is striving to recover its real estate Trading business while ensuring sufficient liquidity on hand and financial soundness. (2) Status of production, orders received and sales 1) Actual production As the Tosei Group's principle business activities are revitalization, development, rental, fund and consulting, property management and hotel, it is difficult to define "actual production." Accordingly, the Company does not report actual production. 2) Actual orders received Although subsidiaries of the Company receive orders for production, the Company does not report actual orders received because its amount is immaterial. 3) Actual sales Consolidated actual sales for each segment in the fiscal year under review are shown below. Segment Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 Comparison with the previous fiscal year (%) Amount (¥ thousand) Revitalization Business 31,154,223 0.5 Development Business 16,171,200 12.7 Rental Business 5,810,503 (2.2) Fund and Consulting Business 5,676,067 51.2 Property Management Business 4,690,599 2.3 Hotel Business 437,186 (59.8) Total 63,939,781 5.3 Notes: 1. Transactions between segments were eliminated. 2. The amounts of sales to each major customer and the ratios of the said sales to total sales in the two most recent fiscal years are as follows. Customer Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 Amount (¥ thousand) Ratio (%) Amount (¥ thousand) Ratio (%) Tosei Reit Investment Corporation 8,969,028 14.8 7,385,129 11.6 3. The above amounts do not include consumption taxes. (3) financial position The consolidated financial position as of November 30, 2020 was as follows. Total assets decreased 0.1% compared with the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥161,684 million, liabilities down 0.8% to ¥102,714 million, and equity rose 1.1% to ¥58,969 million. The ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets was 36.5%, compared with 36.0% at the end of the previous fiscal year. Current assets As of November 30, 2020, the balance of current assets was ¥105,664 million, an decrease of ¥3,669 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This is mainly due to increase in Cash and cash equivalents (up ¥5,040 million year on year) and decrease in inventories because sales of properties in the revitalization and development businesses, which are the core operations of the Company, exceeded the number of properties the Company sold and the Group recorded loss on valuation of inventories (down ¥8,156 million year on year) etc. Non-current assets As of November 30, 2020, the balance of non-current assets was ¥56,020 million, up ¥3,459 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This is mainly due to increase in Property, plant and equipment (up ¥14,823 million year on year) and decrease in investment properties (down ¥10,880 million year on year) etc. Current liabilities As of November 30, 2020, the balance of current liabilities was ¥18,786 million, down ¥6,267 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This is mainly due to decrease in borrowings (down ¥4,496 million year on year) . Non-current liabilities As of November 30, 2020, the balance of non-current liabilities was ¥83,928 million, up ¥5,394 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This is mainly due to, increase in borrowings (up ¥5,640 million year on year) . Equity As of November 30, 2020, equity was ¥58,969 million, an increase of ¥663 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This is mainly due to a ¥1,602 million increase in retained earnings and ¥500 million due to purchase of treasury shares etc. (4) Cash flows Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "cash") as of November 30, 2020 totaled ¥37,039 million, an increase of ¥5,040 million compared with November 30, 2019. Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities totaled ¥12,509 million (¥3,799 million used in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This is mainly attributed to the profit before tax of ¥5,901 million, a decrease in inventories of ¥8,154 million and income taxes paid of ¥3,139 million. Cash Flows from Investing Activities Net cash used in investing activities totaled ¥4,054 million (up 90.1% year on year ). This is mainly due to purchase of investment properties of ¥3,377 million and purchase of other financial assets of ¥972 million. Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net cash used in financing activities totaled ¥3,414 million (¥11,412 million provided by the same period of the previous fiscal year). This mainly reflects ¥31,925 million in the repayments of non-current borrowings, ¥1,977 million in cash dividends paid and ¥500 million in the purchase of treasury shares despite ¥33,963 million in proceeds from non-current borrowings. . Trends of cash-flow indicators Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2018 Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2020 Ratio of equity attributable to owners of parentto total assets (%) 37.5 36.0 36.5 Market value ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets (%) 36.0 39.1 33.9 Interest-bearing debt to cash flow ratio (years) 9.9 － 7.3 Interest coverage ratio (times) 7.9 － 12.9 Ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets: Equity attributable to owners of parent / Total assets Market value ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets: Market capitalization / Total assets Interest-bearing debt to cash flow ratio: Interest-bearing debt /Cash flows Interest coverage ratio: Cash flows / Interest expenses Notes: 1. All indicators are calculated using consolidated financial figures. 2. Market capitalization is calculated based on the number of issued shares, excluding treasury shares.

3. The figures for cash flows employ net cash from operating activities.

4. Interest-bearing debt includes all debt recorded in the consolidated statement of financial position on which interest is paid.

5. Interest-bearing debt to cash flows ratio and interest coverage ratio are not presented for the consolidated fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 because net cash used in operating activities was recorded minus in the consolidated statements of cash flows for the said fiscal year. (5) Significant accounting policies and estimates The financial statements of the Tosei Group are prepared in accordance with IFRS. For significant accounting policies and estimates for the presentation of these consolidated financial statements, please refer to "3. Significant accounting policies" and "4. Significant accounting estimates and judgments requiring estimates" in "V. Accounting, 1. Consolidated financial statements, etc., Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements."

(6) Objective benchmarks used to judge the achievement of management policy, management strategies and management targets The results for the current fiscal year against the planned figures for the previous medium-term management plan "Seamless Growth 2020" (December 2017 to November 2020), which ends in the fiscal year ending November 2020, was as follows. For the analysis of business results for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020, please refer to "(1) Analysis and discussions of the Group's operating results from the viewpoint of management" (Medium-term management plan "Seamless Growth 2020" (December 2017 to November 2020)) Plan Initial numerical targets Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2018 (Initial Plan) Initial numerical targets Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2019 (Initial Plan) Initial numerical targets Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2020 (Initial Plan) Revised numerical targets (announced on January 9, 2020) Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2020 Consolidated revenue ¥67.8 billion ¥83.4 billion ¥100 billion ¥80.3 billion Consolidated profit before tax ¥10 billion ¥11.3 billion ¥12 billion ¥13 billion Average profit growth rate of the three years － － 10% or more 10% or more Average ROE of the three years － － 12% or more 12% or more The ratio of stable business (The trading business : The stable business) － － 50:50 60:40 Equity ratio － － 35.0% 36.0% Note: "Initial plan" refers to figures in the medium-term management plan "Seamless Growth 2020," which was formulated in the fiscal year ended November 30, 2017 and announced in January 2018. Only consolidated revenue and consolidated profit before tax have been disclosed for the fiscal years ended November 30, 2018 and November 30, 2019. Results Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2018 Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2020 Consolidated revenue ¥61.5 billion ¥60.7 billion ¥63.9 billion Consolidated profit before tax ¥10.1 billion ¥12 billion ¥5.9 billion Profit growth rate of the year 12.4% 18.9% － ROE of the year 14.0% 15.3% 11.8% The ratio of stable business (The trading business : The stable business) 56:44 55:45 24:76 Equity ratio 37.5% 36.0% 36.5% Note: Profit growth rate and ROE for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2018 and the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019, have been calculated based on results for each single fiscal year. Profit growth rate and ROE for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 have been calculated based on the average of three years. (Results for the fiscal year under review compared to the plan) Results for the fiscal year under review (planned and actual) are as follows. Initial numerical targets Nov. 30, 2020 (Initial Plan) Revised numerical targets Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2020 (A) Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2020 (results) (B) Results for the fiscal year under review compared to the plan (B)-(A) Consolidated revenue ¥100 billion ¥80.3 billion ¥63.9 billion ¥(16.4) billion Consolidated profit before tax ¥12 billion ¥13 billion ¥5.9 billion ¥(7.1) billion Profit growth rate of the year 10% or more 10% or more － － ROE of the year 12% or more 12% or more 11.8% － The ratio of stable business (The trading business : The stable business) 50:50 60:40 24:76 － Equity ratio 35.0% 36.0% 36.5% － Note: "Initial numerical targets November 30, 2020 (initial plan)" and "Revised numerical targets Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (revised)" refer to figures in the medium-term management plan "Seamless Growth 2020," announced in January 2018, and the consolidated results forecast announced in January 2020, respectively. (7) Source of equity and liquidity of funds Funding demand of the Group's business activities are mainly related to the purchase of buildings for business use and land. The Group meets these needs through its own funds, borrowings from banks and other methods of procurement that place emphasis on flexibility and long-term stability. 4. Important operational contracts, etc. None

5. Research and development activities None III. Facilities 1. Outline of capital expenditures In the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020, we made capital expenditures totaling ¥3,696million. A major portion of this amount was due to acquisition of investment properties of the Rental Business. During the fiscal year under review, there were no material transactions related to the retirement or sale etc. of facilities. 2. Main facilities (1) Filing company (Tosei) (As of November 30, 2020) Office name (Location) Segment Description Book value (¥ thousand) Number of employees (Person) Buildings and structures Land (Size m2) Other Total Head office (Minato-ku, Tokyo) Supervising administration facilities Office facilities 914,488 2,219,719 (633.53) 38,141 3,172,349 195 Leasing properties (20 properties in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, etc.) Rental Business Rental buildings, stores, etc. 10,506,218 20,167,907 (29,602.27) 1,090,654 31,764,780 － Leasing properties (5 properties in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, etc.) Hotel Business Hotel facilities 6,161,397 5,322,070 (8,781.41) 248,015 11,731,483 － Total - - 17,582,105 27,709,697 (39,017.21) 1,376,810 46,668,613 195 Note: The above amounts do not include consumption taxes. (2) Domestic subsidiaries (As of November 30, 2020) Company name Office name (Location) Segment Description Book value (¥ thousand) Number of employees (Person) Buildings and structures Land (Size m2) Other Total Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd. Leasing properties (property in Arakawa-ku, Tokyo, etc.) Rental Business Apartment, Rental building 158,617 － 4 158,622 － Tosei Urban Home Co., Ltd. Head office (Machida-shi, Tokyo) Development Business Office facilities 55,471 185,346 (420.71) 6,793 247,612 40 Kishino Corporation Leasing properties (2 properties in Toshima-ku, Tokyo, etc.) Rental Business Rental building 165,196 2,656,008 (555.60) － 2,821,205 － Note: The above amounts do not include consumption taxes. 3. Plans for new installation and retirement of facilities None IV. Filing company 1. Information on the Company (Tosei)'s shares, etc. (1) Total number of shares authorized, etc.

Delivery of stock acquisition rights in line with acts of structural reorganization (Note1) (Note 5) Notes: 1. The information is as of the end of fiscal year (November 30, 2020). Regarding items for which a change has occurred during the period from the end of the fiscal year under review until the end of the last month before the filing date (January 31, 2021), information as of the end of the last month before the filing date is shown in square brackets. 2. The number of shares delivered upon exercise of each of the stock acquisition rights (the "Number of Shares Granted") shall be 100 shares. In the event that the Company conducts a share split (including allotment of ordinary shares of the Company without contribution; hereinafter the same for a share split) or a consolidation of shares, of ordinary shares of the Company after the date on which the allotment of stock acquisition rights is conducted (the "Allotment Date"), the Number of Shares Granted shall be adjusted according to the following formula. However, the relevant adjustment shall only be made to thenumber of shares to be delivered upon exercise of stock acquisition rights that have not yet been exercised as of the relevant point in time. Any fraction less than one (1) share resulting from this adjustment shall be rounded down. Number of Shares Granted after adjustment =Number of Shares Granted before adjustment ×Ratio of share split or consolidation In the event that the Company conducts a share split, the Number of Shares Granted after adjustment shall apply on and after the following day of the base date of the share split (or on and after the effective date if no base date is set). In the event of a consolidation of shares, the Number of Shares Granted after adjustment shall apply on and after its effective date. However, in the event that a share split is conducted under the condition that a proposal to decrease surplus and increase capital stock or legal capital surplus is approved at a general meeting of shareholders of the Company ("General Meeting of Shareholders"), and a date before the date of conclusion of the General Meeting of Shareholders is set as the base date of the share split, the Number of Shares Granted after adjustment shall apply on and after the following day of the date of conclusion of the General Meeting of Shareholders. In addition, in the event that, after the Allotment Date, the Company conducts a merger, a company split or a share exchange, and in any event equivalent to these in which it becomes necessary to adjust the Number of Shares Granted, the Company may make the adjustment that the Board of Directors deems necessary. 3. In the event that, after the Allotment Date, the Company conducts the following (1) or (2) regarding its ordinary shares, the Exercise Value shall be adjusted according to the respective formula below (the "Exercise Value Adjustment Formula"). Any fraction less than one (1) yen resulting from this adjustment shall be rounded up. (1) When the Company conducts a share split or a consolidation of shares: 1 Exercise Value after adjustment =Exercise Value before adjustment × Ratio of share split orconsolidation (2) When the Company issues new shares or disposes of its treasury shares for a value less than the market value (excluding the following cases: sale of treasury shares due to "a demand for sale of shares less than one unit by a holder of shares less than one unit" stipulated in Article 194 of the Companies Act, transfer of treasury shares in accordance with Article 5, paragraph 2 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Act for Partial Amendment, etc. of the Commercial Code, etc. (Act No. 79 of 2001), exercise of subscription rights to shares under Article 280-19 of the Commercial Code before the enforcement of the Act Partially Amending the Commercial Code, etc. (Act No. 128 of 2001), conversion of securities that are or may be converted to the ordinary shares of the Company, and exercise of stock acquisition rights that may claim to deliver the ordinary shares of the Company including stock acquisition rights incidental to bonds with stock acquisition rights): Exercise Value after adjustment =Exercise Value before adjustment ×Number of shares outstanding +Number of shares newly issued ×Amount to be paid in per share Market ValueNumber of shares outstanding +Number of shares newly issued i. (4) Trends in total number of shares issued, share capital, etc. Date Fluctuation in the number of shares issued (Shares) Balance of shares issued (Shares) Fluctuation in share capital (¥ thousand) Balance of share capital (¥ thousand) Fluctuation in legal capital surplus (¥ thousand) Balance of legal capital surplus (¥ thousand) Dec. 1, 2017 to Nov. 2018 (Notes) 260,800 48,544,800 132,747 6,554,139 132,747 6,637,615 Dec. 1, 2018 to Nov. 2019 (Notes) 50,500 48,595,300 25,704 6,579,844 25,704 6,663,319 Dec. 1, 2019 to Nov. 2020 (Notes) 88,500 48,683,800 45,046 6,624,890 45,046 6,708,366 Note: The increases were due to the exercise of stock acquisition rights. (5) Shareholder composition (As of November 30, 2020) Category Shareholder composition (Share unit number: 100 shares) Shares less than one unit (Share) Public sector Financial institutions Financial instruments business operators Other corporations Foreign investors Individuals , etc. Total Other than Individuals. Individuals Number of shareholders (Person) － 20 22 166 196 35 22,310 22,749 － Number of shares held (Unit) － 47,809 8,060 60,471 170,340 39 200,072 486,791 4,700 Holding rate of shares (%) － 9.82 1.65 12.42 34.99 0.00 41.10 100.00 － Notes:1. 1,508,353 shares of treasury shares are included 15,083 units in "individuals, etc.", 53 shares in "Shares less than one unit". 2.The number of "Other corporations" includes 4 units in the name of Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc. (6) Status of major shareholders (As of November 30, 2020) Name of shareholder Address Number of shares held (Share) Ownership percentage to the number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock) (%) Seiichiro Yamaguchi Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan 12,885,500 27.31 Zeus Capital Limited 2-22-26-103 Uehara, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan 6,000,000 12.71 QUINTET PRIVATE BANK (EUROPE) S.A. 107704 (Standing proxy: Hongkong And Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Tokyo Branch) 43, Boulevard Royal, L-2955 Luxembourg (2-15-1 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan) 3,777,400 8.00 SSBTC CLIENT OMNIBUS ACCOUNT (Standing proxy: Hongkong And Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Tokyo Branch) ONE LINCOLN STRREET, BOSTON MA USA 02111 (3-11-1 Nihonbashi,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan) 1,804,400 3.82 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account) 2-11-3, Hamamatsucho, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan 1,523,200 3.22 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account) 1-8-11, Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan 851,900 1.80 GOLDMAN, SACHS& CO. REG (Standing proxy: Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd.) 200 WEST STREET NEW YORK, NY, USA (6-10-1, Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan 843,223 1.78 Government of NORWAY (Standing proxy: Citibank, N.A., Tokyo Branch) Bankplassen 2, 0107 Oslo 1 Oslo 0107 NO (6-27-30 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan) 835,929 1.77 NORTHERN TRUST CO. (AVFC) RE IEDU UCITS CLIENTS NON LENDING 15 PCT TREATY ACCOUNT (Standing proxy: Hongkong And Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Tokyo Branch) 50 BANK STREET CANARY WHARF LONDON E14 5NT, UK (3-11-1 Nihonbashi,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan) 778,400 1.65 SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. 3-3-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan 628,700 1.33 Total - 29,928,652 63.44 Notes: 1. Ownership percentage to the number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock) is rounded down to the second decimal place. 2. The number of shares of treasury shares (1,508,353 of shares) is not included in the chart above.

3. The change report for the large shareholding report, which was made accessible to the public as of June 11, 2020, states that SAMARANG UCITS held the following shares as of June 4, 2020. However, since the Company could not confirm the actual number of shares held by this company as of the end of the fiscal year under review, the company was not included in the status of major shareholders described above. The content of the change report for the large shareholding report is as follows: Large volume holder SAMARANG UCITS Address 11a Avenue Monterey L-2163 Luxembourg Number of share certificates, etc. held (shares) 3,659,800 Holding ratio of share certificates, etc. (%) 7.52 4. The change report for the large shareholding report, which was made accessible to the public as of September 17, 2020, states that Grantham Mayo Van Ottterloo & Co. LLC held the following shares as of September 10, 2020. However, since the Company could not confirm the actual number of shares held by this company as of the end of the fiscal year under review, the company was not included in the status of major shareholders described above. The content of the change report for the large shareholding report is as follows: Large volume holder Grantham Mayo Van Ottterloo & Co. LLC Address 40 Rowes Wharf, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, U.S.A Number of share certificates, etc. held (shares) 3,091,300 Holding ratio of share certificates, etc. (%) 6.36 (7) Status of voting rights 1) Shares issued (As of November 30, 2020) Classification Number of shares (Share) Number of voting rights Details Shares without voting rights - - - Shares with restricted voting rights (Treasury shares, etc.) - - - Shares with restricted voting rights (Other) - - - Shares with full voting rights (Treasury shares, etc.) (Treasury shares held) Ordinary shares 1,508,300 - - Shares with full voting rights (Other) Ordinary shares 47,170,800 471,708 - Shares less than one unit Ordinary shares 4,700 - - Total number of shares issued 48,683,800 - - Total number of voting rights - 471,708 - Note1: The number of "Shares with full voting rights (Other)" includes 400 shares in the name of Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc. "Number of voting rights" includes 4 units of voting rights related to shares with full voting rights in its name. 2: Number of ordinary shares in "Shares less than one unit" includes 53 shares of treasury shares. 2) Treasury shares, etc. (As of November 30, 2020) Name of shareholders Address Number of shares held under own name (Share) Number of shares held under the name of others (Share) Total number of shares held (Share) Percentage of number of shares held in total number of shares issued (%) (Treasury shares held) TOSEI CORPORATION 4-2-3, Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan 1,508,300 - 1,508,300 3.09 Total - 1,508,300 - 1,508,300 3.09 2. Acquisition of treasury shares [Class of shares] Acquisition of common shares in accordance with Article 155, item 3 (1) Acquisition by resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders None

(2) Acquisition by resolution of the Board of Directors Category Number of shares (shares) Value (¥ thousand) Status of resolution at the Board of Directors (April 6, 2020) (Acquisition period: April 8, 2020 to October 31, 2020) 700,000 500,000 Treasury shares acquired prior to the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 － － Treasury shares acquired during the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 499,500 499,965 Total number and value of remaining shares with voting rights 200,500 35 Unexercised portion as of the end of the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (%) 28.64 0.00 Treasury shares acquired during the period under review － － Unexercised portion as of the date of filing (%) 28.64 0.00 Category Number of shares (shares) Value (¥ thousand) Status of resolution at the Board of Directors (January 25, 2021) (Acquisition period: February 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021) 700,000 500,000 Treasury shares acquired prior to the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 － － Treasury shares acquired during the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 － － Total number and value of remaining shares with voting rights － － Unexercised portion as of the end of the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (%) － － Treasury shares acquired during the period under review － － Unexercised portion as of the date of filing (%) 100.00 100.00 Note: Number of shares acquired through purchasing shares between February 1, 2021 and the submission date of this Annual Securities Report are not included under treasury shares held during the period under review. (3) Items not based on resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders or Board of Directors Category Number of shares (shares) Value (¥ thousand) Treasury shares acquired during the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 48 53 Treasury shares acquired during the period under review 69 84 Note: Number of shares acquired through purchasing shares less than one unit between February 1, 2021 and the submission date of this Annual Securities Report are not included under treasury shares held during the period under review. (4) Status of disposal and ownership of acquired treasury shares Category Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 Period under review Number of shares (shares) Total processing value (¥ thousand) Number of shares (shares) Total processing value (¥ thousand) Acquired treasury shares for which subscribers were solicited － － － － Acquired treasury shares that were canceled － － － － Acquired treasury shares that were transferred in association with a merger, share exchange, or company split － － － － Other (-) － － － － Treasury shares held 1,508,353 － 1,508,422 － Note: Number of shares acquired through purchasing shares between February 1, 2021 and the submission date of this Annual Securities Report are not included under treasury shares held during the period under review. 3. Dividend policy Tosei's fundamental earnings distribution policy is to strive to continuously provide stable dividends while comprehensively considering operating results, the future operating environment and progress in its business plan to balance dividends with the need for internal capital resources to generate long-term growth in corporate value by taking highly profitable business opportunities. It is also a basic policy of Tosei to pay a year-end dividend annually, determined by the General Meeting of Shareholders. Based on the above policy, Tosei decided to pay an annual dividend of ¥19 per share for the fiscal year under review. As a result, the Company's consolidated dividend payout ratio came to 25.0% for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020. Tosei plans to use its internal reserves for future business expansion and to strengthen the management quality. Tosei's articles of incorporation stipulate that "Tosei may pay interim dividends to shareholders with the record date of May 31 each year, upon a resolution by the Board of Directors." The dividend for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 is as follows: Resolution date Total amount of dividends (¥ thousand) Dividends per share (¥) Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on Feb. 25, 2021 896,333 19 4. Status of corporate governance, etc. (1) Status of corporate governance 1) Fundamental Approach toward Corporate Governance Our Group aspires to be a valuable contributor to all kinds of our stakeholders in the society, including the shareholders, the employees, the business partners and others, by promptly and appropriately responding to the changes in the business environment and continuing operational activities which enable the Group to achieve a sound growth. For this purpose, the Group has placed the greatest importance on enhancement of corporate governance, and in particular, "fully cultivating compliance mind", "enhancing risk management" and "conducting timely disclosure" as three key initiatives. Furthermore, the Group is determined to make efforts in a unified manner, from the top management down to each employee of the Group companies, led by the Board of Directors, to develop an internal control system as required by the Companies Act and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, as well as to set up a system which is redible to investors, as a financial instruments business operator. 2) Summary of the Corporate Governance System and the reasons for Adopting the Current Corporate Governance System The Company has set up the Board of Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board. While appointing from outside its outside directors and all of its Audit & Supervisory Board Members, it has also adopted an executive officer system, for the purpose of operating its businesses with high transparency. All of the Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company have been outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members since the time of listing. The Audit & Supervisory Board Members have always performed audits of the business management of the Company from the viewpoints of ensuring and increasing the Company's corporate value and the common interests of its shareholders. The Company further enhances its supervisory function over its management by inviting outside directors to the Board of Directors. On the management side, the Company has employed the executive officer system so as to achieve optimal distribution of decision-making functions and operational duties, as well as encouraging the delegation of authority in executing the businesses, in an attempt to strengthen its corporate governance. In addition, the Company has established the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee as an optional advisory body of the Board of Directors. And the Corporate Governance Meeting, consisting of directors and full-time audit & supervisory board members, is held monthly. As stated above, the management of the Company and the current system of monitoring and supervision over the management is adequately functioning, and the Company continues to maintain the system currently in place. Details of each body related to corporate governance established by the Company are as stated in "3) Other matters related to corporate governance" "(a) Basic explanation of internal company bodies." Constituent members of each body is as follows ("◎" indicates chairman). Post Name Operation of Board of Directors Auditing by audit & supervisory board Nomination and Compensatio n Advisory Committee Corporate governance meeting President and CEO Seiichiro Yamaguchi ◎ ○ ◎ Director Senior Executive Officer Noboru Hirao ○ ○ ○ Director Managing Executive Officer Masaaki Watanabe ○ ○ Director Managing Executive Officer Hideki Nakanishi ○ ○ Director Executive officer Shunsuke Yamaguchi ○ ○ Director Executive officer Hitoshi Oshima ○ ○ Outside director Kenichi Shohtoku ○ ◎ Outside director Hiroyuki Kobayashi ○ ○ Outside director Masao Yamanaka ○ ○ Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-time)） Hitoshi Yagi ○ ◎ ○ ○ Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-time)） Toshinori Kuroda ○ ○ ○ Audit & Supervisory Board Member Tatsuki Nagano ○ ○ Audit & Supervisory Board Member Osamu Doi ○ ○ 3) Other matters related to corporate governance (a) Basic explanation of internal company bodies i) Operation of Board of Directors The Board of Directors is composed of nine directors, three of whom are outside directors. Based on the regulations of the Board of Directors, regular meetings of the Board of Directors are held every month and extraordinary meetings are held as necessary. As the highest management decision-making body, the Board of Directors makes resolutions on management policy and important matters, and also supervises the execution of duties by directors.

ii) Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee The Company has set up the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee as a voluntary advisory body for the Board of Directors for the purpose of ensuring appropriateness and transparency of each resolution of the Board of Directors on the process of selecting candidates proposed in a proposal for appointing directors that is submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders and on allocation of remuneration, etc. for individual directors. The constituent members of the committee include a representative director (one person), a full-time director (one person) , outside director(s) (independent director(s), one person or more), and a full-time audit & supervisory board member (outside audit & supervisory board member, one person). An outside director who is a committee member will assume the office of the chair of committee. The Board of Directors will develop an appropriate governance system to respond to the mandate of shareholders and investors with full respect for the content of reports made by this committee.

iii) Auditing by audit & supervisory board members The Company employs an audit & supervisory board member system with two full-time audit & supervisory board members and two part-time audit & supervisory board members. All of these four persons are outside audit & supervisory board members. Meetings of the Audit & Supervisory Board are held once a month in principle. At these meetings, the four audit & supervisory board members deliberate on necessary items and work to share information by having the full-time audit & supervisory board members report to the part-time audit & supervisory board members about their auditing activities. The Audit & Supervisory Board Members also attend the meeting of the Board of Directors, the pre-Board meeting discussion where matters to be resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors are confirmed in advance, as well as the management meeting (constituted by the Executive Officers appointed by the President and CEO), which is an advisory body regarding matters to be approved by the President and CEO. The auditing activities of audit & supervisory board members are performed in accordance with a yearly audit plan. Since such activities are carried out in coordination with the accounting auditor and the Internal Audit Department, an efficient and effective auditing system is in place. Furthermore, the full-time audit & supervisory board members work to gain an understanding of the status of the execution of business by holding regular interviews with each director and those in charge of each division. iv) Executive officer system The Company employs an executive officer system, under which executive officers appointed by the Board of Directors execute and exert control over the Company's business in accordance with internal regulations, in addition to matters designated by resolution of the Board of Directors. In addition, the President and CEO holds management meetings twice a month in principle, at which advance consultation is provided for important decisions to be made by the President and CEO, and matters for resolution at the Board of Directors are deliberated in advance. v) Corporate governance meeting With the aim of continuous strengthening of corporate governance, the Company holds corporate governance meetings consisting of full-time directors and full-time audit & supervisory board members once a month in principle. At the meeting, directors and audit & supervisory board members check and deliberate over corporate governance concerns for improving corporate value and items regarding internal control. Where necessary, they receive advice from outside experts such as corporate attorneys and certified public accountants.

vi) Internal auditing The Internal Audit Department under the direct supervision of the President and CEO perform audits of the entire Group in accordance with a yearly plan. If they discover inadequacies, they demand improvements by providing recommendations for their rectification to the audited division. Audits are performed effectively, with matters for rectification handled through enhanced follow-up work including deliberation with the audited division and the provision of detailed guidance.

vii) Information disclosure The Company not only prepares documents, etc. in accordance with laws and regulations such as the Companies Act and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and discloses information based on the regulations set forth by securities exchanges, but also provides timely and appropriate corporate information to stakeholders including shareholders and investors by such means as investor relations activities and its website.

viii) Auditing by accounting auditor The Company's accounting auditor is Shinsoh Audit Corporation, with which the Company has concluded an auditing agreement in accordance with the Companies Act and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. On this basis, Shinsoh Audit Corporation performs audits in accordance with a yearly audit plan. (b)Status of internal company bodies and establishment of internal control system Regarding systems to ensure that directors' execution of their duties is in compliance with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation and other systems necessary to ensure the properness of a company's operations (internal control system). i) Basic policies for compliance with laws and regulations • Ensure awareness among all officers and employees regarding compliance with laws and regulations. • Strengthen the checking function for breaches of laws and regulations. • Promptly react to any breach of laws and regulations, and make timely and appropriate information disclosure concerning such breaches. • Eliminate any association with anti-social forces.

ii) Basic policies for storing and managing information • Ensure awareness among all officers and employees regarding the importance of storing and managing information.

• Enhance the measures for preventing the leakage of material information. • Ensure thorough familiarity with material information and information requiring timely disclosure and prevention of misstatements or material omissions. iii) Basic policies for management of risk of loss • Ensure thorough understanding, analysis and assessment of risks that may hinder the continuation of the Company's corporate activities. • Enhance monitoring of risk management. • Establish a proper internal reporting system for any occurrences and/or signs that contingencies may occur. • Promptly react to any occurrence of contingencies and/or accidents, and make timely and appropriate disclosure of information regarding such occurrences. iv) Basic policies for efficient execution of duties by Directors • Carry out deliberation and decision-making on the important management matters of the Company, in an efficient, timely and appropriate manner. • Eliminate excessive pursuit of efficiencies in management plans and/or business targets and make balanced decisions considering the soundness of the Company. • Establish a system to allow appropriate and efficient execution of business in accordance with the rules on delegation of operational authority. v) Basic policies for properness of the operations of the entire Group • Strive for a full penetration of the understanding of the Company's corporate philosophy and awareness for the compliance among the officers and the employees of each of the Group companies and ensure that each of the Group companies complies with laws and regulations. • Strive for full awareness, analysis and evaluation of risks that impede the sustenance and continuation of the businesses of each of the Group companies, prepare for contingencies, and establish a system to compel prompt reporting if contingencies occur. • Formulate a medium-term management plan, business plans for single fiscal year and budgets for the same relating to the entire Group, periodically check the progress of these plans, and compel timely reporting on newly occurring problems and appropriately handle such problems. • For matters that are important and those for which timely disclosure is required at each of the Group companies, and other matters relating to execution of duties by officers and employees at each of the Group companies, establish a system to compel prompt reporting from each of the Group companies to the Company. • Enhance the system for ensuring the appropriateness of financial reporting relating to the entire Group. • Eliminate wrongful acts and/or irregular transactions using the Group.

vi) Basic policies for systems to ensure effective audits by Audit & Supervisory Board Members • Designate members of staff to assist Audit & Supervisory Board Members in their duties, and have them carry out assistance duties under the command of the Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

• Ensure the independence of the aforementioned members of staff from Directors and obtain prior consent from the Audit & Supervisory Board for personnel affairs matters for the said members of staff such as transfers and performance evaluations.

• In addition to deliberations on proposals and reports on important matters at the Board of Directors, have Audit & Supervisory Board Members attend important meetings for business execution, and carry out periodic interviews with Directors and important employees. Furthermore, ensure prompt reporting to Audit & Supervisory Board Members from all officers and employees who have identified any material loss and signs of the same or any breach of regulations or misconduct, and prompt reporting to the same in response to demands from Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

• Establish a system to compel prompt reporting to Audit & Supervisory Board Members from all officers and employees at each of the Group companies who have identified any material loss caused by management at each of the Group companies and signs of the same or any breach of laws and regulations or misconduct, or from officers and employees of the Company who have received reports from such persons, and strive for its full implementation, and also compel prompt reporting if reporting is demanded by Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

• Ensure full notification of policy not to mete out disadvantageous treatment for the reason of a report described in the preceding two paragraphs made by officers and employees of the Company and each of the Group companies to Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

• Develop a whistle-blowing system across the entire Group and promptly report to Audit & Supervisory Board Members if whistle-blowing occurs.

• When Audit & Supervisory Board Members request advance payments, etc. of expenses, promptly handle the said expenses or debt obligations, except in cases where they are deemed unnecessary for the execution of duties.

• Directors are to make efforts to understand and support audits by Audit & Supervisory Board Members and proactively work to improve issues raised by Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

• In order to accomplish adequate audits of the entire Group performed by Audit & Supervisory Board Members, Directors are to cooperate with Audit & Supervisory Board Members as necessary. Under the basic policies above, in a continuous effort to develop the internal control system, the Company establishes plans for implementation and operation of the internal control system annually taking into consideration of revisions of relevant laws and regulations, changes in the business environment of the Group, expansion of the businesses, etc. The internal control system of the Group implemented and operated as of November 30, 2020 is as follows. *Major meetings cited in the text Meeting name Frequency of meeting Attendees Board of Directors' meeting Monthly + Extraordinary Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members Pre-Board meeting discussion Monthly + Extraordinary Full-time Directors, full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members, Executive Officer in charge of administrative department, and person responsible for briefing on the agenda Corporate governance meeting Monthly Full-time Directors and full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member Management meeting Twice a month + Extraordinary Executive Officers and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (as observers) Risk Management and Compliance Committee's meeting Monthly Senior Executive Officers, heads of each division, those responsible for risk management and compliance at each Group company, and full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members (as observers) Information Disclosure Committee's meeting Monthly + Extraordinary Senior Executive Officers, heads of departments involved in information disclosure, those responsible for internal control at the major Group companies, and full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member (as observer) i)Compliance with laws and regulations, etc. ・Ensure awareness regarding compliance with laws and regulations At the beginning of each fiscal year a risk management and compliance program is drawn up, and trainings in the relevant laws and regulations, measures to cultivate awareness of legal issues have been implemented, in addition to which a compliance and corporate philosophy questionnaire is circulated every fiscal year to all officers and employees of the Group in order to identify issues and consider responses to such issues. During the fiscal year under review, we had legal advisors offer a training course on the impact of the revised Civil Code on our business, and reviewed the templates for various contracts to focus on promoting legitimate and appropriate business activity. In addition, the Risk Management and Compliance Committee's meeting (attended by all heads of each department) and a business law liaison meeting (attended by all heads of the operational divisions) are held every month, during which participants are duly made familiar with amendments to laws and regulations, etc. and notices from ministries with jurisdiction etc., while the results of deliberations by the Committee are reported to the monthly meetings of the Board of Directors. ・Strengthen the checking function for breaches of laws and regulations As well as monitoring and supervising by three Outside Directors and four Audit & Supervisory Board Members (all Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members) at the Board of Directors' meeting, periodic meetings are held to exchange opinions between Audit & Supervisory Board Members andOutside Directors (held once during the fiscal year under review), and between Audit & Supervisory Board Members and legal advisors (held three times during the fiscal year under review), so as to check for any signs of breaches of laws and regulations by the Directors responsible for executing business. Moreover, while conducting business audits of the Company's business by full-time corporate auditors, the Internal Audit Department conducts internal audits on the Company and the Group companies and self-inspections at the departmental level are implemented, the Company continues to operate the whistle-blowing system providing three points of contact, internal, external and through Audit & Supervisory Board Members. ・Promptly react to any breach of laws and regulations, and make information disclosure At important meetings and committees attended by full-time Directors, including those of the Board of Directors, checks are made for signs, or actual occurrences, of breaches of laws and regulations, instructions are given regarding responses, and status reports are made. Also, the Company has prescribed internal rules regarding the establishment of a crisis management office headed by the President and CEO, and timely and appropriate information disclosure in the event that serious breaches and/or incidents occur. ・Eliminate any association with anti-social forces The Company continues screening of counterparties at the inception of transactions and carries out trainings on action against anti-social forces for all officers and employees of the Group in order to completely eliminate any association with anti-social forces. ii) Storing and managing information ・Ensure awareness regarding the importance of storing and managing information Every fiscal year we implement training for the information asset management, including personal information, and for the prevention of insider trading for all employees of the Company, and by strengthen penalties for those who violate the rules, we have continued to educate and inculcate rules for the handling of important information. During the fiscal year under review, the Group promoted work from home and other types of telework in response to rising concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in April and May, and consequently focused on providing reminders that contribute to raising awareness of employees on information management, in addition to implementing physical measures for safe handling of information. ・Enhance the initiatives for preventing the leakage of important information With regard to the state of compliance with rules for the handling of information assets (printed and electronic information), in addition to self-inspections implemented at all departments and audits conducted by the Internal Audit Department, we have strengthened the penalties for breaches and continued targeted guidance for those who infringe the rules. During the fiscal year under review, we started paperless operation at some meeting bodies for the purpose of deterring printed information leakage from important meetings. ・Thorough understanding of important information and timely disclosure information, prevention of false descriptions The Information Disclosure Committee meets on a monthly and a temporary basis to understand which information is subject to timely disclosure, and to confirm information disclosure methods, etc. In addition, any changes in the rules regarding timely disclosure in connection with amendments of listing rules, etc. are reviewed on a monthly basis by the Committee and reported to the monthly meetings of the Board of Directors.

iii) Management of risk of loss ・Ensure understanding, analysis and assessment of risks In accordance with the risk management and compliance program formulated at the beginning of each fiscal year, we implement a survey to identify about 30 significant risks that have material impacts on the Group's business (once a year), and stress tests (twice a year), taking account of real estate market conditions, transaction conditions, and the financing status of financial institutions. The results are reported at the Board of Directors' meetings. Regarding the Hotel Business in which a series of new hotels have been opened, we have identified significant risks including emergency accidents and fires (10 risks) with priority on management of riskof general guests being affected by a disaster, set up a manual including business execution procedures to follow in the event of an accident, and implemented drills and trainings regularly at each hotel. ・Enhance monitoring of risk management At monthly Risk Management and Compliance Committee's meeting, the states of our responses to emerging risks are checked, information gathering efforts on latent risks are continued, and the details are reported at the Board of Directors' meeting held each month, in addition to which the outcomes of the responses are monitored by the Internal Audit Department. ・Establish a proper internal reporting system for any occurrences and/or signs that contingencies may occur All employees are kept informed through morning briefings, training sessions and meetings, of duty to promptly report to the heads of each department and duty of the heads of each department to report to full-time Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members. ・Promptly react to any occurrence of contingencies and disclose information In case of occurrence of a contingency, a natural disaster, etc., a crisis management office directed by the President and CEO as the head will be established to collect information, confirm facts and circumstance, develop and implement countermeasures, and properly disclose information in a timely manner. During the fiscal year under review, we made efforts to widely inform points to note including on employee attendance management to ensure timely reporting of our COVID-19 measures to full-time Directors. Furthermore, we periodically review the Crisis PR Manual, and develop simulation of possible crisis in response to conditions at the time and consider countermeasures on an ongoing basis. iv) Efficient execution of duties by Directors ・Carry out deliberation and decision-making on the important management matters, in an efficient, timely and appropriate manner In order to further enrich and to make more efficient the deliberations of the Board of Directors (held on a regular and a temporary basis), we have implemented management meetings (held every month) and pre-Board meeting discussions to confer beforehand on matters to be resolved by the Board of Directors. ・Eliminate excessive pursuit of efficiencies in the management plans, etc. and pursue the balance with the soundness Annual business plans and budgets are prepared toward the achievement of the three-year medium-term management plan. When drawing up the business plans and budgets, we analyze the economic environment in Japan and overseas and the operating environment in the real estate market, conduct separate discussions with each department and Group company without setting goals that are over-ambitious, and the Board of Directors make final decisions as the consolidated budget. During the fiscal year under review, the Company's Directors including Outside Directors engaged in repeated discussions concerning the formulation of a new medium-term management plan to be implemented from the next fiscal year. ・Establish a system to allow appropriate and efficient execution of business We have been implementing organizational changes and other modifications in order to execute business appropriately and efficiently. This is in response to changes in the content of the businesses, the increase in the number of employees associated with the expansion of business including new businesses, and the increase in the number of Group companies, etc. With respect to the crowd funding business which established the first fund during the fiscal year under review, the Company resolved to establish the Crowd Funding Department at the start of the next fiscal year to clarify the line of responsibility and prepare for further growth of the fund size going forward. In addition, the DX Promotion Department was established to study and implement digital transformation in the Group both in terms of business and operation control.

v) Properness of operations of entire Group ・Ensure compliance with laws and regulations by officers and employees of each Group company Through various trainings, etc. conducted by the Company and each Group company, we are strivingfor a full penetration of the understanding of the Group's philosophy and improvement of compliance awareness. In addition, we share information on compliance through implementation of the risk management and compliance program, established by the Company and each Group company, and attendance of responsible personnel of each Group company to meetings of the Company's Risk Management and Compliance Committee. Furthermore, the Company's in-house booklets about compliance with laws and regulations, called the Compliance Mind, are distributed to the Group companies to keep them informed of the importance of compliance. Also, we conduct the compliance and corporate philosophy questionnaire every fiscal year for all officers and employees in the Group, identify issues of each Group company, and consider responses to such issues. ・Ensure thorough understanding, analysis and assessment of operational risks related to each Group company, and responses to contingencies Regarding the management of each Group company and significant risks (about 30 items) related to their business, risk evaluations are conducted each fiscal year. At the same time, the Company's full-time Directors, Executive Officers in the Administrative Division, etc. are concurrently appointed as Director or Audit & Supervisory Board Member for each Group company with the remit of monitoring and supervising each Group company's responses to risks. Every month, each Group company reports management conditions and their responses to risks at the meeting of the Board of Directors or pre- Board meeting discussions of the Company, and the Risk Management and Compliance Committee's meeting. Moreover, the response of these Group companies and the results thereof are continuously audited or monitored by the Company's Internal Audit Department, which may also conduct checks using external agencies as necessary. During the fiscal year under review, we built a system for timely and appropriate reporting by each Group company regarding COVID-19. ・Formulate a medium-term management plan, annual business plans and budgets relating to the entire Group, manage the progress of these plans, and respond to new issues appropriately Annual business plans and budgets are prepared for each Group company, aimed toward the achievement of the Group's three-year medium-term management plan. When drawing up the business plans and budgets for each Group company for each fiscal year, we analyze the economic environment in Japan and overseas as well as the environment for the business of each Group company, then make final decisions as consolidated budgets at the Board of Directors' meeting of the Company based on separate discussions with each Group company so as to avoid setting goals that are over-ambitious. The progress of the business plans and budgets is reported by representative directors of each Group company at the Board of Directors' meeting or the pre-Board meeting discussions of the Company on a monthly basis, and also, responses to new issues are deliberated and areas to be focused during the next half-year period are specified at the growth strategy meeting held with each Group company on a half-yearly basis. During the fiscal year under review, we held discussions with Group companies on the next medium-term management plan commencing from the next fiscal year at the growth strategy meeting with each Group company. ・Establish a system for prompt reporting of significant matters of each Group company to the Company With regard to important matters in the management and latent risks of each Group company, reports are made each month at meetings of the Board of Directors and the Risk Management and Compliance Committee of the Company. Any contingencies, if occurred, are immediately reported to the chairman of the Risk Management and Compliance Committee of the Company, and a contingency management meeting composed of members including officers of the Company and each Group company is established to deliberate and implement countermeasures as a Group and to disclose information in a timely and appropriate manner. ・Enhance the system for ensuring the appropriateness of the financial reporting relating to the entire Group In order to ensure the appropriateness of the financial reporting and the expeditious consolidated financial closing, the Corporate Management Department of the Company holds a meeting with the accounting department of each Group company for every quarterly closing to share information and provide instructions. Furthermore, annual plans for internal control (J-SOX) are prepared to ensure the appropriateness of the financial reporting, and the Internal Audit Department of the Company conducts assessments and the audit corporation conducts audits. In addition, the Company replaced the core accounting system during the fiscal year under review, and smoothly transitioned to the new scope and methods of evaluation regarding new IT control centeringon the core system, in accordance with consultation with the audit corporation. ・Eliminate wrongful acts and/or irregular transactions using the Group Wrongful acts and/or irregular transactions are monitored by Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company through management reports of each Group company at the pre-Board meeting discussions each month, opinion-exchanging meetings attended by Outside Directors and the audit corporation, opinion-exchanging meetings (twice a year) attended by full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company with representative directors of major Group companies, and the investigation of subsidiaries by full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members (once a year). Also, internal rules have been established requiring any significant transactions by a Group company with the Company or other Group companies to be reported in advance to the Board of Directors of the Company. vi) System to ensure effective auditing by Audit & Supervisory Board Members ・Designate members of staff to assist Audit & Supervisory Board Members in their duties The Internal Audit Department has been assigned as the department in charge, and the personnel of the Internal Audit Department provide assistant duties under the command of Audit & Supervisory Board Members and carry out administrative duties for the Audit & Supervisory Board. ・Ensure the independence of the aforementioned members of staff from Directors Evaluations, rewards and punishments, and transfers of personnel of the Internal Audit Department are carried out after the concurrence from the Audit & Supervisory Board is obtained in advance. ・Ensure prompt reporting to Audit & Supervisory Board Members from all officers and employees who have identified occurrence or signs of any material losses, any breach of laws and regulations or misconduct, and prompt responses to the inquiry from Audit & Supervisory Board Members Reports are made in a timely and appropriate manner at corporate governance meetings, comprising full-time Directors and full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members (held monthly), as well as in the interviews by full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members with the President and CEO (once a month), other full-time Directors (once a quarter), and heads of each department (once a half year). In addition, opinion-exchanging meetings concerning threefold auditing are held regularly (once a half year), between the Company's full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the Internal Audit Department, and the audit corporation. Regarding the whistle-blowing system, besides informing the employees of the Company that full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company will act as regular contact points, reports made to the internal contact point (the chairman of the Risk Management and Compliance Committee) or to the external contact point (an external agency) will all be promptly reported to full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members. Therefore, the system is designed so that reported facts are swiftly transmitted to full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members. ・Ensure prompt reporting to Audit & Supervisory Board Members from all officers and employees of each Group companies who have identified occurrence and signs of any material losses attributable to the management of each Group company, any breach of laws and regulations or misconduct, and prompt responses to the inquiry from Audit & Supervisory Board Members At the pre-Board meeting discussions of the Company, where each Group company makes the monthly management reporting, and at interviews by full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company with representative directors of each Group company held on a regular basis, each Group company is required to report occurrence and signs of any material losses and significant risks associated with management of the Group company. All officers and employees of the Group are continuously informed at morning briefings and training sessions that those who identify any breach of laws and regulations or misconduct have a duty to report Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company promptly. ・Ensure full notification of prohibition of disadvantageous treatments for the reason of a report by officers and employees of the Company and the Group companies to Audit & Supervisory Board Members Regulations of the Company explicitly state that those who report Audit & Supervisory Board Members or whistle-blowers are protected from any disadvantageous treatments. Such policy is continuously informed at training sessions, etc., and is also stated in the explanation of systems on the Company's intranet and in leaflets, etc. distributed to employees. In the compliance training sessions held during the fiscal year under review, video recording of alecture by the Company's Director was widely distributed, in an effort to get across to its employees the Group's emphasis on protection of whistle-blowers in the Group whistle-blowing system in particular. ・Develop a whistle-blowing system across the entire Group and promptly report to Audit & Supervisory Board Members if whistle-blowing occurs The Company continues to operate a whistle-blowing system that provides three contact points, internal, external, and through Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company. Reports to the internal and external contact points, if any, are promptly reported to Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and when no whistle-blowing has occurred, this fact is reported on a monthly basis. In addition, all officers and employees of the Group are provided with a leaflet on which the contact points of the whistle-blowing system are listed, and are continuously informed of the system through various training sessions relating to compliance, morning briefings, and the publication of notice, etc. ・Allowance for expenses associated with execution of duties of Audit & Supervisory Board Members Expenses required for audit activities by and the studies of Audit & Supervisory Board Members are appropriated in the budget, and expenditures are reimbursed in a timely manner. Also, any unbudgeted expenditures required for audit activities are properly handled. ・Directors' understanding of and support for the audits by Audit & Supervisory Board Members and proactive improvement of the issues raised by Audit & Supervisory Board Members At the Board of Directors' meeting held subsequently to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the Directors receive explanations of Audit & Supervisory Board Members' annual audit plans and make efforts to understand such plans and cooperate in their implementation. Also, Directors receive reports on audit activities by full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members on a monthly basis, and report at the Board of Directors' meeting once every three months the status of their responses to the issues raised by Audit & Supervisory Board Members through meetings, etc. ・Cooperation by Directors aiming to enhance audits by Audit & Supervisory Board Members across the entire Group At the Board of Directors' meetings, the pre-Board meeting discussions, management meetings, and the Risk Management and Compliance Committee's meetings, Directors report the management conditions of the entire Group, risk information, etc. to Audit & Supervisory Board Members and share information. Furthermore, the periodic interviews by full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members with full-time Directors including the President and CEO, heads of each department, and representative directors of major Group companies, as well as the liaison meetings of Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Group companies (on a half-yearly basis) are held where full-time Directors offer cooperation as full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members require. (c) Basic explanation of internal company bodies To achieve centralized and cross-sectional risk management and compliance promotion of the Group, the Company established the Risk Compliance Committee. This committee examines the company-wide policy, annual plan and other matters for risk management and compliance and assesses the status of risk management and compliance of each group company. (d) The following is an outline of the Company's corporate governance and internal management system General Meeting of Shareholders Each of the divisions/Group companies 4) Basic policy regarding the persons who control decisions on the Company's financial and business policies The Company has established a basic policy on how to control the decisions on financial and business policies, and the details (items listed in Article 118, item 3 of the Enforcement Regulations of the Companies Act) are as follows. (a) Details of the basic policy The Company believes that the persons who control decisions on the Company's financial and business policies need to be persons who fully understand the details of the Company's financial and business affairs and the source of the Company's corporate value and who will make it possible to continually and persistently ensure and enhance the Company's corporate value and, in turn, the common interests of its shareholders. The Company believes that ultimately its shareholders as a whole must make the decision on any proposed acquisition that would involve a change of control of the Company. Also, the Company will not reject a large-scale acquisition of the shares in the Company if it will contribute to the corporate value of theCompany and, in turn, the common interests of its shareholders. Nonetheless, there are some forms of large-scale acquisition of shares that benefit neither the corporate value of the target company nor the common interests of its shareholders including those with a purpose that would obviously harm the corporate value of the target company and the common interests of its shareholders, those with the potential to substantially coerce shareholders into selling their shares; those that do not provide sufficient time or information for the target company's board of directors and shareholders to consider the details of the large-scale acquisition, or for the target company's board of directors to make an alternative proposal and those that require the target company to discuss or negotiate with the acquirer in order to procure more favorable terms for shareholders than those presented by the acquirer. It is particularly necessary and essential for the persons who make decisions on the Company's financial and business policies to (i) maintain the system under which the Company group covers with its comprehensive capability the diverse business fields and peripheral fields that allow the "integration of real estate and finance," which leads to maximization of the potential of the Company group, (ii) maintain employees who support those businesses with knowledge and experience specializing in real estate and finance, etc., (iii) maintain the Company's trust in the real estate industry that has been built up over a long period of time based on the establishment of the ability and information networks supporting various value creation technologies, and (iv) master knowhow that enables comprehensive business. Unless the acquirer of a proposed large-scale acquisition of the shares in the Company understands the source of the corporate value of the Company as well as the details of financial and business affairs of the Company and would ensure and enhance these elements over the medium-to-long term, the corporate value of the Company and, in turn, the common interests of its shareholders would be harmed. The Company believes that persons who would make a large-scale acquisition of the shares in the Company in a manner that does not contribute to the corporate value of the Company or the common interests of its shareholders would be inappropriate as persons that control decisions on the Company's financial and business policies. The Company believes that it is necessary to ensure the corporate value of the Company and, in turn, the common interests of its shareholders by taking necessary and reasonable countermeasures against a large-scale acquisition by such persons. (b) Special measures to realize the basic policy In accordance with the expiration of the period of the previous medium-term management plan, the Group has formulated a new medium-term management plan "Infinite Potential 2023" kicked off in the fiscal year ending November 30, 2021, covering the period from December 2020 to November 2023. Changes in the environment surrounding the real estate industry include global warming, a rise in awareness regarding corporate social responsibility, aging society with low, birthrate, as well as new workstyles and diversifying lifestyles triggered by rapid advances in technology including DX and IT. With the awareness that real estate is a social infrastructure that supports life, the Group will genuinely work on social issues relating to real estate and push forward in pursuit of the infinite growth potential of the Group. In this plan, the Group sets out "pursue the Group's infinite growth potential" as the main policy, and will strive for further growth, business transformation through the use of digital technology, contribution to SDGs through business and promotion of ESG management to improve corporate value. Specifically, the Group aims to promote initiatives Group-wide by incorporating efforts on environmental/social issues in the individual measures of each business. The Revitalization Business aims to extend the service life of buildings by renovating existing real estate, as well as differentiate and improve profitability of products by creating added value through upgrades focusing on comfort and safety. The Development Business will incorporate elements such as eco-friendliness and crime prevention/disaster preparedness in product planning with aiming to increase the brand value of each product through product planning that will be supported by customers. Both the Revitalization Business and the Development Business will leverage IT to promote sales activities, strengthen decision-making capabilities in investments and Group-wide cooperation to reinforce the structure toward expanding business scale. In the Stock and Fee Business, the stable source of income, the Group will aim to expand business scale and improve profitability through initiatives such as providing high-quality services and enhancing customer satisfaction with a focus on ESG as well as reviews of operational processes by leveraging IT in each of the Rental Business, Fund and Consulting Business, Property Management Business and Hotel Business. Recognizing that the fusion of DX and real estate presents a new business opportunity, the Group will expand assets under management in the crowd funding business, commercialize an investment scheme using security tokens, and other projects as initiatives to create new income-generating models. On the financial front, the Group will work on effective investments while strengthening funding capabilities and maintaining a sound financial structure to support the expansion in business scale and asset balance.

(c) Overview of measures to prevent decisions on the Company's financial and business policies from being controlled by persons deemed inappropriate under the basic policy The plan is a measure to prevent decisions on the Company's financial and business policies (hereafter "business plan") from being controlled by persons deemed inappropriate under the above basic policy, and its objective is to ensure and enhance the Company's corporate value and, in turn, the common interests of its shareholders. The plan stipulates procedures that must be followed in any cases of purchase, etc. of share certificates, etc. of the Company ((i) a purchase or other acquisition that would result in the holding ratio of share certificates, etc. (kabuken tou hoyuu wariai)of a holder (hoyuusha) totaling at least 20% of the share certificates, etc. issued by the company; or (ii) a tender offer (koukai kaitsuke) that would result in the party conducting the tender offer's ownership ratio of share certificates, etc. and the ownership ratio of share certificates, etc. of a person having a special relationship totaling at least 20% of the share certificates, etc. issued by the Company; or (iii) any similar action to (i) or (ii) above) In practical terms, the acquirer must provide the Company a statement of undertaking (acquirer's statement) and an acquisition document that includes essential information, etc. before making the acquisition, etc. Upon receiving these documents, the independent committee, while obtaining independent expert advice, will conduct its consideration of the acquisition terms; collection of information on materials such as the management plans and business plans of the acquirer and the Company's board of directors and comparison thereof; consideration of any alternative plan presented by the Company's board of directors, and the like; and discussion and negotiation with the acquirer. The Company will disclose information in a timely manner. When (i) the acquisition is not in compliance with the procedures prescribed in the plan or (ii) it threatens to cause obvious harm to the corporate value of the Company, and, in turn, to the common interests of shareholders, (iii) and it is reasonable to implement the gratis allotment of stock acquisition rights, the independent committee will recommend the implementation the gratis allotment of stock acquisition rights to the Company's board of directors. In addition, when a meeting of shareholders is convened to confirm the intent of the Company's shareholders, the Company's board of directors will respond to the shareholders' intent. These stock acquisition rights will be allotted with an exercise condition that does not allow, as a general rule, the acquirer to exercise the rights and an acquisition provision to the effect that the Company may acquire the stock acquisition rights in exchange for shares in the Company from persons other than the acquirer. The Company's board of directors, in exercising its role under the Companies Act, will pass a resolution relating to the implementation or non-implementation of the gratis allotment of stock acquisition rights, respecting the recommendation of the Independent Committee to the maximum extent. In addition, when a meeting of shareholders is convened to confirm the intent of the Company's shareholders, the Company's board of directors will respond to the shareholders' intent. If the procedures for the plan have commenced, the acquirer must not effect an acquisition until and unless the Company's board of directors resolves not to trigger the plan. The effective period of the plan expires at the conclusion of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders for the last fiscal year ending within three years after the conclusion of the 68th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. However, if, before the expiration of the effective period, the Company's board of directors resolves to abolish the plan, the plan will be abolished at that time. (d) Decisions by the Company's board of directors regarding specific measures and reasons therefor Company's board of directors deems that the new medium-term management plan and other measures such as the efforts to enhance the corporate value and the strengthening of corporate governance were established as specific measures to continuously and sustainably enhance the corporate value of the Company and, in turn, the common interests of its shareholders, and that these are truly in accordance with the basic policy, not detrimental to the common interests of the Company's shareholders and not for the purpose of maintaining the positions of the Company's corporate officers. In addition, the Company's board of directors deems that the plan is not detrimental to the common interests of the Company's shareholders, not for the purpose of maintaining the positions of the Company's corporate officers, and in accordance with the basic policy based on the following reasoning: approval from the general meeting of shareholders must be obtained for its renewal; its effective period is stipulated as a maximum of three years and it can be abolished at any time by the resolution of the Company's board of directors; an independent committee, which is composed of members who are independent from the management of the Company, has been established; in the event that the plan's countermeasures are triggered, the Company must obtain a resolution by the independent committee when making a decision for triggering the countermeasures in the plan, and the plan fully satisfies the three principles set out in the Guidelines Regarding Takeover Defense for the Purposes of Protection and Enhancement of Corporate Value and Shareholders' Common Interests released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Justice on May 27, 2005. 5) Outline of contracts for limitation of liability Pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Company has entered into contracts with its outside directors and outside audit & supervisory board members that limits their liabilityfor damages provided for in Article 423, paragraph 1 of the same Act. The maximum amount of liability for damages under the contract will be the amount prescribed by laws and regulations. 6) Stipulations of Articles of Incorporation regarding number, etc. of directors (a) Number of directors The Company stipulates in its Articles of Incorporation that the number of directors of the Company shall be 12 persons or less. (b)Requirements for resolutions regarding election and dismissals of directors The Company stipulates in its Articles of Incorporation that resolutions for election of directors shall be decided by a majority of the voting rights of the shareholders present at a meeting where the shareholders holding one third or more of the voting rights of the shareholders who are entitled to exercise their voting rights are present, and shall not be effected by cumulative voting Regarding resolutions for dismissal of directors, the Company stipulates in its Articles of Incorporation that they shall be decided by two thirds or more of the voting rights of the shareholders present at a meeting where the shareholders holding a majority of the voting rights of the shareholders who are entitled to exercise their voting rights are present.

7) In cases where the Company stipulates that items for resolution at General Meeting of Shareholders may be resolved by Board of Directors, applicable items and reasons for the stipulation (a) Acquisition of treasury shares The Company stipulates in its Articles of Incorporation that the Company can acquire its treasury shares by resolution of the Board of Directors as provided for in Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act. The purpose of this is for the Company to acquire its own shares in market transactions and the like in order to enable the execution of a flexible capital policy in response to changes in the management environment. (b) Exemption from liability of directors and audit & supervisory board members The Company stipulates in its Articles of Incorporation that directors and audit & supervisory board members (including those who previously held these positions) may be exempted from liability to the extent provided for in laws and regulations in relation to acts provided for in Article 423, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act by resolution of the Board of Directors, as provided for in Article 426, paragraph 1 of the same Act. The purpose of this is to provide an environment in which directors and audit & supervisory board members can make use of their abilities sufficiently and fulfill the roles expected of them when carrying out their duties. (c) Payment of interim dividend The Company stipulates in its Articles of Incorporation that an interim dividend may be paid with a record date of May 31 each year by resolution of the Board of Directors as provided for in Article 454, paragraph 5 of the Companies Act, in order to flexibly distribute profits to shareholders.

8) Requirements for special resolutions of General Meeting of Shareholders The Company stipulates in its Articles of Incorporation that special resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders provided for in Article 309, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act shall be passed by two thirds or more of the voting rights of the shareholders present at the meeting where the shareholders holding one third or more of the voting rights of the shareholders who are entitled to exercise their voting rights are present. The purpose of this is to operate the General Meeting of Shareholders smoothly by easing the quorum required for special resolutions at the General Meeting of Shareholders. 1) List of officers 13 male officers and 0 female officers (Percentage of women in officers: 0%) Post Name Date of birth Career summary Term of office Number of shares held (Share) President and CEO Seiichiro Yamaguchi Jan. 5, 1961 Apr. 1983 Entered Mitsui Real Estate Sales Co., Ltd. (the predecessor of Mitsui Fudosan Realty Co., Ltd.) Apr. 1986 Entered Tosei-Shoji Corporation Aug. 1990 Director of the Company Jun. 1994 President and Representative Director of the Company (current position) Dec. 1995 Representative Director of Palms Community Management Co. Ltd. (the predecessor of Tosei Community Co., Ltd.) Jul. 2004 President and CEO of the Company (current position) Note 3 12,885,500 CFO and Senior Executive Officer of Administrative Division; in charge of Human Resource Department Noboru Hirano Oct. 17, 1959 Apr. 1982 Apr. 1991 Entered Kokubu & Co., Ltd. Entered Tosei-Shoji CorporationMay Mar. 1995 Director of Tosei-Shoji Corporation

2001 General Manager of Finance and Accounting Department of the Company Oct. Jul.

2002 Managing Director of the Company

2004 Director and Managing Executive Officer of the Company Mar.

2005 Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd. Apr.

2005 Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Tosei Community Co., Ltd. Sep.

2005 Representative Director of Tosei REIT Advisors, Inc. (the predecessor of Tosei Asset Advisors, Inc.) Feb.

2006 CFO and Senior Executive Officer of Administrative Division of the Company Dec.

2007 Representative Director of Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd. Jan.

2013 Representative Director of Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd. Feb. Feb.

2013 Director of Tosei Community Co., Ltd.

2016 Director of Tosei Asset Advisors, Inc. (current position) Apr. 2017 CFO, Senior Executive Officer of Administrative Division and in charge of Human Resource Department of the Company (current position)Feb. 2020 Representative Director of Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd. (current position) Note 3 60,000 Director, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief of Business Division and in charge of Asset Solution Department 5 Masaaki Watanabe Jan. 25, 1963 Apr. 1986 Entered Towa Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (the predecessor of Mitsubishi Jisho Residence Co., Ltd.) Dec. 1990 Apr. 1993 Feb. 1998 Entered Heisei Kouhatsu Co., Ltd. Seconded to Ohmon Club Co., Ltd. Entered the Company Aug. 2006 Mar. 2008 Director of Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd. Executive Officer of the Company Jun. 2015 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief of Business Division of the Company Feb. 2018 Dec. 2019 Feb. 2021 Director and Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief of Business Division of the Company Director, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief of Business Division and in charge of Asset Solution Department 5 of the Company (current position) Director of Tosei Community Co., Ltd. (current position) Note 3 36,100 Post Name Date of birth Career summary Term of office Number of shares held (Share) Director, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief of Business Division and in charge of Asset Solution Department 4 Hideki Nakanishi Jun. 17, 1967 Apr. 1990 Entered the Yasuda Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (the predecessor of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.) Jun. 1999 Entered Gold Crest Co., Ltd. Oct. 2001 Apr. 2006 Entered HUSER Corporation Entered the Company Mar. 2013 Executive Officer of the Company Feb. 2016 Director of Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd. (current position) Mar. 2017 Managing Executive Officer of the Company Feb. 2018 Director and Managing Executive Officer of the Company Dec. 2020 Director and Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief of Business Division and in charge of Asset Solution Department 4 of the Company (current position) Note 3 20,100 Director, Executive Officer in charge of Finance Department, General Affairs Department and DX Promotion Department Shunsuke Yamaguchi Jul. 26, 1964 Apr. 1988 Dec. 2001 Joined TOKYU CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. Joined the Company Oct. 2006 Director in charge of Administrative Division of Fusion Partner, Inc. Aug. 2007 Entered the Company Oct. 2007 Apr. 2008 Dec. 2012 Mar. 2013 Director of Tosei Asset Management, Corp. Director of Tosei Asset Advisors, Inc. Director of NAI Tosei Japan, Inc. Executive Officer of the Company Feb. 2018 Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Tosei Asset Advisors, Inc. (current position) Jun. 2020 Director and Executive Officer in charge of Finance Department, General Affairs Department and DX promotion Department of the Company (current position) Note 3 7,200 Director, Executive Officer in charge of Asset Solution Department 1 and Crowd Funding Department Hitoshi Oshima Nov. 19, 1964 Apr. 1988 Joined The Sanwa Bank, Ltd. (the predecessor of MUFG Bank, Ltd.) Jun. 2006 Joined J-REP Co. Ltd. (the predecessor of Goodman Japan Limited) Jan.

2009 Joined NATIONAL STUDENTS INFORMATION CENTER CO., LTD. Dec. Jul. Mar. Dec. Mar. Dec.

2011 Entered the Company

2012 Director of Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd.

2014 Managing Director of Tosei Community Co., Ltd.

2016 Director of Tosei Community Co., Ltd.

2017 Executive Officer of the Company

2020 Direcotr, Executive Officer in charge of Asset Solution Department 1 and Crowd Funding Department of the Company (current position) Note 3 1,700 Post Name Date of birth Career summary Term of office Number of shares held (Share) Director Kenichi Shohtoku Jan. 20, 1971 Oct. 1995 Entered Asahi & Co., Ltd. (the predecessor of KPMG AZSA LLC) Sep. 1999 Transferred to Arthur Andersen & Co., Kuala Lumpur Office Sep.

2002 Entered SCS Global Accounting Co., Ltd. (the predecessor ofSCS Global Consulting (S) Pte Ltd) Nov.

2003 Representative Director of SCS Global Accounting Co., Ltd. (the predecessor ofSCS Global Consulting(S) Pte Ltd)(current position) Sep.

2005 Director of O-RID GLOBAL BPO PTE. LTD. Dec. Feb.

2010 Outside Auditor of ROKI TECHNO CO., LTD

2012 Director of the Company (current position) Jan.

2013 Outside Auditor of ROKI GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (current position) Note 3 - Director Hiroyuki Kobayashi Mar. 3, 1965 Apr. 1987 Entered the Industrial Bank of Japan, Ltd. (the predecessor of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.) Apr. 2002 Apr. 2003 Seconded to Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. Head of Advisory Department No.4 of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. Jul. Apr. Dec. Jun. 2005 Entered Sofia, Inc.

2006 Vice President and Director of Sofia, Inc.

2006 Entered Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

2008 Deputy General Manager, General Planning Department of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. Dec.

2011 General Manager, Corporate Communications Department of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. Apr.

2014 Senior Corporate Officer attached to Retail Division of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. Apr.

2015 Head of Wealth Management Division, Retail Division of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. Apr.

2017 President & CEO of Social Capital Management, Inc. (current position) Feb. Apr.

2018 Director of the Company (current position)

2018 Executive Vice President of PRECIOUS SQARE .inc (current position) Jun.

2019 Outside Auditor of Tohto Suisan Co., Ltd. (current position) Aug.

2019 Director of SEIWA Co., Ltd. (the predecessor of SEIWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd) (current position)Dec. 2020 Representative director of WATASU Co., Ltd. (current position) Note 3 - Director Masao Yamanaka Jul. 24,1962 Apr. 1997 Registered as attorney-at-law (Daini Tokyo Bar Association) Jan. Apr. May 2003 Established Yamanaka Law Office

2008 Entered RENAISS Law Office (current position)

2012 Outside Auditor of Chiyoda Co., Ltd. (current position) Jun.

2015 Outside Auditor of System Location Co., Ltd. (current position) Jun.

2018 Outside Director of ACE SECURITIES CO., LTD. (current position) Feb.

2020 Director of the Company (current position) Note 3 - Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-time) Hitoshi Yagi Oct. 2, 1958 Apr. 1982 Entered The Nippon Credit Bank, Ltd. (the predecessor of Aozora Bank, Ltd.) Apr. 1999 Head of Real Estate Research Office, Sales Strategy Division II of The Nippon Credit Bank, Ltd. Aug. 2000 Senior Manager of Real Estate Finance Group, Investment Banks Division of The Nippon Credit Bank, Ltd. Aug. 2004 Aug. 2009 Joint General Manager of Corporate Business Division V of The Nippon Credit Bank, Ltd. Joint General Manager of Human Resources Division of The Nippon Credit Bank, Ltd. Oct. 2011 Joint General Manager of Internal Audit Division of The Nippon Credit Bank, Ltd. Feb. 2019 Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member of the Company (current position) Feb. 2020 Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Tosei Hotel Management Co., Ltd. (current position) Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Tosei Hotel Service Co., Ltd. Note 4 - Title Name Date of birth Career summary Term of office Number of shares held (Share) Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-time) Toshinori Kuroda Jan. 9, 1960 Apr. 1982 Joined The Sanwa Bank, Ltd. (the predecessor of MUFG Bank, Ltd.) May. 1989 Nov. 1991 Completed MBA at Purdue University in the U.S. Assigned to Sanwa Business Credit Corporation (Chicago, IL, U.S.) Aug. 1995 Assigned to Sanwa Bank California (Los Angeles, CA, U.S.) Oct. 2002 Deputy General Manager of Public & Institutional Business Division of UFJ Bank Limited (the predecessor of MUFG Bank, Ltd.) May. 2007 May. 2012 Oct. 2012 Chief Manager of Internal Audit Office of Internal Audit Division of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (the predecessor of MUFG Bank, Ltd.) Joined Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd. General Manager of Compliance Division of Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd. Apr. 2017 Chief Auditor of Internal Audit Division of Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd Feb. 2021 Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member of the Company (current position) Note 5 - Audit & Supervisory Board Member Tatsuki Nagano Apr. 16, 1959 Apr. 1983 Entered The Chuo Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (the predecessor of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited) Financial Planning Chief of Corporate Planning Jul. 1995 Dept. at headquarters of The Chuo Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (the predecessor of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited) Jul. 2000 Management Director of RG Asset Management PTE. LTD. Director of Reference Group Holdings Ltd. Jul. 2004 Aug. 2004 Representative Director of RG Asset Management Co., Ltd. Feb. 2012 Audit & Supervisory Board Member of the Company (current position) Apr. 2013 Director of RG Asset Management Services Limited (BVI) Apr. 2013 Director and Representative Partner of RG Asset Management Services Limited (HK) Jun. 2014 Outside Director of System Location, Co., Ltd. (current position) Feb. 2016 Managing Director, Head of the Management Headquarters of All Nippon Asset Management, Co., Ltd. Jun. 2019 Vice President and Representative Director of All Nippon Asset Management, Co., Ltd. (current position) Note 5 - Audit & Supervisory Board Member Osamu Doi Feb. 23, 1964 Apr. 1987 Entered The Nikko Securities Co., Ltd. (the predecessor of SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.) Transferred to Nikko Europe PLC Jul. 1993 Feb. 1998 Returned to The Nikko Securities Co., Ltd. (the predecessor of SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.) Entered FinTech Global Incorporated Apr. 2002 Oct. 2005 Senior Vice President of Structured Finance Division of FinTech Global Incorporated Oct. 2006 Deputy Head of Investment Banking Division of FinTech Global Incorporated Apr. 2007 Head of Investment Department of FinTech Global Incorporated Feb. 2013 Audit & Supervisory Board Member of the Company (current position) Note 5 - Total 13,010,600 Notes: 1. Kenichi Shohtoku, Hiroyuki Kobayashi and Masao Yamanaka are outside directors. 2. Hitoshi Yagi , Toshinori Kuroda, Tatsuki Nagano and Osamu Doi are outside audit & supervisory board members.

3. Two-year period from the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held February 26, 2020.

4. Four-year period from the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held February 27, 2019.

5. Four-year period from the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held February 25, 2021. 2) Status of Outside Directors The Company has three outside directors and four outside audit & supervisory board members. With regard to the nomination of Outside Directors, the Company elects persons who can oversee the management from an independent and objective standpoint and be expected to provide constructive advice and recommendations to Directors concurrently serving as Executive Officers. In nominating Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the Company elects persons who can be deemed to audit the operation of the Board of Directors and execution of duties of Directors from an independent standpoint, and who are expected to provide constructive advice and recommendations for the increase of corporate value with their knowledge. Standards for independence provided by the Company are as follows: (i) He/she has not been an officer/employee of the Group in the past 10 years;

(ii) He/she is not or was not an employee of any business partner whose value of transaction with the Group accounts for 2% or more of the Company's consolidated sales (except for a former employee with respect to whom three years or more have passed since he/she ceased to belong to such business partner);

(iii) He/she is not a major shareholder of the Company (holding 10% or more of the total voting rights) or a person who executes its business;

(iv) He/she is not a person with respect to whom the Group holds 10% or more of the total voting rights or a person who executes its business;

(v) He/she is not an attorney, accountant, etc. who receives remuneration of ¥10 million or more per annum from the Group other than remuneration for officers; and

(vi) There are otherwise no circumstances with respect to him/her that may cause doubt as to the independence in executing duties as Independent Outside Director. Outside Director Kenichi Shohtoku has contributed to strengthening the governance system of the Company and the Group by providing valuable advice on various occasions including the Board of Directors meetings and liaison meetings with the Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company since assuming office of Outside Director of the Company in February 2012, while leading SCS Global Consulting (S) Pte Ltd as a representative director. In addition, with respect to the overseas activities, etc. of the Company, the Company benefits from his suggestions based on the expertise cultivated through his abundant overseas experiences mainly in consulting as a certified public accountant. In view of the growth of the Group in terms of management over the medium- to long-term, including overseas expansion, the Company deems that his reappointment will contribute to the interests of the Group, and in turn, common interests of its shareholders. Outside Director Hiroyuki Kobayashi has abundant experience at a bank and a securities company which is extremely valuable in ensuring the effectiveness of its Board of Directors, as the Company operates the financial instruments business. In addition, as the Company is promoting a group expansion strategy, it may expect objective monitoring and proposals can be expected from him as Outside Director from the aspect of group governance drawing on his expertise in organization development and M&As. In light of the mid- to long-term growth of the management of the Group, we determined that electing him would contribute to the interests of the Group and, turn, the common interests of its shareholders. Outside Director Masao Yamanaka has provided many companies with legal advice and involved in multiple large-scale corporate legal affairs. He possesses abundant experience as an attorney-at-law and a high level of expertise on corporate legal affairs. In addition, as the Company is promoting a group expansion strategy, it may expect objective monitoring and proposals can be expected from him as Outside Director from the aspect of group governance. In light of the mid- to long-term growth of the management of the Group, we determined that electing him would contribute to the interests of the Group and, turn, the common interests of its shareholders. Full-time outside audit & supervisory board member Hitoshi Yagi has abundant experience and specialist knowledge acquired at audit divisions of major financial institutions As such, the Company believes that he can fulfill his responsibilities of securing adequacy and appropriateness in the Company's management. Full-time outside audit & supervisory board member Toshinori Kuroda has abundant experience including overseas assignment primarily at a major financial institution as well as specialist knowledge and the Company believes that he can perform a role in ensuring the adequacy and appropriateness of the Company's management. Outside audit & supervisory board member Tatsuki Nagano has experience at major financial institutions and continues to be involved in corporate management and the Company believes that he can utilize his extensive experience and a high level of expert insight to perform a role in ensuring the adequacy and appropriateness of the Company's management. The Company believes that Osamu Doi can perform a role in ensuring the adequacy and appropriateness of the Company's management based on his abundant experience at major securitiescompanies and at companies that conduct investment banking activities as well as his specialist knowledge. 3) Audits and supervision by Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, coordination between internal audits, audits by Audit & Supervisory Board Members and accounting audits, and their relationship with the Internal Control Division Through attendance at important meetings such as the Board of Directors' meetings, Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members receive, directly and indirectly, reports concerning internal audits, audits by Audit & Supervisory Board Members, accounting audits, and internal control. They enhance the effectiveness of supervision and audits by exchanging information as appropriate and expressing opinions as necessary. (3) Status of audit 1) Status of Auditing by audit & supervisory board members The Company employs an audit & supervisory board member system with two full-time audit & supervisory board members and two part-time audit & supervisory board members. All of these four persons are outside audit & supervisory board members. Meetings of the Audit & Supervisory Board are held once a month in principle. At these meetings, the four audit & supervisory board members deliberate on necessary items and work to share information by having the full-time audit & supervisory board members report to the part-time audit & supervisory board members about their auditing activities. The Audit & Supervisory Board Members also attend the meeting of the Board of Directors, the pre-Board meeting discussion where matters to be resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors are confirmed in advance, as well as the management meeting (constituted by the Executive Officers appointed by the President and CEO), which is an advisory body regarding matters to be approved by the President and CEO. (a)Number of Meetings of the Audit & Supervisory Board and attendance of each audit members The Audit & Supervisory Board met 16 times during the fiscal year, and attendance status of each Audit members are as follows. The average time required for each meeting of the Board of Corporate Auditors is approximately one hour, and the total number of proposals per year is 56. Name Number of times held Attendance Attendance rate Note Hitoshi Yagi 16 16 100％ Chairman of the Board of Corporate Auditors after September 1, 2020 Yutaka Kitamura 16 16 100% Chairman of the Board of Corporate Auditors until August 31, 2020 Tatsuki Nagano 16 14 88% Osamu Doi 16 16 100% (b) Main matters considered by the Audit & Supervisory Board In the fiscal year under review, the main matters considered by the Audit & Supervisory Board included decisions on the audit policy, audit plan, auditing method, and the division of duties among the Audit & Supervisory Board Members, evaluation and consent to the reappointment of the accounting auditor, receiving briefings on the yearly audit plan from the audit corporation and consenting to audit fees for the audit corporation, consent to performance evaluations for staff assisting in audit work and corporate performance evaluations, and information sharing based on monthly activity reports by full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

(c) Audit activities by full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members In the fiscal year under review, full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members engaged in audit activities in accordance with the yearly audit plan by attending the board of directors and management meetings, audits during the period, accounting audits, audits of internal controls related to financial control, etc. We carry out year-end audits, etc., and we have built an efficient and effective audit system in collaboration with the Accounting Auditor and the Internal Audit Department. In addition, full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members inspect important documents, conduct business audits throughout the year, hold regular meetings with the president, vice president, directors and department heads, and corporate for the purpose of strengthening corporate governance in the group. Attending the Corporate governance meeting, attending the Risk Management and Compliance Committee's meeting to realize centralized and cross-cutting risk management and compliance promotion of the Group, etc., we strive to understand the status of business execution. In addition to the same as Audit & Supervisory Board Members, part-time audit & supervisory board members audit management policies by attending Board of Directors' meeting and Management meetings, mid-term audits, accounting audits, internal controls related to financial control, term-end audits, etc. Froma neutral standpoint based on independence and human influence, we objectively express our audit opinions and ask straightforward questions and opinions mainly at the Board of Directors' meeting and the Management meetings. In addition, if necessary, part-time audit & supervisory board members are present at various meetings attended by full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members. 2) Status of The Internal Audit Department The Internal Audit Department under the direct supervision of the President and CEO conducts audits of the entire Group based on the annual plan with a system of six members. If they discover inadequacies, they demand improvements by providing recommendations for their rectification to the audited division. Audits are performed effectively, with matters for rectification handled through enhanced follow-up work including deliberation with the audited division and the provision of detailed guidance. 3) Coordination between Audit & Supervisory Board Members and accounting auditor In the course of their auditing activities in accordance with the yearly audit plan, the Audit & Supervisory Board Members regularly exchange opinions with the accounting auditor quarterly, as well as receive reports on the results of audits by the accounting auditor. In addition, the accounting auditor coordinates closely with Audit & Supervisory Board Members by such means as observing their audits as appropriate, and holding biannual opinion-exchanging meetings concerning threefold auditing with the accounting auditor and the General Manager of the Internal Audit Department. 4) Coordination between Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Internal Audit Department The Audit & Supervisory Board Members hold a regular exchange of opinions session with the Internal Audit Department once every two months, and the full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members receive reports every other week on all aspects of internal auditing work from the General Manager of the Internal Audit Department, and exchange opinions. In addition, the six members of the Internal Audit Department also serve as assistant employees of the Audit & Supervisory Board Members. And members of the Internal Audit Department attend hearings conducted by full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members with the accounting auditor and heads of divisions as assistants to the Audit & Supervisory Board Members. Through such activities, the Company works to enhance the quality of the Internal Audit Department and to carry out efficient internal audits. 5) Accounting audits (a) Name of audit corporation Shinsoh Audit Corporation

(b) Years of continuous auditing 12 years

(c) Names of certified public accountants who executed audit Designated and Engagement Partner Sakashita Takayuki Designated and Engagement Partner Atushi Iijima

(d) Breakdown of assistants in auditing operations Certified public accountants: 6 persons Other: 3 persons

(e) Audit certificate examination system Shinsoh Audit Corporation, the accounting auditor of the Company, conducts audits related to audit plans and audit opinion formation for all audit operations. The audit plan and the audit work related to the formation of audit opinions are conducted by the staff in charge of audit (review partner) other than the business execution staff related to the audit work. The audit is conducted for all audit operations from audit planning to audit opinion formation. The staff in charge of auditing is in charge of the operation of auditing related to auditing work for audit planning and audit opinion formation.

(f) Method and reasons for selecting the audit corporation The Audit & Supervisory Board selects an audit corporation in accordance with the selection criteria established by the Audit & Supervisory Board (Selection Criteria for Candidates for Accounting Auditor). The selection is based on consideration of the appropriateness of factors such as the specific audit plan andaudit fees proposed by the audit corporation, and confirmation of any conflicts with Article 340, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, after evaluation of the audit corporation's independence and reliability, and whether the auditing system meets to the Company's criteria in terms of audit quality standards and the scale and characteristics of the Company's business. (g) Evaluation of the audit corporation by Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Audit & Supervisory Board The Audit & Supervisory Board evaluates the audit corporation each fiscal year, in accordance with the Evaluation Criteria for the Accounting Auditor established by the Audit & Supervisory Board. The evaluation is based on hearings conducted into the opinions of relevant departments in the Tosei Group, as well as reports received as appropriate from the accounting auditor on quality control systems, independence, the audit plan, overviews of audit results and other matters. 6) Audit fees (a) Audit fees paid to certified public accountants, etc. Classification Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2020 Fees for audit attestation services (¥ thousand) Fees for non-audit services (¥ thousand) Fees for audit attestation services (¥ thousand) Fees for non-audit services (¥ thousand) Filing company 37,500 - 39,000 - Consolidated subsidiaries 7,000 - 11,800 - Total 44,500 - 50,800 - (b) Fees to Shinsoh Audit Corporation, which belongs to the same network as the Company's accounting auditor (excluding (a)) None

(c) Other important fees of Audit None

(d) Policy for determining audit fees The Company decides on the audit fees paid to certified public accountants, etc. upon comprehensive consideration of factors including the audit quality based on the Company's size and the nature of its business activities, and the number of audit days based on the audit plan, after discussion with the certified public accountants, etc., and subject to the consent of the Audit & Supervisory Board.

(e) Reasons for consent by the Audit & Supervisory Board to fees for the accounting auditor The Audit & Supervisory Board consents to fees for the accounting auditor after confirmation and consideration of matters including the content of the audit plan developed by the accounting auditor, status of the accounting auditor's performance of duties, historical trends in audit fees, and the basis used to calculate estimates of audit fees etc., based on the Practical Guidelines for Coordination with Accounting Auditors published by the Japan Audit & Supervisory Board Members Association (a Public Interest Incorporated Association). (4) Remuneration, etc. of officers 1) The policy on determining the amount of remuneration for officers or the method of calculation (a) Authority to determine policies concerning the amount, composition, and amount of remuneration for directors Maximum total amount of Directors' remuneration is set at ¥500 million (including a maximum of ¥80 million of Outside Directors' remuneration; excluding employee salaries) per year as determined at the 70th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on February 26, 2020. In addition to this, Directors' remuneration as stock options within the range of ¥100 million per year (including ¥10 million or less for Outside Directors) was approved at the 69th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on February 27, 2019. And the number of directors is stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation to be no more than 12. Remuneration for full-time Directors consists of monetary remuneration, comprising a "fixed salary" which is scaled according to duties, "performance evaluation remuneration" which is based on the achievement of individual goals such as the performance of each full-time Director, and "Directors' bonuses" which are linked to consolidated profit before tax, and "stock options" which are aimed to increase the desire and motivation to contribute to the medium- to long-term enhancement of corporate value. Due to the emphasis on their supervisory function from a standpoint independent of the execution of business, Outside Directors' remuneration is composed of a "fixed salary" and "stock options" only. No "performance evaluation remuneration" or "Directors' bonuses" are paid to Outside Directors. The Representative Director drafts proposals for each Director's remuneration, which are discussed by the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee, before being decided by resolution of the Board of Directors. "Fixed salary" On the basis of comparisons with the results of surveys of Directors' remuneration at listed companies, conducted by external specialist agencies, and surveys of the levels of Directors' remuneration at the Company's competitors, conducted by the Company, as well as comparison with the highest amounts of remuneration paid to employees of the Company, the Company has established fixed salary scaling guidelines, based on Directors' duties and posts held by Directors concurrently serving as Executive Officers. Remuneration for each individual Director is discussed by the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee, before being decided by the Board of Directors. "Performance-linked remuneration" (performance evaluation remuneration and Bonus) The "performance evaluation remuneration" for full-time Directors is based on their individual achievement of single-year performance targets. A "standard evaluation remuneration amount" equal to 33% of the fixed salary is paid monthly together with the fixed salary, and where there is an adjustment based on the achievement of performance targets (of between +55% and -50% of the standard evaluation remuneration), this will be paid as a lump sum together with Directors' bonuses after the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held during the fiscal year. "Directors' bonuses," which are linked to single-year consolidated profit before tax, are calculated by multiplying the fixed salary per annum by a factor, which is the sum of a predetermined factor based on the level of profit before tax, and an extra factor where the single-year target profit before tax has been achieved. This is paid as a lump sum after the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held during the fiscal year. The ratio of fixed salary to performance-linked remuneration (comprising performance evaluation remuneration and Directors' bonuses) is kept at around 60:40. The ratio for the fiscal year under review (the 71th term) is 61:39. "Reasons for selecting consolidated profit before tax as the index for Directors' bonuses, and consolidated profit before tax targets and results in recent fiscal years" As directors of a listed company, engaged in consolidated management, the Company's Directors are charged with the important tasks of maintaining and increasing the level of consolidated profit before tax, and achieving the consolidated profit before tax targets each fiscal year. For these reasons, consolidated profit before tax is used to index Directors' bonuses. Remuneration for each individual Director is discussed by the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee, evaluates the level of contribution to governance of the Company and the Group as a whole, achievement of the department in charge, and maintenance / improvement of consolidated management indicators (ROE, stock price, etc.), before being decided by the Board of Directors. (Consolidated profit before tax targets and results in recent fiscal years) Profit before tax (consolidated) 69th term Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2018 70th term Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2019 71th term Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2020 Targets ¥10.0 billion ¥11.2 billion ¥13.0 billion Results ¥10.1 billion ¥12.0 billion ¥5.9 billion "Stock options" In order to practice corporate management with a focus on enhancing corporate value over the medium- to long-term, the President and Representative Director drafts proposals for the number of stock options to be granted to each Director, based on the Director's duties as well as posts held concurrently by the Director as Executive Officer, for each medium-term management plan. These proposals are examined by the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee, before being decided by the Board of Directors. A fixed number of stock options are granted to Outside Directors, considering the importance of their management monitoring and supervisory function aimed at enhancing corporate value. (b) Authority to determine policies concerning the amount, composition, and amount of remuneration for Audit & Supervisory Board Members Maximum total amount of Audit & Supervisory Board Members' remuneration is set at ¥60 million per year as determined at the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on February 28, 2004. And the number of Audit & Supervisory Board Members is stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation to be no more than 6. Audit & Supervisory Board Members, considering their role, are remunerated with a fixed salary only. Remuneration for each Audit & Supervisory Board Member is decided through discussion of the Audit & Supervisory Board, within the limits of the maximum total amount. 2) Total amount of remuneration, etc. by position, total amount by type of remuneration, etc., and number of recipients at the Company Position Total amount of remuneration, etc. (¥ thousand) Total amount by type of remuneration, etc. (¥ thousand) Number of recipients (Person) Basic remuneration performance evaluation remuneration Bonus Stock Option Directors (excluding outside directors) 222,030 135,648 44,836 36,486 5,060 7 Audit & supervisory board members (excluding outside audit & supervisory board members) － － － － － － Outside officers 49,076 48,840 － － 236 7

3) Total amount of consolidated remuneration, etc. by each officer of the Company Since there is no officer for whom the total amount of remuneration, etc. is ¥100 million or more, this information is omitted.

4) Significant items among employee salaries paid to officers concurrently serving as employees None

5) Activities of the Board of Directors and the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee of the submitting company in the process of determining the remuneration of directors for the current fiscal year Date Meeting name Discussion / Resolution Feb. 20 2020 the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee •Review of the basic policy on remuneration (remuneration guidelines) for full-time Directors • Monthly fixed salary for nine (9) Directors for the 12 months from March 2020 to February 2021 Feb. 26 2020 the Board of Directors • Establishment of the basic policy on Basic remuneration and performance evaluation remuneration (remuneration guidelines) for full-time Directors •Remuneration distribution for directors Dec. 22 2020 the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee • Performance evaluation for each of the full-time Directors for the 71th term (the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020) • Payment of Directors' bonuses for the 71th term (the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020) Dec. 25 2020 the Board of Directors • Performance evaluation for each of the full-time Directors for the 71th term (the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020) • Payment of Directors' bonuses to full-time Directors for the 71th term (the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020) (5) Status of stocks held 1) Criteria and concept on stocks for investment The Company classifies investment shares as follows. (a) Investment shares held for pure investment purposes Shares that are held purely for the purposes of gaining from changes in share prices and receiving dividends (b) Investment shares held for purposes other than pure investment (i) Strategic shareholdings Shares of other listed companies held strategically, in order to maintain and strengthen business relationships within the Tosei Group (ii) Shares other than those in (a) above

2) Stocks for investment held for any purposes other than pure investment purpose (a) Shareholding policy, methods used to validate shareholding rationale, and validation of the appropriateness of each shareholding by the Board of Directors The Company may hold investment shares for purposes other than pure investment where it determines that this is useful for the business of the Tosei Group, after validating the medium- to long-term economic rationale, including the balance of risk and return. In addition, where some or all of these shares are strategic shareholdings, the Board of Directors examines the details of the shareholding each fiscal year, including the appropriateness of the holding purpose and whether the benefits and risks of the shareholding are commensurate with the cost of capital, validates the appropriateness of the shareholding, and discloses the results of this validation. The Company has no strategic shareholdings as of the end of the fiscal year under review. (b) Number of stocks and total of the amounts recorded in the balance sheet Number of stocks Total of the amounts recorded in the balance sheet (¥ thousand) Unlisted stocks 3 48,200 Stocks other than unlisted stocks － － (Stocks of which the number increased during the current fiscal year) None (Stocks of which the number decreased during the current fiscal year) None (c) Information regarding the number of stocks, amounts recorded in the balance sheet, etc., by each stock for "Specific stocks for investment" and "Stocks subject to deemed holding" None 3) Stocks for investment held solely for investment purpose Category Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2020 Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2019 Number of stocks Total of the amounts recorded in the balance sheet (¥ thousand) Number of stocks Total of the amounts recorded in the balance sheet (¥ thousand) Unlisted stocks 1 107,250 － － Stocks other than unlisted stocks 1 101,752 1 110,600 Category Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2020 Total amount of dividends received (¥ thousand) Total amount of sales gain or loss (¥ thousand) Total amount of gain or loss on valuation (¥ thousand) Unlisted stocks 51,204 － － Stocks other than unlisted stocks 790 － － 4) Changes in the purpose of holding investment shares from net investment to non-net investment during the current fiscal year None 5) Changes in the purpose of holding investment shares from non-net investment purposes to net investment purposes during the current fiscal year None V. Accounting 1. Preparation policy of the consolidated and non-consolidated financial statements (1) Tosei prepares consolidated financial statements in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS), an international accounting standard designated in Article 93 of the Ordinance on Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Consolidated Financial Statements (Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance No. 28 of 1976). (2)Tosei prepares non-consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Ordinance on Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Financial Statements, etc. (Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance No. 59 of 1963. Hereinafter referred to as the "Ordinance on Financial Statements, etc."). The Company falls under the category of companies allowed to file specified financial statements and prepares financial statements pursuant to Article 127 of the Ordinance on Financial Statements, etc. 2. Audit attestation Pursuant to Article 193-2, paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020(from December 1, 2019 to November 30, 2020) and the non-consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (from December 1, 2019 to November 30, 2020) were audited by Shinsoh Audit Corporation. 3. Special efforts made to ensure the properness of consolidated financial statements, etc. and establishment of a system that enables appropriate preparation of consolidated financial statements, etc. under IFRS Tosei is carrying out the special efforts in order to ensure the properness of consolidated financial statements, etc. (1) For the purpose of both ensuring that Tosei has an appropriate grasp of the contents of Accounting Standards and related regulations, and establishing a system by which it is possible to ensure appropriateness of consolidated financial statements, etc., Tosei became a member of the Financial Accounting Standards Foundation, and is kept informed of changes in Accounting Standards and other events. In addition, Tosei participates in seminars and other events hosted by the foundation.

(2) In applying IFRS, Tosei receives press releases and standards published by the International Accounting Standards Board as needed to keep itself informed of latest standards. In addition, for accounting procedures in accordance with IFRS, it strives to make the Group conduct uniform accounting treatments by making accounting policies in accordance with IFRS well known to group companies. 1. Consolidated financial statements, etc. (1) Consolidated financial statements 1)Consolidated statements of financial position As of As of November 30, 2019 November 30, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 7 31,998,929 37,039,600 Trade and other receivables 9 3,747,782 3,192,248 Inventories 10 73,573,663 65,416,925 Other current assets 11 13,247 15,298 Total current assets 109,333,622 105,664,073 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 12 8,671,827 23,495,129 Investment properties 13 37,868,133 26,987,387 Intangible assets 14 87,760 209,663 Trade and other receivables 9 1,102,277 779,470 Other financial assets 8 4,252,691 3,972,309 Deferred tax assets 15 573,729 572,454 Other non-current assets 11 4,014 4,014 Total non-current assets 52,560,434 56,020,429 Total assets 161,894,056 161,684,503 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 16 6,448,300 5,466,127 Borrowings 17 16,291,247 11,794,730 Current income tax liabilities 15 1,658,894 925,671 Provisions 18 655,782 600,264 Total current liabilities 25,054,225 18,786,795 Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 16 3,761,836 3,649,593 Borrowings 17 73,552,021 79,192,778 Retirement benefits obligations 19 521,213 546,421 Provisions 18 6,971 7,129 Deferred Tax Liabilities 15 691,288 532,260 Total non-current liabilities 78,533,331 83,928,183 Total Liabilities 103,587,557 102,714,978 Equity Share capital 20 6,579,844 6,624,890 Capital reserves 20 6,575,240 6,627,004 Retained earnings 45,839,423 47,442,372 Treasury shares 20 (1,000,037) (1,500,055) Other components of equity 20 312,028 (224,688) Total equity attributable to owners of 58,306,499 58,969,524 parent Total equity 58,306,499 58,969,524 Total liabilities and equity 161,894,056 161,684,503 Notes (¥ thousand) Consolidated statements of comprehensive income Revenue Cost of revenue Gross profit Selling, general and administrative expenses Other income Other expenses Operating profit Finance income Finance costs Profit before tax Income tax expense Profit for the year Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to net profit or loss Net change in financial assets measured at fair values through other comprehensive income Remeasurements of defined benefit pension plans Total items that will not be reclassified to net profit or loss Items that may be reclassified to net profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Net change in fair values of cash flow hedges Total items that may be reclassified to net profit or loss Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax Total comprehensive income for the year Profit attributable to: Owners of parent Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of parent Profit for the year attributable to owners of parent Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per shareNotesYear ended Nov. 30, 2019 (Dec. 1, 2018 - Nov. 30, 2019) 22 23 60,727,704 63,939,781 39,886,774 49,140,392 (¥ thousand)Year ended Nov. 30, 2020 (Dec. 1, 2019 - Nov. 30, 2020) 20,840,930 14,799,389 24, 25 26 27 8,203,399 8,401,897 64,335 116,612 10,907 86,349 12,690,958 6,427,755 28 28 154,466 268,037 755,329 794,479 12,090,095 5,901,313 15 3,643,062 2,298,973 8,447,032 29 242,805 29 5,423 3,602,339 (518,325) (758) 248,228 (519,083) 29 29 (7,352) (6,818) (2,961) (11,573) (10,313) 237,914 8,684,946 8,447,032 8,684,946 (18,391) (537,474) 3,064,864 3,602,339 3,064,864 (¥) (¥) 30 30 176.40 76.05 175.83 75.94 Consolidated statements of changes in equityYear ended November 30, 2019 (Dec. 1, 2018 - Nov. 30, 2019) Balance at Dec. 1, 2018 NotesShare capitalCapital reservesRetained earningsTreasury shares 6,554,139 6,544,924 38,843,309 (128)Profit for the year 8,447,032 Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income for the year Amount of transactions with owners Issuance of new shares Purchase of treasury shares Dividends from surplus Share-based payment Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings Balance at Nov. 30, 2019 － 20 25,704 20 － 8,447,032 14,506 (2,711) (999,909) 21 35 (1,456,340) 18,521 5,423 6,579,844 6,575,240 45,839,423 (1,000,037) Year ended November 30, 2020 (Dec. 1, 2019 - Nov. 30, 2020) Balance at Dec. 1, 2019 Profit for the year Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income for the year Amount of transactions with owners Issuance of new shares Purchase of treasury shares Dividends from surplus Share-based payment Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings Balance at Nov. 30, 2020 NotesShare capital 6,579,844 － 20 45,046 20 21 35 6,624,890 － Capital reservesRetained earningsTreasury shares 6,575,240 45,839,423 (1,000,037)Other components of equityTotal equity attributable to owners of parent 79,537 52,021,782 52,021,782

8,447,032 8,447,032 237,914 237,914 (¥ thousand) Total equity 237,914 237,914 8,684,946 8,684,946 40,210 40,210 (1,002,620) (1,002,620)

(1,456,340) (1,456,340) 18,521 18,521 (5,423) － － 312,028 58,306,499 58,306,499 (¥ thousand) Other components of equityTotal equity attributable to owners of parent Total equity 312,028 58,306,499 58,306,499 3,602,339

3,602,339 3,602,339 (537,474) (537,474) (537,474) － 3,602,339 － (537,474) 3,064,864 3,064,864 25,441 70,487 70,487 (7,232) (500,018) (507,250) (507,250) (1,998,632) (1,998,632) (1,998,632) 33,556 33,556 33,556 (758) 758 － － 6,627,004 47,442,372 (1,500,055) (224,688) 58,969,524 58,969,524 Consolidated statements of cash flowsCash flows from operating activities Profit before tax Depreciation expense Increase (decrease) in provisions and retirement benefits obligations Interest and dividends income Interest expenses Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables Decrease (increase) in inventories Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables Other, net Subtotal Interest and dividends income received Income taxes paid Net cash from (used in) operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits Purchase of property, plant and equipment Purchase of investment properties Purchase of intangible assets Payments of loans receivable Collection of loans receivable Purchase of other financial assets Collection of other financial assets Proceeds from sales of other financial assets Proceeds from sales of investments in subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation Other, net Net cash from (used in) investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in current borrowings Proceeds from non-current borrowings Repayments of non-current borrowings Repayments of lease liabilities Proceeds from issuance of new shares Cash dividends paid Purchase of treasury shares Interest expenses paid Net cash from (used in) financing activities Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at end of year Notes Year ended Nov. 30, 2019 (Dec. 1, 2018 - Nov. 30, 2019) (¥ thousand) Year ended Nov. 30, 2020 (Dec. 1, 2019 - Nov. 30, 2020) 12,090,095 5,901,313 873,834 1,216,143 106,807 (50,935) (154,466) (268,037) 755,329 794,479 (765,621) 868,417 (15,378,771) 2,445,402 2,079 8,154,542 (1,195,944) 25,011 (25,311) 102,094 (3,876,675) 15,444,989 204,067 (3,139,264) (3,799,892) 12,509,792 20,000 (62,602) (344,209) (29,351) (126,730) 17,034 (1,811,147) 26,426 151,509 536 25,413 － (161,265) (3,377,878) (157,791) － 109,857 (972,660) 505,046 － － 614 (2,133,119) (4,054,077) 36 36 36 36 1,738,500 (1,796,000) 41,630,045 33,963,165 (28,572,289) (31,925,799) (5,349) (255,438) 40,060 70,232 (1,455,240) (1,997,202) (999,909) (500,018) (963,688) (973,315) 11,412,129 (3,414,376) 5,479,116 5,041,339 7 26,520,569 31,998,929 (757) (668) 7 31,998,929 37,039,600 [Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements] 1. Reporting entity TOSEI CORPORATION (hereinafter, the "Company") is a share company located in Japan whose shares are listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Mainboard of Singapore Exchange. The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively, the "Group") engage in the following six business operations: Revitalization Business, Development Business, Rental Business, Fund and Consulting Business , Property Management Business and Hotel Business. The operations of each business segment are presented in "6. Segment information" in the notes.

2. Basis of preparation (1) Compliance with IFRS Since the Company qualifies as a "Designated International Financial Reporting Standards specified company" as provided in Article 1-2 of the "Ordinance on Terminology, Forms and Preparation Methods of Consolidated Financial Statements" (Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance No. 28 of 1976), its consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS under the provision of Article 93 of the said ordinance. These consolidated financial statements were approved by Seiichiro Yamaguchi, the Company's President and CEO, and Noboru Hirano, Director and CFO, on February 19, 2021. (2) Basis of measurement The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for assets and liabilities measured at fair value. (3) Presentation currency and unit The consolidated financial statements in this report are presented in Japanese yen, the Company's functional currency. All financial information presented in Japanese yen is rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.

3. Significant accounting policies The significant accounting policies applied to these consolidated financial statements are consistent throughout all the periods presented therein. (1) Basis of consolidation 1) Subsidiaries Subsidiaries are entities that the Group controls. The Group controls an entity when the Group is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date when control is obtained until the date when it is lost. Intra-Group balances of payables and receivables and intra-Group transactions, as well as unrealized gains or losses arising from intra-Group transactions, are offset in preparing the consolidated financial statements. 2) Business combinations The Group has applied the acquisition method to account for business combinations. The considerations transferred for the acquisition of a subsidiary comprises the fair value of the assets transferred, liabilities incurred, and the equity interests issued by the Group. The considerations transferred also include the fair value of assets or liabilities arising from contingent consideration arrangements. Acquisition-related costs are recognized as expenses when incurred. The identifiable assets acquired, the liabilities and contingent liabilities assumed in a business combination are initially measured at their fair values at the acquisition date. If the considerations transferred are greater than the fair value of identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed, then goodwill will be measured, if lower, negative goodwill will be measured. The measured goodwill or negative goodwill is promptly recognized in profit or loss.

(2) Foreign currency translation 1)Foreign currency transactions Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currencies of each entity in the Group using the exchange rates at the date of the transactions. Assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies to be remeasured at the end of each reporting period are retranslated into the functional currencies using the exchange rates at that date. Non-monetary assets and liabilities measured at fair value in foreign currencies are retranslated into the functional currencies using the exchange rates at the date when the fair value was determined. Foreign exchange differences arising on the settlement of such transactions, and exchange differencesarising on translating foreign currency-denominated monetary assets and liabilities using the exchange rates at the end of the reporting period, are recognized in profit or loss. However, when a gain or loss on a non-monetary item is recognized in other comprehensive income, the foregoing exchange differences are also recognized in other comprehensive income. 2) Overseas operations Assets and liabilities of overseas operations are translated into Japanese yen using the exchange rate at the reporting date. Income and expenses are translated into Japanese yen using the average exchange rate for the period. However, if such an average exchange rate is not considered as a reasonable approximation of the cumulative effect of the exchange rates at the transaction dates, the exchange rates at the transaction dates are used. Exchange differences arising on translating financial statements of overseas operations are recognized in other comprehensive income. On the disposal of the interest in an overseas operation involving loss of control or significant influence, the cumulative amount of the exchange differences in connection with the foreign operation is recognized in profit or loss in the period during which the interest is disposed of. (3) Cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents are cash on hand, demand deposits, and short-term investments with maturities of three months or less from the date of acquisition that are readily convertible to cash and subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value.

(4) Financial instruments 1) Valuation basis and methods for financial assets The Group classifies investments in financial assets in three categories: financial assets measured at amortized cost, financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, and financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss. This classification is made according to the nature of assets and for what purpose the assets were acquired. The classification of investments is determined on initial recognition, and whether the classification is appropriate is reassessed at each reporting date. (ⅰ) Classification of financial assets (a) Financial assets measured at amortized cost Financial assets are classified as financial assets measured at amortized cost, if both of the following conditions are met: ・ The asset is held based on a business model whose objective is to hold assets in order to collect contractual cash flows; and ・ The contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. Financial assets measured at amortized cost are non-derivative financial assets with fixed or determinable payments that are not quoted in an active market.

(b) Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (debt financial assets) Financial assets are classified as financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, if both of the following conditions are met: ・ The asset is held based on a business model whose objective is achieved by both collecting contractual cash flows and selling financial assets; and ・ The contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. After the initial recognition, the assets are measured at fair value and subsequent changes are recognized in other comprehensive income. As of the end of the fiscal year under review, no financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (debt financial assets) were held by the Group.

(c) Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (equity financial assets) Equity financial assets are classified as financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, with the exception of some assets. Of the financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (equity financialassets) held by the Group, the fair value of listed securities is measured at quoted market prices. For financial assets for which there is no active market and unlisted securities, the Group calculates fair value using certain valuation techniques, in particular, which include recent cases of arm's length transactions, references to prices of other financial instruments that are substantially equivalent, the discounted cash flow method, and others. (d) Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss Financial assets other than financial assets measured at amortized cost and financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income are classified as financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss. (ⅱ) Recognition and subsequent measurement Purchase and sale of a financial asset are recognized at the transaction date, which is the date on which the Group commits itself to purchase or sell the asset. A financial asset is derecognized when the rights to receive cash flows from the asset are extinguished or transferred, and the Group has substantially transferred all the risks and economic value incidental to ownership of the asset. Financial instruments are initially recognized at the fair value plus directly attributable transaction costs, and subsequently measured at the fair value. (ⅲ) Impairment The Group assesses financial assets or financial asset groups on a quarterly basis on whether there is any objective evidence that the asset or asset group is impaired. When there is objective evidence, impairment losses are recognized. Of financial assets measured at amortized cost, objective evidences for impairment of trade and other receivables are debtors' financial difficulties, possibility of bankruptcy, or impossibility or significant delays of payments. Book values of such assets are written down using allowance based on the amount of impairment loss calculated as the difference between the present value of estimated future cash flows discounted at the initial effective interest rate and the book value. If the asset becomes unrecoverable, the amount of impairment loss is directly reduced from the book value of the financial asset. Reversal of an amount previously amortized is recognized in the profit or loss item in which impairment loss is accounted for. If such amount can be objectively measured because the amount of impairment loss has decreased resulting from an increase in the present value of estimated future cash flows discounted at the initial effective interest rate, the amount of decrease in the allowance is recognized in profit or loss in subsequent accounting periods. The book value of assets previously impaired are increased within the scope of amount not exceeding the amortized cost that are assumed in case of non-impairment. For equity financial assets, the possibility that the cost of investment is not recoverable and whether there is a significant or long-term decrease of fair value, which are included in information on significant changes that have adverse effects arising in the business environment where an issuer runs its business, are also taken into account in assessing whether there is any objective evidence for impairment. When there is objective evidence of impairment for equity financial assets, losses, which are measured as the difference between the acquisition cost and the fair value at the reporting date less impairment losses of the financial assets that were previously recognized in profit or loss, are transferred to profit or loss. (ⅳ) Derivatives and hedge The Group uses derivatives (interest rate swaps) to hedge interest rate risk. In addition, Derivatives and hedging are described in "(17) Derivatives and hedging". 2) Valuation basis and methods for financial liabilities The Group recognizes a financial liability at the transaction date on which the Group becomes a party to the contract of the financial instrument. The Group derecognizes a financial liability when it is extinguished, that is, when the contractual obligation is either discharged, cancelled, or expires. Furthermore, the Group initially recognizes a financial liability at fair value and subsequently measures at amortized cost based on the effective interest method. (5) Inventories Inventories are assessed at cost or, if lower, at net realizable value. Net realizable value is calculated bydeducting costs to sell from the estimated selling price. The cost of inventories is comprised of purchase prices, development expenses, borrowing costs and separately identified expenditure including other related expenditure. Borrowing costs for borrowings for developed real estate are capitalized as part of cost of the developed real estate over the period up to the end of the development, based on the specific identification method. (6) Property, plant and equipment The Group applies the cost model in measurement of property, plant and equipment. Property, plant and equipment are stated at the book value amount, which is calculated as cost less any accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses. The cost of property, plant and equipment includes cost directly incidental to the acquisition of assets, and costs of dismantling and removing the assets and restoring the site on which they have been located, and borrowing costs directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of qualifying assets. Subsequent expenditures on property, plant and equipment that have already been recognized are included in the book value of the assets only if it is highly probable to generate future economic benefits related to the items for the Group and the expenditures can be measured reliably. Costs of the day-to-day servicing of property, plant and expenditure are recognized in profit or loss when incurred. Depreciation of assets except for land and construction in progress is principally computed under the straight-line method over the following estimated useful lives. The declining balance method is applied, if depreciation based on the declining balance method better reflects the pattern in which the future economic benefits embodied in the asset are expected to be consumed by the entity. Buildings and structures Tools, furniture and fixtures 3 to 50 years 3 to 20 yearsThe estimated useful lives, residual values, and depreciation methods are reviewed at the end of each year, and changed if necessary. (7) Intangible assets The Group applies the cost model in measurement of intangible assets. An intangible asset is stated at the book value , which is calculated as cost less any accumulated amortization and any accumulated impairment losses. Subsequent expenditures on intangible assets that have already been recognized are included in the book value of the assets only if it is highly probable to generate future economic benefits related to the items for the Group and the expenditures can be measured reliably. Other expenditures are recognized in profit or loss when incurred. 1) Software Acquired software is initially recognized at cost including purchase consideration (net of discounts and rebates) and expenditures directly attributable to the preparation for the asset for the intended use. After the acquisition, software is amortized under the straight-line method over its estimated useful life. The estimated useful life and amortization method are reviewed in each fiscal year, and changed if necessary. (8) Leases The Group assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease at inception of a contract. A contract is or contains a lease if the contract conveys a right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. When the Group assesses that a contract is or contains a lease, at the commencement of the lease, the Group recognizes right-of-use assets and lease liabilities. Lease liabilities are measured at the present value of the total accrued lease payments. Right-of-use assets are measured at acquisition costs that are calculated using the amount of the initial measurement of the lease liabilities, adjusted by any initial direct costs incurred by the lessee, such as lease payments made at or before the commencement date. Subsequent to the initial recognition, the right-of-use assets are depreciated using the straight-line method over their estimated useful life or lease term, whichever is shorter. The lease payments are apportioned between the finance costs and the reduction in the lease liabilities based on the effective interest method. The finance costs are recognized in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income. Provided, however, for lease payments for short-term leases within 12 months and leases of low-value assets, right-of-use assets and lease liabilities are not recognized, and the lease payments are recognized as an expense over the lease term on a straight-line basis. Right-of-use assets are included in "Property, plant and equipment" and "Investment properties" in the consolidated statement of financial position. The lease liabilities are included in "Borrowings" in theconsolidated statement of financial position. (9) Investment properties Investment properties are properties held to earn rentals or for capital gain or both, and do not include properties for sale in the ordinary course of business or used for administrative purposes. The Group applies the cost model in measurement of investment properties. Investment properties are initially recognized at cost, and subsequently stated at the book value amount, which is calculated as cost less any accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses. Depreciation of investment properties is principally computed under the straight-line method over the following estimated useful lives. The declining balance method is applied, if depreciation based on the declining balance method better reflects the pattern in which the future economic benefits embodied in the asset are expected to be consumed by the entity. Buildings and structures Tools, fixtures and fixtures 3 to 50 years 3 to 10 yearsThe estimated useful lives, residual values, and depreciation methods are reviewed at the end of each year, and changed if necessary. (10) Impairment of non-financial assets The Group assesses whether there is any indication of impairment on a quarterly basis for the book value of non-financial assets except inventories and deferred tax assets. If any such indication exists, the recoverable amount of the asset or each cash-generating unit (CGU) to which the asset belongs is estimated. The recoverable amount is the higher of its fair value less costs to sell and its value in use. When the recoverable amount of the asset (or CGU) falls below the book value, the book value of the asset (or CGU) is reduced to the recoverable amount. Difference between the book value and the recoverable amount is recognized as impairment losses in profit or loss. When impairment losses are reversed after recognition, the book value of the asset (or CGU) is increased to the revised estimated recoverable amount. However, the reversal of the impairment loss does not exceed the book value that would have been determined had no impairment loss been recognized for the asset (or CGU). The reversal of impairment losses is immediately recognized through profit or loss.

(11) Trade and other payables Trade and other payables are obligations to pay for goods or services provided to the Group in the ordinary course of business and others. Trade and other payables are classified as current liabilities when such payables are due within one year or within the normal operating cycle, and otherwise, presented as non-current liabilities. Trade and other payables are initially recognized at fair value and subsequently at amortized cost calculated using the effective interest method.

(12) Borrowings Borrowings consist of borrowings and lease liabilities. Borrowings are initially recognized at fair value and subsequently recognized at amortized cost. Difference between net proceeds net of transaction costs and the repayment amount is recognized in profit or loss over the borrowing period using the effective interest method. Borrowings are recorded as current liabilities unless the Group has unconditional rights to reschedule the repayment for at least 12 months after the reporting date. (13)Provisions Provisions are legal or constructive obligations as a result of past events. They are recognized if it is highly probable that outflows of economic benefits will be required to settle the obligations, and reliable estimates can be made of the amount of obligations. (14) Employment benefits 1) Defined benefit pension plans Liabilities associated with defined benefit pension plans are calculated by discounting the estimated amount of future benefits obtained in return for services that employees rendered in prior years or thefiscal year under review to the present value. The yield of gilt-edged corporate bonds of which the maturity largely matches that of the Group's debts is used as the discount rate. These liabilities are calculated by actuaries using the projected unit credit method. Remeasurement amounts arising from defined benefit pension plans are recognized as other comprehensive income and the amounts are transferred to retained earnings. 2) Defined-contribution pension plans Defined-contribution pension plans are post-employment benefit plans in which an employer pays fixed contributions to a separate entity and will have no obligation to pay further contributions. Contributions associated with defined-contribution pension plans are recognized in profit or loss in the period during which employees render services.

3) Short-term employee benefits Short-term employee benefits are measured on an undiscounted basis and are recognized as profit or loss when the related service is rendered. Bonus accrual and paid absences are recognized as liabilities, when the Group has present legal or constructive obligations to pay, and when a reliable estimate of the amount of obligations can be made.

(15) Revenue 1) Revenue from contracts with customers The Group recognizes revenue from contracts with customers based on the five-step approach shown below. Step 1: Identify the contract(s) with a customer Step 2: Identify the performance obligations in the contract(s) Step 3: Determine the transaction price Step 4: Allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations in the contract Step 5: Recognize revenue when (or as) the entity satisfies a performance obligation The Group's major businesses are "Revitalization Business," "Development Business," "Rental Business," "Fund and Consulting Business," "Property Management Business" and "Hotel Business." Revenue generated from these businesses is recorded in accordance with contracts with customers, and recorded at the fair value of the consideration received for the sale of properties and services or receivables net of discounts, rebates and consumption taxes, etc., less internal sales. Revenue is recognized as follows. If consideration is received from a customer before satisfying the performance obligations, it is recognized as a contract liability. • Sale of properties With regard to sale of properties, the Group is obliged to transfer a property to a customer based on a property sale and purchase contract with the customer. Such performance obligation is satisfied at a point in time when the property is transferred, and revenue is recognized when the property is transferred. • Rendering of services With regard to the rendering of services, revenue is recognized according to the stage of provision of services or when provision of services is finished, and the point at which a performance obligation is satisfied is determined in accordance with the content of a contract with a customer.

2) Operating lease of rental properties Revenue associated with operating lease is recognized on a straight-line basis over the lease period.

3) Interest income Interest income is recognized using the effective interest method.

4) Dividend income Dividend income is recognized when the right to receive dividend is vested.

(16) Borrowing costs The Group adds borrowing costs directly attributable to acquisition, construction or production of assets that require a reasonable period of time before intended use or sale becomes possible, or qualifying assets, to the cost of these assets until the intended use or sale of the assets effectively becomes possible. Borrowing costs other than those described above are recognized in profit or loss in the period during which these costs are incurred using the effective interest method. (17) Derivatives and hedges Derivatives are initially recognized at fair value on the day when the derivative contract is entered into, and subsequently remeasured at fair value at each reporting date. The Group has concluded interest rate swap contracts in order to hedge changes in future cash flows associated with floating-rate borrowings. At the inception of the hedge, concluded derivatives are designated as cash flow hedge and documented. The Group also assesses whether a derivative used in the hedge transaction is highly effective in offsetting fair value of the hedged item or changes in cash flows, at the inception of the hedge or on an ongoing basis. Changes in fair value of derivative transactions that are designated as cash flow hedge and qualify for cash flow hedge are recognized in equity through other comprehensive income. Of changes in fair value of derivative transactions, ineffective portion is immediately recognized in profit or loss.

(18) Income tax expense Income tax expense is comprised of current taxes and deferred taxes and recognized in profit or loss, except for the taxes which arise from business combinations or are recognized either directly in equity or in other comprehensive income. Current taxes are computed by adding adjustments of the amount of expected tax payment or expected refund up to the previous fiscal year to the estimated amount of expected tax payment or expected refund on taxable profits or losses in the current year which are multiplied by tax rates that are enacted or substantially enacted at the reporting date. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for temporary differences between accounting book value of assets and liabilities and amounts of them for tax purpose. For differences associated with initial recognition of assets or liabilities in transactions that have no effect on any profit and loss for both accounting and tax purposes, except for business combinations, deferred tax assets and liabilities are not recognized. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using the tax rate that is expected to be applied when the temporary differences will reverse under the law which is in effect or substantially in effect at the reporting date. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset if the Group has a legally enforceable right to offset current tax assets against current tax liabilities, and they are related to income taxes levied by the same taxation authority on the same taxable entity. Deferred tax assets are recognized only for the carry-forward of unused tax losses, unused tax credits and deductible temporary differences, to the extent that it is highly probable that taxable profit will be available against which they can be utilized in the future. Deferred tax assets are reviewed at each reporting date, and reduced by the amount that is highly unlikely to be utilized.

(19) Earnings per share The Group discloses basic and diluted earnings per share (attributable to owners of the parent) related to ordinary shares. Basic earnings per share are calculated by dividing profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares issued during the reporting period that is adjusted by the number of treasury shares.

(20) Segment information Operating segments are components of the Group that engage in business activities from which the Group may earn revenues and incur expenses. These are components for which discrete financial information is available, and whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the Board of Directors of the Company to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segments and assess their performances. Reportable segments are determined on the basis of the operating segments. Segment information includes items that are directly attributable to the segments and items that are allocated to the segments on a reasonable basis.

(21) Share-based compensation The Company employs a stock option system as an equity-settled share-based compensation system. Stock options, which are estimated at fair value as of the grant date, are recognized as expenses in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income over the vesting period with the number of stock options that are expected to be eventually vested taken into account, and the same amount is recognized as an increase in equity in the consolidated statement of financial position. (Changes in accounting policies) The Group applied the following standard effective from the fiscal year under review. Standard Name of standard Overview of new establishment and amendment IFRS 16 Leases Replacement of IAS 17 with IFRS 16 regarding lease accounting The Group implemented IFRS 16 'Leases' as of December 1, 2019. The Group applied this standard, which is recognized as a transitional measure, with the cumulative effect of initially applying this standard recognized at the date of initial application. In applying IFRS 16, the Group uses a practical expedient, in which an entity is not required to reassess whether a contract is or contains a lease at date of initial application, and the Group also uses practical expedients to the contracts that were previously identified as operating leases stipulated in the previous accounting standard. For leases that the Group as lessee previously classified as operating leases applying IAS 17, right-of-use assets and lease liabilities were recognized at the date of initial application. Lease liabilities have been measured at the present value of outstanding lease payments discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application. The weighted average of the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is 1.06% to 1.10%. Right-of-use assets are initially measured at the initial measurement amount of the lease liabilities. The Group has elected the exemptions from recognition that allow a lessee not to apply the requirements of IFRS 16 to short-term leases (with a lease term of 12 months or less) and leases for low-value assets. For leases that the Group as lessee previously classified as finance leases applying IAS 17, the book value of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities at the date of initial application were the book value of lease assets and lease liabilities, respectively, immediately before the date measured applying IAS 17. Right-of-use assets are included in "Property, plant and equipment" and "Investment properties" in the consolidated statement of financial position. The lease liabilities are included in "Borrowings" in the consolidated statement of financial position. The following is a reconciliation of non-cancellable operating lease contracts applying IAS 17 as of November 30, 2019 and lease liabilities recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position at the date of initial application. (¥ thousand) Non-cancellable operating lease contracts 1,052,331 Finance lease liabilities 27,840 Cancellable operating lease contracts, etc. 154,467 Lease liabilities as of December 1, 2019 1,234,639 Right-of-use assets additionally recognized at the beginning of the current fiscal year were ¥1,206,799 thousand. There was no material impact on profit and loss of the fiscal year under review from the changes. (Changes in presentation) "Repayments of lease liabilities ," which were included in "other, net" under cash flows from financing activities in the previous fiscal year, have increased in monetary significance in the fiscal year under review, and are therefore presented as an separate item. To reflect this change in presentation method, ¥(5,349) thousand included in "other, net" under cash flows from financing activities for the previous fiscal year has been reclassified as "Repayments of lease liabilities " of ¥(5,349) thousand. 4. Significant accounting estimates and judgments requiring estimates The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in compliance with IFRS requires the management of the Group to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. However, actual results may differ from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Changes to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are changed and in future periods in which the change affects. The management's judgments and estimates that have a significant impact on amounts in the consolidated financial statements are as follows: • Measurement of inventories (Note 10) • Impairment of non-financial assets (Notes 12, 13 and 14) • Estimates of useful life and residual value of property, plant and equipment, investment properties and intangible assets (Notes 12, 13 and 14) • Recoverability of deferred tax assets (Note 15) • Accounting treatment for and valuation of provisions (Note 18) • Employee benefits (Note 19) • Measurement of the fair value of financial instruments (Note 31) • Leases (Note 32) • Share-based compensation (Note 35) • Measurement of the fair value of assets acquired or liabilities assumed arising from contingencies in business combinations (Note 37) Impact of COVID-19 on Tosei's Financial Results During the fiscal year under review, due to the spread of COVID-19 and the resulting stagnation of economic activity, it is expected that the liquidity of income-generationg real estate will decline and the risk premium will rise. The Group reviewed the valuation of real estate for sale and real estate for sale in process such as hotels and commercial facilities etc. As a result, the Group recorded loss on valuation of inventories (cost of revenue) of ¥7,784,858 thousand. Regarding the impact in each segment, valuation loss amounted to ¥1,531,892 thousand in the Revitalization Business and ¥6,252,966 thousand in the Development Business. Although it is difficult to accurately assess the impact and the timing of containment of the COVID-19, as in the conventional assumption, the Group assumes COVID-19 will be contained by around autumn of 2021 and economic activity will gradually return to normal, and the real estate market will recover to the 2019 level in the fiscal year ending November 2022. The Group made an accounting estimate of inventory valuation, impairment losses on fixed assets, and recoverability of deferred tax assets, etc.

5. New standards not yet applied None of the standards and interpretation guidelines that have been newly established or revised by the approval date of the consolidated financial statements have a significant impact.

6. Segment information (1) Summary of reportable segments The Group's reportable segments are components of the Group about which separate financial information is available that the Board of Directors regularly conducts deliberations to determine the allocation of management resources and to assess the performance. The Group draws up comprehensive strategies for each of the following six business segments and conducts business activities accordingly; "Revitalization Business", "Development Business", "Rental Business", "Fund and Consulting Business", "Property Management Business" and "Hotel Business". In the Revitalization Business, the Group acquires the properties whose asset values have declined, renovates, and resells them. In the Development Business, the Group sells condominium units and detached houses to individual customers as well as apartment and office buildings to investors. In the Rental Business, the Group leases office buildings and apartments. The Fund and Consulting Business mainly provides asset management services for the properties placed in real estate funds. The Property Management Business provides comprehensive property management services. The Hotel Business provides mainly hotel operating services. (2) Method for calculating revenue, profit or loss and other items by reportable segment The methods of accounting applied in the reported operating segments are consistent with the accounting policies adopted by the Group.

The reportable segment profit is calculated on an operating profit basis. Intersegment revenue or transfersare based on actual market prices. The Group's revenue and profit by reportable segment are as follows: Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 (December 1, 2018 - November 30, 2019) (¥ thousand) Reportable Segments Revitalization DevelopmentBusinessBusinessRental Business Fund and Consulting Business Property ManagementAdjustmentTotalHotel Business BusinessRevenue Revenue from external customers 31,012,030 14,346,337 5,944,112 3,752,874 4,586,096 1,086,252 － 60,727,704 Intersegment revenue － － 49,689 20,327 1,302,183 3,160 (1,375,361) － Total 31,012,030 14,346,337 5,993,801 3,773,202 5,888,280 1,089,412 (1,375,361) 60,727,704 Segment profit 7,754,590 1,528,591 2,367,533 2,365,114 504,043 99,620 (1,928,535) 12,690,958 Finance income/costs, net (600,863) Profit before tax 12,090,095 Other items Depreciation expense － 5,293 551,109 10,787 27,060 232,527 47,055 873,834 Notes: 1. The details of adjustment are as follows: (1) Adjustment of segment profit of ¥(1,928,535) thousand includes eliminations of intersegment transactions of ¥945 thousand and corporate expenses that are not allocated to any particular reportable segment of ¥(1,929,480) thousand. Corporate expenses mainly consist of selling, general and administrative expenses of the parent that are not attributable to any particular reportable segment.

(2) Adjustment of depreciation of ¥47,055 thousand consists of corporate expenses that are not attributable to any particular reportable segment. Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (December 1, 2019 - November 30, 2020) (¥ thousand) Reportable Segments Revitalization DevelopmentBusinessBusinessRental Business Fund and Consulting Business Property ManagementAdjustmentTotalHotel Business BusinessRevenue Revenue from external customers 31,154,223 16,171,200 5,810,503 5,676,067 Intersegment revenue － － 48,775 82,945 Total 31,154,223 16,171,200 Segment profit or loss 5,596,952 (3,743,396) 5,859,279 2,319,539 5,759,012 4,193,437 4,690,599 1,237,956 5,928,555 437,186 － 63,939,781 1,480 (1,371,157) － 438,666 (1,371,157) 667,650 (673,151) (1,933,276) 63,939,781 6,427,755 Finance income/costs, net (526,442) Profit before tax 5,901,313 Other items Depreciation expense － 13,492 779,033 23,612 63,301 272,707 63,996 1,216,143 Notes: 1. The details of adjustment are as follows: (1) Adjustment of segment profit of ¥(1,933,276) thousand includes eliminations of intersegment transactions of ¥43,103 thousand and corporate expenses that are not allocated to any particular reportable segment of ¥(1,976,379) thousand. Corporate expenses mainly consist of selling, general and administrative expenses of the parent that are not attributable to any particular reportable segment.

(2) Adjustment of depreciation of ¥63,996 thousand consists of corporate expenses that are not attributable to any particular reportable segment. 2. Segment profit is adjusted to operating profit in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income. (3) Income from principal products and services This information is omitted since similar information is disclosed in "(2) Method for calculating revenue, profit or loss and other items by reportable segment."

(4) Information by geographical area This information is omitted since the amount of non-current assets located in Japan and revenue from external customers in Japan account for large portions of non-current assets and total revenue, respectively.

(5) Information on major customers Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 (December 1, 2018 - November 30, 2019) (¥ thousand) Name Net sales Related segment Tosei Reit Investment Corporation 8,969,028 Revitalization Business, Fund and Consulting Business, Property Management Business Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (December 1, 2019 - November 30, 2020) (¥ thousand) Name Net sales Related segment Tosei Reit Investment Corporation 7,385,129 Revitalization Business, Fund and Consulting Business, Property Management Business 7. Cash and cash equivalents Components of cash and cash equivalents are as follows: (¥ thousand) As of November 30, 2019 As of November 30,2020 Cash and deposits 31,998,929 37,039,600 Total 31,998,929 37,039,600 8. Other financial assets Components of other financial assets are as follows: As of November 30, 2019 As of November 30, 2020 Shares Investment trust beneficiary certificate Investments in investment limited partnerships Other 163,283 3,651,885 413,530 23,992 251,929 3,334,877 363,148 22,354 Total 4,252,691 3,972,309 Non-current assets 4,252,691 3,972,309 9. Trade and other receivables Components of trade and other receivables are as follows: (¥ thousand) (¥ thousand) As of November 30, 2019 As of November 30, 2020 Trade notes and accounts receivable Short-term loans receivable Other accounts receivable Prepaid expenses Current advances to suppliers Long-term loans receivable Deposits and guarantee money Claims provable in bankruptcy, claims provable in rehabilitation and other Other Allowance for credit losses 2,106,441 22,847 396,342 385,429 235,402 89,838 755,235 24,661 859,740 (25,878) 1,415,283 84 930,903 356,041 186,737 2,743 562,946 4,199 518,031 (5,252) Total 4,850,060 3,971,718 Current assets 3,747,782 3,192,248 Non-current assets 1,102,277 779,470 The amount net of allowance for credit losses is presented in the consolidated statement of financial position. 10. Inventories Components of inventories are as follows: (¥ thousand) As of November 30, 2019 As of November 30, 2020 Real estate for sale Real estate for sale in process 45,469,765 28,103,898 47,167,556 18,249,369 Total 73,573,663 65,416,925 Inventories scheduled to be sold after 12 months 32,524,058 31,817,196 Inventories recognized as expenses in the previous fiscal year and the fiscal year under review were ¥33,217,594 thousand and ¥42,771,126 thousand, respectively. Inventories recorded at fair value net of selling expenses at the end of the previous fiscal year and the fiscal year under review were ¥2,968,144 thousand and ¥20,387,921 thousand, respectively. Of the Group's inventory balance, ¥69,803,910 thousand and ¥62,202,017 thousand were pledged as collateral on borrowings as of November 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively. The above figures include real estate for sale and real estate for sale in process to be sold after 12 months after respective fiscal years. However, since these properties are held within the normal operating cycle, they are included in inventories. Borrowing costs capitalized in the previous fiscal year and the fiscal year under review were ¥158,372 thousand and ¥181,421 thousand, respectively. Components of expenses for inventories recognized as loss on valuation are as follows: (¥ thousand) Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 Loss on valuation (400,879) (7,784,858) Reversal of loss on valuation － 257,112 11. Other assets Components of other assets are as follows: (¥ thousand) As of November 30, 2019 As of November 30, 2020 Raw materials Supplies Membership 358 12,889 4,014 1,116 14,182 4,014 Total 17,261 19,313 Current assets 13,247 15,298 Non-current assets 4,014 4,014 12. Property, plant and equipment Changes in acquisition cost, accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment loss of property, plant and equipment are as follows: Buildings and structures Land Other Total Acquisition cost Balance as of December 1, 2018 4,264,872 4,835,287 295,601 9,395,760 Acquisition Sales or disposal 31,141 (222) － － 58,218 (9,698) 89,359 (9,920) Balance as of November 30, 2019 4,295,791 4,835,287 344,121 9,475,200 Impact of changes in accounting policy － － 154,467 154,467 Balance as of December 1, 2019 4,295,791 4,835,287 498,588 9,629,667 Acquisition Sales or disposal Transfer Other 68,556 (18,297) 8,755,349 － － － 6,393,257 － 320,014 (41,959) 255,131 (83,530) 388,571 (60,256) 15,403,738 (83,530) Balance as of November 30, 2020 13,101,399 11,228,544 948,245 25,278,189 Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss Balance as of December 1, 2018 417,378 － 192,512 609,891 Depreciation expense Sales or disposal 157,048 (222) － － 46,353 (9,698) 203,402 (9,920) Balance as of November 30, 2019 574,205 － 229,167 803,372 Depreciation expense Sales or disposal Transfer 168,482 (13,035) 753,073 － － － 110,622 (41,706) 2,250 279,104 (54,741) 755,323 Balance as of November 30, 2020 1,482,726 － 300,334 1,783,060 Book value As of December 1, 2018 3,847,493 4,835,287 103,088 8,785,869 As of November 30, 2019 3,721,586 4,835,287 114,953 8,671,827 As of November 30, 2020 11,618,673 11,228,544 647,910 23,495,129 The book value of leased assets under finance leases as of November 30, 2019 was ¥25,778 thousand. The book value of Right-of-use assets as of November 30, 2020 was ¥63,076 thousand. The Impact of the change in accounting policy is the increase in Right-of-use assets due to the application of IFRS 16 "Leases". Of the changes in the Acquisition of "Other" for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020, the other ¥ (83,530) thousand is the decrease due to the change in the estimate of the Right-of-use asset. Transfer for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020, transfers from inventories and investment properties. In addition, the transfer "Others" as of November 30, 2020 include construction in progress of ¥213,820 thousand, respectively. Of the balance of the Group's property, plant and equipment as of November 30, 2019 and 2020, ¥8,475,298 thousand and ¥22,683,693 thousand were pledged as collateral on loans payable, respectively. Depreciation expense is recorded in "Cost of revenue" and "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income. 13. Investment properties (1) Changes in acquisition cost, accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment loss of investment properties are as follows: Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 Acquisition cost Balance at beginning of period 35,533,780 40,279,263 Impact of changes in accounting policy － 1,052,331 Balance at the beginning of the period after reflecting the impact of changes in accounting policy 35,533,780 41,331,595 Acquisition Sales or disposal Transfer 351,710 － 4,393,773 3,498,289 (85,354) (15,567,692) Balance at end of period 40,279,263 29,176,837 Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss Balance at beginning of period 1,780,932 2,411,130 Depreciation expense Sales or disposal Transfer 640,875 － (10,677) 886,446 (85,354) (1,022,771) Balance at end of period 2,411,130 2,189,450 Book value at end of period 37,868,133 26,987,387 Depreciation expense is recorded in "Cost of revenue" in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income. The Impact of the change in accounting policy is the increase in Right-of-use assets due to the application of IFRS 16 "Leases". Transfers for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019, was mainly transfers from inventories. In addition, the transfer for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020, was a transfer to inventories and property, plant and equipment. Of the balance of the Group's investment properties as of November 30, 2019 and 2020, ¥28,266,898 thousand and ¥20,780,262 thousand were pledged as collateral on loans payable, respectively. (2) Fair value (¥ thousand) Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 Fair value 63,338,068 42,027,744 Rent income from investment properties 3,254,465 2,884,012 Direct expenses incidental to rent income 2,127,704 1,311,647 The fair value of investment properties was internally calculated in accordance with the Real Estate Appraisal Standards. 14. Intangible assets Changes in acquisition cost, accumulated amortization and accumulated impairment loss of intangible assets are as follows: Software Software in progress Other Total Acquisition cost Balance as of December 1, 2018 158,026 27,115 1,889 187,030 Acquisition Sales or disposal 4,246 7,115 25,105 (7,115) 0 － 29,351 － Balance as of November 30, 2019 169,387 45,105 1,889 216,381 Acquisition Transfer Sales or disposal 8,917 192,055 (103,599) 149,500 (192,055) － － － － 158,417 － (103,599) Balance as of November 30, 2020 266,759 2,550 1,889 271,198 Accumulated amortization and accumulated impairment loss Balance as of December 1, 2018 99,064 － － 99,064 Amortization expense 29,557 － － 29,557 Balance as of November 30, 2019 128,621 － － 128,621 Amortization expense Sales or disposal 34,234 (101,321) － － － － 34,234 (101,321) Balance as of November 30, 2020 61,534 － － 61,534 Book value As of December 1, 2018 58,962 27,115 1,889 87,966 As of November 30, 2019 40,766 45,105 1,889 87,760 As of November 30, 2020 205,224 2,550 1,889 209,663 Amortization expense of intangible assets is recorded in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income. 15. Deferred taxes and income tax expense (1) Deferred taxes Main components of deferred tax assets and liabilities are as follows: Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 (December 1, 2018 - November 30, 2019) (¥ thousand) As of December 1, 2018 Recognized through profit or loss Recognized in other comprehensive income Others As of November 30, 2019 Deferred tax assets Accrued enterprise taxes, currently not deductible Estimated expenses, currently not deductible Unrealized gain from substitute performance Provision for bonuses Liability for retirement benefits to employees Liability for retirement benefits to key management personnel Long-term accounts payable-other for directors Carry-forward of unused tax losses Other 200,147 3,654 147,998 179,580 167,648 4,093 160,043 317,346 108,729 (63,937) (2,395) － 18,464 11,984 (1,533) (50,155) 111,727 86,335 － － － － － － － － 1,232 － － － － － － － － － 136,210 1,258 147,998 198,044 179,632 2,560 109,887 429,074 196,296 Subtotal 1,289,242 110,489 1,232 － 1,400,963 Valuation reserves (314,436) (8,721) － － (323,158) Total 974,805 101,767 1,232 － 1,077,805 Deferred tax liabilities Valuation difference on other financial assets Reserve for tax purpose reduction entry of non-current assets Revaluation of fair value arising from assets and liabilities of subsidiaries (31,040) － (437,378) － － 59,491 (107,158) － － － (679,277) － (138,199) (679,277) (377,887) Total (468,418) 59,491 (107,158) (679,277) (1,195,364) Deferred tax assets (liabilities), net 506,386 161,258 (105,926) (679,277) (117,559) Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (December 1, 2019 - November 30, 2020) (¥ thousand) As of December 1, 2019 Recognized through profit or loss Recognized in other comprehensive income Others As of November 30, 2020 Deferred tax assets Accrued enterprise taxes, currently not deductible Estimated expenses, currently not deductible Loss on valuation of inventories Unrealized gain from substitute performance Provision for bonuses Liability for retirement benefits to employees Liability for retirement benefits to key management personnel Long-term accounts payable-other for directors Carry-forward of unused tax losses Valuation difference on other financial assets Other 136,210 1,258 － 147,998 198,044 179,632 2,560 109,887 429,074 － 196,296 (41,321) (363) 216,696 － (14,387) 7,962 4,160 (13,658) 159,531 － (81,745) － － － － － － － － － 90,556 5,019 － － － － － － － － － － － 94,888 895 216,696 147,998 183,657 187,595 6,720 96,229 588,605 90,556 119,571 Subtotal 1,400,963 236,874 95,576 － 1,733,415 Valuation reserves (323,158) (285,669) － － (608,827) Total 1,077,805 (48,794) 95,576 － 1,124,587 Deferred tax liabilities Valuation difference on other financial assets Reserve for tax purpose reduction entry of non-current assets Revaluation of fair value arising from assets and liabilities of subsidiaries (138,199) (679,277) (377,887) － － (27,228) 138,199 － － － － － － (679,277) (405,115) Total (1,195,364) (27,228) 138,199 － (1,084,393) Deferred tax assets (liabilities), net (117,559) (76,022) 233,776 － 40,194 In recognizing deferred tax assets, the Group takes into account the possibility that deductible temporary differences or carry-forward of unused tax losses can be utilized for taxable income. In assessing the recoverability of deferred tax assets, the Group considers scheduled reversal of deferred tax liabilities, expected future taxable income and tax planning. As a result of the assessment of recoverability of deferred tax assets as stated above, the Group has not recognized deferred tax assets for some of deductible temporary differences and carry-forward of unused tax losses. The amounts of deductible temporary differences and deferred tax assets (after tax effected) have not been recognized are as follows: (¥ thousand) As of November 30, 2019 As of November 30,2020 Deductible temporary differences Carry-forward of unused tax losses 6,724 316,434 131,761 477,066 Total 323,158 608,827 The expiry dates of carry-forward of unused tax losses for which deferred tax assets have not been recognized are as follows: (¥ thousand) As of November 30, 2019 As of November 30, 2020 First year

Second year

Third year

Fourth year

Fifth year or after 86,344 － 65,811 92,791 677,801 － 65,811 56,606 79,118 1,177,666 Total 922,747 1,379,202 For taxable temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries, as the Company may control their reversal and there is high possibility that the temporary differences will not be reversed within a foreseeable period, deferred tax liabilities are not recognized. Such taxable temporary differences were ¥7,443,182 thousand and ¥9,164,820 thousand as of November 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively. (2) Income tax expense In the previous fiscal year and the fiscal year under review, major income taxes imposed on the Company were corporate tax, inhabitant tax and office tax, and the resulting statutory effective tax rate was 30.62%, respectively. However, overseas subsidiaries are subject to corporate tax and other taxes applicable in their location. Components of current and deferred tax expenses are as follows: (¥ thousand) Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 Current tax expense Current tax expense on profit for the year 3,126,089 2,219,488 Total current tax expense 3,126,089 2,219,488 Deferred tax expense Origination and reversal of temporary differences 516,973 79,484 Total deferred tax expense 516,973 79,484 Income tax expense 3,643,062 2,298,973 Current tax expense includes tax losses used to reduce tax expense for which tax effects were not recognized previously, or benefits arising from temporary differences in past years. The resulting decreases in current tax expense in the previous fiscal year and the fiscal year under review are immaterial. Deferred tax expense includes tax losses for which tax effects were not recognized previously, or benefits arising from temporary differences in past years. The resulting decreases in current tax expense in the previous fiscal year and the fiscal year under review are immaterial. Reconciliation between income tax expense calculated at the statutory effective tax rate and income tax expense recognized in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income is as follows. The statutory effective tax rate of 30.62% in the previous fiscal year and the fiscal year under review, respectively, were applied. (¥ thousand) Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 Profit before tax 12,090,095 5,901,313 Income tax expense based on the statutory effective tax rate Adjustments Expenses (profits) not deductible permanently Changes in temporary differences, etc. for which deferred tax assets were not recognized Differences in tax rates of subsidiary companies Impact due to consolidation eliminations of the sale of shares of subsidiaries Other 3,701,987 35,778 25,389 123,860 (240,170) (3,782) 1,806,982 33,778 325,895 114,899 － 17,417 Income tax expense 3,643,062 2,298,973 16. Trade and other payables Components of trade and other payables are as follows: (¥ thousand) As of November 30, 2019 As of November 30, 2020 Trade notes and accounts payable Other accounts payable Advances received Guarantee deposits Other 1,268,751 812,455 2,830,635 3,389,107 1,909,186 1,165,159 868,547 2,233,182 3,303,343 1,545,488 Total 10,210,136 9,115,721 Current liabilities 6,448,300 5,466,127 Non-current liabilities 3,761,836 3,649,593 17. Borrowings Components of borrowings are as follows: (¥ thousand) As of November 30, 2019 As of November 30, 2020 Average interest rate (%) Repayment due Current liabilities Current borrowings Current portion of non-current borrowings Lease obligations 1,995,500 14,286,638 9,109 199,500 11,374,808 220,422 1.12 1.10 1.09 - - - Total 16,291,247 11,794,730 Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings Lease obligations 73,533,291 18,730 78,482,487 710,291 1.02 1.09 2021-2047 2021-2025 Total 73,552,021 79,192,778 Notes: 1. The average interest rate is a weighted-average coupon rate on the balance at the end of the fiscal year under review. 2. Borrowings at the end of the previous fiscal year and the fiscal year under review include secured debts of ¥89,614,307 thousand and ¥89,294,489 thousand, respectively. Some of inventories, Property, plant and equipment and investment properties have been pledged as collateral. 18. Provisions Components and changes of provisions are as follows: Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 (December 1, 2018 - November 30, 2019) (¥ thousand) Provision for bonuses Accrued compensated absences payable Asset retirement obligations Provision for loss on rental business Provision for warranties for completed construction Total Balance as of December 1, 2018 551,529 40,829 6,817 1,060 250 600,487 Increase during the fiscal year Decrease during the fiscal year (specific purposes) Decrease during the fiscal year (reversal) Discounted interest costs 608,919 (551,529) － － 46,402 (38,927) (1,901) － － － － 154 － (1,060) － － 210 － － － 655,532 (591,517) (1,901) 154 Balance as of November 30, 2019 608,919 46,402 6,971 － 460 662,753 Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (December 1, 2019 - November 30, 2020) (¥ thousand) Provision for bonuses Accrued compensated absences payable Asset retirement obligations Provision for warranties for completed construction Total Balance as of December 1, 2019 608,919 46,402 6,971 460 662,753 Increase during the fiscal year Decrease during the fiscal year (specific purposes) Decrease during the fiscal year (reversal) Discounted interest costs 554,282 (608,919) － － 45,632 (39,174) (7,228) － － － － 157 350 － (460) － 600,264 (648,093) (7,688) 157 Balance as of November 30, 2020 554,282 45,632 7,129 350 607,394 (¥ thousand) As of November 30, 2019 As of November 30, 2020 Current liabilities 655,782 600,264 Non-current liabilities 6,971 7,129 As asset retirement obligations, the disposal costs of some investment properties held by the Company, which contain asbestos or polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) that must be treated in special ways specified by laws and regulations when they are dismantled or removed, are recognized. These costs are expected to be paid principally after one year or more passed. However, the timing is affected by future business plans and other factors. Other provisions are expected to be expensed principally in the following fiscal year. 19. Employee benefits (¥ thousand) As of November 30, 2019 As of November 30, 2020 Liability for retirement benefits to employees 505,157 517,405 Liability for retirement benefits to key management personnel 16,056 29,015 Total 521,213 546,421 (1) Retirement benefits for employees To cover payments of retirement benefits for employees, the Group has adopted defined benefit plans and defined contribution plans. The amount of benefits is determined based on salary level at the time of retirement, period of service and other factors. Defined benefit plans are exposed to actuarial risks. 1)Defined benefit plans Components of Liability for retirement benefits to employees (¥ thousand) As of November 30, 2019 As of November 30, 2020 Defined benefit obligations (with no plan assets) 505,157 517,405 Defined benefit obligations in the consolidated statement of financial position 505,157 517,405 The components of retirement benefit costs recognized in profit or loss are as follows: (¥ thousand) Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 Current service costs Interest costs 66,055 1,975 70,895 1,746 Total retirement benefit costs (Note) 68,030 72,641 Note: Retirement benefit costs are recorded in "Selling, general and administrative expenses." Changes in the present value of defined benefit plan obligations are as follows: (¥ thousand) Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 Balance at beginning of period 481,719 505,157 Current service costs Interest costs Benefits paid Actuarial gains and losses arising from changes in financial assumptions 66,055 1,975 (36,776) (7,816) 70,895 1,746 (61,165) 772 Balance at end of period 505,157 517,405 The weighted average term for the Group's defined benefit obligations in the previous fiscal year and the fiscal year under review is 9.7 years and 9.7 years, respectively. Major assumptions used in actuarial calculation are as follows: (%) As of November 30, 2019 As of November 30, 2020 Discount rate 0.35 0.53 Rate of salary increase 4.02 4.02 The effects of a change in the discount rate on defined benefit obligations are as follows. This analysis assumes that change factors other than the discount rate are constant. Negative values represent a decline in defined benefit obligations, while positive values represent an increase in those obligations. (¥ thousand) As of November 30, 2019 As of November 30, 2020 0.5% increase in the discount rate (22,896) (22,970) 0.5% decrease in the discount rate 24,734 24,786 2)Defined contribution plans The amount of the entire Group's contributions is as follows: (¥ thousand) Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 Contributions 37,796 39,893 (2) Retirement benefits to key management personnel (¥ thousand) Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 Balance at beginning of period Provision for the benefits Payment of the benefits 11,834 6,021 (1,800) 16,056 14,325 (1,366) Balance at end of period 16,056 29,015 The above provisions are recorded at the amount the Group companies would be required to pay based on their internal regulations if all eligible such personnel retired at the end of the period. It is deemed difficult to make actuarial estimates and discount liability for retirement benefits to key management personnel highly reliably since the number of key management personnel subject to the Group's retirement benefits is small and their age distribution is biased. The Group believes the foregoing amount that would be required to pay at the end of the period is the best estimate of liability for retirement benefits to key management personnel. 20. Equity and other components of equity (1) Share capital and capital reserves Total number of shares authorized (shares) Total number of shares issued (shares) Share capital (¥ thousand) Capital reserves (¥ thousand) Balance as of December 1, 2018 150,000,000 48,544,800 6,554,139 6,544,924 Change － 50,500 25,704 30,315 Balance as of November 30, 2019 150,000,000 48,595,300 6,579,844 6,575,240 Change － 88,500 45,046 51,764 Balance as of November 30, 2020 150,000,000 48,683,800 6,624,890 6,627,004 Notes: 1. Shares issued by the Company are ordinary shares without par value. 2. Issued shares are fully paid up.

3. Capital reserves are mainly consisted of legal capital surplus.

4. The increases were due to the exercise of stock acquisition rights. (2) Treasury shares Number of shares (shares) Treasury shares (¥ thousand) Balance as of December 1, 2018 105 (128) Change 1,008,700 (999,909) Balance as of November 30, 2019 1,008,805 (1,000,037) Change 499,548 (500,018) Balance as of November 30, 2020 1,508,353 (1,500,055) Note: The number of "Change" were due to purchase shares less than one unit and the acquisition under the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act. The Company has resolved and implemented the following at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on April 6, 2020. Class of shares Common share of Tosei Corporation Total number of the purchase treasury shares 499,500shares Total value of the purchase treasury shares ¥499,965thousand Period for the purchase From Apr. 8 2020 To Oct. 31 2020 Method of the purchase Discretionary investment by a securities company (3) Capital reserves Capital reserves are composed of legal capital surplus and other capital surplus. The Companies Act mandates that at least half of paid-in capital be appropriated as share capital and the rest be appropriated as legal capital surplus.

(4) Retained earnings Retained earnings are composed of legal retained earnings and other retained earnings. The Companies Act requires that ten percent of retained earnings appropriated for dividends be retained until the total amount of earned reserves included in legal capital surplus and legal retained earnings reach a quarter of the nominal value of share capital. (5) Other components of equity Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 (December. 1, 2018 - November 30, 2019) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Net change in fair values of available-for-sale financial assets Net change in financial assets measured at fair values through other comprehensiv e income Net change in fair values of cash flow hedges Total Balance as of December 1, 2018 9,836 70,332 － (631) 79,537 Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies － (70,332) 70,332 － － Balance at beginning of current period reflecting changes in accounting policies as of Dec. 1 2018 9,836 － 70,332 (631) 79,537 Other comprehensive income (7,352) － 242,805 (2,961) 232,491 Balance as of November 30, 2019 2,483 － 313,137 (3,592) 312,028 Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (December. 1, 2019 - November 30, 2020) (¥ thousand) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Net change in financial assets measured at fair values through other comprehensiv e income Net change in fair values of cash flow hedges Total Balance as of December 1, 2019 2,483 313,137 (3,592) 312,028 Other comprehensive income (6,818) (518,325) (11,573) (536,716) Balance as of November 30, 2020 (4,334) (205,187) (15,165) (224,688) 1) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations These are exchange differences that arise when foreign operations' financial statements prepared in foreign currencies are consolidated.

2) Net change in financial assets measured at fair values through other comprehensive income This is unrealized gains and losses of financial assets measured at fair values through other comprehensive income.

3) Net change in fair values of cash flow hedges This is the portion considered effective of changes in fair values of derivative transactions that are designated as cash flow hedge. 21. Dividends (1) Dividends paid Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 (December 1, 2018 - November 30, 2019) Resolution Dividends per share (¥) Total dividends (¥ thousand) Record date Effective date Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on Feb. 27, 2019 30 1,456,340 Nov. 30, 2018 Feb. 28, 2019 Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (December 1, 2019 - November 30, 2020) Resolution Dividends per share (¥) Total dividends (¥ thousand) Record date Effective date Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on Feb. 26, 2020 42 1,998,632 Nov. 30, 2019 Feb. 27, 2020 (2) Dividends whose record date is included in the fiscal year under review and effective date is after the end of the fiscal year under review Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (December 1, 2019 - November 30, 2020) Resolution Dividends per share (¥) Total dividends (¥ thousand) Record date Effective date Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on Feb. 25, 2021 19 896,333 Nov. 30, 2020 Feb. 26, 2021 22. Sales Revenue (1) Components of revenue are as follows: The Group draws up comprehensive strategies for each of the following six business segments and conducts business activities accordingly; "Revitalization Business", "Development Business", "Rental Business", "Fund and Consulting Business", "Property Management Business" and "Hotel Business". The relationship between the sales revenue of each reportable segment and the sales revenue classified according to type is shown below. (Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 (December. 1, 2018 - November 30, 2019) (¥ thousand) RevitalizationDevelopment Business BusinessRental Business Fund and Consulting Business Property ManagementHotel BusinessTotal BusinessSales of real estate 31,012,030 14,346,337 － － － － 45,358,368 Revenue from services Revenue recognized from other sources － － － － 642,976 3,725,861 4,586,096 961,947 9,916,882 5,301,135 27,013

－ 124,305 5,452,453 Total 31,012,030 14,346,337 5,944,112 3,752,874 4,586,096 1,086,252 60,727,704 Note: Revenue recognized from other sources is revenue recognized under IAS 17 Leases and IFRS 9 Financial Instruments. (Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (December. 1, 2019 - November 30, 2020) (¥ thousand) RevitalizationDevelopment Business BusinessRental Business Fund and Consulting Business Property ManagementHotel BusinessTotal BusinessSales of real estate 31,154,223 16,171,200 － － － － 47,325,424 Revenue from services Revenue recognized from other sources － － － － 604,836 5,662,756 4,690,599 336,436 11,294,628 5,205,667 13,311

－ 100,749 5,319,728 Total 31,154,223 16,171,200 5,810,503 5,676,067 4,690,599 437,186 63,939,781 Note: Revenue recognized from other sources is revenue recognized under IFRS 16 Leases and IFRS 9 Financial Instruments. (2) Performance obligations The usual timing, etc. of the Tosei Group's fulfillment of performance obligations is as stated in "Significant accounting policies (15) Revenue." As the Group has no significant transactions where the expected duration of any individual contract exceeds one year, information related to remaining performance obligations is omitted. In addition, there is no significant part of the consideration that arises from contracts with customers that is not included in the transaction price. (3) Contract balance (¥ thousand)As of Dec. 1, 2018 As of Nov. 30, 2019 As of Nov. 30, 2020 Receivables arising from contracts with customers contractual liabilities 928,435 1,358,417 2,106,441 1,415,283 2,830,635 2,233,182 Notes1: Receivables arising from contracts with customers are included in "trade and other receivables" on the consolidated statements of financial position, while contractual liabilities are included in trade and other payables. 2: Contract liabilities are mainly related to advances received from customers. Of the income recognized in the fiscal year under review, ¥1,162,193 thousand was included in the balance of contract liabilities as of December 1, 2018. And of the income recognized in the fiscal year under review, ¥1,585,964 thousand was included in the balance of contract liabilities as of December 1, 2019. (4) Amount of the transaction price allocated to remaining performance obligations The Tosei Group has no significant transactions where the duration of any individual contract exceeds one year. In addition, there is no significant part of the consideration that arises from contracts with customers that is not included in the transaction price.

(5) Contract costs The Tosei Group has recognized no assets from the costs incurred in gaining or fulfilling contracts with customers. 23. Cost of revenue Components of cost of revenue are as follows: (¥ thousand) Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 Cost of inventories sold Depreciation expense Gain or loss on valuation of inventories Outsourcing costs and others 32,816,715 776,332 400,879 5,892,846 35,243,380 1,019,109 7,527,745 5,350,156 Total 39,886,774 49,140,392 24. Selling, general and administrative expenses Components of selling, general and administrative expenses are as follows: (¥ thousand) Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 Employee benefits expense Sales expenses (Revitalization) Sales expenses (Development) Advertising expenses Compensations Commission fee Taxes and dues Transportation expenses Communication expenses Stationery expenses Depreciation and amortization expense Provision of allowance for credit losses Other 4,425,496 491,968 896,613 239,422 141,468 549,444 548,522 80,028 62,349 54,160 97,501 18,091 598,329 4,618,146 654,642 618,730 242,598 150,492 563,523 514,212 60,292 75,940 39,804 197,033 82 666,395 Total 8,203,399 8,401,897 25. Personnel cost Components of personnel cost are as follows: (¥ thousand) Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 Salaries, bonuses and allowances Retirement benefit costs Legal welfare expenses Expenses for the share-based compensation Other short-term employee benefits 3,572,447 112,302 489,787 18,521 232,437 3,723,632 132,086 508,290 33,556 220,582 Total 4,425,496 4,618,146 26. Other income Components of other income are as follows: (¥ thousand) Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 Gain on sales of non-current assets Miscellaneous income 2,228 62,106 340 116,271 Total 64,335 116,612 27. Other expenses Components of other expenses are as follows: (¥ thousand) Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 Stock acquisition related expenses Loss on sales of stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates Miscellaneous losses － 2,045 8,862 31,200 － 55,149 Total 10,907 86,349 Note: "Miscellaneous losses" as of November 30, 2019 and 2020 includes losses on exchange differences on translation of ¥3,024 thousand and ¥2,888 thousand. 28. Finance income/costs Components of finance income/costs are as follows: (¥ thousand) Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 Interest income Financial assets measured at amortized cost Dividends income Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,124 153,341 945 267,092 Total finance income 154,466 268,037 Interest expenses (Note) Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost 755,329 794,479 Total finance costs 755,329 794,479 Note: Commission expense incurred from financial liabilities not measured by fair values that were charged to profit and loss in the fiscal years ended November 30, 2019 and 2020 are ¥41,052 thousand and ¥46,825 thousand, respectively. 29. Other comprehensive income For each item of comprehensive income, the amount arising during the period and reclassification adjustments to profit and loss and tax effect amount, which are included in "Other comprehensive income" in each fiscal year, are as follows: Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 (December 1, 2018 - November 30, 2019) (¥ thousand) Amount arising during the period Reclassification adjustments Before tax effect Tax effect After tax effect Items that will not be reclassified to net profit or loss Net change in financial assets measured at fair values through other comprehensive income Remeasurements of defined benefit pension plans 349,963 7,816 － － 349,963 7,816 (107,158) (2,392) 242,805 5,423 Total items that will not be reclassified to net profit or loss 357,780 － 357,780 (109,551) 248,228 Items that may be reclassified to net profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Net change in fair values of cash flow hedges (7,352) (4,193) － － (7,352) (4,193) － 1,232 (7,352) (2,961) Total items that may be reclassified to net profit or loss (11,545) － (11,545) 1,232 (10,313) Total 346,234 － 346,234 (108,319) 237,914 Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (December 1, 2019 - November 30, 2020) (¥ thousand) Amount arising during the period Reclassification adjustments Before tax effect Tax effect After tax effect Items that will not be reclassified to net profit or loss Net change in financial assets measured at fair values through other comprehensive income Remeasurements of defined benefit pension plans (747,081) (772) － － (747,081) (772) 228,756 14 (518,325) (758) Total items that will not be reclassified to net profit or loss (747,854) － (747,854) 228,771 (519,083) Items that may be reclassified to net profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Net change in fair values of cash flow hedges (6,818) (16,593) － － (6,818) (16,593) － 5,019 (6,818) (11,573) Total items that may be reclassified to net profit or loss (23,411) － (23,411) 5,019 (18,391) Total (771,266) － (771,266) 233,791 (537,474) This is an excerpt of the original content. 