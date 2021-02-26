Tosei : Annual Securities Report FY2020

(Pursuant to Article 24, paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act)
(4) Trends in total number of shares issued, share capital, etc ........................................................................ 32
Dividends per share (¥) [Interim dividends per share]
(¥)
22.00
[-]
25.00
[-]
30.00
[-]
42.00
[-]
19.00
[-]
Net income per share
(¥)
98.06
112.87
104.27
151.89
54.77
Net income per share (diluted)
(¥)
－
112.81
104.09
151.40
54.70
Equity ratio
(%)
33.7
37.2
36.7
34.7
34.9
Return on equity (ROE)
(%)
13.0
13.4
11.3
14.7
5.0
Price earnings ratio (PER)
(Times)
8.47
9.70
9.87
8.76
21.23
Dividend payout ratio
(%)
22.4
22.1
28.8
27.7
34.7
Number of employees [Separately, average number of temporary employees]
(Person)
152 [-]
159 [-]
181 [-]
191 [-]
195 [2]
Total shareholder return(%)
(Comparativeindex1: Dividend-included TOPIX(%)
(Comparativeindex2:
Dividend-unincluded TOPIX Sector Index (First Section, TOPIX-17 REAL ESTATE))(%)
112.7
(95.1)
(88.6)
150.9
(118.4)
(90.3)
146.1
(112.5)
(88.3)
191.6
(117.7)
(93.3)
171.9
(124.5)
(82.5)
Highest share prices
(¥)
856
1,162
1,529
1,467
1,572
Lowest share prices
(¥)
553
712
953
759
782
Notes: 1. Net sales do not include consumption taxes.
2. Net income per share (diluted) for 67th term is not presented because there were no potential shares that have dilutive effects.
3．The highest and lowest prices were prices on the First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange.
4．The Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting (Accounting Standards Board of Japan
(ASBJ) Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018), etc. have been applied from the beginning of the 70th term, and indicators for the 69th term were adjusted retrospectively in accordance with the said accounting standard, etc.
2. History
Date
Details of change
February 1950
April 1952
June 1964
May 1968
July 1969
March 1973
March 1983
April 1986
October 1994
September 1995
March 1996
April 1996
December 1996
December 1997
July 1999
February 2001
March 2001
April 2001
November 2001
December 2001
August 2002
December 2002
February 2004
September 2004
December 2004
March 2005
April 2005
September 2005
October 2006
November 2006
September 2007
September 2009
September 2011
January 2012
December 2012
March 2013
November 2014
December 2015
February 2016
June 2017
December 2017
Established as Yukari Kogyo Co., Ltd. with purpose of engaging in restaurant business at location of 514 Oaza Oita, Oita-shi, Oita Prefecture, Japan (Capital: ¥500,000)
Moved head office to Kameido, Koto-ku, Tokyo
Added real estate trading, brokerage, rental and management businesses to scope of business purpose Moved head office to Sotokanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Changed trade name to Yukari Co., Ltd.
Obtained license of building lots and buildings transaction business (License Number: Governor of Tokyo (1) No. 24043)
Changed trade name to Tosei Building Co., Ltd. Moved head office to Iwamoto-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Started sales ofcondominiums of "THE Palms" seriesEstablished Kanda Awaji-cho Building Co., Ltd. Changed trade name to Tosei Fudosan Co., Ltd. Launched revitalization business
Moved head office to Kanda Awaji-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Launched contract work, including repair and restoration, incidental to building management business upon obtaining license of specified construction business (License Number: Governor of Tokyo (Special-9) No. 107905)
Started sales of detached houses of "Palms Court" series
Launched asset management business upon registering general real estate investment advisory business (Registration Number: Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism No. 127)
Merged with Kabushiki Kaisha. Konmasa Shoten, Nihon Kogyo Jutaku Kabushiki Kaisha. and Hidaka Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha. by absorption-type merger using LBO (leveraged buyout) technique Registered first-class architectural firm (Registration Number: Governor of Tokyo No. 46219)
Span off Building Management Division engaged in building management services and transferred it to Tosei Community Co., Ltd. (currently consolidated subsidiary Tosei Community Co., Ltd., Japanese name of which has changed with English name unchanged)
Established Securitization Business Division to realize full-scale entry into real estate securitization business
Structured "Argo Fund," a private placement fund investing in trust beneficiary rights in rentalcondominiums, as our first real estate investment fund
Merged with our subsidiary Kanda Awaji-cho Building Co., Ltd. by absorption-type merger Registered shares as over-the-counter securities at Japan Securities Dealers Association
Obtained license of real estate specified joint enterprise (License Number: Governor of Tokyo No. 58) Cancelled registration as over-the-counter securities at Japan Securities Dealers Association and listed shares on Jasdaq Securities Exchange (later delisted shares in January 2008)
Established Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd. (currently consolidated subsidiary Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd., Japanese name of which has changed with English name unchanged) Made Tosei Community Co., Ltd. (currently consolidated subsidiary Tosei Community Co., Ltd., Japanese name of which has changed with English name unchanged) a consolidated subsidiary by acquiring its shares
Established Tosei REIT Advisors, Inc. (currently consolidated subsidiary Tosei Asset Advisors, Inc.) Changed trade name to Tosei Corporation and moved head office to Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo Listed shares on Second Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange
Registered type II financial instruments business and investment advisory and agency business (Registration Number: Director-General of Kanto Local Finance Bureau (Kinsho) No. 898)
Launched "Restyling business" as a new business model of revitalization business
Listed shares on First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange
Established Tosei Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Established NAI TOSEI Japan, Inc. (Liquidation completed on August 2016) Listed shares on Main Board of Singapore Exchange
Tosei Reit Investment Corporation, which is managed by Tosei Asset Advisors, Inc., a consolidated subsidiary of Tosei Corporation, listed shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange
Made Urban Home Corporation (currently consolidated subsidiary Tosei Urban Home Co., Ltd.) a consolidated subsidiary by acquiring its shares
Established Tosei Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
Established Tosei Hotel Kanda Co., Ltd. (became a non-surviving company due to the merger with the consolidated subsidiary Tosei Hotel Management Co., Ltd. in April 2020).
Commenced the Hotel Business (opened the Tosei Group's first hotel, Tosei Hotel COCONE
Date
Details of change
Kanda)
May 2018
July 2018
April 2020
July 2020
Established Tosei Hotel Ueno Co., Ltd. (became a non-surviving company due to the merger with the consolidated subsidiary Tosei Hotel Management Co., Ltd. in April 2020).
Established Tosei Hotel Service Co., Ltd.
Commenced the development of logistics facilities as a new asset type in the Development Business(completed construction of T's Logi Hashimoto as the first project).
Commenced real estate securitization business utilizing crowdfunding (launched TREC No.1 Setagaya-ku Yoga Apartment Investment Fund as the first project).
Note: In December 2020, the Crowdfunding Business Division, which is in charge of business that utilizes crowdfunding, was newly established.
3. Business description
The Tosei Group is composed of Tosei Corporation ("Tosei" or the "Company") and 11 consolidated subsidiaries. Its main businesses are the Revitalization Business, the Development Business, the Rental Business, the Fund and Consulting Business, the Property Management Business and the Hotel Business.
The operations of each business segment and the main subsidiaries and/or affiliates conducting those operations are as follows.
Segment
Operations
Main Companies
Revitalization Business
The Tosei Group acquires, through diverse means (*1), office buildings, commercial facilities, apartments and other properties whose asset value hasdeclined, boosts their value though "value-up plans" (*2) judged to best matchthe characteristics of the properties' areas and tenant requirements, and sellsthem as revitalized real estate to buyers including investors, real estate funds and individual business entities that acquire real estate for private use. In the"Restyling Business," the Group acquires income-generating condominiums and sells their units to end-users after boosting the value of common and private areas by renovation.
The Tosei Group's "value-up" activities go beyond just renewing propertiesand involve realizing comprehensive regenerations of their values. This put a focus on not only improving the convenience and functionality of properties but also providing satisfaction to owners and giving end users a sense of pride.
(*1) The Company carries out the acquisition of superior real estate through a broad range of means that include not only buying and selling actualreal estate, but also acquisitions through the means of "real estate M&A" where real estate held by companies with real estate holdingsand by real estate business operators is acquired through M&A, and through real estate collateralized loans and rights adjustment for substitute performance real estate.
(*2) The Company's "value-up plans" consist of the three primarycomponents of improved designs to refurbish/renovate internal and external elements that have deteriorated or become obsolete, enhanced security functions, etc., to increase the security and functionality of facilities, and incorporating eco-friendly designs and equipment that take the environment into consideration, in addition to improved profitability through conversion projects, vacancy countermeasures, rent increases, etc.
Tosei Corporation
Development Business
In the main districts of Tokyo, which form the ToseiGroup's core operatingarea, there is a mixture of needs for office, commercial and residential space and other uses, and these different uses create significant differences between land values. Tosei verifies the characteristics of land it acquires including area, shape, intended purpose, relevant needs, rent, and selling price. Based on this, Tosei carries out development and new construction to maximize the value of the land, and then sells whole buildings or individual units.
The Group is able to respond to diverse needs by developing office buildings,commercial buildings (T's BRIGHTIA series) and mixed-use buildings, hotels, logistics facilities, condominiums (THE Palms series), as well as detached houses (THE Palms Court series and Comodo Casa series). Once development is complete or tenants have been found, the properties are sold to buyers including investors, real estate funds, and end-users.
Tosei Corporation,
Tosei Urban Home Co., Ltd.
Rental Business
The Tosei Group has expanded the scope of its business primarily in the main districts of Tokyo by acquiring office buildings, condominiums, stores and parking lots, and renting them out to end-users and others.
As a landlord, the Tosei Group is capable of swiftly gathering accurate information ontenant needs to further enhance "value-up plans" by reflectingthese needs.
Tosei Corporation
Fund and Consulting Business
The Tosei Group conducts business as a type II financial instruments business as well as an investment advisory and agency business and an investment management business as provided for in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
Specifically, in addition to providing Tosei Reit Investment Corporation'sasset management services, the Tosei Group also provides services such as selling and brokering trust beneficiary rights, and management of income-generating properties as asset management services for real estate funds. Also, the Tosei Group provides consulting services and real estate brokerage related to corporate real estate held by business entities.
Tosei Asset Advisors, Inc
Property Management Business
This business carries out building and equipment management, and security (building maintenance) for office buildings, apartments, hotels, commercial facilities, and educational facilities; owner proxy services, tenant management, tenant solicitation, and building management (property management); and management services for condominiums.
With respect to building maintenance, in order to streamline buildingowners' operations through building maintenance, the management ofequipment, etc., the business maintains the asset values of buildings by implementing precise maintenance plans regarding the age-related deterioration of buildings.
With respect to property management, the business provides comprehensive property management such as finding the most suitable tenants and proposing medium- to long-term property renewals, with the aim of realizing maximized owner profit.
In the management of condominium, this business makes full use of the knowhow it has accumulated over a number of years to provide total support to management associations from their launch to helping them operate smoothly once they are started up.
Tosei Community Co., Ltd.
Hotel Business
Tosei will move forward proactively with the development of the Tosei Hotels COCONE, hotels with its own brand, and with the conversion of used office buildings into hotels in the Tokyo metropolitan area.
The Company provides a range of different services, and has developed hotels utilizing the expertise and networks built up over time in areas including the Development Business, Revitalization Business, and Rental Business.
Tosei Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
A schematic diagram of the businesses of the Tosei Group is shown below.
4. Status of subsidiaries and associates
Name
Location
Capital or investment in capital
(¥ thousand)
Major lines of business
Holding rate of voting rights (%)
Relationship
Consolidated subsidiaries
Tosei Community Co., Ltd.
Minato-ku, Tokyo
99,500
Property management business
100.0
Managing theCompany's realestate holdings and interlocking directorate
Tosei Asset Advisors, Inc.
Minato-ku, Tokyo
100,000
Fund and consulting business
100.0
Interlocking directorate
Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd.
Minato-ku, Tokyo
50,000
Real estate consulting business
100.0
Interlocking directorate
Tosei Urban Home Co., Ltd.
Machida-shi, Tokyo
100,000
Development business
100.0
Kishino Corporation
Minato-ku, Tokyo
10,000
Rental Business
100.0
Interlocking directorate
Masuda Kenzai-ten Co., Ltd.
Minato-ku, Tokyo
60,500
Revitalization business
100.0
Sanki-shoji Co., Ltd.
Minato-ku, Tokyo
30,000
Revitalization business
100.0
Tosei Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
Minato-ku, Tokyo
100,000
Hotel business
100.0
Tosei Hotel Service Co., Ltd.
Minato-ku, Tokyo
10,000
Hotel business
100.0
Tosei Chintai Hosho LLC
Minato-ku, Tokyo
3,000
Property management business
100.0
Tosei Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Singapore
322,787
Rental Business
100.0
Notes:1.Tosei Hotel Kanda Co., Ltd. and Tosei Hotel Makuhari Co., Ltd. have been terminated as a result of merger through absorption with Tosei Hotel Management Co., Ltd., as of April 1, 2020.
2. CSC has been excluded from the scope of consolidation as a result of the completion of liquidation as of May 25, 2020.
5. Status of employees
(1) Consolidated companies
(As of November 30, 2020)
Segment
Number of employees (Person)
Revitalization Business Development Business Rental Business
Fund and Consulting Business Property Management Business Hotel Business
Corporate (common)
73 83 18 83
[-]
[ 1 ]
[-]
[-]
129 [107]
58 [ 31 ]
65
[ 2 ]
Total
509
[141]
Notes: 1. The number of employees indicates the number of working employees, and the average number of temporary employees during this fiscal year is given in brackets separately.
2.The number of employees in the "Corporate (common)" row is the number of those belonging to the administrativedepartment.
3. Compared with November 30, 2019, the number of employees increased by 52 persons. This mainly reflects an increase in employees hired during the fiscal year as a result of business expansion.
(2) Filing company (Tosei)
(As of November 30, 2020)
Number of employees
(Person)
Average age (Year old)
Average years of service
(Year)
Average annual salary
(¥ thousand)
195
37.9
5.7
7,051
Segment
Number of employees (Person)
Revitalization Business
Development Business
Rental Business
Fund and Consulting Business
Hotel Business
Corporate (common)
73 43 12 1 1 65
Total
195
Notes: 1. The number of employees indicates the number of working employees.
2. The average annual salary includes bonuses and surplus wages.
3.The number of employees in the "Corporate (common)" row isthe number of those belonging to the administrative department.
(3) Status of labor union
A labor union has not been formed. The Company maintains stable relations with its employees.
II. Review of operations
1. Management policies, management environment, and issues to be addressed, etc.
Forward-looking statements included in this section are based on judgement bythe Group's management asof November 30, 2020.
(1) Fundamental management policy
The ToseiGroup's corporate philosophy is to create new value and inspiration in all aspects of real estate as agroup of global-minded group of seasoned professionals in mind. With remain committed to quality constant commitment to quality construction, the Group is striving to integrate real estate and finance. The Group is also aiming to contribute to society and increase its corporate value through promote various real estate related businesses.
(2) Management environment, the Company's medium- to long-term management strategies and issues to be addressed preferentially
1）Management environment
Although the business environment still does not allow for an outlook that COVID-19 will settle down, in the Tokyo metropolitan area real estate investment market, which is the Group's mainstay market, the current realestate transaction volume is gradually recovering to the levels comparable to the previous fiscal year supported by a low interest rate environment worldwide due to the financial easing policies of various countries and loans by financial institutions, despite experiencing a temporary stagnation in the market. In particular, funds of overseas investors are flowing in to logistics facilities and income-generating apartments, which are stably operating amid the COVID-19 crisis, and demand is expected to continue increasing. Withrespect to transaction prices, as there are no major changes in the investors' expected yield from real estate,there have been only minor falls in market prices, except for those of hotels that need time for occupancy rates to recover. However, vacancy rates have turned to a rise and rents started to fall for offices in the Tokyo metropolitan area where they have been consistently low. The impact on office demand trends of poor corporate performances amid the COVID-19 crisis, and the large-scale teleworking shift by some companies, and changes in the lending attitude of financial institutions need careful watch.
2)Company's medium- to long-term management policy and management strategies
The Group has formulated a new medium-term management plan "Infinite Potential 2023" kicked off in thefiscal year ending November 30, 2021, covering the period from December 2020 to November 2023. Changes in the environment surrounding the real estate industry include global warming, a rise in awareness regarding corporate social responsibility, aging society with low birthrate, as well as new workstyles and diversifying lifestyles triggered by rapid advances in technology including DX and IT. With the awareness that real estate is a social infrastructure that supports life, the Group will genuinely work on social issues relating to real estate and push forward in pursuit of the infinite growth potential of the Group.
term Management Plan "Infinite Potential 2023">
"Pursue the Group's infinite growth potential in all aspects of real estate and aim for a new stage as a comprehensive real estate company."
term Management Plan "Infinite Potential 2023">
Basic policy 1. Expand existing businesses and increase operating profit with a focus on environmental/social issues
Basic policy 2. Enhance existing businesses and create new income-generating models through DX
Basic policy 3. Implement a balance sheet strategy with a focus on increasing business scale, Group-held assets and capital efficiency
Basic policy 4. Implement Group strategy and organizational strategy with a focus on achieving both governance and efficiency
Basic policy 5. Improve operational and administrative efficiency through the promotion of utilization of IT and enhance employee satisfaction conducive to improving productivity
Basic policy 6. Promote business, management and ESG with a focus on sustainability
term Management Plan "Infinite Potential 2023">
Capital efficiency :ROE of 12% or more in the final fiscal year of the plan
Financial soundness : Equity ratio of around 35%
Net debt-to-equity ratio: about 1.0 times
Ratio of real estate Trading business and Stable businesses (operating profit-basis): 50:50
Shareholder returns : Aim to gradually raise payout ratio from 25% to 30% over three years
Consider repurchase of own shares with a focus on capital efficiency
In this plan, the Group sets out "pursue the Group's infinite growth potential" as the main policy, and willstrive for further growth, business transformation through the use of digital technology, contribution to SDGs through business and promotion of ESG management to improve corporate value. Specifically, the Group aims to promote initiatives Group-wide by incorporating efforts on environmental/social issues in the individual measures of each business. The Revitalization Business aims to extend the service life of buildings by renovating existing real estate, as well as differentiate and improve profitability of products by creating added value through upgrades focusing on comfort and safety. The Development Business will incorporate elements such as eco-friendliness and crime prevention/disaster preparedness in product planning with aiming to increase the brand value of each product through product planning that will be supported by customers. Both the Revitalization Business and the Development Business will leverage IT to promote sales activities, strengthen decision-making capabilities in investments and Group-wide cooperation to reinforce the structure toward expanding business scale. In the Stock and Fee Business, the stable source of income, the Group will aim to expand business scale and improve profitability through initiatives such as providing high-quality services and enhancing customer satisfaction with a focus on ESG as well as reviews of operational processes by leveraging IT in each of the Rental Business, Fund and Consulting Business, Property Management Business and Hotel Business. Recognizing that the fusion of DX and real estate presents a new business opportunity, the Group will expand assets under management in the crowd funding business, commercialize an investment scheme using security tokens, and other projects as initiatives to create new income-generating models.
On the financial front, the Group will work on effective investments while strengthening funding capabilities and maintaining a sound financial structure to support the expansion in business scale and asset balance. In addition, as a Group organizational strategy in line with the business which is both expanding in scale and diversifying in nature, the Group will streamline and reconstruct the organization, further enhance the quality of internal control, and maintain an optimal corporate governance structure to extend Group-wide cooperation and comprehensive capabilities. Furthermore, to fully activate human resources, which are the Group's mostimportant assets, the Group will promote human resources development aiming for the growth of all officers and employees and productivity enhancement while improving employee satisfaction Group-wide.
(3) The Group's business and financial issues to be addressed preferentially
The Group's business and financial issues to be addressed preferentially are as follows:
1) Business issues
Segment
Issues to be addressed preferentially
Note: "E" and "S" stand for environmental and social aspects of ESG, respectively.
Revitalization Business
1.
Clarify acquisition policy according to property size and location and expand investment target; gather informationefficiently by leveraging the Group's network with major businesspartners and strengthen acquisitions
2.
Review value-up guidelines; implement the most appropriate value-up activities suited to property characteristics and customer needs
3.
Expand sales channels and sales methods and pursue efficiency
4.
Strengthen investment judgment by leveraging IT (develop T-Map, a system to visualize real estate prices); nurture persons who can make investment decisions
5.
Research value-up plan in awareness of E and S; increase sales price and enhance brand value
Development Business
1.
Clarify acquisition policy according to property type and usage; gather informationefficiently by leveraging the Group's network with major business partners andstrengthen acquisitions
2.
Expand sales channels and sales methods according to property characteristics and exit strategy (such as size, area, and customer) and conduct efficient sales
3.
In developing income-generating properties, enhance product development capabilities in attracting quality tenants and improving occupancy rates early
4.
Pursue planning and supply of products in awareness of E and S as well as IoT and 5G
Rental Business
1.
Increase non-current assets; manage property and acquire environmental certifications in awareness of E and S
2.
Improve occupancy rates early and continue stable occupancy
3.
Enhance property management capability as a building owner; transform operation process by promoting use of IT and leveraging DX
Fund and Consulting Business
1.
Increase the balance of assets under management (REIT, private placement funds, and CRE)
2.
Maximize customer (investor) profit by providing high-quality services
3.
Establish system for implementing ESG and SDGs required of a real estate asset management company
Property Management Business
1.
Strengthen capacity for new acquisition that accommodates increase in number of properties under management as well as work on improving operation quality and CS; establish implementation system for SDGs befitting a company that provides one-stop service for property management and building management
2.
Strengthen asset management capacity aiming for increase in property management of logistics facilities
3.
Increase profit margin by streamlining operation through leveraging IT and reducing cost
Hotel Business
1.
Achieve early recovery of occupancy rate and record operating profit; improve occupancy rate by appealing to non-price factors (expand sales channel, improve brand recognition, differentiate with competitors by providing emotional value and meeting experiential consumption needs
2.
Establish and strengthen management system to expand hotel business
3.
Provide appealing menus in awareness of E and S; increase repeat customers; increase daily rate
2) Financial issues
Segment
Issues to be addressed preferentiallyFinancial strategy
1.
Enhance funding capabilities commensurate with the expansion of business (Increase credit line, improve funding terms for acquiring non-current assets, implement bank formation strategy)
2.
Maintain equity ratio of over 35% through capital allocation that considers the balance of growth investment, financial discipline, and return of profits to shareholders; achieve net debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 1.0 times, ratio of Stable businesses (operating profit basis) of over 50%
3.
Achieve ROE of over 12% which exceeds cost of capital (Target for the final year of the medium-term management plan)
4.
Reduce cost and administrative burden through efficient Group-wide fund management
2. Business and other risks
Risks that have the potential to affect the performance, share price and financial position of the Tosei Group include, but are not limited to, the issues discussed below. Forward-looking statements are based on Tosei Group judgments as of November 30, 2020. The Tosei Group maintains a policy of recognizing the potential for risks to occur and working to preclude them or manage them if they arise. Furthermore, the information below is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all risks associated with the businesses of the Tosei Group or investment in theCompany's shares.
(1) Trends in economic conditions
The demand for office buildings and commercial facilities owned by the Tosei Group may be affected by economic trends, and willingness of customers buying houses to buy is easily influenced by economic trends and the resulting employment situation as well as by a decline in land prices stemming from a downturn in the real estate market or other cause. Due to these factors, when worsening of domestic and foreign economic conditions results in decreased motivation to invest in real estate, a drop in real estate transactions, a rise in thevacancy rate or a decline in rent, there may be an impact on the Tosei Group's operating results and financial position.
In addition to regular monitoring of economic trends and real estate market conditions, the Tosei Group aims to mitigate these risks through measures including cultivating market judgment adapted to different areas, scales, uses and property characteristics, and strengthening investment decision-making and leasing capabilities.
(2) Disasters, etc.
The occurrence of a natural disaster such as a major earthquake in Tokyo, which is believed likely to happen in the future, destructive storm or flood, or a human disaster such as war, terrorism or fire, could cause substantial losses in the values of the real estate the Tosei Group invests in, manages, develops and controls, and thereforehas the potential to affect the Tosei Group's operating results and financial position.
The Tosei Group is responding to these risks by establishing a business continuity plan (BCP) for each of the major companies in the Group, and carrying out preparations to ensure that vital businesses can be continued or promptly restored in the event of a disaster.
(3) Dependency on interest-bearing debt and interest rate trend
The Tosei Group procures debt financing, primarily from financial institutions, on a project-by-project basis, to fund expenses associated with business activities including acquisition of land and buildings and construction. Consequently, the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets is consistently at a certain level. In the future, if interest rates rise or the lending attitude of financial institutions changes, the cost of financing and the impact on funding could affect the Tosei Group's operating results and financial position.
In addition, lump-sum repayments due to conflicts with financial covenants on some loans, delays of project sales, and lower-than-expected sales revenues also have the potential to affect the operating results and financial position of the Tosei Group.
In addition to regular monitoring of interest rate movements and the lending posture of financial institutions, the Tosei Group is responding to these risks by striving to obtain stable and economical financing, through measures such as establishing credit lines and fixing interest rates to ensure flexible debt funding.
(4) Legal regulations
1) Legal regulations
In addition to the regulations in the Companies Act and the regulations in the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act that apply to listed companies, the main legal regulations pertaining to the businesses of the Tosei Group are as follows.
If these legal regulations are strengthened in the future, the cost of legal compliance measures could increase.
Main legal regulations
•Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act
•National Land Use Planning Act
•City Planning Act
•Building Standards Act
•Construction Business Act
•Act on Architects and Building Engineers
•Housing Quality Assurance Act
•Act on Sales, etc. of Financial Products
•Real Estate Specified Joint Enterprise Act
•Trust Business Act
•Act on Investment Trust and Investment Corporations
•Act on Securitization of Assets
•Real Estate Investment Advisory Business Registration Rules
•Act on Assurance of Performance of Specified Housing Defect Warranty
•Act on Prevention of Transfer of Criminal Proceeds
•Act on Advancement of Proper Condominium Management
•Act on Maintenance of Sanitation in Buildings
•Security Services Act
•Fire and Disaster Management Act
•Act on the Rational Use of Energy
•Money Lending Business Act
•Inns and Hotels Act
•Food Sanitation Act
2) Licenses and permits, etc.
The ToseiGroup's businesses have obtained the following related licenses and permits in accordance withthe laws listed above. As Tosei Group works to observe the current requirements imposed by administrative laws and local ordinances, there has not been any issue that could result in the revocation of licenses or permits. However, the business activities of the Group could profoundly be affected in the event that revocation of licenses or permits occurred or an administrative punishment such as suspension of operating activities for a certain period is imposed due to violation of laws and regulations.
Moreover, if the Tosei Group's business activities are restricted by the strengthening of the aboveregulations or the introduction of new regulations, the operating results or financial position of the Group could be affected.
The Tosei Group is responding to these risks by sharing and discussing information on changes to relevant laws and regulations and outgoing documents issued by regulatory authorities at forums such as Risk Management and Compliance Committee and business law liaison meetings, and endeavoring to grasp and respond to any issues swiftly. In addition, the Group aims to ensure compliance with laws and regulations through measures such as continuing awareness programs and training related to compliance.
Tosei Corporation
Name of license or permit
Authority
Content of license or permit
Expiration
Rescission, cancellation or other reasons
Real Estate Business License
Governor of Tokyo
TokyoGovernor's
License (13)
No. 24043
March 23, 2022
When the license has been obtained through wrongful means, or the provisions of causes for disqualification of officers, etc. become applicable, the license shall be rescinded. (Article 66 of the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act)
Real Estate Investment Advisory Business Registration
Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism
General-No. 127
February 28, 2021
When the registration has been made through wrongful means, or the provisions of causes for disqualification of officers, etc. become applicable, the registration shall be rescinded. (Article 30 of the Real Estate Investment Advisory Business Registration Rules)
Specified Construction Business License
Governor of Tokyo
TokyoGovernor'sLicense (Special-29) No. 107905
December 9, 2022
When a situation arises so that there is no fulltime officer or employee in the company who has experience of being engaged for five (5) years or more in specified construction business, the permission shall be rescinded. (Article 29 of the Construction Business Act)
First Class Architect'sOffice License
Governor of Tokyo
TokyoGovernor'sRegistration No. 46219
April 9, 2021
When the registration has been made through wrongful means, or the provisions of causes for disqualification of the first-class registered architect, etc. become applicable, the registration shall be rescinded. (Article 26 of the Act on Architects and Building Engineers)
Real Estate Specific Joint Enterprise Permit
Financial services agency Commissioner, Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism
Financial services agency Commissioner, Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism No.102
-
When license of the building lots and buildings transaction business has been rescinded, or the provisions of causes for disqualification of officers, etc. become applicable, the authorization shall be rescinded. (Article 36 of the Real Estate Specified Joint Enterprise Act)
Registered Financial Instrument Business (Type 2 Financial Instrument Business, Advisor and Agency)
Financial Services Agency
Kanto Financial Bureau Chief (Financial Instruments) No. 898
-
When the registration has been made through wrongful means, or there is a risk of insolvency in the light of capital or operation or the status of property, the registration shall be rescinded. (Article 52 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act)
Tosei Asset Advisors, Inc.
Name of license or permit
Authority
Content of license or permit
Expiration
Rescission, cancellation or other reasons
Real Estate Business License
Governor of Tokyo
TokyoGovernor's
License (3)
No. 85736
April 7, 2021
When the license has been obtained through wrongful means, or the provisions of causes for disqualification of officers, etc. become applicable, the license shall be rescinded. (Article 66 of the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act)
Real Estate Specific Joint Enterprise Permit
Financial services agency Commissioner, Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism
Financial services agency Commissioner, Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism No.70
－
When license of the building lots and buildings transaction business has been rescinded, or the provisions of causes for disqualification of officers, etc. become applicable, the authorization shall be rescinded. (Article 36 of the Real Estate Specified Joint Enterprise Act)
Registered Financial Instrument Business (Investment Management Business, Type 2 Financial Instrument Business, Advisor and Agency)
Financial Services Agency
Kanto Financial Bureau Chief (Financial Instruments) No. 363
-
When the registration has been made through wrongful means, or there is a risk of insolvency in the light of capital or operation or the status of property, the registration shall be rescinded. (Article 52 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act)
License for discretionary proxy in realty trading
Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism
Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism No. 52
-
When the authorization has been obtained through wrongful means, or damages have been caused to another party in the course of business, the authorization shall be rescinded. (Article 67-2 of the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act)
Tosei Community Co., Ltd.
Name of license or permit
Authority
Content of license or permit
Expiration
Rescission, cancellation or other reasons
Real Estate Business License
Governor of Tokyo
TokyoGovernor's
License (4)
No. 80048
September 28, 2021
When the license has been obtained through wrongful means, or the provisions of causes for disqualification of officers, etc. become applicable, the license shall be rescinded. (Article 66 of the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act)
Specified Construction Business License
Governor of Tokyo
TokyoGovernor'sLicense (Special-29) No. 119534
March 10, 2023
When a situation arises so that there is no fulltime officer or employee in the company who has experience of being engaged for five (5) years or more in specified construction business, the permission shall be rescinded. (Article 29 of the Construction Business Act)
First Class Architect'sOffice License
Governor of Tokyo
TokyoGovernor'sRegistration No. 49526
January 14, 2024
When the registration has been made through wrongful means, or the provisions of causes for disqualification of the first-class registered architect, etc. become applicable, the registration shall be rescinded. (Article 26 of the Act on Architects and Building Engineers)
Condominium Management Business
Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism
Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (4) No. 030488
May 21, 2022
When the registration has been made through wrongful means, or the provisions of causes for disqualification of officers, etc. become applicable, the registration shall be rescinded. (Article 83 of the Act on Advancement of Proper Condominium Management)
Building Environmental
Health Comprehensive Management Company
Governor of Tokyo
TokyoGovernor'sLicense (Comprehensi ve 19) No. 273
October 3, 2025
When the registration has been made through wrongful means, or the provisions of causes for disqualification of officers, etc. become applicable, the registration shall be rescinded. (Article 12-4 of the Act on Maintenance of Sanitation in Buildings)
Security Service License
Tokyo Public Safety Commissioner
Security Service Law Authorization No. 30002591
October 14, 2021
When the recognition has been obtained through wrongful means, or the provisions of causes for disqualification are applicable, the recognition shall be rescinded. (Article 8 of the Security Services Act)
Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd.
Name of license or permit
Authority
Content of license or permit
Expiration
Rescission, cancellation or other reasons
Real Estate Business License
Governor of Tokyo
TokyoGovernor's
License (3)
No. 88903
February 22, 2023
When the license has been obtained through wrongful means, or the provisions of causes for disqualification of officers, etc. become applicable, the license shall be rescinded. (Article 66 of the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act)
Money Lending Business Registration
Governor of Tokyo
Tokyo Governor, (4) No. 31311
March 16, 2022
When the registration has been made through wrongful means, or the provisions of causes for disqualification are applicable, the registration shall be rescinded. (Article 24-6-5 of the Money Lending Business Act)
Tosei Urban Home Co., Ltd.
Name of license or permit
Authority
Content of license or permit
Expiration
Rescission, cancellation or other reasons
Real Estate Business License
Governor of Tokyo
TokyoGovernor'sLicense
(1) No.105424
October 23, 2025
When the license has been obtained through wrongful means, or the provisions of causes for disqualification of officers, etc. become applicable, the license shall be rescinded. (Article 66 of the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act)
Specified Construction Business License
Governor of Tokyo
TokyoGovernor'sLicense (Special-1) No.112893
March 24, 2025
When a situation arises so that there is no fulltime officer or employee in the company who has experience of being engaged for five (5) years or more in specified construction business, the permission shall be rescinded. (Article 29 of the Construction Business Act)
First Class Architect'sOffice License
Governor of Tokyo
TokyoGovernor'sRegistration No.54776
June 24, 2023
When the registration has been made through wrongful means, or the provisions of causes for disqualification of the first-class registered architect, etc. become applicable, the registration shall be rescinded. (Article 26 of the Act on Architects and Building Engineers)
Kishino Corporation
Name of license or permit
Authority
Content of license or permit
Expiration
Rescission, cancellation or other reasons
Real Estate Business License
Governor of Tokyo
TokyoGovernor's
License (1)
No.99269
June 3, 2021
When the license has been obtained through wrongful means, or the provisions of causes for disqualification of officers, etc. become applicable, the license shall be rescinded. (Article 66 of the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act)
Masuda Kenzai-ten Co., Ltd.
Name of license or permit
Authority
Content of license or permit
Expiration
Rescission, cancellation or other reasons
Real Estate Business License
Governor of Tokyo
TokyoGovernor's
License (1)
No.101703
March 2, 2023
When the license has been obtained through wrongful means, or the provisions of causes for disqualification of officers, etc. become applicable, the license shall be rescinded. (Article 66 of the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act)
Sanki-shoji Co., Ltd.
Name of license or permit
Authority
Content of license or permit
Expiration
Rescission, cancellation or other reasons
Real Estate Business License
Governor of Tokyo
TokyoGovernor's
License (1)
No.102292
July 13, 2023
When the license has been obtained through wrongful means, or the provisions of causes for disqualification of officers, etc. become applicable, the license shall be rescinded. (Article 66 of the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act)
Tosei Hotel Management Co., Ltd Tosei Hotel COCONE Kanda
Name of license or permit
Authority
Content of license or permit
Expiration
Rescission, cancellation or other reasons
Inns and Hotels Operating License
Mayor of Chiyoda-ku,
Hotel Operating License
－
Cancellation of approvals due to the violation of structure, facility, or health standards
Restaurant Business License
Mayor of Chiyoda-ku,
Restaurant Business License
March 31, 2026
When the business has sold foods or used utensils that are harmful to human health, or has sold foods, used additives or utensils, or practiced false advertising that do not satisfy the conditions necessary for public health, the business shall be prohibited. (Article 55 of the Food Sanitation Act)
Coffee Shop Business License
Mayor of Chiyoda-ku,
Coffee Shop Business License (Vending Machines)
October 31, 2025
When the business has sold foods or used utensils that are harmful to human health, or has sold foods, used additives or utensils, or practiced false advertising that do not satisfy the conditions necessary for public health, the business shall be prohibited. (Article 55 of the Food Sanitation Act)
Tosei Hotel COCONE Ueno
Name of license or permit
Authority
Content of license or permit
Expiration
Rescission, cancellation or other reasons
Inns and Hotels Operating License
Mayor of Taito-ku,
Hotel Operating License
－
Cancellation of approvals due to the violation of structure, facility, or health standards
Restaurant Business License
Mayor of Taito-ku,
Restaurant Business License
November 30, 2025
When the business has sold foods or used utensils that are harmful to human health, or has sold foods, used additives or utensils, or practiced false advertising that do not satisfy the conditions necessary for public health, the business shall be prohibited. (Article 55 of the Food Sanitation Act)
Coffee Shop Business License
Mayor of Taito-ku,
Coffee Shop Business License (Vending Machines)
May 31, 2025
When the business has sold foods or used utensils that are harmful to human health, or has sold foods, used additives or utensils, or practiced false advertising that do not satisfy the conditions necessary for public health, the business shall be prohibited. (Article 55 of the Food Sanitation Act)
Tosei Hotel & Seminar Makuhari
Name of license or permit
Authority
Content of license or permit
Expiration
Rescission, cancellation or other reasons
Inns and Hotels Operating License
Governor of Chiba-prefecture
Hotel Operating License
－
Cancellation of approvals due to the violation of structure, facility, or health standards
Restaurant Business License (Restaurant)
Governor of Chiba-prefecture
Restaurant Business License
February 28, 2026
When the business has sold foods or used utensils that are harmful to human health, or has sold foods, used additives or utensils, or practiced false advertising that do not satisfy the conditions necessary for public health, the business shall be prohibited. (Article 55 of the Food Sanitation Act)
Coffee Shop Business License (Coffee shop)
Governor of Chiba-prefecture
Coffee Shop Business License
February 28, 2026
When the business has sold foods or used utensils that are harmful to human health, or has sold foods, used additives or utensils, or practiced false advertising that do not satisfy the conditions necessary for public health, the business shall be prohibited. (Article 55 of the Food Sanitation Act)
Tosei Hotel COCONE Asakusakuramae
Name of license or permit
Authority
Content of license or permit
Expiration
Rescission, cancellation or other reasons
Inns and Hotels Operating License
Mayor of Taito-ku,
Hotel Operating License
－
Cancellation of approvals due to the violation of structure, facility, or health standards
Coffee Shop Business License
Mayor of Taito-ku,
Coffee Shop Business License (Vending Machines)
April 30, 2025
When the business has sold foods or used utensils that are harmful to human health, or has sold foods, used additives or utensils, or practiced false advertising that do not satisfy the conditions necessary for public health, the business shall be prohibited. (Article 55 of the Food Sanitation Act)
Tosei Hotel COCONE Uenookachimachi
Name of license or permit
Authority
Content of license or permit
Expiration
Rescission, cancellation or other reasons
Inns and Hotels Operating License
Mayor of Taito-ku,
Hotel Operating License
－
Cancellation of approvals due to the violation of structure, facility, or health standards
Coffee Shop Business License
Mayor of Taito-ku,
Coffee Shop Business License (Vending Machines)
June 30, 2025
When the business has sold foods or used utensils that are harmful to human health, or has sold foods, used additives or utensils, or practiced false advertising that do not satisfy the conditions necessary for public health, the business shall be prohibited. (Article 55 of the Food Sanitation Act)
(5) Changes in accounting standards and the real estate tax system
Changes regarding accounting standards and the real estate tax system could cause increases in the cost of holding, acquiring and selling assets, and therefore have the potential to affect the operating results and financial position of the Tosei Group.
Regarding changes in accounting standards and changes in the real estate taxation system, the Tosei Groupstrives to identify the effect of these changes on the Group's performance and financial position at an earlystage, by collecting timely information on changes in real estate taxation.
(6) New businesses
The Tosei Group is promoting new business that utilizes crowdfunding, in addition to acquisition of companies, establishment of subsidiaries, etc., for the purpose of expanding the recently-launched hotel business and other existing business such as the logistics facility development business. Since the performance of these business operations involves various uncertainties, the Tosei Group has established the internal management system, developed human resources, obtained insurance, etc. on the assumption of all possiblerisks. However, there may be an impact on the Tosei Group's financial position and operating results,depending on the occurrence of risks beyond the assumption or changes in laws and regulations.In addition to measures that anticipate risks as far as possible, such as establishing internal control systems, developing human resources and obtaining insurance, the Tosei Group is responding to these risks through measures such as regular monitoring of the progress of business strategy and changes in the business environment and timely reviews of strategy in accordance with changes in the environment.
(7) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection
Due to the spread of the COVID-19 infection, a significant drop in demand for hotel accommodation and a deterioration in business performances of the tenants of commercial facilities have been seen sporadically in the real estate industry in which the Tosei Group operates its business as well. Under this environment, the Tosei Group has reported valuation losses mainly in its hotel and commercial facilities for which there has been a particular concern that market prices are expected to fall. Going forward, the prolongation of the slowdown in economic activities associated with the spread of infections may cause a decline in the performance of theHotel Business and recording of further valuation losses, which could potentially impact the Tosei Group'sfinancial position and operating results.
Additionally, should any of our employees become infected, business activities may be disrupted due to the closing of offices.
As a measure against these risks, the Tosei Group will follow the policies of the government and other agencies as well as the guidelines of each industry, and strive to thoroughly implement infection prevention measures by placing the highest priority on ensuring the safety of its customers and employees.
3. Management analysis of financial position, operating results and cash flows
The following is a summary of the Group's financial position, performance and cash flows (hereinafter, "business performance")and analysis and discussions of theGroup's operating results from the viewpoint ofmanagement for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020.
Forward-looking statements are based on Tosei Group judgments as of November 30, 2020.
(1)Analysis and discussions of the Group's operating results from the viewpoint of management
1) Recognition of business environment and business performance
During the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020, the Japanese economy continued to face a harsh environment due to the impact of COVID-19. There have been signs of recovery owing to the effects of various policy measures and improvements in overseas economies, but in view of the re-expantation of infection both in and outside Japan, it is necessary to continue monitoring the trends.
In the real estate industry where Tosei Group operates, domestic real estate investments from January to
September 2020 decreased by only 2% year on year to ¥3.4 trillion, showing a rebound led mainly by logistics facilities and residential properties after a temporary fall. While there are uncertainties in the future investment market, the Japanese market is enjoying considerable popularity among overseas investors for its being relatively less affected by COVID-19. Thanks to increased inbound investments, Tokyo ranked first in the world cities for real estate investments (according to a survey by a private research institute).
In the Tokyo metropolitan area condominium market, the number of newly supplied units from January to
October 2020 decreased 20.7% year on year to 17,000 units. After falling sharply in April and May due to voluntary sales restraints under the state of emergency, the number of units newly offered for sale exceededprevious year's results for the second consecutive month in September and October. In addition,the average
contract rate for the first month remained above the 70% threshold from which market conditions are viewed as favorable, and there have been signs of recovery. In the build-for-sale detached house market, housing starts from January to September 2020 numbered 40,000 units, a decrease of 14.2% year on year (according to a survey by a private research institute).
Orders received for construction (50 major constructors) from April to October 2020 were ¥6,444.9 billion (a decrease of 7.8% year on year). Orders received from the public sector, which have been growing for the ninth consecutive month, amounted to ¥1,714.8 billion (an increase of 28.1% year on year), while orders received from private sector were ¥4,361.6 billion (a decrease of 14.6% year on year), remaining far below theprevious fiscal year's level due to construction delays caused by COVID-19. Meanwhile, construction costs
from January to October 2020 remained at high levels, although the costs per tsubo for reinforced concrete structure dropped to ¥908 thousand per tsubo (1 tsubo = 3.30 square meters) (a decrease of 2.9% from ¥935 thousand in the same period of the previous fiscal year). The construction costs per tsubo for wooden structure were ¥569 thousand (an increase of 1.2% from ¥562 thousand in the same period of the previous fiscal year) and are continuing to rise gradually (according to a survey by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure,
Transportation and Tourism).
In the office leasing market of Tokyo's five business wards, thevacancy rate started rising from March
2020, bringing the average vacancy rate as of October 2020 to 3.93% (an increase of 2.30 percentage points year on year). The average asking rent was ¥22,434 per tsubo, falling for the third consecutive month starting in August, although ¥424 higher than that in the same month of the previous fiscal year. Concerns over the economic outlook is causing a slowdown in expansions and contract cancellations as tenants move towards consolidating locations and cutting back on space, and the future trend in supply and demand needs to be monitored (according to a survey by a private research institute).
In the Tokyo metropolitan area's logistics facility leasing market, leasable stock in October 2020 amounted
to 6.32 million tsubo (an increase of 10.8% year on year). The vacancy rate was 0.4%, and remained at the lowest level since surveys began in 2008, amid continued tight supply relative to demand. Going forward, the vacancy rate is expected to remain low, due to the continuously growing use of e-commerce (according to a survey by a private research institute).
In the real estate fund market, the market scale is gradually expanding. J-REITs actively acquired properties, mainly logistics facilities, and J-REIT assets under management in October 2020 totaled ¥20.1 trillion (an increase of ¥1.1 trillion year on year). Combined with ¥21.1 trillion in assets under management in private placement funds as of June 2020, the real estate securitization market scale amounted to ¥41.2 trillion
(according to a survey by a private research institute).
In the Tokyo business hotel market, the guest room occupancy rate in August 2020 was 23.6% (84.4% in the same period of the previous fiscal year). The Go To Travel campaign was launched in July 2020, but recovery was limited partly because Tokyo was excluded from the program. The total number of hotel guests in Tokyo encompassing all types of accommodation from January to August 2020 amounted to 19.48 million overnight stays (a decrease of 62.3% year on year). Affected by the drastic decline in the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan due to continued travel restrictions, as well as by the re-expantation of infection cases, the environment is forecasted to remain harsh for the time being (according to a survey by the Japan Tourism Agency).
Amid this operating environment, in the Revitalization Business, the Group made steady progress in selling assets such as income-generating office buildings and apartments, while in the Development Business, the Group pushed ahead with sales of condominiums, detached houses and logistics facilities.
As a result, consolidated revenue for the fiscal year under review totaled ¥63,939million (up 5.3% year on year), operating profit was ¥6,427 million (down 49.4%), profit before tax was ¥5,901 million (down 51.2%), and profit for the year was ¥3,602 million (down 57.4%).
Performance by business segment is shown below.
Revitalization Business
During the fiscal year under review, the segment sold 43 properties which had been renovated, including Kagurazaka Plaza Building (Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo), T's garden Kita-Kashiwa (Kashiwa-shi, Chiba), Komagome-3chome Building (Toshima-ku, Tokyo). In addition, the segment sold four units in the Restyling Business from Ecology Ochiai Residence (Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo), Hilltop Yokohama Higashi Terao (Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa) and others.
During the fiscal year under review, it also acquired a total of 25 income-generating office buildings and apartments for renovation and sales purposes, and seven land lots.
In addition, the Group reviewed the valuation of its income-generating properties in view of the impact of COVID-19, and revalued some properties at net realizable value in accordance with the provisions of IAS 2"Inventories." As a result, cost of revenue was increased by regarding valuation loss of ¥1,531 million.As a result, revenue in this segment was ¥31,154 million (up 0.5% year on year) and the segment profit was ¥5,596 million (down 27.8%).
Development Business
During the fiscal year under review, the segment focused on the sale of newly built condominium and detached houses for which there was firm demand. The segment sold 243 units at THE Palms Sagamihara Park Brightia (Sagamihara-shi, Kanagawa) in newly build condominium and sold 80 detached houses at such properties as THE Palms Court MitsuikekoenⅡ(Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa) and THE Palms Court Kokubunji Koigakubo (Kokubunji-shi, Tokyo). In addition, the segment sold one logistics facility, one commercial facility and six land lots.
During the fiscal year under review, it also acquired one land lot for rental apartment project, one land lot for commercial facility project and land lots for 40 detached houses.
In addition, in the Development Business, the Group reviewed the valuation of its income-generating properties in view of the impact of COVID-19, and revalued some properties at net realizable value inaccordance with the provisions of IAS 2 "Inventories." As a result, cost of revenue was increased by regardingvaluation loss of ¥6,252 million.As a result, revenue in this segment was 16,171 million (up 12.7% year on year) and the segment loss was ¥3,743 million (in comparison with segment profit of ¥1,528 million in the previous fiscal year).
Rental Business
During the fiscal year under review, while the segment sold 21 buildings of its inventory assets held for leasing purposes, it newly acquired 17 properties including income-generating office buildings and apartments. In addition, the segment made efforts to lease vacancies out following acquisitions and also focused on leasing activities for its existing non-current assets and inventory assets.
As a result, revenue in this segment was ¥5,810 million (down 2.2% year on year) and the segment profit was ¥2,319 million (down 2.0%).
Fund and Consulting Business
During the fiscal year under review, while ¥69,998 million was subtracted due mainly to property dispositions by funds, ¥346,926 million was added due to new lage asset management contracts from the balance of assets under management (Note) ¥846,478 million for the end of the previous fiscal year. The balance of assets under management as of November 30, 2020, was ¥1,123,406 million.
As a result, revenue in this segment was ¥5,676 million (up 51.2% year on year) and the segment profit was ¥4,193 million (up 77.3%).
Note: The balance of assets under management includes the balance of assets that were subject to consulting contracts, etc.
Property Management Business
During the fiscal year under review, the segment worked to win new contracts and maintain existing contracts. Consequently, the total number of properties under management was 695 as of November 30, 2020, an increase of 36 from November 30, 2019 with that total comprising 449 office buildings, hotel, logistics facilities and other such properties, and 246 condominiums and apartments.
As a result, revenue in this segment was ¥4,690 million (up 2.3% year on year) and segment profit was ¥667 million (up 32.5%).
Hotel Business
During the fiscal year under review, the Group opened TOSEI HOTEL COCONE Asakusakuramae and TOSEI HOTEL COCONE Uenookachimachi. The Group put the safety and security of our customers first in our business, but the impact of COVID-19 was significant, and both revenue and segment profit or loss in this segment were far below expectations.
As a result, revenue in this segment was ¥437 million (dwon 59.8% year on year) and segment loss was ¥673 million (in comparison with segment profit of ¥99 million in the previous fiscal year).
2) Analysis and Discussion of Operating Results
During the fiscal year under review, the Group carefully monitored real estate market trends while performing its sales and purchasing activities amid growing uncertainty due to the pandemic. Of the real estate Trading business, which is the growth driver, sales in the Development Business progressed more or less as planned. However, in the Revitalization Business, which deals in pre-owned and renovated real estate, the Group prioritized sales of stock with less product appeal while strategically reviewing the timing of launching property sale from the second quarter onward over concerns of declines in liquidity and market prices. At the end of the second quarter, the Group recorded a valuation loss of ¥7,680 million mainly for hotel facilities and commercial facilities under development that will be greatly affected by the COVID-19 crisis in the inventory evaluation of both Businesses. While recording this valuation loss is deemed to be conducive to mitigating theGroup's future risk, the losscaused the margins of both Businesses to drop and ended up significantly pushing down performance for the fiscal year under review.
On the other hand, in the Stock and Fee Business, the Group's stable source of income, occupancy rates ofGroup-held properties in the Rental Business showed no decline, and the impact of the pandemic such as requests for reducing rent was immaterial. In the Fund and Consulting Business, the balance of assets under management expanded to a record high ¥1.1 trillion, capturing demand from domestic and overseas institutional investors who have a strong appetite to acquire real estate. To further expand business, in the fiscal year under review, the Group actively promoted efforts such as launching the Tosei Real Estate Crowd (TREC) Funding scheme and started a demo tests to issue Tosei security token considering its market potential. In the Hotel Business, the Group temporarily shut down three existing locations and began operation of six locations including two new locations from July, but occupancy is sluggishing due to the disappear of inbound guests. The Group is striving to regain occupancy in the expectation that the pandemic will be contained by around autumn of 2021.
As a result of these business activities, consolidated revenue for the fiscal year under review totaled ¥63,939 million (up 5.3% year on year), profit before tax was ¥5,901 million (down 51.2%), and profit for the year was ¥3,602 million (down 57.4%). Although the operating environment is such that it is not easy to predict when the COVID-19 epidemic will come to an end, Tosei is continuing to expand its purchasing activities for future growth, and is striving to recover its real estate Trading business while ensuring sufficient liquidity on hand and financial soundness.
(2) Status of production, orders received and sales
1) Actual production
As the Tosei Group's principle business activities are revitalization, development, rental, fund and consulting, property management and hotel, it is difficult todefine "actual production." Accordingly, the Company doesnot report actual production.
2) Actual orders received
Although subsidiaries of the Company receive orders for production, the Company does not report actual orders received because its amount is immaterial.
3) Actual sales
Consolidated actual sales for each segment in the fiscal year under review are shown below.
Segment
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
Comparison with the previous fiscal year
(%)
Amount (¥ thousand)
Revitalization Business
31,154,223
0.5
Development Business
16,171,200
12.7
Rental Business
5,810,503
(2.2)
Fund and Consulting Business
5,676,067
51.2
Property Management Business
4,690,599
2.3
Hotel Business
437,186
(59.8)
Total
63,939,781
5.3
Notes: 1. Transactions between segments were eliminated.
2. The amounts of sales to each major customer and the ratios of the said sales to total sales in the two most recent fiscal years are as follows.
Customer
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
Amount (¥ thousand)
Ratio (%)
Amount (¥ thousand)
Ratio (%)
Tosei Reit Investment Corporation
8,969,028
14.8
7,385,129
11.6
3. The above amounts do not include consumption taxes.
(3) financial position
The consolidated financial position as of November 30, 2020 was as follows. Total assets decreased 0.1% compared with the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥161,684 million, liabilities down 0.8% to ¥102,714 million, and equity rose 1.1% to ¥58,969 million. The ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets was 36.5%, compared with 36.0% at the end of the previous fiscal year.
Current assets
As of November 30, 2020, the balance of current assets was ¥105,664 million, an decrease of ¥3,669 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.
This is mainly due to increase in Cash and cash equivalents (up ¥5,040 million year on year) and decrease in inventories because sales of properties in the revitalization and development businesses, which are the core operations of the Company, exceeded the number of properties the Company sold and the Group recorded loss on valuation of inventories (down ¥8,156 million year on year) etc.
Non-current assets
As of November 30, 2020, the balance of non-current assets was ¥56,020 million, up ¥3,459 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This is mainly due to increase in Property, plant and equipment (up ¥14,823 million year on year) and decrease in investment properties (down ¥10,880 million year on year) etc.
Current liabilities
As of November 30, 2020, the balance of current liabilities was ¥18,786 million, down ¥6,267 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.
This is mainly due to decrease in borrowings (down ¥4,496 million year on year) .
Non-current liabilities
As of November 30, 2020, the balance of non-current liabilities was ¥83,928 million, up ¥5,394 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year.
This is mainly due to, increase in borrowings (up ¥5,640 million year on year) .
Equity
As of November 30, 2020, equity was ¥58,969 million, an increase of ¥663 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This is mainly due to a ¥1,602 million increase in retained earnings and ¥500 million due to purchase of treasury shares etc.
(4) Cash flows
Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "cash") as of November 30, 2020 totaled ¥37,039 million, an increase of ¥5,040 million compared with November 30, 2019.
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net cash provided by operating activities totaled ¥12,509 million (¥3,799 million used in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This is mainly attributed to the profit before tax of ¥5,901 million, a decrease in inventories of ¥8,154 million and income taxes paid of ¥3,139 million.
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Net cash used in investing activities totaled ¥4,054 million (up 90.1% year on year ). This is mainly due to purchase of investment properties of ¥3,377 million and purchase of other financial assets of ¥972 million.
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net cash used in financing activities totaled ¥3,414 million (¥11,412 million provided by the same period of the previous fiscal year). This mainly reflects ¥31,925 million in the repayments of non-current borrowings, ¥1,977 million in cash dividends paid and ¥500 million in the purchase of treasury shares despite ¥33,963 million in proceeds from non-current borrowings.
.
Trends of cash-flow indicators
Fiscal year ended
Nov. 30, 2018
Fiscal year ended
Nov. 30, 2019
Fiscal year ended
Nov. 30, 2020
Ratio of equity attributable to owners of parentto total assets
(%)
37.5
36.0
36.5
Market value ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets
(%)
36.0
39.1
33.9
Interest-bearing debt to cash flow ratio
(years)
9.9
－
7.3
Interest coverage ratio
(times)
7.9
－
12.9
Ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent
to total assets:
Equity attributable to owners of parent / Total assets
Market value ratio of equity attributable to
owners of parent to total assets:
Market capitalization / Total assets
Interest-bearing debt to cash flow ratio:
Interest-bearing debt /Cash flows
Interest coverage ratio:
Cash flows / Interest expenses
Notes: 1. All indicators are calculated using consolidated financial figures.
2. Market capitalization is calculated based on the number of issued shares, excluding treasury shares.
3. The figures for cash flows employ net cash from operating activities.
4. Interest-bearing debt includes all debt recorded in the consolidated statement of financial position on which interest is paid.
5. Interest-bearing debt to cash flows ratio and interest coverage ratio are not presented for the consolidated fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 because net cash used in operating activities was recorded minus in the consolidated statements of cash flows for the said fiscal year.
(5) Significant accounting policies and estimates
The financial statements of the Tosei Group are prepared in accordance with IFRS. For significant accountingpolicies and estimates for the presentation of these consolidated financial statements, please refer to "3. Significant accounting policies" and "4. Significant accounting estimates and judgments requiring estimates"in"V. Accounting, 1. Consolidated financial statements, etc., Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements."
(6) Objective benchmarks used to judge the achievement of management policy, management strategies and management targets
The results for the current fiscal year against the planned figures for the previous medium-term management plan "Seamless Growth 2020" (December 2017 to November 2020), which ends in the fiscal year ending November 2020, was as follows.
For the analysis of business results for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020, please refer to "(1) Analysisand discussions of the Group's operating results from the viewpoint of management"
(Medium-term management plan "Seamless Growth 2020" (December 2017 to November 2020)) Plan
Initial numerical targets Fiscal year ended
Nov. 30, 2018 (Initial Plan)
Initial numerical targets Fiscal year ended
Nov. 30, 2019 (Initial Plan)
Initial numerical targets Fiscal year ended
Nov. 30, 2020 (Initial Plan)
Revised numerical targets (announced on January 9, 2020) Fiscal year ended
Nov. 30, 2020
Consolidated revenue
¥67.8 billion
¥83.4 billion
¥100 billion
¥80.3 billion
Consolidated profit before tax
¥10 billion
¥11.3 billion
¥12 billion
¥13 billion
Average profit growth rate of the three years
－
－
10% or more
10% or more
Average ROE of the three years
－
－
12% or more
12% or more
The ratio of stable business
(The trading business : The stable business)
－
－
50:50
60:40
Equity ratio
－
－
35.0%
36.0%
Note: "Initialplan" refers tofigures in the medium-term management plan "Seamless Growth 2020," which wasformulated in the fiscal year ended November 30, 2017 and announced in January 2018. Only consolidated revenue and consolidated profit before tax have been disclosed for the fiscal years ended November 30, 2018 and November 30, 2019.
Results
Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2018
Fiscal year ended
Nov. 30, 2019
Fiscal year ended
Nov. 30, 2020
Consolidated revenue
¥61.5 billion
¥60.7 billion
¥63.9 billion
Consolidated profit before tax
¥10.1 billion
¥12 billion
¥5.9 billion
Profit growth rate of the year
12.4%
18.9%
－
ROE of the year
14.0%
15.3%
11.8%
The ratio of stable business
(The trading business : The stable business)
56:44
55:45
24:76
Equity ratio
37.5%
36.0%
36.5%
Note: Profit growth rate and ROE for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2018 and the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019, have been calculated based on results for each single fiscal year. Profit growth rate and ROE for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 have been calculated based on the average of three years.
(Results for the fiscal year under review compared to the plan)
Results for the fiscal year under review (planned and actual) are as follows.
Results for the fiscal year under review compared to the plan
(B)-(A)
Consolidated revenue
¥100 billion
¥80.3 billion
¥63.9 billion
¥(16.4) billion
Consolidated profit before tax
¥12 billion
¥13 billion
¥5.9 billion
¥(7.1) billion
Profit growth rate of the year
10% or more
10% or more
－
－
ROE of the year
12% or more
12% or more
11.8%
－
The ratio of stable business
(The trading business : The stable business)
50:50
60:40
24:76
－
Equity ratio
35.0%
36.0%
36.5%
－
Note: "Initial numerical targets November 30, 2020 (initial plan)" and "Revised numerical targets Fiscal year ended
November 30, 2020 (revised)" refer to figures in the medium-term management plan "Seamless Growth 2020," announced in January 2018, and the consolidated results forecast announced in January 2020, respectively.
(7) Source of equity and liquidity of funds
Funding demand of the Group's business activities are mainly related to the purchase of buildings for businessuse and land. The Group meets these needs through its own funds, borrowings from banks and other methods of procurement that place emphasis on flexibility and long-term stability.
4. Important operational contracts, etc.
None
5. Research and development activities
None
III.Facilities
1. Outline of capital expenditures
In the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020, we made capital expenditures totaling ¥3,696million. A major portion of this amount was due to acquisition of investment properties of the Rental Business.
During the fiscal year under review, there were no material transactions related to the retirement or sale etc. of facilities.
2. Main facilities
(1) Filing company (Tosei)
(As of November 30, 2020)
Office name (Location)
Segment
Description
Book value (¥ thousand)
Number of employees (Person)
Buildings and structures
Land (Size m2)
Other
Total
Head office (Minato-ku, Tokyo)
Supervising administration facilities
Office facilities
914,488
2,219,719 (633.53)
38,141
3,172,349
195
Leasing properties (20 properties in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, etc.)
Rental Business
Rental buildings, stores, etc.
10,506,218
20,167,907 (29,602.27)
1,090,654
31,764,780
－
Leasing properties (5 properties in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, etc.)
Hotel Business
Hotel facilities
6,161,397
5,322,070 (8,781.41)
248,015
11,731,483
－
Total
-
-
17,582,105
27,709,697 (39,017.21)
1,376,810
46,668,613
195
Note: The above amounts do not include consumption taxes.
(2) Domestic subsidiaries
(As of November 30, 2020)
Company name
Office name (Location)
Segment
Description
Book value (¥ thousand)
Number of employees (Person)
Buildings and structures
Land (Size m2)
Other
Total
Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd.
Leasing properties (property in Arakawa-ku, Tokyo, etc.)
Rental Business
Apartment, Rental building
158,617
－
4
158,622
－
Tosei Urban Home Co., Ltd.
Head office (Machida-shi, Tokyo)
Development Business
Office facilities
55,471
185,346 (420.71)
6,793
247,612
40
Kishino Corporation
Leasing properties
(2 properties in Toshima-ku, Tokyo, etc.)
Rental Business
Rental building
165,196
2,656,008 (555.60)
－
2,821,205
－
Note: The above amounts do not include consumption taxes.
3. Plans for new installation and retirement of facilities
None
IV. Filing company
1.Information on the Company (Tosei)'s shares, etc.
(1) Total number of shares authorized, etc.
1) Total number of shares authorized
Class
Total number of shares authorized (Share)
Ordinary shares
150,000,000
Total
150,000,000
2) Number of shares issued
Class
Number of shares issued (Share; as of Nov. 30, 2020)
Number of shares issued
(Share; as of the date of filing: Feb. 26, 2021)
Name of financial instruments exchange where shares of Tosei are traded or name of authorized financial instruments firms association where Tosei is registered
Details
Ordinary shares
48,683,800
48,683,800
Tokyo Stock Exchange
(First Section) and
Main Board of Singapore Exchange
Share unit number: 100 shares
Total
48,683,800
48,683,800
-
-
(2) Status of stock acquisition rights
1) The detail of the stock option system
Date of resolution
April 25, 2019
Title and number of grantees
The Company's directors:seven persons (including two outside directors)The Company's executive officers:five persons
The Company's employees:264 persons
Directors of the Company's subsidiaries: four persons
Number of stock acquisition rights (Note1)
7,250
(Note 2)
Number of shares delivered upon exercise of stock acquisition rights (shares) (Note1)
Ordinary shares 725,000 (Note 2)
Amount to be paid in upon exercise of stock acquisition rights (¥) (Note1)
1,006 (Note 3)
Period during which stock acquisition rights may be exercised (Note1)
From May 1, 2021 to April 25, 2024
Issue price and amount capitalized of shares when issued through the exercise of stock acquisition rights (¥) (Note1)
Issue price: 1,006
Amount capitalized: 503
Terms and conditions for exercising stock acquisition rights
(Note 4)
Transfer of stock acquisition rights (Note1)
Acquiring stock acquisition rights through transfer shall require approval byresolution of the Company's Board of Directors.
Delivery of stock acquisition rights in line with acts of structural reorganization (Note1)
(Note 5)
Notes: 1. The information is as of the end of fiscal year (November 30, 2020). Regarding items for which a change has occurred during the period from the end of the fiscal year under review until the end of the last month before the filing date (January 31, 2021), information as of the end of the last month before the filing date is shown in square brackets.
2.Thenumber of shares delivered upon exercise of each of the stock acquisition rights (the "Number of
Shares Granted") shall be 100 shares.In the event that the Company conducts a share split (including allotment of ordinary shares of the Company without contribution; hereinafter the same for a share split) or a consolidation of shares, of ordinary shares of the Company after the date on which the allotment ofstock acquisition rights is conducted (the "Allotment Date"), the Number of Shares Granted shall beadjusted according to the following formula. However, the relevant adjustment shall only be made to thenumber of shares to be delivered upon exercise of stock acquisition rights that have not yet been exercised as of the relevant point in time. Any fraction less than one (1) share resulting from this adjustment shall be rounded down.
Number of Shares Granted after adjustment
=Number of Shares Granted before adjustment
×Ratio of share split or consolidation
In the event that the Company conducts a share split, the Number of Shares Granted after adjustment shall apply on and after the following day of the base date of the share split (or on and after the effective date if no base date is set). In the event of a consolidation of shares, the Number of Shares Granted after adjustment shall apply on and after its effective date. However, in the event that a share split is conducted under the condition that a proposal to decrease surplus and increase capital stock or legal capital surplus is approved at a general meeting of shareholders of theCompany ("General Meeting of Shareholders"), and a date before the date of conclusion of theGeneral Meeting of Shareholders is set as the base date of the share split, the Number of Shares Granted after adjustment shall apply on and after the following day of the date of conclusion of the General Meeting of Shareholders.
In addition, in the event that, after the Allotment Date, the Company conducts a merger, a company split or a share exchange, and in any event equivalent to these in which it becomes necessary to adjust the Number of Shares Granted, the Company may make the adjustment that the Board of Directors deems necessary.
3. In the event that, after the Allotment Date, the Company conducts the following (1) or (2) regarding its ordinaryshares, the Exercise Value shall be adjusted according to the respective formula below (the "Exercise ValueAdjustment Formula"). Any fraction less than one (1) yen resulting from this adjustment shall be rounded up.
(1) When the Company conducts a share split or a consolidation of shares:
1
Exercise Value after adjustment
=Exercise Value before adjustment
× Ratio of share split orconsolidation
(2) When the Company issues new shares or disposes of its treasury shares for a value less than the market value
(excluding the following cases: sale of treasury shares due to "a demand forsale of shares less than one unit by aholder of shares less than one unit" stipulated in Article 194 of the Companies Act, transfer of treasury shares inaccordance with Article 5, paragraph 2 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Act for Partial Amendment, etc. of the Commercial Code, etc. (Act No. 79 of 2001), exercise of subscription rights to shares under Article 280-19 of the Commercial Code before the enforcement of the Act Partially Amending the Commercial Code, etc. (Act No. 128 of 2001), conversion of securities that are or may be converted to the ordinary shares of the Company, and exercise of stock acquisition rights that may claim to deliver the ordinary shares of the Company including stock acquisition rights incidental to bonds with stock acquisition rights):
Exercise Value after adjustment
=Exercise Value before adjustment
×Number of shares outstanding
+Number of shares newly issued
×Amount to be paid in per share
Market ValueNumber of shares outstanding
+Number of shares newly issued
i.The "Market Value" used in the Exercise Value Adjustment Formula shall be the average value of the closingprice (including a quotation; hereinafter the same) for regular transactions of the ordinary shares of the Company at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (excluding any day on which no closing price is made) for 30 transaction daysstarting on the 45th transaction day preceding "the date on which the Exercise Value after adjustment shall apply" stipulated in (3) below (the "Application Date"). The "average value" shall be calculated to two decimalplaces and rounded off to one decimal place.
ii.The "Number of shares outstanding" shall be obtained by subtracting the number of own ordinary shares held bythe Company as of the base date, if any, or the day one month before the Application Date in other cases from the total number of the ordinary shares issued as of such date.
iii.In the event that the Company disposes of its treasury shares, the "Number of shares newly issued" shall bedeemedto be replaced with the "Number of treasury shares to be disposed of."
(3) The date on which the Exercise Value after adjustment applies is stipulated as follows.
i. If adjusted in accordance with (1) above, the Exercise Value after adjustment shall apply on and after the following day of the base date (or on and after the effective date if no base date is set) in the case of a share split, or on and after the effective date in the case of a consolidation of shares. However, in the event that a share split is conducted under the condition that a proposal to decrease surplus and increase capital stock or legal capital surplus is approved at a General Meeting of Shareholders, and a date before the date of conclusion of the General Meeting of Shareholders is set as the base date of the share split, the Exercise Value after adjustment shall retroactively apply on the following day of such a base date, on and after the following day of the conclusion date of the General Meeting of Shareholders.
Further, in the case set forth in the preceding proviso, the ordinary shares of the Company shall be delivered to a holder of stock acquisition rights who has exercised stock acquisition rights during the period from thefollowing day of the base date of a share split to the date of conclusion of the General Meeting of Shareholders according to the following formula (the number of shares to be delivered upon exercise of such stock acquisitionrights is hereinafter referred to as the "Number of Shares Exercised before a share split"). Any fraction less thanone (1) share resulting from this adjustment shall be rounded down.
Number of
=
Shares
(Exercise Value before adjustment-Exercise Value after adjustment)
×Number of Shares Exercised before a share split
Exercise Value after adjustment
ii. The Exercise Value after adjustment adjusted in accordance with (2) above shall apply on and after the following day of the payment due date (the last day of the payment period if such a period is set) of issuance or disposal
(on and after the following day of the base date if such a date is set).
(4) In addition to the case stipulated in (1) and (2) above, in the event that the Company conducts a merger, a company split or a share exchange after the Allotment Date, and in any event equivalent to these in which it becomes necessary to adjust the Exercise Value, the Company may make the adjustment that the Board of Directors deems necessary.
4. Terms and conditions for exercising stock acquisition rights are as follows:
(1) Terms and conditions for respective segment of persons
i. Directors of the Company
Holders of stock acquisition rights are required to have the rank of Director of the Company at the time of exercising the stock acquisition rights; provided, however, that this shall not apply to holders of stock acquisition rights who no longer have the rank of Director due to retirement at the expiration of the period in office or due to resignation at the request of the Company.
ii. Executive Officers and employees of the Company, and directors of subsidiaries of the Company
Holders of stock acquisition rights are required to have either the rank of Director, Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Executive Officer, or employee of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company; provided, however, that this shall not apply to holders of stock acquisition rights who no longer have the rank of Director or Audit & Supervisory Board Member of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company due to retirement at the expiration of the period in office, or who no longer have the rank of Executive Officer or employee of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company due to retirement at mandatory age. In addition, this shall not apply in the event that persons with the rank of Director, Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Executive Officer, or employee of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company lose such a rank based on justifiable grounds.
(2) Terms and conditions for all the holders of stock acquisition rights
i. Inheritance of stock acquisition rights shall not be permitted.
ii. Pledging of stock acquisition rights or any other disposition shall not be permitted.
5. Matters regarding delivery of stock acquisition rights associated with organizational restructuring are as follows:
In the event that the Company conducts a merger (limited to the case where the Company is to be absorbed as a result of the merger), an absorption-type company split or incorporation-type company split (limited to the case where the Company is to be a split company in both company splits), a share exchange or a share transfer (limited to the case where the Company is to be a wholly-owned company in both types of restructuring) (collectively "Organizational Restructuring"), the stock acquisition rights of a company listed in Article 236, paragraph 1, item 8 (a) through (e) ofthe Companies Act (the "Reorganized Company") shall be delivered respectively to a holder of stock acquisitionrights who owns the remaining unexercised stock acquisition rights (the "Remaining Stock Acquisition Rights")immediately before the date when Organizational Restructuring takes effect (the date when an absorption-type merger takes effect, the date when a stock company is incorporated through an incorporation-type merger, the date when an absorption-type company split takes effect, the date when a stock company is incorporated through an incorporation-type company split, the date when a share exchange takes effect, or the date when a wholly owning parent company is incorporated through a share transfer; hereinafter the same), provided that such effect by which the stock acquisition rights of the Reorganized Company shall be delivered in accordance with the following items shall be stipulated in an absorption-type merger agreement, an incorporation-type merger agreement, an absorption-type company split agreement, an incorporation-type company split plan, a share exchange agreement, or a share transfer plan.
(1) Number of stock acquisition rights of the Reorganized Company to be delivered
The number of stock acquisition rights of the Reorganized Company to be delivered shall equal the number of the
Remaining Stock Acquisition Rights held by the holders of stock acquisition rights.
(2) Class of shares delivered upon exercise of stock acquisition rights of the Reorganized Company
The class of shares shall be ordinary shares of the Reorganized Company.
(3) Number of shares delivered upon exercise of stock acquisition rights of the Reorganized Company
The number of shares shall be determined in accordance with the preceding "Number of shares," taking intoaccount conditions of the Organizational Restructuring, etc.
(4) Value of property to be contributed upon exercise of stock acquisition rights
The value of property to be contributed upon exercise of each of the stock acquisition rights to be delivered shall be an amount obtained by multiplying the Exercise Value after Organizational Restructuring, which is obtained by adjusting the Exercise Value stipulated inthe preceding "Amount to be paid in upon exercise of stock acquisition rights " in consideration of conditions of the Organizational Restructuring, etc., by the number of shares deliveredupon exercise of stock acquisition rights of the Reorganized Company, which shall be determined in accordance
with (3) above.
(5) Period during which stock acquisition rights may be exercised
The period during which stock acquisition rights may be exercised shall start on either the commencing date of the
exercisable period of stock acquisition rights stipulated in the preceding "Period during which stock acquisition
rights may be exercised" or the effective date of the Organizational Restructuring, whichever is later, and end on
the expiration date of the exercisable period of stock acquisition rights stipulated in the preceding "Period during
which stock acquisition rights may be exercised".
(6) Matters regarding amount of increase of capital stock and legal capital surplus through issuing shares upon exercise of stock acquisition rights
Matters regarding capital stock and legal capital surplus to be increased shall be determined in accordance with
the matters set forth in the Remaining Stock Acquisition Rights.
(7) Restriction on acquisition of stock acquisition rights by transfer
Any acquisition of stock acquisition rights by transfer shall be subject to the approval of the Board of Directors of
the Reorganized Company.
(8) Terms and conditions for exercising stock acquisition rights
Terms and conditions for exercising stock acquisition rights shall be determined in accordance with the preceding
"Terms and conditions for exercising stock acquisition rights."
(9) Terms of acquisition of stock acquisition rights
The Company may acquire stock acquisition rights at no charge on the date stipulated separately by the Board of
Directors in the event that the any of the following proposals (i) through (v) is approved by a General Meeting of
Shareholders (or resolution is made by the Board of Directors or by Executive Officers who are delegated such a
decision pursuant to the provisions of Article 416, paragraph 4 of the Companies Act, if the resolution of the
General Meeting of Shareholders is not required).
(i) Proposal for approval of a merger agreement under which the Company becomes an absorbed company
(ii) Proposal for approval of a company split agreement or plan under which the Company becomes a split company
(iii) Proposal for approval of a share exchange agreement or share transfer plan under which the Company becomes a wholly-owned company
(iv) Proposal for approval to change the relevant provisions of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company which stipulate that approval by the Company is required for share transfer of all kinds of shares of the Company
(v) Proposal for approval to change the relevant provisions of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company which stipulate that approval by the Company is required for share transfer of the shares underling stock acquisition rights, or that the Company may obtain all of the said shares by the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders.
2) Details of rights plan
None
3) Details of other stock acquisition rights, etc.
None
(3) Status of bond certificates with stock acquisition rights with exercise price amendment clause
None
(4) Trends in total number of shares issued, share capital, etc.
Date
Fluctuation in the number of shares issued
(Shares)
Balance of shares issued
(Shares)
Fluctuation in share capital (¥ thousand)
Balance of share capital
(¥ thousand)
Fluctuation in legal capital surplus (¥ thousand)
Balance of legal capital surplus (¥ thousand)
Dec. 1, 2017 to Nov. 2018
(Notes)
260,800
48,544,800
132,747
6,554,139
132,747
6,637,615
Dec. 1, 2018 to Nov. 2019
(Notes)
50,500
48,595,300
25,704
6,579,844
25,704
6,663,319
Dec. 1, 2019 to Nov. 2020
(Notes)
88,500
48,683,800
45,046
6,624,890
45,046
6,708,366
Note: The increases were due to the exercise of stock acquisition rights.
(5) Shareholder composition
(As of November 30, 2020)
Category
Shareholder composition (Share unit number: 100 shares)
Shares less than one unit (Share)
Public sector
Financial institutions
Financial instruments business operators
Other corporations
Foreign investors
Individuals , etc.
Total
Other than Individuals.
Individuals
Number of shareholders (Person)
－
20
22
166
196
35
22,310
22,749
－
Number of shares held (Unit)
－
47,809
8,060
60,471
170,340
39
200,072
486,791
4,700
Holding rate of shares (%)
－
9.82
1.65
12.42
34.99
0.00
41.10
100.00
－
Notes:1. 1,508,353 shares of treasury shares are included 15,083 units in "individuals, etc.", 53 shares in "Shares less than one unit".
2.The number of "Other corporations" includes 4 units in the name of Japan Securities Depository Center, Inc.
(6) Status of major shareholders
(As of November 30, 2020)
Name of shareholder
Address
Number of shares held (Share)
Ownership percentage to the number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock) (%)
Seiichiro Yamaguchi
Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan
12,885,500
27.31
Zeus Capital Limited
2-22-26-103 Uehara, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan
6,000,000
12.71
QUINTET PRIVATE BANK (EUROPE) S.A. 107704
(Standing proxy: Hongkong And Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Tokyo Branch)
43, Boulevard Royal, L-2955 Luxembourg (2-15-1 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan)
3,777,400
8.00
SSBTC CLIENT OMNIBUS ACCOUNT (Standing proxy: Hongkong And Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Tokyo Branch)
ONE LINCOLN STRREET, BOSTON MA USA 02111
(3-11-1 Nihonbashi,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan)
1,804,400
3.82
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
Bankplassen 2, 0107 Oslo 1 Oslo 0107 NO (6-27-30 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan)
835,929
1.77
NORTHERN TRUST CO. (AVFC) RE IEDU UCITS CLIENTS NON LENDING 15 PCT TREATY ACCOUNT
(Standing proxy: Hongkong And Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Tokyo Branch)
50 BANK STREET CANARY WHARF LONDON E14 5NT, UK
(3-11-1 Nihonbashi,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan)
778,400
1.65
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
3-3-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
628,700
1.33
Total
-
29,928,652
63.44
Notes: 1. Ownership percentage to the number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock)is rounded down to the second decimal place.
2. The number of shares of treasury shares (1,508,353 of shares) is not included in the chart above.
3. The change report for the large shareholding report, which was made accessible to the public as of June 11, 2020, states that SAMARANG UCITS held the following shares as of June 4, 2020. However, since the Company could not confirm the actual number of shares held by this company as of the end of the fiscal year under review, the company was not included in the status of major shareholders described above.
The content of the change report for the large shareholding report is as follows:
Large volume holder
SAMARANG UCITS
Address
11a Avenue Monterey L-2163 Luxembourg
Number of share certificates, etc. held (shares)
3,659,800
Holding ratio of share certificates, etc. (%)
7.52
4. The change report for the large shareholding report, which was made accessible to the public as of September 17, 2020, states that Grantham Mayo Van Ottterloo & Co. LLC held the following shares as of September 10, 2020. However, since the Company could not confirm the actual number of shares held by this company as of the end of the fiscal year under review, the company was not included in the status of major shareholders described above.
The content of the change report for the large shareholding report is as follows:
Shares with restricted voting rights (Treasury shares, etc.)
-
-
-
Shares with restricted voting rights (Other)
-
-
-
Shares with full voting rights (Treasury shares, etc.)
(Treasury shares held)
Ordinary shares 1,508,300
-
-
Shares with full voting rights (Other)
Ordinary shares 47,170,800
471,708
-
Shares less than one unit
Ordinary shares 4,700
-
-
Total number of shares issued
48,683,800
-
-
Total number of voting rights
-
471,708
-
Note1:The number of "Shares with full voting rights (Other)" includes 400 shares in the name of Japan Securities Depository
Center, Inc. "Number of voting rights" includes 4 units of voting rights related to shares with full voting rights in itsname.
2:Number of ordinary shares in "Shares less than one unit" includes53 shares of treasury shares.
2)
Treasury shares, etc.
(As of November 30, 2020)
Name of shareholders
Address
Number of shares held under own name (Share)
Number of shares held under the name of others (Share)
Total number of shares held
(Share)
Percentage of number of shares held in total number of shares issued
(%)
(Treasury shares held)
TOSEI CORPORATION
4-2-3, Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
1,508,300
-
1,508,300
3.09
Total
-
1,508,300
-
1,508,300
3.09
2. Acquisition of treasury shares
[Class of shares] Acquisition of common shares in accordance with Article 155, item 3
(1) Acquisition by resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders
None
(2) Acquisition by resolution of the Board of Directors
Category
Number of shares (shares)
Value (¥ thousand)
Status of resolution at the Board of Directors (April 6, 2020) (Acquisition period: April 8, 2020 to October 31, 2020)
700,000
500,000
Treasury shares acquired prior to the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
－
－
Treasury shares acquired during the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
499,500
499,965
Total number and value of remaining shares with voting rights
200,500
35
Unexercised portion as of the end of the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (%)
28.64
0.00
Treasury shares acquired during the period under review
－
－
Unexercised portion as of the date of filing (%)
28.64
0.00
Category
Number of shares (shares)
Value (¥ thousand)
Status of resolution at the Board of Directors (January 25, 2021)
(Acquisition period: February 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021)
700,000
500,000
Treasury shares acquired prior to the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
－
－
Treasury shares acquired during the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
－
－
Total number and value of remaining shares with voting rights
－
－
Unexercised portion as of the end of the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (%)
－
－
Treasury shares acquired during the period under review
－
－
Unexercised portion as of the date of filing (%)
100.00
100.00
Note: Number of shares acquired through purchasing shares between February 1, 2021 and the submission date of this Annual Securities Report are not included under treasury shares held during the period under review.
(3) Items not based on resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders or Board of Directors
Category
Number of shares (shares)
Value (¥ thousand)
Treasury shares acquired during the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
48
53
Treasury shares acquired during the period under review
69
84
Note: Number of shares acquired through purchasing shares less than one unit between February 1, 2021 and the submission date of this Annual Securities Report are not included under treasury shares held during the period under review.
(4) Status of disposal and ownership of acquired treasury shares
Category
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
Period under review
Number of shares
(shares)
Total processing value
(¥ thousand)
Number of shares
(shares)
Total processing value
(¥ thousand)
Acquired treasury shares for which subscribers were solicited
－
－
－
－
Acquired treasury shares that were canceled
－
－
－
－
Acquired treasury shares that were transferred in association with a merger, share exchange, or company split
－
－
－
－
Other (-)
－
－
－
－
Treasury shares held
1,508,353
－
1,508,422
－
Note: Number of shares acquired through purchasing shares between February 1, 2021 and the submission date of this Annual Securities Report are not included under treasury shares held during the period under review.
3. Dividend policy
Tosei's fundamental earnings distribution policy is to strive to continuously provide stable dividends while comprehensively considering operating results, the future operating environment and progress in its business plan to balance dividends with the need for internal capital resources to generate long-term growth in corporate value by taking highly profitable business opportunities.
It is also a basic policy of Tosei to pay a year-end dividend annually, determined by the General Meeting of Shareholders.
Based on the above policy, Tosei decided to pay an annual dividend of ¥19 per share for the fiscal year underreview. As a result, the Company's consolidated dividend payout ratio came to25.0% for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020.
Tosei plans to use its internal reserves for future business expansion and to strengthen the management quality.
Tosei's articles of incorporation stipulate that "Tosei may pay interim dividends to shareholders with the record date of May 31 each year, upon a resolution by the Board of Directors."
The dividend for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 is as follows:
Resolution date
Total amount of dividends
(¥ thousand)
Dividends per share
(¥)
Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on Feb. 25, 2021
896,333
19
4. Status of corporate governance, etc.
(1) Status of corporate governance
1) Fundamental Approach toward Corporate Governance
Our Group aspires to be a valuable contributor to all kinds of our stakeholders in the society, including the shareholders, the employees, the business partners and others, by promptly and appropriately responding to the changes in the business environment and continuing operational activities which enable the Group to achieve a sound growth. For this purpose, the Group has placed the greatest importance on enhancement of corporategovernance, and in particular, "fully cultivating compliance mind", "enhancing risk management" and "conducting timely disclosure" as three key initiatives. Furthermore, the Group is determined to make efforts in a unifiedmanner, from the top management down to each employee of the Group companies, led by the Board of Directors, to develop an internal control system as required by the Companies Act and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, as well as to set up a system which is redible to investors, as a financial instruments business operator.
2) Summary of the Corporate Governance System and the reasons for Adopting the Current Corporate Governance
System
The Company has set up the Board of Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board. While appointing from outside its outside directors and all of its Audit & Supervisory Board Members, it has also adopted an executive officer system, for the purpose of operating its businesses with high transparency.
All of the Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company have been outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members since the time of listing. The Audit & Supervisory Board Members have always performed audits of the business management of the Company from the viewpoints of ensuring and increasing the Company's corporate value and the common interests of its shareholders. The Company further enhances its supervisory function over its management by inviting outside directors to the Board of Directors. On the management side, the Company has employed the executive officer system so as to achieve optimal distribution of decision-making functions and operational duties, as well as encouraging the delegation of authority in executing the businesses, in an attempt to strengthen its corporate governance.
In addition, the Company has established the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee as an optional advisory body of the Board of Directors. And the Corporate Governance Meeting, consisting of directors and full-time audit & supervisory board members, is held monthly.
As stated above, the management of the Company and the current system of monitoring and supervision over the management is adequately functioning, and the Company continues to maintain the system currently in place.
Details of each body related to corporate governance established by the Company are as stated in "3) Other matters related to corporate governance" "(a) Basic explanation of internal company bodies."
Constituent members of each body is as follows ("◎"indicates chairman).
Post
Name
Operation of
Board of Directors
Auditing by audit & supervisory board
Nomination and Compensatio n Advisory Committee
Corporate governance meeting
President and CEO
Seiichiro Yamaguchi
◎
○
◎
Director
Senior Executive Officer
Noboru Hirao
○
○
○
Director
Managing Executive Officer
Masaaki Watanabe
○
○
Director
Managing Executive Officer
Hideki Nakanishi
○
○
Director Executive officer
Shunsuke Yamaguchi
○
○
Director Executive officer
Hitoshi Oshima
○
○
Outside director
Kenichi Shohtoku
○
◎
Outside director
Hiroyuki Kobayashi
○
○
Outside director
Masao Yamanaka
○
○
Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-time)）
Hitoshi Yagi
○
◎
○
○
Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-time)）
Toshinori Kuroda
○
○
○
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Tatsuki Nagano
○
○
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Osamu Doi
○
○
3) Other mattersrelatedto corporate governance
(a) Basic explanation of internal company bodies
i) Operation of Board of Directors
The Board of Directors is composed of nine directors, three of whom are outside directors. Based on the regulations of the Board of Directors, regular meetings of the Board of Directors are held every month and extraordinary meetings are held as necessary. As the highest management decision-making body, the Board of Directors makes resolutions on management policy and important matters, and also supervises the execution of duties by directors.
ii) Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee
The Company has set up the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee as a voluntary advisory body for the Board of Directors for the purpose of ensuring appropriateness and transparency of each resolution of the Board of Directors on the process of selecting candidates proposed in a proposal for appointing directors that is submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders and on allocation of remuneration, etc. for individual directors. The constituent members of the committee include a representative director (one person), a full-time director (one person) , outside director(s) (independent director(s), one person or more), and a full-time audit & supervisory board member (outside audit & supervisory board member, one person). An outside director who is a committee member will assume the office of the chair of committee. The Board of Directors will develop an appropriate governance system to respond to the mandate of shareholders and investors with full respect for the content of reports made by this committee.
iii) Auditing by audit & supervisory board members
The Company employs an audit & supervisory board member system with two full-time audit & supervisory board members and two part-time audit & supervisory board members. All of these four persons are outside audit & supervisory board members. Meetings of the Audit & Supervisory Board are held once a month in principle. At these meetings, the four audit & supervisory board members
deliberate on necessary items and work to share information by having the full-time audit & supervisory board members report to the part-time audit & supervisory board members about their auditing activities.
The Audit & Supervisory Board Members also attend the meeting of the Board of Directors, the pre-Board meeting discussion where matters to be resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors are confirmed in advance, as well as the management meeting (constituted by the Executive Officers appointed by the President and CEO), which is an advisory body regarding matters to be approved by the President and CEO.
The auditing activities of audit & supervisory board members are performed in accordance with a yearly audit plan. Since such activities are carried out in coordination with the accounting auditor and the Internal Audit Department, an efficient and effective auditing system is in place. Furthermore, the full-time audit & supervisory board members work to gain an understanding of the status of the execution of business by holding regular interviews with each director and those in charge of each division.
iv) Executive officer system
The Company employs an executive officer system, under which executive officers appointed by theBoard of Directors execute and exert control over the Company's business in accordance with internalregulations, in addition to matters designated by resolution of the Board of Directors.
In addition, the President and CEO holds management meetings twice a month in principle, at which advance consultation is provided for important decisions to be made by the President and CEO, and matters for resolution at the Board of Directors are deliberated in advance.
v) Corporate governance meeting
With the aim of continuous strengthening of corporate governance, the Company holds corporate governance meetings consisting of full-time directors and full-time audit & supervisory board members once a month in principle.
At the meeting, directors and audit & supervisory board members check and deliberate over corporate governance concerns for improving corporate value and items regarding internal control. Where necessary, they receive advice from outside experts such as corporate attorneys and certified public accountants.
vi) Internal auditing
The Internal Audit Department under the direct supervision of the President and CEO perform audits of the entire Group in accordance with a yearly plan. If they discover inadequacies, they demand improvements by providing recommendations for their rectification to the audited division. Audits are performed effectively, with matters for rectification handled through enhanced follow-up work including deliberation with the audited division and the provision of detailed guidance.
vii) Information disclosure
The Company not only prepares documents, etc. in accordance with laws and regulations such as the Companies Act and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and discloses information based on the regulations set forth by securities exchanges, but also provides timely and appropriate corporate information to stakeholders including shareholders and investors by such means as investor relations activities and its website.
viii) Auditing by accounting auditor
The Company's accounting auditor is Shinsoh Audit Corporation, with which the Company hasconcluded an auditing agreement in accordance with the Companies Act and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. On this basis, Shinsoh Audit Corporation performs audits in accordance with a yearly audit plan.
(b)Status of internal company bodies and establishment of internal control system
Regarding systemsto ensure that directors' execution of their duties is in compliance with laws andregulations and the Articles of Incorporation and other systems necessary to ensure the properness of acompany's operations (internal control system).
i) Basic policies for compliance with laws and regulations
•Ensure awareness among all officers and employees regarding compliance with laws and regulations.
•Strengthen the checking function for breaches of laws and regulations.
•Promptly react to any breach of laws and regulations, and make timely and appropriate information disclosure concerning such breaches.
•Eliminate any association with anti-social forces.
ii) Basic policies for storing and managing information
•Ensure awareness among all officers and employees regarding the importance of storing and managing information.
•Enhance the measures for preventing the leakage of material information.
•Ensure thorough familiarity with material information and information requiring timely disclosure and prevention of misstatements or material omissions.
iii) Basic policies for management of risk of loss
•Ensure thorough understanding, analysis and assessment of risks that may hinder the continuation of theCompany's corporate activities.
•Enhance monitoring of risk management.
•Establish a proper internal reporting system for any occurrences and/or signs that contingencies may occur.
•Promptly react to any occurrence of contingencies and/or accidents, and make timely and appropriate disclosure of information regarding such occurrences.
iv) Basic policies for efficient execution of duties by Directors
•Carry out deliberation and decision-making on the important management matters of the Company, in an efficient, timely and appropriate manner.
•Eliminate excessive pursuit of efficiencies in management plans and/or business targets and make balanced decisions considering the soundness of the Company.
•Establish a system to allow appropriate and efficient execution of business in accordance with the rules on delegation of operational authority.
v) Basic policies for properness of the operations of the entire Group
• Strive for a full penetration of the understanding of the Company's corporate philosophy and awareness forthe compliance among the officers and the employees of each of the Group companies and ensure that each of the Group companies complies with laws and regulations.
•Strive for full awareness, analysis and evaluation of risks that impede the sustenance and continuation of the businesses of each of the Group companies, prepare for contingencies, and establish a system to compel prompt reporting if contingencies occur.
•Formulate a medium-term management plan, business plans for single fiscal year and budgets for the same relating to the entire Group, periodically check the progress of these plans, and compel timely reporting on newly occurring problems and appropriately handle such problems.
•For matters that are important and those for which timely disclosure is required at each of the Group companies, and other matters relating to execution of duties by officers and employees at each of the Group companies, establish a system to compel prompt reporting from each of the Group companies to the Company.
•Enhance the system for ensuring the appropriateness of financial reporting relating to the entire Group.
•Eliminate wrongful acts and/or irregular transactions using the Group.
vi) Basic policies for systems to ensure effective audits by Audit & Supervisory Board Members
•Designate members of staff to assist Audit & Supervisory Board Members in their duties, and have them carry out assistance duties under the command of the Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
•Ensure the independence of the aforementioned members of staff from Directors and obtain prior consent from the Audit & Supervisory Board for personnel affairs matters for the said members of staff such as transfers and performance evaluations.
•In addition to deliberations on proposals and reports on important matters at the Board of Directors, have Audit & Supervisory Board Members attend important meetings for business execution, and carry out periodic interviews with Directors and important employees. Furthermore, ensure prompt reporting to Audit & Supervisory Board Members from all officers and employees who have identified any material loss and signs of the same or any breach of regulations or misconduct, and prompt reporting to the same in response to demands from Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
•Establish a system to compel prompt reporting to Audit & Supervisory Board Members from all officers and employees at each of the Group companies who have identified any material loss caused by management at each of the Group companies and signs of the same or any breach of laws and regulations or misconduct, or from officers and employees of the Company who have received reports from such persons, and strive for its full implementation, and also compel prompt reporting if reporting is demanded by Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
•Ensure full notification of policy not to mete out disadvantageous treatment for the reason of a report described in the preceding two paragraphs made by officers and employees of the Company and each of the Group companies to Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
•Develop a whistle-blowing system across the entire Group and promptly report to Audit & Supervisory Board Members if whistle-blowing occurs.
•When Audit & Supervisory Board Members request advance payments, etc. of expenses, promptly handle the said expenses or debt obligations, except in cases where they are deemed unnecessary for the execution of duties.
•Directors are to make efforts to understand and support audits by Audit & Supervisory Board Members and proactively work to improve issues raised by Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
•In order to accomplish adequate audits of the entire Group performed by Audit & Supervisory Board
Members, Directors are to cooperate with Audit & Supervisory Board Members as necessary.
Under the basic policies above, in a continuous effort to develop the internal control system, the Company establishes plans for implementation and operation of the internal control system annually taking into consideration of revisions of relevant laws and regulations, changes in the business environment of the Group, expansion of the businesses, etc.
The internal control system of the Group implemented and operated as of November 30, 2020 is as follows.
*Major meetings cited in the text
Meeting name
Frequency of meeting
Attendees
Board of Directors' meeting
Monthly + Extraordinary
Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Pre-Board meeting discussion
Monthly + Extraordinary
Full-time Directors, full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members, Executive Officer in charge of administrative department, and person responsible for briefing on the agenda
Corporate governance meeting
Monthly
Full-time Directors and full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Management meeting
Twice a month + Extraordinary
Executive Officers and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (as observers)
Risk Management and ComplianceCommittee's meeting
Monthly
Senior Executive Officers, heads of each division, those responsible for risk management and compliance at each Group company, and full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members (as observers)
Information Disclosure Committee'smeeting
Monthly + Extraordinary
Senior Executive Officers, heads of departments involved in information disclosure, those responsible for internal control at the major Group companies, and full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member (as observer)
i)Compliance with laws and regulations, etc.
・Ensure awareness regarding compliance with laws and regulations
At the beginning of each fiscal year a risk management and compliance program is drawn up, and trainings in the relevant laws and regulations, measures to cultivate awareness of legal issues have been implemented, in addition to which a compliance and corporate philosophy questionnaire is circulated every fiscal year to all officers and employees of the Group in order to identify issues and consider responses to such issues.
During the fiscal year under review, we had legal advisors offer a training course on the impact of the revised Civil Code on our business, and reviewed the templates for various contracts to focus on promoting legitimate and appropriate business activity.
In addition, the Risk Management and Compliance Committee's meeting (attended by all heads of each department) and a business law liaison meeting (attended by all heads of the operational divisions) are held every month, during which participants are duly made familiar with amendments to laws and regulations, etc. and notices from ministries with jurisdiction etc., while the results of deliberations by the Committee are reported to the monthly meetings of the Board of Directors.
・Strengthen the checking function for breaches of laws and regulations
As well as monitoring and supervising by three Outside Directors and four Audit & Supervisory BoardMembers (all Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members) at the Board of Directors' meeting,periodic meetings are held to exchange opinions between Audit & Supervisory Board Members andOutside Directors (held once during the fiscal year under review), and between Audit & Supervisory Board Members and legal advisors (held three times during the fiscal year under review), so as to check for any signs of breaches of laws and regulations by the Directors responsible for executing business.
Moreover, while conducting business audits of the Company's business by full-time corporate auditors, the Internal Audit Department conducts internal audits on the Company and the Group companies and self-inspections at the departmental level are implemented, the Company continues to operate the whistle-blowing system providing three points of contact, internal, external and through Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
・Promptly react to any breach of laws and regulations, and make information disclosure
At important meetings and committees attended by full-time Directors, including those of the Board of Directors, checks are made for signs, or actual occurrences, of breaches of laws and regulations, instructions are given regarding responses, and status reports are made. Also, the Company has prescribed internal rules regarding the establishment of a crisis management office headed by the President and CEO, and timely and appropriate information disclosure in the event that serious breaches and/or incidents occur.
・Eliminate any association with anti-social forces
The Company continues screening of counterparties at the inception of transactions and carries out trainings on action against anti-social forces for all officers and employees of the Group in order to completely eliminate any association with anti-social forces.
ii) Storing and managing information
・Ensure awareness regarding the importance of storing and managing information
Every fiscal year we implement training for the information asset management, including personal information, and for the prevention of insider trading for all employees of the Company, and by strengthen penalties for those who violate the rules, we have continued to educate and inculcate rules for the handling of important information.
During the fiscal year under review, the Group promoted work from home and other types of telework in response to rising concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in April and May, and consequently focused on providing reminders that contribute to raising awareness of employees on information management, in addition to implementing physical measures for safe handling of information.
・Enhance the initiatives for preventing the leakage of important information
With regard to the state of compliance with rules for the handling of information assets (printed and electronic information), in addition to self-inspections implemented at all departments and audits conducted by the Internal Audit Department, we have strengthened the penalties for breaches and continued targeted guidance for those who infringe the rules.
During the fiscal year under review, we started paperless operation at some meeting bodies for the purpose of deterring printed information leakage from important meetings.
・Thorough understanding of important information and timely disclosure information, prevention of false descriptions
The Information Disclosure Committee meets on a monthly and a temporary basis to understand which information is subject to timely disclosure, and to confirm information disclosure methods, etc. In addition, any changes in the rules regarding timely disclosure in connection with amendments of listing rules, etc. are reviewed on a monthly basis by the Committee and reported to the monthly meetings of the Board of Directors.
iii) Management of risk of loss
・Ensure understanding, analysis and assessment of risks
In accordance with the risk management and compliance program formulated at the beginning of each fiscal year, we implement a survey to identify about 30 significant risks that have material impacts onthe Group's business (once a year), and stress tests (twice a year), taking account of real estate marketconditions, transaction conditions, and the financing status of financial institutions. The results arereported at the Board of Directors' meetings.
Regarding the Hotel Business in which a series of new hotels have been opened, we have identified significant risks including emergency accidents and fires (10 risks) with priority on management of riskof general guests being affected by a disaster, set up a manual including business execution procedures to follow in the event of an accident, and implemented drills and trainings regularly at each hotel.
・Enhance monitoring of risk management
At monthly Risk Management and Compliance Committee's meeting, the states of our responses to emerging risks are checked, information gathering efforts on latent risks are continued, and the detailsare reported at the Board of Directors' meeting held each month, in addition to which the outcomes ofthe responses are monitored by the Internal Audit Department.
・Establish a proper internal reporting system for any occurrences and/or signs that contingencies may occur
All employees are kept informed through morning briefings, training sessions and meetings, of duty to promptly report to the heads of each department and duty of the heads of each department to report to full-time Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
・Promptly react to any occurrence of contingencies and disclose information
In case of occurrence of a contingency, a natural disaster, etc., a crisis management office directed by the President and CEO as the head will be established to collect information, confirm facts and circumstance, develop and implement countermeasures, and properly disclose information in a timely manner.
During the fiscal year under review, we made efforts to widely inform points to note including on employee attendance management to ensure timely reporting of our COVID-19 measures to full-time Directors. Furthermore, we periodically review the Crisis PR Manual, and develop simulation of possible crisis in response to conditions at the time and consider countermeasures on an ongoing basis.
iv) Efficient execution of duties by Directors
・Carry out deliberation and decision-making on the important management matters, in an efficient, timely and appropriate manner
In order to further enrich and to make more efficient the deliberations of the Board of Directors (held on a regular and a temporary basis), we have implemented management meetings (held every month) and pre-Board meeting discussions to confer beforehand on matters to be resolved by the Board of Directors.
・Eliminate excessive pursuit of efficiencies in the management plans, etc. and pursue the balance with the soundness
Annual business plans and budgets are prepared toward the achievement of the three-year medium-term management plan.
When drawing up the business plans and budgets, we analyze the economic environment in Japan and overseas and the operating environment in the real estate market, conduct separate discussions with each department and Group company without setting goals that are over-ambitious, and the Board of Directors make final decisions as the consolidated budget.
During the fiscal year under review, the Company's Directors including Outside Directors engaged inrepeated discussions concerning the formulation of a new medium-term management plan to be implemented from the next fiscal year.
・Establish a system to allow appropriate and efficient execution of business
We have been implementing organizational changes and other modifications in order to execute business appropriately and efficiently. This is in response to changes in the content of the businesses, the increase in the number of employees associated with the expansion of business including new businesses, and the increase in the number of Group companies, etc. With respect to the crowd funding business which established the first fund during the fiscal year under review, the Company resolved to establish the Crowd Funding Department at the start of the next fiscal year to clarify the line of responsibility and prepare for further growth of the fund size going forward. In addition, the DX Promotion Department was established to study and implement digital transformation in the Group both in terms of business and operation control.
v) Properness of operations of entire Group
・Ensure compliance with laws and regulations by officers and employees of each Group company
Through various trainings, etc. conducted by the Company and each Group company, we are strivingfor a full penetration of the understanding of the Group's philosophy and improvement of complianceawareness. In addition, we share information on compliance through implementation of the risk management and compliance program, established by the Company and each Group company, andattendance of responsible personnel of each Group company to meetings of the Company's RiskManagement and Compliance Committee. Furthermore, the Company's in-house booklets about compliance with laws and regulations, called the Compliance Mind, are distributed to the Group companies to keep them informed of the importance of compliance. Also, we conduct the compliance and corporate philosophy questionnaire every fiscal year for all officers and employees in the Group, identify issues of each Group company, and consider responses to such issues.
・Ensure thorough understanding, analysis and assessment of operational risks related to each Group company, and responses to contingencies
Regarding the management of each Group company and significant risks (about 30 items) related to their business, risk evaluations are conducted each fiscal year. At the same time, the Company's full-time Directors, Executive Officers in the Administrative Division, etc. are concurrently appointed as Director or Audit & Supervisory Board Member for each Group company with the remit of monitoring and supervising each Group company's responses to risks. Every month, each Group company reportsmanagement conditions and their responses to risks at the meeting of the Board of Directors or pre-Board meeting discussions of the Company, and the Risk Management and Compliance Committee'smeeting. Moreover, the response of these Group companies and the results thereof are continuouslyaudited or monitored by the Company's Internal Audit Department, which may also conduct checksusing external agencies as necessary. During the fiscal year under review, we built a system for timely and appropriate reporting by each Group company regarding COVID-19.
・Formulate a medium-term management plan, annual business plans and budgets relating to the entire
Group, manage the progress of these plans, and respond to new issues appropriately
Annual business plans and budgets are prepared for each Group company, aimed toward theachievement of the Group's three-year medium-term management plan.
When drawing up the business plans and budgets for each Group company for each fiscal year, we analyze the economic environment in Japan and overseas as well as the environment for the business ofeach Group company, then make final decisions as consolidated budgets at the Board of Directors'meeting of the Company based on separate discussions with each Group company so as to avoid setting goals that are over-ambitious.
The progress of the business plans and budgets is reported by representative directors of each Groupcompany at the Board of Directors' meeting or the pre-Board meeting discussions of the Company on a monthly basis, and also, responses to new issues are deliberated and areas to be focused during the next half-year period are specified at the growth strategy meeting held with each Group company on a half-yearly basis.
During the fiscal year under review, we held discussions with Group companies on the next medium-term management plan commencing from the next fiscal year at the growth strategy meeting with each Group company.
・Establish a system for prompt reporting of significant matters of each Group company to the Company
With regard to important matters in the management and latent risks of each Group company, reports are made each month at meetings of the Board of Directors and the Risk Management and Compliance Committee of the Company. Any contingencies, if occurred, are immediately reported to the chairman of the Risk Management and Compliance Committee of the Company, and a contingency management meeting composed of members including officers of the Company and each Group company is established to deliberate and implement countermeasures as a Group and to disclose information in a timely and appropriate manner.
・Enhance the system for ensuring the appropriateness of the financial reporting relating to the entire
Group
In order to ensure the appropriateness of the financial reporting and the expeditious consolidated financial closing, the Corporate Management Department of the Company holds a meeting with the accounting department of each Group company for every quarterly closing to share information and provide instructions.
Furthermore, annual plans for internal control (J-SOX) are prepared to ensure the appropriateness of the financial reporting, and the Internal Audit Department of the Company conducts assessments and the audit corporation conducts audits.
In addition, the Company replaced the core accounting system during the fiscal year under review, and smoothly transitioned to the new scope and methods of evaluation regarding new IT control centeringon the core system, in accordance with consultation with the audit corporation.
・Eliminate wrongful acts and/or irregular transactions using the Group
Wrongful acts and/or irregular transactions are monitored by Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company through management reports of each Group company at the pre-Board meeting discussions each month, opinion-exchanging meetings attended by Outside Directors and the audit corporation, opinion-exchanging meetings (twice a year) attended by full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company with representative directors of major Group companies, and the investigation of subsidiaries by full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members (once a year). Also, internal rules have been established requiring any significant transactions by a Group company with the Company or other Group companies to be reported in advance to the Board of Directors of the Company.
vi) System to ensure effective auditing by Audit & Supervisory Board Members
・Designate members of staff to assist Audit & Supervisory Board Members in their duties
The Internal Audit Department has been assigned as the department in charge, and the personnel of the Internal Audit Department provide assistant duties under the command of Audit & Supervisory Board Members and carry out administrative duties for the Audit & Supervisory Board.
・Ensure the independence of the aforementioned members of staff from Directors
Evaluations, rewards and punishments, and transfers of personnel of the Internal Audit Department are carried out after the concurrence from the Audit & Supervisory Board is obtained in advance.
・Ensure prompt reporting to Audit & Supervisory Board Members from all officers and employees who have identified occurrence or signs of any material losses, any breach of laws and regulations or misconduct, and prompt responses to the inquiry from Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Reports are made in a timely and appropriate manner at corporate governance meetings, comprising full-time Directors and full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members (held monthly), as well as in the interviews by full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members with the President and CEO (once a month), other full-time Directors (once a quarter), and heads of each department (once a half year).
In addition, opinion-exchanging meetings concerning threefold auditing are held regularly (once a halfyear), between the Company's full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the Internal Audit Department, and the audit corporation.
Regarding the whistle-blowing system, besides informing the employees of the Company that full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company will act as regular contact points, reports made to the internal contact point (the chairman of the Risk Management and Compliance Committee) or to the external contact point (an external agency) will all be promptly reported to full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members. Therefore, the system is designed so that reported facts are swiftly transmitted to full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
・Ensure prompt reporting to Audit & Supervisory Board Members from all officers and employees of each Group companies who have identified occurrence and signs of any material losses attributable to the management of each Group company, any breach of laws and regulations or misconduct, and prompt responses to the inquiry from Audit & Supervisory Board Members
At the pre-Board meeting discussions of the Company, where each Group company makes the monthly management reporting, and at interviews by full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company with representative directors of each Group company held on a regular basis, each Group company is required to report occurrence and signs of any material losses and significant risks associated with management of the Group company. All officers and employees of the Group are continuously informed at morning briefings and training sessions that those who identify any breach of laws and regulations or misconduct have a duty to report Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company promptly.
・Ensure full notification of prohibition of disadvantageous treatments for the reason of a report by officers and employees of the Company and the Group companies to Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Regulations of the Company explicitly state that those who report Audit & Supervisory Board Members or whistle-blowers are protected from any disadvantageous treatments. Such policy is continuously informed at training sessions, etc., and is also stated in the explanation of systems on theCompany's intranet and in leaflets, etc. distributed to employees.
In the compliance training sessions held during the fiscal year under review, video recording of alecture by the Company's Director was widely distributed, in an effort to get across to its employees the Group's emphasis on protection of whistle-blowers in the Group whistle-blowing system in particular.
・Develop a whistle-blowing system across the entire Group and promptly report to Audit & Supervisory
Board Members if whistle-blowing occurs
The Company continues to operate a whistle-blowing system that provides three contact points, internal, external, and through Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company. Reports to the internal and external contact points, if any, are promptly reported to Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and when no whistle-blowing has occurred, this fact is reported on a monthly basis.
In addition, all officers and employees of the Group are provided with a leaflet on which the contact points of the whistle-blowing system are listed, and are continuously informed of the system through various training sessions relating to compliance, morning briefings, and the publication of notice, etc.
・Allowance for expenses associated with execution of duties of Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Expenses required for audit activities by and the studies of Audit & Supervisory Board Members are appropriated in the budget, and expenditures are reimbursed in a timely manner. Also, any unbudgeted expenditures required for audit activities are properly handled.
・Directors' understanding of and support for the audits by Audit & Supervisory Board Members and proactive improvement of the issues raised by Audit & Supervisory Board Members
At the Board of Directors' meeting held subsequently to the Ordinary General Meeting ofShareholders, the Directorsreceive explanations of Audit & Supervisory Board Members' annual auditplans and make efforts to understand such plans and cooperate in their implementation. Also, Directors receive reports on audit activities by full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members on a monthlybasis, and report at the Board of Directors' meeting once every three months the status of theirresponses to the issues raised by Audit & Supervisory Board Members through meetings, etc.
・Cooperation by Directors aiming to enhance audits by Audit & Supervisory Board Members across the entire Group
At the Board of Directors' meetings, the pre-Board meeting discussions, management meetings, andthe Risk Management and Compliance Committee's meetings, Directors report the managementconditions of the entire Group, risk information, etc. to Audit & Supervisory Board Members and share information. Furthermore, the periodic interviews by full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members with full-time Directors including the President and CEO, heads of each department, and representative directors of major Group companies, as well as the liaison meetings of Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Group companies (on a half-yearly basis) are held where full-time Directors offer cooperation as full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members require.
(c) Basic explanation of internal company bodies
To achieve centralized and cross-sectional risk management and compliance promotion of the Group, the Company established the Risk Compliance Committee. This committee examines the company-wide policy, annual plan and other matters for risk management and compliance and assesses the status of risk management and compliance of each group company.
(d)The following is an outline of the Company's corporate governance and internal management system
General Meeting of Shareholders
Each of the divisions/Group companies
4)Basic policy regarding the persons who control decisions on the Company's financial and business policies
The Company has established a basic policy on how to control the decisions on financial and business policies, and the details (items listed in Article 118, item 3 of the Enforcement Regulations of the Companies Act) are as follows.
(a)Details of the basic policy
The Company believes that the persons who control decisions on the Company's financial and businesspolicies need to be persons who fully understand the details of the Company's financial and business affairs and the source of the Company's corporate value and who will make it possible to continually and persistently ensure and enhance the Company's corporate value and, in turn, the common interests of its shareholders.
The Company believes that ultimately its shareholders as a whole must make the decision on any proposed acquisition that would involve a change of control of the Company. Also, the Company will not reject a large-scale acquisition of the shares in the Company if it will contribute to the corporate value of theCompany and, in turn, the common interests of its shareholders.
Nonetheless, there are some forms of large-scale acquisition of shares that benefit neither the corporate value of the target company nor the common interests of its shareholders including those with a purpose that would obviously harm the corporate value of the target company and the common interests of its shareholders, those with the potential to substantially coerce shareholders into selling their shares; those thatdo not provide sufficient time or information for the target company's board of directors and shareholders toconsider the details of the large-scale acquisition, or for the target company's boardof directors to make an alternative proposal and those that require the target company to discuss or negotiate with the acquirer in order to procure more favorable terms for shareholders than those presented by the acquirer.
It is particularly necessary and essential for the persons who make decisions on the Company's financialand business policies to (i) maintain the system under which the Company group covers with its comprehensive capability the diverse business fields and peripheral fields that allowthe "integration of real estate and finance," which leads to maximization of the potential of the Company group, (ii) maintainemployees who support those businesses with knowledge and experience specializing in real estate and finance, etc., (iii) maintain the Company's trust in the real estate industry that has been built up over a longperiod of time based on the establishment of the ability and information networks supporting various value creation technologies, and (iv) master knowhow that enables comprehensive business. Unless the acquirer of a proposed large-scale acquisition of the shares in the Company understands the source of the corporate value of the Company as well as the details of financial and business affairs of the Company and would ensure and enhance these elements over the medium-to-long term, the corporate value of the Company and, in turn, the common interests of its shareholders would be harmed.
The Company believes that persons who would make a large-scale acquisition of the shares in the Company in a manner that does not contribute to the corporate value of the Company or the commoninterests of its shareholders would be inappropriate as persons that control decisions on the Company'sfinancial and business policies. The Company believes that it is necessary to ensure the corporate value of the Company and, in turn, the common interests of its shareholders by taking necessary and reasonable countermeasures against a large-scale acquisition by such persons.
(b)Special measures to realize the basic policy
In accordance with the expiration of the period of the previous medium-term management plan, the Group has formulated a new medium-term management plan "Infinite Potential 2023" kicked off in thefiscal year ending November 30, 2021, covering the period from December 2020 to November 2023. Changes in the environment surrounding the real estate industry include global warming, a rise in awareness regarding corporate social responsibility, aging society with low, birthrate, as well as new workstyles and diversifying lifestyles triggered by rapid advances in technology including DX and IT. With the awareness that real estate is a social infrastructure that supports life, the Group will genuinely work on social issues relating to real estate and push forward in pursuit of the infinite growth potential of the Group.
In this plan, the Group sets out "pursue the Group's infinite growth potential" as the main policy, and willstrive for further growth, business transformation through the use of digital technology, contribution to SDGs through business and promotion of ESG management to improve corporate value. Specifically, the Group aims to promote initiatives Group-wide by incorporating efforts on environmental/social issues in the individual measures of each business. The Revitalization Business aims to extend the service life of buildings by renovating existing real estate, as well as differentiate and improve profitability of products by creating added value through upgrades focusing on comfort and safety. The Development Business will incorporate elements such as eco-friendliness and crime prevention/disaster preparedness in product planning with aiming to increase the brand value of each product through product planning that will be supported by customers. Both the Revitalization Business and the Development Business will leverage IT to promote sales activities, strengthen decision-making capabilities in investments and Group-wide cooperation to reinforce the structure toward expanding business scale. In the Stock and Fee Business, the stable source of income, the Group will aim to expand business scale and improve profitability through initiatives such as providing high-quality services and enhancing customer satisfaction with a focus on ESG as well as reviews of operational processes by leveraging IT in each of the Rental Business, Fund and Consulting Business, Property Management Business and Hotel Business. Recognizing that the fusion of DX and real estate presents a new business opportunity, the Group will expand assets under management in the crowd funding business, commercialize an investment scheme using security tokens, and other projects as initiatives to create new income-generating models.
On the financial front, the Group will work on effective investments while strengthening funding capabilities and maintaining a sound financial structure to support the expansion in business scale and asset balance.
(c)Overview of measures to prevent decisions on the Company's financial and business policies from beingcontrolled by persons deemed inappropriate under the basic policy
The plan is a measure to prevent decisions on the Company's financial and business policies(hereafter
"business plan")from being controlled by persons deemed inappropriate under the above basic policy, andits objective is to ensure and enhance the Company'scorporate value and, in turn, the common interests of its shareholders.
The plan stipulates procedures that must be followed in any cases of purchase, etc. of share certificates, etc. of the Company ((i) a purchase or other acquisition that would result in the holding ratio of share certificates, etc.(kabukentou hoyuu wariai)of a holder(hoyuusha)totaling at least 20% of the share certificates, etc. issued by the company; or (ii) a tender offer(koukai kaitsuke)that would result in the party conductingthe tender offer's ownership ratio of share certificates, etc. and the ownership ratio of sharecertificates, etc. of a person having a special relationship totaling at least 20% of the share certificates, etc. issued by the Company; or (iii) any similar action to (i) or (ii) above)
In practical terms, the acquirer must provide the Company a statement of undertaking (acquirer'sstatement) and an acquisition document that includes essential information, etc. before making the acquisition, etc.
Upon receiving these documents, the independent committee, while obtaining independent expert advice, will conduct its consideration of the acquisition terms; collection of information on materials such as the management plans and business plans of the acquirer and theCompany's board of directors and comparison thereof; consideration of any alternative plan presented by the Company's board of directors, and the like;and discussion and negotiation with the acquirer. The Company will disclose information in a timely manner.
When (i) the acquisition is not in compliance with the procedures prescribed in the plan or (ii) it threatens to cause obvious harm to the corporate value of the Company, and, in turn, to the common interests of shareholders, (iii) and it is reasonable to implement the gratis allotment of stock acquisition rights, the independent committee will recommend the implementation the gratis allotment of stock acquisition rightsto the Company's board of directors. In addition, when a meeting of shareholders isconvened to confirm theintent of the Company's shareholders, the Company's board of directors will respond to the shareholders'intent. These stock acquisition rights will be allotted with an exercise condition that does not allow, as a general rule, the acquirer to exercise the rights and an acquisition provision to the effect that the Company may acquire the stock acquisition rights in exchange for shares in the Company from persons other than theacquirer. The Company's board of directors, in exercising its role under the Companies Act, will pass a resolution relating to the implementation or non-implementation of the gratis allotment of stock acquisition rights, respecting the recommendation of the Independent Committee to the maximum extent. In addition,when a meeting of shareholders is convened to confirm the intent of the Company's shareholders, the Company's board of directors will respond to the shareholders' intent. If the procedures for the plan havecommenced, the acquirer must not effect an acquisition until and unless the Company's board of directorsresolves not to trigger the plan. The effective period of the plan expires at the conclusion of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders for the last fiscal year ending within three years after the conclusion of the 68th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. However, if, before the expiration of the effective period,the Company's board of directors resolves to abolish the plan, the plan will be abolished at that time.
(d)Decisions by theCompany's board of directors regarding specific measures and reasons therefor
Company's board of directors deems that the new medium-term management plan and other measures such as the efforts to enhance the corporate value and the strengthening of corporate governance were established as specific measures to continuously and sustainably enhance the corporate value of the Company and, in turn, the common interests of its shareholders, and that these are truly in accordance with the basic policy, not detrimental to the common interests of the Company's shareholders and not for the purpose of maintaining the positions of the Company's corporate officers.
In addition, the Company's board of directors deems that the plan is not detrimental to the commoninterests of the Company's shareholders, not for the purpose of maintaining the positions of the Company'scorporate officers, and in accordance with the basic policy based on the following reasoning: approval from the general meeting of shareholders must be obtained for its renewal; its effective period is stipulated as amaximum of three years and it can be abolished at any time by the resolution of the Company's board ofdirectors; an independent committee, which is composed of members who are independent from themanagement of the Company, has been established; in the event that the plan's countermeasures aretriggered, the Company must obtain a resolution by the independent committee when making a decision for triggering the countermeasures in the plan, and the plan fully satisfies the three principles set out in the Guidelines Regarding Takeover Defense for the Purposes of Protection and Enhancement of CorporateValue and Shareholders' Common Interests released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry andthe Ministry of Justice on May 27, 2005.
5) Outline of contracts for limitation of liability
Pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Company has entered into contracts with its outside directors and outside audit & supervisory board members that limits their liabilityfor damages provided for in Article 423, paragraph 1 of the same Act. The maximum amount of liability for damages under the contract will be the amount prescribed by laws and regulations.
6) Stipulations of Articles of Incorporation regarding number, etc. of directors
(a) Number of directors
The Company stipulates in its Articles of Incorporation that the number of directors of the Company shall be 12 persons or less.
(b)Requirements for resolutions regarding election and dismissals of directors
The Company stipulates in its Articles of Incorporation that resolutions for election of directors shall be decided by a majority of the voting rights of the shareholders present at a meeting where the shareholders holding one third or more of the voting rights of the shareholders who are entitled to exercise their voting rights are present, and shall not be effected by cumulative voting
Regarding resolutions for dismissal of directors, the Company stipulates in its Articles of Incorporation that they shall be decided by two thirds or more of the voting rights of the shareholders present at a meeting where the shareholders holding a majority of the voting rights of the shareholders who are entitled to exercise their voting rights are present.
7) In cases where the Company stipulates that items for resolution at General Meeting of Shareholders may be resolved by Board of Directors, applicable items and reasons for the stipulation
(a) Acquisition of treasury shares
The Company stipulates in its Articles of Incorporation that the Company can acquire its treasury shares by resolution of the Board of Directors as provided for in Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act. The purpose of this is for the Company to acquire its own shares in market transactions and the like in order to enable the execution of a flexible capital policy in response to changes in the management environment.
(b) Exemption from liability of directors and audit & supervisory board members
The Company stipulates in its Articles of Incorporation that directors and audit & supervisory board members (including those who previously held these positions) may be exempted from liability to the extent provided for in laws and regulations in relation to acts provided for in Article 423, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act by resolution of the Board of Directors, as provided for in Article 426, paragraph 1 of the same Act. The purpose of this is to provide an environment in which directors and audit & supervisory board members can make use of their abilities sufficiently and fulfill the roles expected of them when carrying out their duties.
(c) Payment of interim dividend
The Company stipulates in its Articles of Incorporation that an interim dividend may be paid with a record date of May 31 each year by resolution of the Board of Directors as provided for in Article 454, paragraph 5 of the Companies Act, in order to flexibly distribute profits to shareholders.
8) Requirements for special resolutions of General Meeting of Shareholders
The Company stipulates in its Articles of Incorporation that special resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders provided for in Article 309, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act shall be passed by two thirds or more of the voting rights of the shareholders present at the meeting where the shareholders holding one third or more of the voting rights of the shareholders who are entitled to exercise their voting rights are present. The purpose of this is to operate the General Meeting of Shareholders smoothly by easing the quorum required for special resolutions at the General Meeting of Shareholders.
1) List of officers13 male officers and 0 female officers (Percentage of women in officers: 0%)
Post
Name
Date of birth
Career summary
Term of office
Number of shares held
(Share)
President and CEO
Seiichiro Yamaguchi
Jan. 5, 1961
Apr. 1983
Entered Mitsui Real Estate Sales Co., Ltd.
(the predecessor of Mitsui Fudosan Realty Co., Ltd.)
Apr. 1986
Entered Tosei-Shoji Corporation
Aug. 1990
Director of the Company
Jun. 1994
President and Representative Director of the Company (current position)
Dec. 1995
Representative Director of Palms Community Management Co. Ltd. (the predecessor of Tosei Community Co., Ltd.)
Jul.
2004
President and CEO of the Company (current position)
Note 3
12,885,500
CFO and Senior Executive Officer of Administrative Division; in charge of Human Resource Department
Noboru Hirano
Oct. 17, 1959
Apr. 1982
Apr. 1991
Entered Kokubu & Co., Ltd. Entered Tosei-Shoji CorporationMay Mar.
1995 Director of Tosei-Shoji Corporation
2001 General Manager of Finance and Accounting Department of the Company
Oct. Jul.
2002 Managing Director of the Company
2004 Director and Managing Executive Officer of the Company
Mar.
2005 Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd.
Apr.
2005 Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Tosei Community Co., Ltd.
Sep.
2005 Representative Director of Tosei REIT Advisors, Inc. (the predecessor of Tosei Asset Advisors, Inc.)
Feb.
2006 CFO and Senior Executive Officer of Administrative Division of the Company
Dec.
2007 Representative Director of Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd.
Jan.
2013 Representative Director of Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd.
Feb. Feb.
2013 Director of Tosei Community Co., Ltd.
2016 Director of Tosei Asset Advisors, Inc. (current position)
Apr. 2017
CFO, Senior Executive Officer of Administrative Division and in charge of Human Resource Department of the Company (current position)Feb. 2020
Representative Director of Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd. (current position)
Note 3
60,000
Director, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief of Business Division and in charge of Asset Solution Department 5
Masaaki Watanabe
Jan. 25, 1963
Apr. 1986
Entered Towa Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (the predecessor of Mitsubishi Jisho Residence Co., Ltd.)
Dec. 1990
Apr. 1993
Feb. 1998
Entered Heisei Kouhatsu Co., Ltd. Seconded to Ohmon Club Co., Ltd. Entered the Company
Aug. 2006
Mar. 2008
Director of Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd. Executive Officer of the Company
Jun. 2015
Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief of Business Division of the Company
Feb. 2018
Dec. 2019
Feb. 2021
Director and Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief of Business Division of the Company Director, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief of Business Division and in charge of Asset Solution Department 5 of the Company (current position) Director of Tosei Community Co., Ltd. (current position)
Note 3
36,100
Post
Name
Date of birth
Career summary
Term of office
Number of shares held
(Share)
Director, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief of Business Division and in charge of Asset Solution Department 4
Hideki Nakanishi
Jun. 17, 1967
Apr. 1990
Entered the Yasuda Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (the predecessor of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.)
Jun. 1999
Entered Gold Crest Co., Ltd.
Oct. 2001
Apr. 2006
Entered HUSER Corporation Entered the Company
Mar. 2013
Executive Officer of the Company
Feb. 2016
Director of Tosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd. (current position)
Mar. 2017
Managing Executive Officer of the Company
Feb. 2018
Director and Managing Executive Officer of the Company
Dec. 2020
Director and Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief of Business Division and in charge of Asset Solution Department 4 of the Company (current position)
Note 3
20,100
Director, Executive Officer in charge of Finance Department, General Affairs Department and DX Promotion Department
Shunsuke Yamaguchi
Jul. 26, 1964
Apr. 1988
Dec. 2001
Joined TOKYU CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. Joined the Company
Oct. 2006
Director in charge of Administrative Division of Fusion Partner, Inc.
Aug. 2007
Enteredthe Company
Oct. 2007
Apr. 2008
Dec. 2012
Mar. 2013
Director of Tosei Asset Management, Corp. Director of Tosei Asset Advisors, Inc. Director of NAI Tosei Japan, Inc. Executive Officer of the Company
Feb. 2018
Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Tosei Asset Advisors, Inc. (current position)
Jun. 2020
Director and Executive Officer in charge of Finance Department, General Affairs Department and DX promotion Department of the Company (current position)
Note 3
7,200
Director, Executive Officer in charge of Asset Solution Department 1 and Crowd Funding Department
Hitoshi Oshima
Nov. 19, 1964
Apr. 1988
Joined The Sanwa Bank, Ltd. (the predecessor of MUFG Bank, Ltd.)
Jun.
2006Joined J-REP Co. Ltd. (the predecessor of Goodman Japan Limited)
Jan.
2009Joined NATIONAL STUDENTS INFORMATION CENTER CO., LTD.
Dec. Jul. Mar. Dec. Mar. Dec.
2011 Enteredthe Company
2012Director ofTosei Revival Investment Co., Ltd.
2014Managing Director of Tosei Community Co., Ltd.
2016 Director ofTosei Community Co., Ltd.
2017 Executive Officer of the Company
2020 Direcotr, Executive Officer in charge of Asset Solution Department 1 and Crowd Funding Department of the Company (current position)
Note 3
1,700
Post
Name
Date of birth
Career summary
Term of office
Number of shares held
(Share)
Director
Kenichi Shohtoku
Jan. 20, 1971
Oct. 1995
Entered Asahi & Co., Ltd. (the predecessor of KPMG AZSA LLC)
Sep.
1999 Transferred to Arthur Andersen & Co., Kuala Lumpur Office
2013 Outside Auditor of ROKI GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (current position)
Note 3
-
Director
Hiroyuki Kobayashi
Mar. 3, 1965
Apr. 1987
Entered the Industrial Bank of Japan, Ltd. (the predecessor of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)
Apr. 2002
Apr. 2003
Seconded to Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. Head of Advisory Department No.4 of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Jul. Apr. Dec. Jun.
2005 Entered Sofia, Inc.
2006 Vice President and Director of Sofia, Inc.
2006 Entered Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
2008 Deputy General Manager, General Planning Department of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Dec.
2011 General Manager, Corporate Communications Department of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Apr.
2014 Senior Corporate Officer attached to Retail Division of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Apr.
2015 Head of Wealth Management Division, Retail Division of Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Apr.
2017 President & CEO of Social Capital Management, Inc. (current position)
Feb. Apr.
2018 Director of the Company (current position)
2018 Executive Vice President of PRECIOUS SQARE .inc (current position)
Jun.
2019 Outside Auditor of Tohto Suisan Co., Ltd. (current position)
Aug.
2019 Director of SEIWA Co., Ltd. (the predecessor of SEIWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd) (current position)Dec. 2020
Representative director of WATASU Co., Ltd. (current position)
Note 3
-
Director
Masao Yamanaka
Jul. 24,1962
Apr. 1997
Registered as attorney-at-law (Daini Tokyo Bar Association)
Jan. Apr. May
2003 Established Yamanaka Law Office
2008 Entered RENAISS Law Office (current position)
2012 Outside Auditor of Chiyoda Co., Ltd. (current position)
Jun.
2015 Outside Auditor of System Location Co., Ltd. (current position)
Jun.
2018 Outside Director of ACE SECURITIES CO., LTD. (current position)
Feb.
2020 Director of the Company (current position)
Note 3
-
Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
Hitoshi Yagi
Oct. 2, 1958
Apr. 1982
EnteredThe Nippon Credit Bank, Ltd. (the predecessor of Aozora Bank, Ltd.)
Apr. 1999
Head of Real Estate Research Office, Sales Strategy Division II ofThe Nippon Credit Bank, Ltd.
Aug. 2000
Senior Manager of Real Estate Finance Group, Investment Banks Division ofThe Nippon Credit Bank, Ltd.
Aug. 2004
Aug. 2009
Joint General Manager of Corporate Business Division V ofThe Nippon Credit Bank, Ltd.Joint General Manager of Human Resources Division ofThe Nippon Credit Bank, Ltd.
Oct. 2011
Joint General Manager of Internal Audit Division ofThe Nippon Credit Bank, Ltd.
Feb. 2019
Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member of the Company (current position)
Feb. 2020
Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Tosei Hotel Management Co., Ltd. (current position)
Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Tosei Hotel Service Co., Ltd.
Note 4
-
Title
Name
Date of birth
Career summary
Term of office
Number of shares held
(Share)
Audit & Supervisory Board Member (full-time)
Toshinori Kuroda
Jan. 9, 1960
Apr. 1982
Joined The Sanwa Bank, Ltd. (the predecessor of MUFG Bank, Ltd.)
May. 1989
Nov. 1991
Completed MBA at Purdue University in the U.S. Assigned to Sanwa Business Credit Corporation (Chicago, IL, U.S.)
Aug. 1995
Assigned to Sanwa Bank California (Los Angeles, CA, U.S.)
Oct.
2002
Deputy General Manager of Public & Institutional Business Division of UFJ Bank Limited (the predecessor of MUFG Bank, Ltd.)
May. 2007
May. 2012
Oct. 2012
Chief Manager of Internal Audit Office of Internal Audit Division of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (the predecessor of MUFG Bank, Ltd.) Joined Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd. General Manager of Compliance Division of Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2017
Chief Auditor of Internal Audit Division of Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd
Feb. 2021
Full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Member of the Company (current position)
Note 5
-
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Tatsuki Nagano
Apr. 16, 1959
Apr. 1983
Entered The Chuo Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (the predecessor of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited)
Financial Planning Chief of Corporate Planning
Jul. 1995
Dept. at headquarters of The Chuo Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (the predecessor of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited)
Jul. 2000
Management Director of RG Asset Management PTE. LTD.
Director of Reference Group Holdings Ltd.
Jul. 2004
Aug. 2004
Representative Director of RG Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Feb. 2012
Audit & Supervisory Board Member of the Company (current position)
Apr. 2013
Director of RG Asset Management Services Limited (BVI)
Apr. 2013
Director and Representative Partner of RG Asset Management Services Limited (HK)
Jun. 2014
Outside Director of System Location, Co., Ltd. (current position)
Feb. 2016
Managing Director, Head of the Management Headquarters of All Nippon Asset Management, Co., Ltd.
Jun. 2019
Vice President and Representative Director of All Nippon Asset Management, Co., Ltd.
(current position)
Note 5
-
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Osamu Doi
Feb. 23, 1964
Apr. 1987
Entered The Nikko Securities Co., Ltd. (the predecessor of SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.)
Transferred to Nikko Europe PLC
Jul. 1993
Feb. 1998
Returned to The Nikko Securities Co., Ltd. (the predecessor of SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.)
Entered FinTech Global Incorporated
Apr. 2002
Oct. 2005
Senior Vice President of Structured Finance Division of FinTech Global Incorporated
Oct. 2006
Deputy Head of Investment Banking Division of FinTech Global Incorporated
Apr. 2007
Head of Investment Department of FinTech Global Incorporated
Feb. 2013
Audit & Supervisory Board Member of the Company (current position)
Note 5
-
Total
13,010,600
Notes: 1. Kenichi Shohtoku, Hiroyuki Kobayashi and Masao Yamanaka are outside directors.
2. Hitoshi Yagi , Toshinori Kuroda, Tatsuki Nagano and Osamu Doi are outside audit & supervisory board members.
3. Two-year period from the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held February 26, 2020.
4. Four-year period from the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held February 27, 2019.
5. Four-year period from the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held February 25, 2021.
2) Status of Outside Directors
The Company has three outside directors and four outside audit & supervisory board members.
With regard to the nomination of Outside Directors, the Company elects persons who can oversee the management from an independent and objective standpoint and be expected to provide constructive advice and recommendations to Directors concurrently serving as Executive Officers. In nominating Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the Company elects persons who can be deemed to audit the operation of the Board of Directors and execution of duties of Directors from an independent standpoint, and who are expected to provide constructive advice and recommendations for the increase of corporate value with their knowledge.
Standards for independence provided by the Company are as follows:
(i) He/she has not been an officer/employee of the Group in the past 10 years;
(ii) He/she is not or was not an employee of any business partner whose value of transaction with the Group accounts for 2% ormore of the Company's consolidated sales (except for a former employeewith respect to whom three years or more have passed since he/she ceased to belong to such business partner);
(iii) He/she is not a major shareholder of the Company (holding 10% or more of the total voting rights) or a person who executes its business;
(iv) He/she is not a person with respect to whom the Group holds 10% or more of the total voting rights or a person who executes its business;
(v) He/she is not an attorney, accountant, etc. who receives remuneration of ¥10 million or more per annum from the Group other than remuneration for officers; and
(vi) There are otherwise no circumstances with respect to him/her that may cause doubt as to the independence in executing duties as Independent Outside Director.
Outside Director Kenichi Shohtoku has contributed to strengthening the governance system of the Company and the Group by providing valuable advice on various occasions including the Board of Directors meetings and liaison meetings with the Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company since assuming office of Outside Director of the Company in February 2012, while leading SCS Global Consulting (S) Pte Ltd as a representative director. In addition, with respect to the overseas activities, etc. of the Company, the Company benefits from his suggestions based on the expertise cultivated through his abundant overseas experiences mainly in consulting as a certified public accountant. In view of the growth of the Group in terms of management over the medium- to long-term, including overseas expansion, the Company deems that his reappointment will contribute to the interests of the Group, and in turn, common interests of its shareholders.
Outside Director Hiroyuki Kobayashi has abundant experience at a bank and a securities company which is extremely valuable in ensuring the effectiveness of its Board of Directors, as the Company operates the financial instruments business. In addition, as the Company is promoting a group expansion strategy, it may expect objective monitoring and proposals can be expected from him as Outside Director from the aspect of group governance drawing on his expertise in organization development and M&As. In light of the mid- to long-term growth of the management of the Group, we determined that electing him would contribute to the interests of the Group and, turn, the common interests of its shareholders.
Outside Director Masao Yamanaka has provided many companies with legal advice and involved in multiple large-scale corporate legal affairs. He possesses abundant experience as an attorney-at-law and a high level of expertise on corporate legal affairs. In addition, as the Company is promoting a group expansion strategy, it may expect objective monitoring and proposals can be expected from him as Outside Director from the aspect of group governance. In light of the mid- to long-term growth of the management of the Group, we determined that electing him would contribute to the interests of the Group and, turn, the common interests of its shareholders.
Full-time outside audit & supervisory board member Hitoshi Yagi has abundant experience and specialist knowledge acquired at audit divisions of major financial institutions As such, the Companybelieves that he can fulfill his responsibilities of securing adequacy and appropriateness in the Company'smanagement.
Full-time outside audit & supervisory board member Toshinori Kuroda has abundant experience including overseas assignment primarily at a major financial institution as well as specialist knowledge and the Company believes that he can perform a role in ensuring the adequacy and appropriateness of theCompany's management.
Outside audit & supervisory board member Tatsuki Nagano has experience at major financial institutions and continues to be involved in corporate management and the Company believes that he can utilize his extensive experience and a high level of expert insight to perform a role in ensuring theadequacy and appropriateness of the Company's management.
The Company believes that Osamu Doi can perform a role in ensuring the adequacy and appropriateness of the Company's management based on his abundant experience at major securitiescompanies and at companies that conduct investment banking activities as well as his specialist knowledge.
3) Audits and supervision by Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, coordination between internal audits, audits by Audit & Supervisory Board Members and accounting audits, and their relationship with the Internal Control Division
Through attendance at important meetings such as the Board of Directors' meetings, Outside Directors andOutside Audit & Supervisory Board Members receive, directly and indirectly, reports concerning internal audits, audits by Audit & Supervisory Board Members, accounting audits, and internal control. They enhance the effectiveness of supervision and audits by exchanging information as appropriate and expressing opinions as necessary.
(3) Status of audit
1) Status of Auditing by audit & supervisory board members
The Company employs an audit & supervisory board member system with two full-time audit & supervisory board members and two part-time audit & supervisory board members. All of these four persons are outside audit & supervisory board members. Meetings of the Audit & Supervisory Board are held once a month in principle. At these meetings, the four audit & supervisory board members deliberate on necessary items and work to share information by having the full-time audit & supervisory board members report to the part-time audit & supervisory board members about their auditing activities.
The Audit & Supervisory Board Members also attend the meeting of the Board of Directors, the pre-Board meeting discussion where matters to be resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors are confirmed in advance, as well as the management meeting (constituted by the Executive Officers appointed by the President and CEO), which is an advisory body regarding matters to be approved by the President and CEO.
(a)Number of Meetings of the Audit & Supervisory Board and attendance of each audit members
The Audit &SupervisoryBoard met 16 times during the fiscal year, and attendance status of each Audit members are as follows. The average time required for each meeting of the Board of Corporate Auditors is approximately one hour, and the total number of proposals per year is 56.
Name
Number of times held
Attendance
Attendance rate
Note
Hitoshi Yagi
16
16
100％
Chairman of the Board of Corporate Auditors after September 1, 2020
Yutaka Kitamura
16
16
100%
Chairman of the Board of Corporate Auditors until August 31, 2020
Tatsuki Nagano
16
14
88%
Osamu Doi
16
16
100%
(b) Main matters considered by the Audit & Supervisory Board
In the fiscal year under review, the main matters considered by the Audit & Supervisory Board included decisions on the audit policy, audit plan, auditing method, and the division of duties among the Audit & Supervisory Board Members, evaluation and consent to the reappointment of the accounting auditor, receiving briefings on the yearly audit plan from the audit corporation and consenting to audit fees for the audit corporation, consent to performance evaluations for staff assisting in audit work and corporate performance evaluations, and information sharing based on monthly activity reports by full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
(c) Audit activities by full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members
In the fiscal year under review, full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members engaged in audit activities in accordance with the yearly audit plan by attending the board of directors and management meetings, audits during the period, accounting audits, audits of internal controls related to financial control, etc. We carry out year-end audits, etc., and we have built an efficient and effective audit system in collaboration with the Accounting Auditor and the Internal Audit Department. In addition, full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members inspect important documents, conduct business audits throughout the year, hold regular meetings with the president, vice president, directors and department heads, and corporate for the purpose of strengthening corporate governance in the group. Attending the Corporate governance meeting,attending the Risk Management and Compliance Committee's meeting to realize centralized and cross-cutting risk management and compliance promotion of the Group, etc., we strive to understand the status of business execution.
In addition to the same as Audit & Supervisory Board Members, part-time audit & supervisory board members audit management policies by attendingBoard of Directors' meetingand Management meetings, mid-term audits, accounting audits, internal controls related to financial control, term-end audits, etc. Froma neutral standpoint based on independence and human influence, we objectively express our audit opinions and ask straightforward questions and opinions mainly at theBoard of Directors' meetingand the Management meetings. In addition, if necessary, part-time audit & supervisory board members are present at various meetings attended by full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
2) Status of The Internal Audit Department
The Internal Audit Department under the direct supervision of the President and CEO conducts audits of the entire Group based on the annual plan with a system of six members. If they discover inadequacies, they demand improvements by providing recommendations for their rectification to the audited division. Audits are performed effectively, with matters for rectification handled through enhanced follow-up work including deliberation with the audited division and the provision of detailed guidance.
3) Coordination between Audit & Supervisory Board Members and accounting auditor
In the course of their auditing activities in accordance with the yearly audit plan, the Audit & Supervisory Board Members regularly exchange opinions with the accounting auditor quarterly, as well as receive reports on the results of audits by the accounting auditor. In addition, the accounting auditor coordinates closely with Audit & Supervisory Board Members by such means as observing their audits as appropriate, and holding biannual opinion-exchanging meetings concerning threefold auditing with the accounting auditor and the General Manager of the Internal Audit Department.
4) Coordination between Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Internal Audit Department
The Audit & Supervisory Board Members hold a regular exchange of opinions session with the Internal Audit Department once every two months, and the full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members receive reports every other week on all aspects of internal auditing work from the General Manager of the Internal Audit Department, and exchange opinions.
In addition, the six members of the Internal Audit Department also serve as assistant employees of the Audit & Supervisory Board Members. And members of the Internal Audit Department attend hearings conducted by full-time Audit & Supervisory Board Members with the accounting auditor and heads of divisions as assistants to the Audit & Supervisory Board Members. Through such activities, the Company works to enhance the quality of the Internal Audit Department and to carry out efficient internal audits.
5) Accounting audits
(a) Name of audit corporation
Shinsoh Audit Corporation
(b) Years of continuous auditing 12 years
(c) Names of certified public accountants who executed audit
Designated and Engagement Partner Sakashita Takayuki Designated and Engagement Partner Atushi Iijima
(d) Breakdown of assistants in auditing operations
Certified public accountants: 6 persons Other: 3 persons
(e) Audit certificate examination system
Shinsoh Audit Corporation, the accounting auditor of the Company, conducts audits related to audit plans and audit opinion formation for all audit operations. The audit plan and the audit work related to the formation of audit opinions are conducted by the staff in charge of audit (review partner) other than the business execution staff related to the audit work. The audit is conducted for all audit operations from audit planning to audit opinion formation. The staff in charge of auditing is in charge of the operation of auditing related to auditing work for audit planning and audit opinion formation.
(f) Method and reasons for selecting the audit corporation
The Audit & Supervisory Board selects an audit corporation in accordance with the selection criteria established by the Audit & Supervisory Board (Selection Criteria for Candidates for Accounting Auditor). The selection is based on consideration of the appropriateness of factors such as the specific audit plan andaudit fees proposed by the audit corporation, and confirmation of any conflicts with Article 340, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, after evaluation of the audit corporation's independence and reliability, and whether the auditing system meets to the Company's criteria in terms of audit quality standards and the scale and characteristics of the Company's business.
(g) Evaluation of the audit corporation by Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Audit & Supervisory
Board
The Audit & Supervisory Board evaluates the audit corporation each fiscal year, in accordance with the Evaluation Criteria for the Accounting Auditor established by the Audit & Supervisory Board. The evaluation is based on hearings conducted into the opinions of relevant departments in the Tosei Group, as well as reports received as appropriate from the accounting auditor on quality control systems, independence, the audit plan, overviews of audit results and other matters.
6) Audit fees
(a) Audit fees paid to certified public accountants, etc.
Classification
Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2019
Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2020
Fees for audit attestation services
(¥ thousand)
Fees for non-audit services
(¥ thousand)
Fees for audit attestation services
(¥ thousand)
Fees for non-audit services
(¥ thousand)
Filing company
37,500
-
39,000
-
Consolidated subsidiaries
7,000
-
11,800
-
Total
44,500
-
50,800
-
(b) Fees to Shinsoh Audit Corporation,which belongs to the same network as the Company's accounting auditor
(excluding (a))
None
(c) Other important fees of Audit
None
(d) Policy for determining audit fees
The Company decides on the audit fees paid to certified public accountants, etc. upon comprehensiveconsideration of factors including the audit quality based on the Company's size and the nature of itsbusiness activities, and the number of audit days based on the audit plan, after discussion with the certified public accountants, etc., and subject to the consent of the Audit & Supervisory Board.
(e) Reasons for consent by the Audit & Supervisory Board to fees for the accounting auditor
The Audit & Supervisory Board consents to fees for the accounting auditor after confirmation and consideration of matters including the content of the audit plan developed by the accounting auditor, statusof the accounting auditor's performance of duties, historical trends in audit fees, and the basis used tocalculate estimates of audit fees etc., based on the Practical Guidelines for Coordination with Accounting Auditors published by the Japan Audit & Supervisory Board Members Association (a Public Interest Incorporated Association).
(4) Remuneration, etc. of officers
1) The policy on determining the amount of remuneration for officers or the method of calculation
(a) Authority to determine policies concerning the amount, composition, and amount of remuneration for directors
Maximum total amount of Directors' remuneration is set at¥500 million (including a maximum of ¥80million of Outside Directors' remuneration; excluding employee salaries) per year as determined at the 70th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on February 26, 2020.In addition to this, Directors'remuneration as stock options within the range of ¥100 million per year (including ¥10 million or less for Outside Directors) was approved at the 69th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on February 27, 2019.
And the number of directors is stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation to be no more than 12. Remuneration for full-time Directors consists of monetary remuneration, comprising a "fixed salary"
which is scaled according to duties, "performance evaluation remuneration" which is based on the
achievement of individual goals such as the performance of each full-time Director, and "Directors' bonuses" which are linked to consolidated profit before tax, and "stock options" which are aimed to
increase the desire and motivation to contribute to the medium- to long-term enhancement of corporate value.
Due to the emphasis on their supervisory function from a standpoint independent of the execution ofbusiness, Outside Directors' remuneration is composed of a "fixed salary" and "stock options" only. No "performance evaluation remuneration" or "Directors' bonuses" are paid to Outside Directors.
The Representative Director drafts proposals for each Director's remuneration, which arediscussed by the
Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee, before being decided by resolution of the Board of Directors.
"Fixed salary"
On the basis of comparisons with the results of surveys of Directors' remuneration at listed companies, conducted by external specialist agencies, and surveys of the levels of Directors' remuneration at the
Company's competitors, conducted by theCompany, as well as comparison with the highest amounts of remuneration paid to employees of the Company, the Company has established fixed salary scalingguidelines, based on Directors' duties and posts held by Directors concurrently serving as Executive
Officers. Remuneration for each individual Director is discussed by the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee, before being decided by the Board of Directors.
"Performance-linked remuneration" (performance evaluation remuneration and Bonus)
The "performance evaluation remuneration" for full-time Directors is based on their individual achievement of single-year performance targets. A "standard evaluation remuneration amount" equal to
33% of the fixed salary is paid monthly together with the fixed salary, and where there is an adjustment based on the achievement of performance targets (of between +55% and -50% of the standard evaluationremuneration), this will be paid as a lump sum together with Directors' bonuses after the conclusion of the
Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held during the fiscal year.
"Directors' bonuses," which are linked to single-year consolidated profit before tax, are calculated by multiplying the fixed salary per annum by a factor, which is the sum of a predetermined factor based on the level of profit before tax, and an extra factor where the single-year target profit before tax has been achieved. This is paid as a lump sum after the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held during the fiscal year.
The ratio of fixed salary to performance-linked remuneration (comprising performance evaluationremuneration and Directors' bonuses) is kept at around 60:40. The ratio for the fiscal year under review
(the 71th term) is 61:39.
"Reasonsfor selecting consolidated profit before tax as the index for Directors' bonuses, and consolidated
profit before tax targets and results in recent fiscal years"
As directors of a listed company, engaged in consolidated management, the Company'sDirectors are
charged with the important tasks of maintaining and increasing the level of consolidated profit before tax, and achieving the consolidated profit before tax targets each fiscal year. For these reasons, consolidated profit before tax is used to index Directors' bonuses.
Remuneration for each individual Director is discussed by the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee, evaluates the level of contribution to governance of the Company and the Group as a whole, achievement of the department in charge, and maintenance / improvement of consolidated management indicators (ROE, stock price, etc.), before being decided by the Board of Directors.
(Consolidated profit before tax targets and results in recent fiscal years)
Profit before tax (consolidated)
69th term Fiscal year ended Nov.
30, 2018
70th term Fiscal year ended Nov.
30, 2019
71th term Fiscal year ended Nov.
30, 2020
Targets
¥10.0 billion
¥11.2 billion
¥13.0 billion
Results
¥10.1 billion
¥12.0 billion
¥5.9 billion
"Stockoptions"
In order to practice corporate management with a focus on enhancing corporate value over the medium- to long-term, the President and Representative Director drafts proposals for the number of stock options to be granted to each Director, based onthe Director's duties as well as posts held concurrently by the Director
as Executive Officer, for each medium-term management plan. These proposals are examined by the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee, before being decided by the Board of Directors.
A fixed number of stock options are granted to Outside Directors, considering the importance of their management monitoring and supervisory function aimed at enhancing corporate value.
(b) Authority to determine policies concerning the amount, composition, and amount of remuneration for Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Maximum total amount of Audit & Supervisory Board Members' remuneration is set at¥60 million per year as determined at the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on February 28, 2004.
And the number of Audit & Supervisory Board Members is stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation to be no more than 6.
Audit & Supervisory Board Members, considering their role, are remunerated with a fixed salary only. Remuneration for each Audit & Supervisory Board Member is decided through discussion of the Audit & Supervisory Board, within the limits of the maximum total amount.
2) Total amount of remuneration, etc. by position, total amount by type of remuneration, etc., and number of recipients at the Company
Position
Total amount of remuneration, etc.
(¥ thousand)
Total amount by type of remuneration, etc. (¥ thousand)
3) Total amount of consolidated remuneration, etc. by each officer of the Company
Since there is no officer for whom the total amount of remuneration, etc. is ¥100 million or more, this information is omitted.
4) Significant items among employee salaries paid to officers concurrently serving as employees
None
5) Activities of the Board of Directors and the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee of the submitting company in the process of determining the remuneration of directors for the current fiscal year
Date
Meeting name
Discussion / Resolution
Feb. 20 2020
the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee
•Review of the basic policy on remuneration (remuneration guidelines) for full-time Directors
•Monthly fixed salary for nine (9) Directors for the 12 months from
March 2020 to February 2021
Feb. 26 2020
the Board of Directors
•Establishment of the basic policy on Basic remuneration and performance evaluation remuneration (remuneration guidelines) for full-time Directors
•Remuneration distribution for directors
Dec. 22 2020
the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee
•Performance evaluation for each of the full-time Directors for the 71th term (the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020)
•Payment of Directors' bonuses for the 71th term (the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020)
Dec. 25 2020
the Board of Directors
•Performance evaluation for each of the full-time Directors for the 71th term (the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020)
•Payment of Directors' bonuses to full-time Directors for the 71th term (the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020)
(5) Status of stocks held
1) Criteria and concept on stocks for investment
The Company classifies investment shares as follows. (a) Investment shares held for pure investment purposes
Shares that are held purely for the purposes of gaining from changes in share prices and receiving dividends
(b) Investment shares held for purposes other than pure investment
(i) Strategic shareholdings
Shares of other listed companies held strategically, in order to maintain and strengthen business relationships within the Tosei Group
(ii) Shares other than those in (a) above
2) Stocks for investment held for any purposes other than pure investment purpose
(a) Shareholding policy, methods used to validate shareholding rationale, and validation of the appropriateness of each shareholding by the Board of Directors
The Company may hold investment shares for purposes other than pure investment where it determines that this is useful for the business of the Tosei Group, after validating the medium- to long-term economic rationale, including the balance of risk and return.
In addition, where some or all of these shares are strategic shareholdings, the Board of Directors examines the details of the shareholding each fiscal year, including the appropriateness of the holding purpose and whether the benefits and risks of the shareholding are commensurate with the cost of capital, validates the appropriateness of the shareholding, and discloses the results of this validation. The Company has no strategic shareholdings as of the end of the fiscal year under review.
(b) Number of stocks and total of the amounts recorded in the balance sheet
Number of stocks
Total of the amounts recorded in the balance sheet
(¥ thousand)
Unlisted stocks
3
48,200
Stocks other than unlisted stocks
－
－
(Stocks of which the number increased during the current fiscal year)
None
(Stocks of which the number decreased during the current fiscal year)
None
(c) Information regarding the number of stocks, amounts recorded in the balance sheet, etc., by each stock for
"Specific stocks for investment" and "Stocks subject to deemed holding"
None
3) Stocks for investment held solely for investment purpose
Category
Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2020
Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2019
Number of stocks
Total of the amounts recorded in the balance sheet (¥ thousand)
Number of stocks
Total of the amounts recorded in the balance sheet (¥ thousand)
Unlisted stocks
1
107,250
－
－
Stocks other than unlisted stocks
1
101,752
1
110,600
Category
Fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2020
Total amount of dividends received
(¥ thousand)
Total amount of sales gain or loss
(¥ thousand)
Total amount of gain or loss on valuation
(¥ thousand)
Unlisted stocks
51,204
－
－
Stocks other than unlisted stocks
790
－
－
4) Changes in the purpose of holding investment shares from net investment to non-net investment during the current fiscal year
None
5) Changes in the purpose of holding investment shares from non-net investment purposes to net investment purposes during the current fiscal year
None
V. Accounting
1. Preparation policy of the consolidated and non-consolidated financial statements
(1) Tosei prepares consolidated financial statements in accordance with the International Financial Reporting
Standard (IFRS), an international accounting standard designated in Article 93 of the Ordinance on Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Consolidated Financial Statements (Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance No. 28 of 1976).
(2)Tosei prepares non-consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Ordinance on Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Financial Statements, etc. (Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance No. 59of 1963. Hereinafter referred to as the "Ordinance on Financial Statements, etc.").
The Company falls under the category of companies allowed to file specified financial statements and prepares financial statements pursuant to Article 127 of the Ordinance on Financial Statements, etc.
2. Audit attestation
Pursuant to Article 193-2, paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020(from December 1, 2019 to November 30, 2020) and the non-consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (from December 1, 2019 to November 30, 2020) were audited by Shinsoh Audit Corporation.
3.
Special efforts made to ensure the properness of consolidated financial statements, etc. and establishment of a system that enables appropriate preparation of consolidated financial statements, etc. under IFRS
Tosei is carrying out the special efforts in order to ensure the properness of consolidated financial statements, etc.
(1) For the purpose of both ensuring that Tosei has an appropriate grasp of the contents of Accounting Standards and related regulations, and establishing a system by which it is possible to ensure appropriateness of consolidated financial statements, etc., Tosei became a member of the Financial Accounting Standards Foundation, and is kept informed of changes in Accounting Standards and other events. In addition, Tosei participates in seminars and other events hosted by the foundation.
(2) In applying IFRS, Tosei receives press releases and standards published by the International Accounting Standards Board as needed to keep itself informed of latest standards. In addition, for accounting procedures in accordance with IFRS, it strives to make the Group conduct uniform accounting treatments by making accounting policies in accordance with IFRS well known to group companies.
1. Consolidated financial statements, etc.
(1) Consolidated financial statements
1)Consolidated statements of financial position
As of
As of
November 30, 2019
November 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
7
31,998,929
37,039,600
Trade and other receivables
9
3,747,782
3,192,248
Inventories
10
73,573,663
65,416,925
Other current assets
11
13,247
15,298
Total current assets
109,333,622
105,664,073
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
12
8,671,827
23,495,129
Investment properties
13
37,868,133
26,987,387
Intangible assets
14
87,760
209,663
Trade and other receivables
9
1,102,277
779,470
Other financial assets
8
4,252,691
3,972,309
Deferred tax assets
15
573,729
572,454
Other non-current assets
11
4,014
4,014
Total non-current assets
52,560,434
56,020,429
Total assets
161,894,056
161,684,503
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
16
6,448,300
5,466,127
Borrowings
17
16,291,247
11,794,730
Current income tax liabilities
15
1,658,894
925,671
Provisions
18
655,782
600,264
Total current liabilities
25,054,225
18,786,795
Non-current liabilities
Trade and other payables
16
3,761,836
3,649,593
Borrowings
17
73,552,021
79,192,778
Retirement benefits obligations
19
521,213
546,421
Provisions
18
6,971
7,129
Deferred Tax Liabilities
15
691,288
532,260
Total non-current liabilities
78,533,331
83,928,183
Total Liabilities
103,587,557
102,714,978
Equity
Share capital
20
6,579,844
6,624,890
Capital reserves
20
6,575,240
6,627,004
Retained earnings
45,839,423
47,442,372
Treasury shares
20
(1,000,037)
(1,500,055)
Other components of equity
20
312,028
(224,688)
Total equity attributable to owners of
58,306,499
58,969,524
parent
Total equity
58,306,499
58,969,524
Total liabilities and equity
161,894,056
161,684,503
Notes
(¥ thousand)
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income
Revenue
Cost of revenue Gross profit
Selling, general and administrative expenses Other income
Other expenses Operating profit Finance income Finance costs Profit before tax Income tax expense Profit for the year
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to net profit or loss
Net change in financial assets measured at
fair values through other comprehensive
income
Remeasurements of defined benefit pension
plans
Total items that will not be reclassified to net
profit or loss
Items that may be reclassified to net profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of
foreign operations
Net change in fair values of cash flow hedges
Total items that may be reclassified to net
profit or loss
Other comprehensive income for the year, net
of tax
Total comprehensive income for the year Profit attributable to:
Owners of parent
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of parent
Profit for the year attributable to owners of parent
Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per shareNotesYear ended Nov. 30, 2019 (Dec. 1, 2018-Nov. 30, 2019)
Total comprehensive income for the year Amount of transactions with owners
Issuance of new shares
Purchase of treasury shares
Dividends from surplus
Share-based payment
Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings Balance at Nov. 30, 2019
－
2025,704
20
－
8,447,032
14,506
(2,711)
(999,909)
21 35
(1,456,340)
18,521
5,423
6,579,844
6,575,240
45,839,423
(1,000,037)
Year ended November 30, 2020 (Dec. 1, 2019-Nov. 30, 2020)
Balance at Dec. 1, 2019
Profit for the year
Other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income for the year Amount of transactions with owners
Issuance of new shares
Purchase of treasury shares
Dividends from surplus
Share-based payment
Transfer from other components of equity to retained earnings Balance at Nov. 30, 2020
NotesShare capital
6,579,844
－
20 45,046
20
21 35
6,624,890
－
Capital reservesRetained earningsTreasury shares
6,575,240
45,839,423 (1,000,037)Other components of equityTotal equity attributable to owners of parent
79,537
52,021,782 52,021,782
8,447,032 8,447,032
237,914 237,914
(¥ thousand)
Total equity
237,914
237,914
8,684,946
8,684,946
40,210
40,210
(1,002,620) (1,002,620)
(1,456,340) (1,456,340)
18,521
18,521
(5,423)
－
－
312,028
58,306,499
58,306,499
(¥ thousand)
Other components of equityTotal equity attributable to owners of parent
Total equity
312,028 58,306,499 58,306,499
3,602,339
3,602,339 3,602,339
(537,474)
(537,474)
(537,474)
－
3,602,339
－
(537,474)
3,064,864
3,064,864
25,441
70,487
70,487
(7,232)
(500,018)
(507,250)
(507,250)
(1,998,632)
(1,998,632)
(1,998,632)
33,556
33,556
33,556
(758)
758
－
－
6,627,004
47,442,372
(1,500,055)
(224,688)
58,969,524
58,969,524
Consolidated statements of cash flowsCash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
Depreciation expense
Increase (decrease) in provisions and retirement benefits obligations
Interest and dividends income Interest expenses
Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables
Decrease (increase) in inventories
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables Other, net
Subtotal
Interest and dividends income received Income taxes paid
Net cash from (used in) operating activities Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits Purchase of property, plant and equipment Purchase of investment properties Purchase of intangible assets Payments of loans receivable Collection of loans receivable Purchase of other financial assets Collection of other financial assets Proceeds from sales of other financial assets Proceeds from sales of investments in subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation
Other, net
Net cash from (used in) investing activities Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in current borrowings Proceeds from non-current borrowings Repayments of non-current borrowings Repayments of lease liabilities Proceeds from issuance of new shares Cash dividends paid
Purchase of treasury shares Interest expenses paid
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
Notes
Year ended Nov. 30, 2019 (Dec. 1, 2018-Nov. 30, 2019)
(¥ thousand)
Year ended Nov. 30, 2020 (Dec. 1, 2019-Nov. 30, 2020)
12,090,095 5,901,313
873,834 1,216,143
106,807 (50,935)
(154,466) (268,037)
755,329 794,479
(765,621) 868,417
(15,378,771)
2,445,402
2,079
8,154,542
(1,195,944)
25,011
(25,311)
102,094
(3,876,675)
15,444,989
204,067
(3,139,264)
(3,799,892)
12,509,792
20,000
(62,602)
(344,209)
(29,351)
(126,730)
17,034
(1,811,147)
26,426
151,509
536 25,413
－
(161,265) (3,377,878)
(157,791)
－109,857 (972,660)
505,046－ －
614
(2,133,119) (4,054,077)
36 36 36 36
1,738,500 (1,796,000)
41,630,045
33,963,165
(28,572,289)
(31,925,799)
(5,349)
(255,438)
40,060
70,232
(1,455,240)
(1,997,202)
(999,909) (500,018)
(963,688) (973,315)
11,412,129
(3,414,376)
5,479,116 5,041,339
7
26,520,569 31,998,929
(757)
(668)
7
31,998,929
37,039,600
[Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements]
1. Reporting entity
TOSEI CORPORATION (hereinafter, the "Company") is a share company located in Japan whose shares arelisted on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Mainboard of Singapore Exchange. The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (hereinaftercollectively, the "Group") engage in the followingsix business operations: Revitalization Business, Development Business, Rental Business, Fund and Consulting Business , Property Management Business and Hotel Business. The operations of each business segment arepresented in "6. Segment information" in the notes.
2. Basis of preparation
(1) Compliance with IFRS
Since the Company qualifies as a "Designated International Financial Reporting Standards specified company" as provided in Article 1-2 of the "Ordinance on Terminology, Forms and Preparation Methods ofConsolidated Financial Statements" (Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance No. 28 of 1976), its consolidatedfinancial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS under the provision of Article 93 of the said ordinance.
These consolidated financial statements were approved by Seiichiro Yamaguchi, the Company'sPresident and CEO, and Noboru Hirano, Director and CFO, on February 19, 2021.
(2) Basis of measurement
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for assets and liabilities measured at fair value.
(3) Presentation currency and unit
The consolidated financial statements in this report are presented in Japanese yen, the Company's functionalcurrency. All financial information presented in Japanese yen is rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.
3.
Significant accounting policies
The significant accounting policies applied to these consolidated financial statements are consistent throughout all the periods presented therein.
(1) Basis of consolidation
1) Subsidiaries
Subsidiaries are entities that the Group controls. The Group controls an entity when the Group is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date when control is obtained until the date when it is lost.
Intra-Group balances of payables and receivables and intra-Group transactions, as well as unrealized gains or losses arising from intra-Group transactions, are offset in preparing the consolidated financial statements.
2) Business combinations
The Group has applied the acquisition method to account for business combinations. The considerations transferred for the acquisition of a subsidiary comprises the fair value of the assets transferred, liabilities incurred, and the equity interests issued by the Group. The considerations transferred also include the fair value of assets or liabilities arising from contingent consideration arrangements. Acquisition-related costs are recognized as expenses when incurred. The identifiable assets acquired, the liabilities and contingent liabilities assumed in a business combination are initially measured at their fair values at the acquisition date. If the considerations transferred are greater than the fair value of identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed, then goodwill will be measured, if lower, negative goodwill will be measured. The measured goodwill or negative goodwill is promptly recognized in profit or loss.
(2) Foreign currency translation
1)Foreign currency transactions
Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currencies of each entity in the Group using the exchange rates at the date of the transactions. Assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies to be remeasured at the end of each reporting period are retranslated into the functional currencies using the exchange rates at that date. Non-monetary assets and liabilities measured at fair value in foreign currencies are retranslated into the functional currencies using the exchange rates at the date when the fair value was determined.
Foreign exchange differences arising on the settlement of such transactions, and exchange differencesarising on translating foreign currency-denominated monetary assets and liabilities using the exchange rates at the end of the reporting period, are recognized in profit or loss. However, when a gain or loss on a non-monetary item is recognized in other comprehensive income, the foregoing exchange differences are also recognized in other comprehensive income.
2)
Overseas operations
Assets and liabilities of overseas operations are translated into Japanese yen using the exchange rate at the reporting date. Income and expenses are translated into Japanese yen using the average exchange rate for the period. However, if such an average exchange rate is not considered as a reasonable approximation of the cumulative effect of the exchange rates at the transaction dates, the exchange rates at the transaction dates are used.
Exchange differences arising on translating financial statements of overseas operations are recognized in other comprehensive income. On the disposal of the interest in an overseas operation involving loss of control or significant influence, the cumulative amount of the exchange differences in connection with the foreign operation is recognized in profit or loss in the period during which the interest is disposed of.
(3) Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents are cash on hand, demand deposits, and short-term investments with maturities of three months or less from the date of acquisition that are readily convertible to cash and subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value.
(4) Financial instruments
1) Valuation basis and methods for financial assets
The Group classifies investments in financial assets in three categories: financial assets measured at amortized cost, financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, and financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss. This classification is made according to the nature of assets and for what purpose the assets were acquired. The classification of investments is determined on initial recognition, and whether the classification is appropriate is reassessed at each reporting date.
(ⅰ) Classification of financial assets
(a) Financial assets measured at amortized cost
Financial assets are classified as financial assets measured at amortized cost, if both of the following conditions are met:
・The asset is held based on a business model whose objective is to hold assets in order to collect contractual cash flows; and
・The contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding.
Financial assets measured at amortized cost are non-derivative financial assets with fixed or determinable payments that are not quoted in an active market.
(b) Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (debt financial assets)
Financial assets are classified as financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, if both of the following conditions are met:
・
The asset is held based on a business model whose objective is achieved by both collecting contractual cash flows and selling financial assets; and
・The contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding.
After the initial recognition, the assets are measured at fair value and subsequent changes are recognized in other comprehensive income. As of the end of the fiscal year under review, no financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (debt financial assets) were held by the Group.
(c) Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (equity financial assets)
Equity financial assets are classified as financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, with the exception of some assets.
Of the financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (equity financialassets) held by the Group, the fair value of listed securities is measured at quoted market prices. For financial assets for which there is no active market and unlisted securities, the Group calculates fairvalue using certain valuation techniques, in particular, which include recent cases of arm's lengthtransactions, references to prices of other financial instruments that are substantially equivalent, the discounted cash flow method, and others.
(d) Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
Financial assets other than financial assets measured at amortized cost and financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income are classified as financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss.
(ⅱ) Recognition and subsequent measurement
Purchase and sale of a financial asset are recognized at the transaction date, which is the date on which the Group commits itself to purchase or sell the asset. A financial asset is derecognized when the rights to receive cash flows from the asset are extinguished or transferred, and the Group has substantially transferred all the risks and economic value incidental to ownership of the asset. Financial instruments are initially recognized at the fair value plus directly attributable transaction costs, and subsequently measured at the fair value.
(ⅲ) Impairment
The Group assesses financial assets or financial asset groups on a quarterly basis on whether there is any objective evidence that the asset or asset group is impaired. When there is objective evidence, impairment losses are recognized. Of financial assets measured at amortized cost, objective evidencesfor impairment of trade and other receivables are debtors' financial difficulties, possibility ofbankruptcy, or impossibility or significant delays of payments. Book values of such assets are written down using allowance based on the amount of impairment loss calculated as the difference between the present value of estimated future cash flows discounted at the initial effective interest rate and the book value. If the asset becomes unrecoverable, the amount of impairment loss is directly reduced from the book value of the financial asset.
Reversal of an amount previously amortized is recognized in the profit or loss item in which impairment loss is accounted for. If such amount can be objectively measured because the amount of impairment loss has decreased resulting from an increase in the present value of estimated future cash flows discounted at the initial effective interest rate, the amount of decrease in the allowance is recognized in profit or loss in subsequent accounting periods. The book value of assets previously impaired are increased within the scope of amount not exceeding the amortized cost that are assumed in case of non-impairment.
For equity financial assets, the possibility that the cost of investment is not recoverable and whether there is a significant or long-term decrease of fair value, which are included in information on significant changes that have adverse effects arising in the business environment where an issuer runs its business, are also taken into account in assessing whether there is any objective evidence for impairment. When there is objective evidence of impairment for equity financial assets, losses, which are measured as the difference between the acquisition cost and the fair value at the reporting date less impairment losses of the financial assets that were previously recognized in profit or loss, are transferred to profit or loss.
(ⅳ) Derivatives and hedge
The Group uses derivatives (interest rate swaps) to hedge interest rate risk. In addition, Derivatives and hedging are described in "(17) Derivatives and hedging".
2) Valuation basis and methods for financial liabilities
The Group recognizes a financial liability at the transaction date on which the Group becomes a party to the contract of the financial instrument.
The Group derecognizes a financial liability when it is extinguished, that is, when the contractual obligation is either discharged, cancelled, or expires.
Furthermore, the Group initially recognizes a financial liability at fair value and subsequently measures at amortized cost based on the effective interest method.
(5) Inventories Inventories are assessed at cost or, if lower, at net realizable value. Net realizable value is calculated bydeducting costs to sell from the estimated selling price.
The cost of inventories is comprised of purchase prices, development expenses, borrowing costs and separately identified expenditure including other related expenditure.
Borrowing costs for borrowings for developed real estate are capitalized as part of cost of the developed real estate over the period up to the end of the development, based on the specific identification method.
(6) Property, plant and equipment The Group applies the cost model in measurement of property, plant and equipment.
Property, plant and equipment are stated at the book value amount, which is calculated as cost less any accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses. The cost of property, plant and equipment includes cost directly incidental to the acquisition of assets, and costs of dismantling and removing the assets and restoring the site on which they have been located, and borrowing costs directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of qualifying assets.
Subsequent expenditures on property, plant and equipment that have already been recognized are included in the book value of the assets only if it is highly probable to generate future economic benefits related to the items for the Group and the expenditures can be measured reliably. Costs of the day-to-day servicing of property, plant and expenditure are recognized in profit or loss when incurred.
Depreciation of assets except for land and construction in progress is principally computed under the straight-line method over the following estimated useful lives. The declining balance method is applied, if depreciation based on the declining balance method better reflects the pattern in which the future economic benefits embodied in the asset are expected to be consumed by the entity.
Buildings and structures Tools, furniture and fixtures
3 to 50 years 3 to 20 yearsThe estimated useful lives, residual values, and depreciation methods are reviewed at the end of each year, and changed if necessary.
(7)
Intangible assets
The Group applies the cost model in measurement of intangible assets. An intangible asset is stated at the book value , which is calculated as cost less any accumulated amortization and any accumulated impairment losses.
Subsequent expenditures on intangible assets that have already been recognized are included in the book value of the assets only if it is highly probable to generate future economic benefits related to the items for the Group and the expenditures can be measured reliably. Other expenditures are recognized in profit or loss when incurred.
1)
Software
Acquired software is initially recognized at cost including purchase consideration (net of discounts and rebates) and expenditures directly attributable to the preparation for the asset for the intended use.
After the acquisition, software is amortized under the straight-line method over its estimated useful life. The estimated useful life and amortization method are reviewed in each fiscal year, and changed if necessary.
(8) Leases
The Group assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease at inception of a contract. A contract is or contains a lease if the contract conveys a right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. When the Group assesses that a contract is or contains a lease, at the commencement of the lease, the Group recognizes right-of-use assets and lease liabilities.
Lease liabilities are measured at the present value of the total accrued lease payments. Right-of-use assets are measured at acquisition costs that are calculated using the amount of the initial measurement of the lease liabilities, adjusted by any initial direct costs incurred by the lessee, such as lease payments made at or before the commencement date.
Subsequent to the initial recognition, the right-of-use assets are depreciated using the straight-line method over their estimated useful life or lease term, whichever is shorter. The lease payments are apportioned between the finance costs and the reduction in the lease liabilities based on the effective interest method. The finance costs are recognized in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.
Provided, however, for lease payments for short-term leases within 12 months and leases of low-value assets, right-of-use assets and lease liabilities are not recognized, and the lease payments are recognized as an expense over the lease term on a straight-line basis.
Right-of-use assets are included in "Property, plant and equipment" and "Investment properties" intheconsolidated statement of financial position. The lease liabilities are included in "Borrowings" in theconsolidated statement of financial position.
(9) Investment properties
Investment properties are properties held to earn rentals or for capital gain or both, and do not include properties for sale in the ordinary course of business or used for administrative purposes.
The Group applies the cost model in measurement of investment properties.
Investment properties are initially recognized at cost, and subsequently stated at the book value amount, which is calculated as cost less any accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses. Depreciation of investment properties is principally computed under the straight-line method over the following estimated useful lives. The declining balance method is applied, if depreciation based on the declining balance method better reflects the pattern in which the future economic benefits embodied in the asset are expected to be consumed by the entity.
Buildings and structures Tools, fixtures and fixtures
3 to 50 years 3 to 10 yearsThe estimated useful lives, residual values, and depreciation methods are reviewed at the end of each year, and changed if necessary.
(10) Impairment of non-financial assets
The Group assesses whether there is any indication of impairment on a quarterly basis for the book value of non-financial assets except inventories and deferred tax assets. If any such indication exists, the recoverable amount of the asset or each cash-generating unit (CGU) to which the asset belongs is estimated.
The recoverable amount is the higher of its fair value less costs to sell and its value in use. When the recoverable amount of the asset (or CGU) falls below the book value, the book value of the asset (or CGU) is reduced to the recoverable amount.
Difference between the book value and the recoverable amount is recognized as impairment losses in profit or loss.
When impairment losses are reversed after recognition, the book value of the asset (or CGU) is increased to the revised estimated recoverable amount. However, the reversal of the impairment loss does not exceed the book value that would have been determined had no impairment loss been recognized for the asset (or CGU).
The reversal of impairment losses is immediately recognized through profit or loss.
(11) Trade and other payables
Trade and other payables are obligations to pay for goods or services provided to the Group in the ordinary course of business and others. Trade and other payables are classified as current liabilities when such payables are due within one year or within the normal operating cycle, and otherwise, presented as non-current liabilities.
Trade and other payables are initially recognized at fair value and subsequently at amortized cost calculated using the effective interest method.
(12) Borrowings
Borrowings consist of borrowings and lease liabilities. Borrowings are initially recognized at fair value and subsequently recognized at amortized cost. Difference between net proceeds net of transaction costs and the repayment amount is recognized in profit or loss over the borrowing period using the effective interest method.
Borrowings are recorded as current liabilities unless the Group has unconditional rights to reschedule the repayment for at least 12 months after the reporting date.
(13)Provisions
Provisions are legal or constructive obligations as a result of past events. They are recognized if it is highly probable that outflows of economic benefits will be required to settle the obligations, and reliable estimates can be made of the amount of obligations.
(14) Employment benefits
1) Defined benefit pension plans
Liabilities associated with defined benefit pension plans are calculated by discounting the estimated amount of future benefits obtained in return for services that employees rendered in prior years or thefiscal year under review to the present value. The yield of gilt-edged corporate bonds of which thematurity largely matches that of the Group's debts is used as the discount rate. These liabilities arecalculated by actuaries using the projected unit credit method. Remeasurement amounts arising from defined benefit pension plans are recognized as other comprehensive income and the amounts are transferred to retained earnings.
2) Defined-contribution pension plans
Defined-contribution pension plans are post-employment benefit plans in which an employer pays fixed contributions to a separate entity and will have no obligation to pay further contributions.
Contributions associated with defined-contribution pension plans are recognized in profit or loss in the period during which employees render services.
3) Short-term employee benefits
Short-term employee benefits are measured on an undiscounted basis and are recognized as profit or loss when the related service is rendered.
Bonus accrual and paid absences are recognized as liabilities, when the Group has present legal or constructive obligations to pay, and when a reliable estimate of the amount of obligations can be made.
(15) Revenue
1) Revenue from contracts with customers
The Group recognizes revenue from contracts with customers based on the five-step approach shown below.
Step 1: Identify the contract(s) with a customer
Step 2: Identify the performance obligations in the contract(s) Step 3: Determine the transaction price
Step 4: Allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations in the contract Step 5: Recognize revenue when (or as) the entity satisfies a performance obligation
The Group's major businesses are "Revitalization Business," "Development Business," "Rental Business," "Fund and Consulting Business," "Property Management Business" and "Hotel Business."
Revenue generated from these businesses is recorded in accordance with contracts with customers, and recorded at the fair value of the consideration received for the sale of properties and services or receivables net of discounts, rebates and consumption taxes, etc., less internal sales. Revenue is recognized as follows. If consideration is received from a customer before satisfying the performance obligations, it is recognized as a contract liability.
•Sale of properties
With regard to sale of properties, the Group is obliged to transfer a property to a customer based on a property sale and purchase contract with the customer. Such performance obligation is satisfied at a point in time when the property is transferred, and revenue is recognized when the property is transferred.
•Rendering of services
With regard to the rendering of services, revenue is recognized according to the stage of provision of services or when provision of services is finished, and the point at which a performance obligation is satisfied is determined in accordance with the content of a contract with a customer.
2) Operating lease of rental properties
Revenue associated with operating lease is recognized on a straight-line basis over the lease period.
3) Interest income
Interest income is recognized using the effective interest method.
4) Dividend income
Dividend income is recognized when the right to receive dividend is vested.
(16) Borrowing costs
The Group adds borrowing costs directly attributable to acquisition, construction or production of assets that require a reasonable period of time before intended use or sale becomes possible, or qualifying assets, to the cost of these assets until the intended use or sale of the assets effectively becomes possible.
Borrowing costs other than those described above are recognized in profit or loss in the period during which these costs are incurred using the effective interest method.
(17) Derivatives and hedges
Derivatives are initially recognized at fair value on the day when the derivative contract is entered into, and subsequently remeasured at fair value at each reporting date.
The Group has concluded interest rate swap contracts in order to hedge changes in future cash flows associated with floating-rate borrowings. At the inception of the hedge, concluded derivatives are designated as cash flow hedge and documented.
The Group also assesses whether a derivative used in the hedge transaction is highly effective in offsetting fair value of the hedged item or changes in cash flows, at the inception of the hedge or on an ongoing basis.
Changes in fair value of derivative transactions that are designated as cash flow hedge and qualify for cash flow hedge are recognized in equity through other comprehensive income. Of changes in fair value of derivative transactions, ineffective portion is immediately recognized in profit or loss.
(18) Income tax expense
Income tax expense is comprised of current taxes and deferred taxes and recognized in profit or loss, except for the taxes which arise from business combinations or are recognized either directly in equity or in other comprehensive income.
Current taxes are computed by adding adjustments of the amount of expected tax payment or expected refund up to the previous fiscal year to the estimated amount of expected tax payment or expected refund on taxable profits or losses in the current year which are multiplied by tax rates that are enacted or substantially enacted at the reporting date.
Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for temporary differences between accounting book value of assets and liabilities and amounts of them for tax purpose. For differences associated with initial recognition of assets or liabilities in transactions that have no effect on any profit and loss for both accounting and tax purposes, except for business combinations, deferred tax assets and liabilities are not recognized. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using the tax rate that is expected to be applied when the temporary differences will reverse under the law which is in effect or substantially in effect at the reporting date. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset if the Group has a legally enforceable right to offset current tax assets against current tax liabilities, and they are related to income taxes levied by the same taxation authority on the same taxable entity.
Deferred tax assets are recognized only for the carry-forward of unused tax losses, unused tax credits and deductible temporary differences, to the extent that it is highly probable that taxable profit will be available against which they can be utilized in the future. Deferred tax assets are reviewed at each reporting date, and reduced by the amount that is highly unlikely to be utilized.
(19) Earnings per share
The Group discloses basic and diluted earnings per share (attributable to owners of the parent) related to ordinary shares. Basic earnings per share are calculated by dividing profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares issued during the reporting period that is adjusted by the number of treasury shares.
(20) Segment information
Operating segments are components of the Group that engage in business activities from which the Group may earn revenues and incur expenses. These are components for which discrete financial information is available, and whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the Board of Directors of the Company to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segments and assess their performances.
Reportable segments are determined on the basis of the operating segments.
Segment information includes items that are directly attributable to the segments and items that are allocated to the segments on a reasonable basis.
(21) Share-based compensation
The Company employs a stock option system as an equity-settled share-based compensation system. Stock options, which are estimated at fair value as of the grant date, are recognized as expenses in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income over the vesting period with the number of stock options that are expected to be eventually vested taken into account, and the same amount is recognized as an increase in equity in the consolidated statement of financial position.
(Changes in accounting policies)
The Group applied the following standard effective from the fiscal year under review.
Standard
Name of standard
Overview of new establishment and amendment
IFRS 16
Leases
Replacement of IAS 17 with IFRS 16 regarding lease accounting
The Group implemented IFRS 16 'Leases' as of December 1, 2019.
The Group applied this standard, which is recognized as a transitional measure, with the cumulative effect of initially applying this standard recognized at the date of initial application. In applying IFRS 16, the Group uses a practical expedient, in which an entity is not required to reassess whether a contract is or contains a lease at date of initial application, and the Group also uses practical expedients to the contracts that were previously identified as operating leases stipulated in the previous accounting standard.
For leases that the Group as lessee previously classified as operating leases applying IAS 17, right-of-use assets and lease liabilities were recognized at the date of initial application. Lease liabilities have been measured at the present value of outstanding lease payments discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application. The weighted average of the lessee's incremental borrowingrate is 1.06% to 1.10%. Right-of-use assets are initially measured at the initial measurement amount of the lease liabilities. The Group has elected the exemptions from recognition that allow a lessee not to apply the requirements of IFRS 16 to short-term leases (with a lease term of 12 months or less) and leases for low-value assets.
For leases that the Group as lessee previously classified as finance leases applying IAS 17, the book value of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities at the date of initial application were the book value of lease assets and lease liabilities, respectively, immediately before the date measured applying IAS 17.
Right-of-use assets are included in "Property, plant and equipment" and "Investment properties" in the consolidated statement of financial position. The lease liabilities are included in "Borrowings" in theconsolidated statement of financial position.
The following is a reconciliation of non-cancellable operating lease contracts applying IAS 17 as of November 30, 2019 and lease liabilities recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position at the date of initial application.
(¥ thousand)
Non-cancellable operating lease contracts
1,052,331
Finance lease liabilities
27,840
Cancellable operating lease contracts, etc.
154,467
Lease liabilities as of December 1, 2019
1,234,639
Right-of-use assets additionally recognized at the beginning of the current fiscal year were ¥1,206,799 thousand. There was no material impact on profit and loss of the fiscal year under review from the changes.
(Changes in presentation)
"Repayments of lease liabilities," which were included in "other, net"under cash flows from financing activities in the previous fiscal year, have increased in monetary significance in the fiscal year under review, and are therefore presented as an separate item. To reflect this change in presentation method, ¥(5,349) thousand included in"other, net"under cash flows from financing activities for the previous fiscal year has been reclassifiedas "Repayments of lease liabilities" of ¥(5,349) thousand.
4. Significant accounting estimates and judgments requiring estimates
The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in compliance with IFRS requires the management of the Group to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. However, actual results may differ from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Changes to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are changed and in future periods in which the change affects.
The management's judgments and estimates that have a significant impact on amounts in the consolidatedfinancial statements are as follows:
•Measurement of inventories (Note 10)
•Impairment of non-financial assets (Notes 12, 13 and 14)
•Estimates of useful life and residual value of property, plant and equipment, investment properties and
intangible assets (Notes 12, 13 and 14)
•Recoverability of deferred tax assets (Note 15)
•Accounting treatment for and valuation of provisions (Note 18)
• Employee benefits (Note 19)
•Measurement of the fair value of financial instruments (Note 31)
•Leases (Note 32)
•Share-based compensation(Note 35)
•Measurement of the fair value of assets acquired or liabilities assumed arising from contingencies in
business combinations (Note 37)
Impactof COVID-19 on Tosei's Financial Results
During the fiscal year under review, due to the spread of COVID-19 and the resulting stagnation of economic activity, it is expected that the liquidity of income-generationg real estate will decline and the risk premium will rise. The Group reviewed the valuation of real estate for sale and real estate for sale in process such as hotels and commercial facilities etc. As a result, the Group recorded loss on valuation of inventories (cost of revenue) of ¥7,784,858 thousand. Regarding the impact in each segment, valuation loss amounted to ¥1,531,892 thousand in the Revitalization Business and ¥6,252,966 thousand in the Development Business.
Althoughit is difficult to accurately assess the impact and the timing of containment of the COVID-19, as in the conventional assumption, the Group assumes COVID-19 will be contained by around autumn of 2021 and economic activity will gradually return to normal, and the real estate market will recover to the 2019 level in the fiscal year ending November 2022. The Group made an accounting estimate of inventory valuation, impairment losses on fixed assets, and recoverability of deferred tax assets, etc.
5. New standards not yet applied
None of the standards and interpretation guidelines that have been newly established or revised by the approval date of the consolidated financial statements have a significant impact.
6. Segment information
(1) Summary of reportable segments
The Group's reportable segments are components of the Group about which separate financial informationis available that the Board of Directors regularly conducts deliberations to determine the allocation of management resources and to assess the performance. The Group draws up comprehensive strategies for eachof the following six business segments and conducts business activities accordingly; "Revitalization Business", "Development Business", "Rental Business", "Fund and Consulting Business", "PropertyManagement Business" and "Hotel Business". In the Revitalization Business, the Group acquires theproperties whose asset values have declined, renovates, and resells them. In the Development Business, the Group sells condominium units and detached houses to individual customers as well as apartment and office buildings to investors. In the Rental Business, the Group leases office buildings and apartments. The Fund and Consulting Business mainly provides asset management services for the properties placed in real estate funds. The Property Management Business provides comprehensive property management services. The Hotel Business provides mainly hotel operating services.
(2) Method for calculating revenue, profit or loss and other items by reportable segment
The methods of accounting applied in the reported operating segments are consistent with the accounting policies adopted by the Group.
The reportable segment profit is calculated on an operating profit basis. Intersegment revenue or transfersare based on actual market prices.
The Group's revenue and profit by reportable segment are as follows:
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019
(December 1, 2018-November 30, 2019)
(¥ thousand)
Reportable Segments
Revitalization DevelopmentBusinessBusinessRental Business
Fund and Consulting Business
Property ManagementAdjustmentTotalHotel Business
BusinessRevenue
Revenue from external customers
31,012,030
14,346,337
5,944,112
3,752,874
4,586,096 1,086,252
－
60,727,704
Intersegment revenue
－
－
49,689
20,327
1,302,183
3,160
(1,375,361)
－
Total
31,012,030
14,346,337
5,993,801
3,773,202
5,888,280
1,089,412
(1,375,361) 60,727,704
Segment profit
7,754,590
1,528,591
2,367,533
2,365,114
504,043
99,620
(1,928,535) 12,690,958
Finance income/costs, net
(600,863)
Profit before tax
12,090,095
Other items
Depreciation expense
－
5,293
551,109
10,787
27,060
232,527
47,055
873,834
Notes: 1. The details of adjustment are as follows:
(1) Adjustment of segment profit of ¥(1,928,535) thousand includes eliminations of intersegment transactions of ¥945 thousand and corporate expenses that are not allocated to any particular reportable segment of ¥(1,929,480) thousand. Corporate expenses mainly consist of selling, general and administrative expenses of the parent that are not attributable to any particular reportable segment.
(2) Adjustment of depreciation of ¥47,055 thousand consists of corporate expenses that are not attributable to any particular reportable segment.
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
(December 1, 2019-November 30, 2020)
(¥ thousand)
Reportable Segments
Revitalization DevelopmentBusinessBusinessRental Business
Fund and Consulting Business
Property ManagementAdjustmentTotalHotel Business
BusinessRevenue
Revenue from external customers
31,154,223
16,171,200
5,810,503
5,676,067
Intersegment revenue
－
－
48,775
82,945
Total
31,154,223
16,171,200
Segment profit or loss
5,596,952
(3,743,396)
5,859,279 2,319,539
5,759,012 4,193,437
4,690,599 1,237,956 5,928,555
437,186
－
63,939,781
1,480 (1,371,157)
－
438,666
(1,371,157)
667,650
(673,151)
(1,933,276)
63,939,781 6,427,755
Finance income/costs, net
(526,442)
Profit before tax
5,901,313
Other items
Depreciation expense
－
13,492
779,033
23,612
63,301
272,707
63,996
1,216,143
Notes: 1. The details of adjustment are as follows:
(1) Adjustment of segment profit of ¥(1,933,276) thousand includes eliminations of intersegment transactions of
¥43,103 thousand and corporate expenses that are not allocated to any particular reportable segment of
¥(1,976,379) thousand. Corporate expenses mainly consist of selling, general and administrative expenses of the parent that are not attributable to any particular reportable segment.
(2) Adjustment of depreciation of ¥63,996 thousand consists of corporate expenses that are not attributable to any particular reportable segment.
2. Segment profit is adjusted to operating profit in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income.
(3) Income from principal products and services
This information is omitted since similar information is disclosed in "(2) Method for calculating revenue,profit or loss andother items by reportable segment."
(4) Information by geographical area
This information is omitted since the amount of non-current assets located in Japan and revenue from external customers in Japan account for large portions of non-current assets and total revenue, respectively.
(5) Information on major customers
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019
(December 1, 2018-November 30, 2019)
(¥ thousand)
Name
Net sales
Related segment
Tosei Reit Investment Corporation
8,969,028
Revitalization Business, Fund and Consulting Business, Property Management Business
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
(December 1, 2019-November 30, 2020)
(¥ thousand)
Name
Net sales
Related segment
Tosei Reit Investment Corporation
7,385,129
Revitalization Business, Fund and Consulting Business, Property Management Business
7. Cash and cash equivalents
Components of cash and cash equivalents are as follows:
(¥ thousand)
As of November 30, 2019
As of November 30,2020
Cash and deposits
31,998,929
37,039,600
Total
31,998,929
37,039,600
8.
Other financial assets
Components of other financial assets are as follows:
As of November 30, 2019
As of November 30, 2020
Shares
Investment trust beneficiary certificate
Investments in investment limited partnerships
Other
163,283 3,651,885
413,530 23,992
251,929 3,334,877
363,148 22,354
Total
4,252,691
3,972,309
Non-current assets
4,252,691
3,972,309
9. Trade and other receivables
Components of trade and other receivables are as follows:
(¥ thousand)
(¥thousand)
As of November 30, 2019
As of November 30, 2020
Trade notes and accounts receivable
Short-term loans receivable
Other accounts receivable
Prepaid expenses
Current advances to suppliers
Long-term loans receivable
Deposits and guarantee money
Claims provable in bankruptcy, claims provable in rehabilitation and other
Other
Allowance for credit losses
2,106,441
22,847
396,342
385,429
235,402
89,838
755,235
24,661
859,740
(25,878)
1,415,283
84
930,903
356,041
186,737
2,743
562,946
4,199
518,031
(5,252)
Total
4,850,060
3,971,718
Current assets
3,747,782
3,192,248
Non-current assets
1,102,277
779,470
The amount net of allowance for credit losses is presented in the consolidated statement of financial position.
10. Inventories
Components of inventories are as follows:
(¥ thousand)
As of November 30, 2019
As of November 30, 2020
Real estate for sale
Real estate for sale in process
45,469,765 28,103,898
47,167,556 18,249,369
Total
73,573,663
65,416,925
Inventories scheduled to be sold after 12 months
32,524,058
31,817,196
Inventories recognized as expenses in the previous fiscal year and the fiscal year under review were ¥33,217,594 thousand and ¥42,771,126 thousand, respectively.
Inventories recorded at fair value net of selling expenses at the end of the previous fiscal year and the fiscal year under review were ¥2,968,144 thousand and ¥20,387,921 thousand, respectively.
Of the Group's inventory balance,¥69,803,910 thousand and ¥62,202,017 thousand were pledged as collateral on borrowings as of November 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively.
The above figures include real estate for sale and real estate for sale in process to be sold after 12 months after respective fiscal years. However, since these properties are held within the normal operating cycle, they are included in inventories.
Borrowing costs capitalized in the previous fiscal year and the fiscal year under review were ¥158,372 thousand and ¥181,421 thousand, respectively.
Components of expenses for inventories recognized as loss on valuation are as follows:
(¥ thousand)
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
Loss on valuation
(400,879)
(7,784,858)
Reversal of loss on valuation
－
257,112
11. Other assets
Components of other assets are as follows:
(¥ thousand)
As of November 30, 2019
As of November 30, 2020
Raw materials
Supplies
Membership
358 12,889 4,014
1,116 14,182 4,014
Total
17,261
19,313
Current assets
13,247
15,298
Non-current assets
4,014
4,014
12. Property, plant and equipment
Changes in acquisition cost, accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment loss of property, plant and equipment are as follows:
Buildings and structures
Land
Other
Total
Acquisition cost
Balance as of December 1, 2018
4,264,872
4,835,287
295,601
9,395,760
Acquisition
Sales or disposal
31,141
(222)
－ －
58,218
(9,698)
89,359
(9,920)
Balance as of November 30, 2019
4,295,791
4,835,287
344,121
9,475,200
Impact of changes in accounting policy
－
－
154,467
154,467
Balance as of December 1, 2019
4,295,791
4,835,287
498,588
9,629,667
Acquisition
Sales or disposal
Transfer
Other
68,556
(18,297)
8,755,349－
－ －
6,393,257－
320,014
(41,959)
255,131
(83,530)
388,571
(60,256)
15,403,738
(83,530)
Balance as of November 30, 2020
13,101,399
11,228,544
948,245
25,278,189
Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss
Balance as of December 1, 2018
417,378
－
192,512
609,891
Depreciation expense
Sales or disposal
157,048
(222)
－ －
46,353
(9,698)
203,402
(9,920)
Balance as of November 30, 2019
574,205
－
229,167
803,372
Depreciation expense
Sales or disposal
Transfer
168,482
(13,035)
753,073
－ － －
110,622
(41,706)
2,250
279,104
(54,741)
755,323
Balance as of November 30, 2020
1,482,726
－
300,334
1,783,060
Book value
As of December 1, 2018
3,847,493
4,835,287
103,088
8,785,869
As of November 30, 2019
3,721,586
4,835,287
114,953
8,671,827
As of November 30, 2020
11,618,673
11,228,544
647,910
23,495,129
The book value of leased assets under finance leases as of November 30, 2019 was ¥25,778 thousand. The book value of Right-of-use assets as of November 30, 2020 was ¥63,076 thousand.
The Impact of the change in accounting policy is the increase in Right-of-use assets due to the application of IFRS 16"Leases". Of the changes in theAcquisition of "Other" for thefiscal year ended November 30, 2020, the other ¥ (83,530) thousand is the decrease due to the change in the estimate of the Right-of-use asset.
Transfer for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020, transfers from inventories and investment properties. In addition, the transfer"Others"as of November 30, 2020 include construction in progress of ¥213,820 thousand, respectively.
Of the balance of theGroup's property, plant and equipment as of November 30, 2019 and 2020, ¥8,475,298 thousand and ¥22,683,693 thousand were pledged as collateral on loans payable, respectively.
Depreciation expenseis recorded in "Cost of revenue" and "Selling, general and administrative expenses"in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.
13. Investment properties
(1) Changes in acquisition cost, accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment loss of investment properties are as follows:
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
Acquisition cost
Balance at beginning of period
35,533,780
40,279,263
Impact of changes in accounting policy
－
1,052,331
Balance at the beginning of the period after reflecting the impact of changes in accounting policy
35,533,780
41,331,595
Acquisition
Sales or disposal
Transfer
351,710－
4,393,773
3,498,289
(85,354)
(15,567,692)
Balance at end of period
40,279,263
29,176,837
Accumulated depreciation and impairment loss
Balance at beginning of period
1,780,932
2,411,130
Depreciation expense
Sales or disposal
Transfer
640,875－
(10,677)
886,446
(85,354)
(1,022,771)
Balance at end of period
2,411,130
2,189,450
Book value at end of period
37,868,133
26,987,387
Depreciation expense is recorded in "Cost of revenue" in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income.
The Impact of the change in accounting policy is the increase in Right-of-use assets due to the applicationof IFRS 16 "Leases".
Transfers for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019, was mainly transfers from inventories. In addition, the transfer for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020, was a transfer to inventories and property, plant and equipment.
Of the balance of the Group's investment properties as of November 30, 2019 and 2020, ¥28,266,898 thousand and ¥20,780,262 thousand were pledged as collateral on loans payable, respectively.
(2) Fair value
(¥ thousand)
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
Fair value
63,338,068
42,027,744
Rent income from investment properties
3,254,465
2,884,012
Direct expenses incidental to rent income
2,127,704
1,311,647
The fair value of investment properties was internally calculated in accordance with the Real Estate Appraisal Standards.
14. Intangible assets
Changes in acquisition cost, accumulated amortization and accumulated impairment loss of intangible assets are as follows:
Software
Software in progress
Other
Total
Acquisition cost
Balance as of December 1, 2018
158,026
27,115
1,889
187,030
Acquisition
Sales or disposal
4,246 7,115
25,105
(7,115)
0－
29,351－
Balance as of November 30, 2019
169,387
45,105
1,889
216,381
Acquisition
Transfer
Sales or disposal
8,917 192,055
(103,599)
149,500
(192,055)
－
－ － －
158,417－
(103,599)
Balance as of November 30, 2020
266,759
2,550
1,889
271,198
Accumulated amortization and accumulated impairment loss
Balance as of December 1, 2018
99,064
－
－
99,064
Amortization expense
29,557
－
－
29,557
Balance as of November 30, 2019
128,621
－
－
128,621
Amortization expense
Sales or disposal
34,234
(101,321)
－ －
－ －
34,234
(101,321)
Balance as of November 30, 2020
61,534
－
－
61,534
Book value
As of December 1, 2018
58,962
27,115
1,889
87,966
As of November 30, 2019
40,766
45,105
1,889
87,760
As of November 30, 2020
205,224
2,550
1,889
209,663
Amortization expense of intangible assets is recorded in "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in theconsolidated statement of comprehensive income.
15. Deferred taxes and income tax expense (1) Deferred taxes
Main components of deferred tax assets and liabilities are as follows:
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 (December 1, 2018-November 30, 2019)
(¥ thousand)
As of December 1, 2018
Recognized through profit or loss
Recognized in other comprehensive income
Others
As of November 30, 2019
Deferred tax assets
Accrued enterprise taxes, currently not deductible
Estimated expenses, currently not deductible
Unrealized gain from substitute performance
Provision for bonuses
Liability for retirement benefits to employees
Liability for retirement benefits to key management personnel Long-term accounts payable-other for directors
Carry-forward of unused tax losses
Other
200,147
3,654 147,998 179,580 167,648
4,093 160,043 317,346 108,729
(63,937)
(2,395)
－
18,464 11,984
(1,533)
(50,155)
111,727 86,335
－ － － － － － － －
1,232
－ － － － － － － － －
136,210
1,258 147,998 198,044 179,632
2,560 109,887 429,074 196,296
Subtotal
1,289,242
110,489
1,232
－
1,400,963
Valuation reserves
(314,436)
(8,721)
－
－
(323,158)
Total
974,805
101,767
1,232
－
1,077,805
Deferred tax liabilities
Valuation difference on other financial assets
Reserve for tax purpose reduction entry of non-current assets Revaluation of fair value arising from assets and liabilities of subsidiaries
(31,040)
－
(437,378)
－ －
59,491
(107,158)
－ －
－
(679,277)
－
(138,199)
(679,277)
(377,887)
Total
(468,418)
59,491
(107,158)
(679,277)
(1,195,364)
Deferred tax assets (liabilities), net
506,386
161,258
(105,926)
(679,277)
(117,559)
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (December 1, 2019-November 30, 2020)
(¥ thousand)
As of December 1, 2019
Recognized through profit or loss
Recognized in other comprehensive income
Others
As of November 30, 2020
Deferred tax assets
Accrued enterprise taxes, currently not deductible
Estimated expenses, currently not deductible
Loss on valuation of inventories
Unrealized gain from substitute performance
Provision for bonuses
Liability for retirement benefits to employees
Liability for retirement benefits to key management personnel Long-term accounts payable-other for directors
Carry-forward of unused tax losses
Valuation difference on other financial assets
Other
136,210
1,258
－
147,998 198,044 179,632
2,560 109,887 429,074
－
196,296
(41,321)
(363)
216,696
－
(14,387)
7,962 4,160
(13,658)
159,531
－
(81,745)
－ － － － － － － － －
90,556 5,019
－ － － － － － － － － － －
94,888
895 216,696 147,998 183,657 187,595
6,720 96,229 588,605 90,556 119,571
Subtotal
1,400,963
236,874
95,576
－
1,733,415
Valuation reserves
(323,158)
(285,669)
－
－
(608,827)
Total
1,077,805
(48,794)
95,576
－
1,124,587
Deferred tax liabilities
Valuation difference on other financial assets
Reserve for tax purpose reduction entry of non-current assets Revaluation of fair value arising from assets and liabilities of subsidiaries
(138,199)
(679,277)
(377,887)
－ －
(27,228)
138,199
－ －
－ － －
－
(679,277)
(405,115)
Total
(1,195,364)
(27,228)
138,199
－
(1,084,393)
Deferred tax assets (liabilities), net
(117,559)
(76,022)
233,776
－
40,194
In recognizing deferred tax assets, the Group takes into account the possibility that deductible temporary differences or carry-forward of unused tax losses can be utilized for taxable income. In assessing the recoverability of deferred tax assets, the Group considers scheduled reversal of deferred tax liabilities, expected future taxable income and tax planning.
As a result of the assessment of recoverability of deferred tax assets as stated above, the Group has not recognized deferred tax assets for some of deductible temporary differences and carry-forward of unused tax losses. The amounts of deductible temporary differences and deferred tax assets (after tax effected) have not been recognized are as follows:
(¥ thousand)
As of November 30, 2019
As of November 30,2020
Deductible temporary differences
Carry-forward of unused tax losses
6,724 316,434
131,761 477,066
Total
323,158
608,827
The expiry dates of carry-forward of unused tax losses for which deferred tax assets have not been recognized are as follows:
(¥ thousand)
As of November 30, 2019
As of November 30, 2020
First year
Second year
Third year
Fourth year
Fifth year or after
86,344－
65,811 92,791 677,801
－
65,811 56,606 79,118 1,177,666
Total
922,747
1,379,202
For taxable temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries, as the Company may control their reversal and there is high possibility that the temporary differences will not be reversed within a foreseeable period, deferred tax liabilities are not recognized. Such taxable temporary differences were ¥7,443,182 thousand and ¥9,164,820 thousand as of November 30, 2019 and 2020, respectively.
(2) Income tax expense
In the previous fiscal year and the fiscal year under review, major income taxes imposed on the Company were corporate tax, inhabitant tax and office tax, and the resulting statutory effective tax rate was 30.62%, respectively. However, overseas subsidiaries are subject to corporate tax and other taxes applicable in their location.
Components of current and deferred tax expenses are as follows:
(¥ thousand)
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
Current tax expense
Current tax expense on profit for the year
3,126,089
2,219,488
Total current tax expense
3,126,089
2,219,488
Deferred tax expense
Origination and reversal of temporary differences
516,973
79,484
Total deferred tax expense
516,973
79,484
Income tax expense
3,643,062
2,298,973
Current tax expense includes tax losses used to reduce tax expense for which tax effects were not recognized previously, or benefits arising from temporary differences in past years. The resulting decreases in current tax expense in the previous fiscal year and the fiscal year under review are immaterial.
Deferred tax expense includes tax losses for which tax effects were not recognized previously, or benefits arising from temporary differences in past years. The resulting decreases in current tax expense in the previous fiscal year and the fiscal year under review are immaterial.
Reconciliation between income tax expense calculated at the statutory effective tax rate and income tax expense recognized in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income is as follows. The statutory effective tax rate of 30.62% in the previous fiscal year and the fiscal year under review, respectively, were applied.
(¥ thousand)
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
Profit before tax
12,090,095
5,901,313
Income tax expense based on the statutory effective tax rate
Adjustments
Expenses (profits) not deductible permanently
Changes in temporary differences, etc. for which deferred tax assets were not recognized
Differences in tax rates of subsidiary companies
Impact due to consolidation eliminations of the sale of shares of subsidiaries
Other
3,701,987
35,778
25,389
123,860
(240,170)
(3,782)
1,806,982
33,778
325,895
114,899
－
17,417
Income tax expense
3,643,062
2,298,973
16. Trade and other payables
Components of trade and other payables are as follows:
(¥ thousand)
As of November 30, 2019
As of November 30, 2020
Trade notes and accounts payable
Other accounts payable
Advances received
Guarantee deposits
Other
1,268,751
812,455
2,830,635
3,389,107
1,909,186
1,165,159
868,547
2,233,182
3,303,343
1,545,488
Total
10,210,136
9,115,721
Current liabilities
6,448,300
5,466,127
Non-current liabilities
3,761,836
3,649,593
17. Borrowings
Components of borrowings are as follows:
(¥ thousand)
As of November 30, 2019
As of November 30, 2020
Average interest rate
(%)
Repayment due
Current liabilities
Current borrowings
Current portion of non-current borrowings
Lease obligations
1,995,500 14,286,638
9,109
199,500 11,374,808
220,422
1.12 1.10 1.09
- - -
Total
16,291,247
11,794,730
Non-current liabilities
Non-current borrowings
Lease obligations
73,533,291
18,730
78,482,487
710,291
1.02 1.09
2021-2047 2021-2025
Total
73,552,021
79,192,778
Notes: 1. The average interest rate is a weighted-average coupon rate on the balance at the end of the fiscal year under review.
2. Borrowings at the end of the previous fiscal year and the fiscal year under review include secured debts of ¥89,614,307 thousand and ¥89,294,489 thousand, respectively. Some of inventories, Property, plant and equipment and investment properties have been pledged as collateral.
18. Provisions
Components and changes of provisions are as follows:
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 (December 1, 2018-November 30, 2019)
(¥ thousand)
Provision for bonuses
Accrued compensated absences payable
Asset retirement obligations
Provision for loss on rental business
Provision for warranties for completed construction
Total
Balance as of December 1, 2018
551,529
40,829
6,817
1,060
250
600,487
Increase during the fiscal year
Decrease during the fiscal year (specific purposes)
Decrease during the fiscal year (reversal)
Discounted interest costs
608,919
(551,529)
－ －
46,402
(38,927)
(1,901)
－
－ － －
154
－
(1,060)
－ －
210
－ － －
655,532
(591,517)
(1,901)
154
Balance as of November 30, 2019
608,919
46,402
6,971
－
460
662,753
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (December 1, 2019-November 30, 2020)
(¥ thousand)
Provision for bonuses
Accrued compensated absences payable
Asset retirement obligations
Provision for warranties for completed construction
Total
Balance as of December 1, 2019
608,919
46,402
6,971
460
662,753
Increase during the fiscal year
Decrease during the fiscal year (specific purposes)
Decrease during the fiscal year (reversal)
Discounted interest costs
554,282
(608,919)
－ －
45,632
(39,174)
(7,228)
－
－ － －
157
350
－
(460)
－
600,264
(648,093)
(7,688)
157
Balance as of November 30, 2020
554,282
45,632
7,129
350
607,394
(¥ thousand)
As of November 30, 2019
As of November 30, 2020
Current liabilities
655,782
600,264
Non-current liabilities
6,971
7,129
As asset retirement obligations, the disposal costs of some investment properties held by the Company, which contain asbestos or polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) that must be treated in special ways specified by laws and regulations when they are dismantled or removed, are recognized.
These costs are expected to be paid principally after one year or more passed. However, the timing is affected by future business plans and other factors.
Other provisions are expected to be expensed principally in the following fiscal year.
19. Employee benefits
(¥ thousand)
As of November 30, 2019
As of November 30, 2020
Liability for retirement benefits to employees
505,157
517,405
Liability for retirement benefits to key management personnel
16,056
29,015
Total
521,213
546,421
(1) Retirement benefits for employees
To cover payments of retirement benefits for employees, the Group has adopted defined benefit plans and defined contribution plans. The amount of benefits is determined based on salary level at the time of retirement, period of service and other factors. Defined benefit plans are exposed to actuarial risks.
1)Defined benefit plans
Components of Liability for retirement benefits to employees
(¥ thousand)
As of November 30, 2019
As of November 30, 2020
Defined benefit obligations (with no plan assets)
505,157
517,405
Defined benefit obligations in the consolidated statement of financial position
505,157
517,405
The components of retirement benefit costs recognized in profit or loss are as follows:
(¥ thousand)
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
Current service costs
Interest costs
66,055 1,975
70,895 1,746
Total retirement benefit costs (Note)
68,030
72,641
Note: Retirement benefit costs are recorded in "Selling, general and administrative expenses."
Changes in the present value of defined benefit plan obligations are as follows:
(¥ thousand)
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
Balance at beginning of period
481,719
505,157
Current service costs
Interest costs
Benefits paid
Actuarial gains and losses arising from changes in financial assumptions
66,055 1,975
(36,776)
(7,816)
70,895 1,746
(61,165)
772
Balance at end of period
505,157
517,405
Theweighted average term for the Group's defined benefit obligations in the previous fiscal year and thefiscal year under review is 9.7 years and 9.7 years, respectively.
Major assumptions used in actuarial calculation are as follows:
(%)
As of November 30, 2019
As of November 30, 2020
Discount rate
0.35
0.53
Rate of salary increase
4.02
4.02
The effects of a change in the discount rate on defined benefit obligations are as follows. This analysis assumes that change factors other than the discount rate are constant.
Negative values represent a decline in defined benefit obligations, while positive values represent an increase in those obligations.
(¥ thousand)
As of November 30, 2019
As of November 30, 2020
0.5% increase in the discount rate
(22,896)
(22,970)
0.5% decrease in the discount rate
24,734
24,786
2)Defined contribution plans
The amount of the entire Group's contributions is as follows:
(¥ thousand)
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
Contributions
37,796
39,893
(2) Retirement benefits to key management personnel
(¥ thousand)
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
Balance at beginning of period
Provision for the benefits
Payment of the benefits
11,834 6,021
(1,800)
16,056 14,325
(1,366)
Balance at end of period
16,056
29,015
The above provisions are recorded at the amount the Group companies would be required to pay based on their internal regulations if all eligible such personnel retired at the end of the period.
It is deemed difficult to make actuarial estimates and discount liability for retirement benefits to key management personnel highly reliably since the number of key management personnelsubject to the Group'sretirement benefits is small and their age distribution is biased.
The Group believes the foregoing amount that would be required to pay at the end of the period is the best estimate of liability for retirement benefits to key management personnel.
20. Equity and other components of equity (1) Share capital and capital reserves
Total number of shares authorized
(shares)
Total number of shares issued
(shares)
Share capital (¥ thousand)
Capital reserves
(¥ thousand)
Balance as of December 1, 2018
150,000,000
48,544,800
6,554,139
6,544,924
Change
－
50,500
25,704
30,315
Balance as of November 30, 2019
150,000,000
48,595,300
6,579,844
6,575,240
Change
－
88,500
45,046
51,764
Balance as of November 30, 2020
150,000,000
48,683,800
6,624,890
6,627,004
Notes: 1. Shares issued by the Company are ordinary shares without par value.
2. Issued shares are fully paid up.
3. Capital reserves are mainly consisted of legal capital surplus.
4. The increases were due to the exercise of stock acquisition rights.
(2) Treasury shares
Number of shares
(shares)
Treasury shares
(¥ thousand)
Balance as of December 1, 2018
105
(128)
Change
1,008,700
(999,909)
Balance as of November 30, 2019
1,008,805
(1,000,037)
Change
499,548
(500,018)
Balance as of November 30, 2020
1,508,353
(1,500,055)
Note: The number of "Change" were due to purchase shares less than one unit and the acquisition under the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act. The Company has resolved and implemented the following at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on April 6, 2020.
Class of shares
Common share of Tosei Corporation
Total number of the purchase treasury shares
499,500shares
Total value of the purchase treasury shares
¥499,965thousand
Period for the purchase
From Apr. 8 2020 To Oct. 31 2020
Method of the purchase
Discretionary investment by a securities company
(3) Capital reserves
Capital reserves are composed of legal capital surplus and other capital surplus. The Companies Act mandates that at least half of paid-in capital be appropriated as share capital and the rest be appropriated as legal capital surplus.
(4) Retained earnings
Retained earnings are composed of legal retained earnings and other retained earnings. The Companies Act requires that ten percent of retained earnings appropriated for dividends be retained until the total amount of earned reserves included in legal capital surplus and legal retained earnings reach a quarter of the nominal value of share capital.
(5) Other components of equity Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 (December. 1, 2018-November 30, 2019)
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
Net change in fair values of available-for-sale financial assets
Net change in financial assets measured at fair values through other comprehensiv e income
Net change in fair values of cash flow hedges
Total
Balance as of December 1, 2018
9,836
70,332
－
(631)
79,537
Cumulative effects of changes in accounting policies
－
(70,332)
70,332
－
－
Balance at beginning of current period reflecting changes in accounting policies as of Dec. 1 2018
9,836
－
70,332
(631)
79,537
Other comprehensive income
(7,352)
－
242,805
(2,961)
232,491
Balance as of November 30, 2019
2,483
－
313,137
(3,592)
312,028
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (December. 1, 2019-November 30, 2020)
(¥ thousand)
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
Net change in financial assets measured at fair values through other comprehensiv e income
Net change in fair values of cash flow hedges
Total
Balance as of December 1, 2019
2,483
313,137
(3,592)
312,028
Other comprehensive income
(6,818)
(518,325)
(11,573)
(536,716)
Balance as of November 30, 2020
(4,334)
(205,187)
(15,165)
(224,688)
1) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
These are exchange differences that arise when foreign operations' financial statements prepared in foreigncurrencies are consolidated.
2)Net change in financial assets measured at fair values through other comprehensive income
This is unrealized gains and losses offinancial assets measured at fair values through other comprehensive income.
3) Net change in fair values of cash flow hedges
This is the portion considered effective of changes in fair values of derivative transactions that are designated as cash flow hedge.
21. Dividends
(1) Dividends paid
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 (December 1, 2018-November 30, 2019)
Resolution
Dividends per share
(¥)
Total dividends
(¥ thousand)
Record date
Effective date
Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on Feb. 27, 2019
30
1,456,340
Nov. 30, 2018
Feb. 28, 2019
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (December 1, 2019-November 30, 2020)
Resolution
Dividends per share
(¥)
Total dividends
(¥ thousand)
Record date
Effective date
Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on Feb. 26, 2020
42
1,998,632
Nov. 30, 2019
Feb. 27, 2020
(2) Dividends whose record date is included in the fiscal year under review and effective date is after the end of the fiscal year under review
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (December 1, 2019-November 30, 2020)
Resolution
Dividends per share
(¥)
Total dividends
(¥ thousand)
Record date
Effective date
Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on Feb. 25, 2021
19
896,333
Nov. 30, 2020
Feb. 26, 2021
22. Sales Revenue
(1) Components of revenue are as follows:
The Group draws up comprehensive strategies for each of the following six business segments and conducts business activities accordingly;"Revitalization Business", "Development Business", "Rental Business", "Fund and Consulting Business", "Property Management Business" and "Hotel Business".
The relationship between the sales revenue of each reportable segment and the sales revenue classified according to type is shown below.
(Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 (December. 1, 2018-November 30, 2019)
(¥ thousand)
RevitalizationDevelopment
Business
BusinessRental Business
Fund and Consulting Business
Property ManagementHotel BusinessTotal
BusinessSales of real estate
31,012,030
14,346,337
－
－
－
－45,358,368
Revenue from services
Revenue recognized from other sources
－ －
－ －
642,976
3,725,861
4,586,096 961,947 9,916,882
5,301,135
27,013
－124,305 5,452,453
Total
31,012,030
14,346,337
5,944,112
3,752,874
4,586,096
1,086,252
60,727,704
Note: Revenue recognized from other sources is revenue recognized under IAS 17 Leases and IFRS 9 Financial Instruments.
(Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (December. 1, 2019-November 30, 2020)
(¥ thousand)
RevitalizationDevelopment
Business
BusinessRental Business
Fund and Consulting Business
Property ManagementHotel BusinessTotal
BusinessSales of real estate
31,154,223
16,171,200
－
－
－
－47,325,424
Revenue from services
Revenue recognized from other sources
－ －
－ －
604,836
5,662,756
4,690,599 336,436 11,294,628
5,205,667
13,311
－100,749 5,319,728
Total
31,154,223
16,171,200
5,810,503
5,676,067
4,690,599
437,186
63,939,781
Note: Revenue recognized from other sources is revenue recognized under IFRS 16 Leases and IFRS 9 Financial Instruments.
(2) Performance obligations
The usual timing, etc. of the Tosei Group's fulfillment of performance obligations is as stated in "Significant accounting policies (15) Revenue." As the Group has no significant transactions where the expected duration of any individual contract exceeds one year, information related to remaining performance obligations is omitted. In addition, there is no significant part of the consideration that arises from contracts with customers that is not included in the transaction price.
(3) Contract balance
(¥ thousand)As of Dec. 1, 2018
As of Nov. 30, 2019
As of Nov. 30, 2020
Receivables arising from contracts with customers
contractual liabilities
928,435 1,358,417
2,106,441 1,415,283
2,830,635 2,233,182
Notes1: Receivables arising from contracts with customers are included in "trade and other receivables" on theconsolidated statements of financial position, while contractual liabilities are included in trade and other payables. 2: Contract liabilities are mainly related to advances received from customers. Of the income recognized in the fiscal year under review, ¥1,162,193 thousand was included in the balance of contract liabilities as of December 1, 2018. And of the income recognized in the fiscal year under review, ¥1,585,964 thousand was included in the balance of contract liabilities as of December 1, 2019.
(4) Amount of the transaction price allocated to remaining performance obligations
The Tosei Group has no significant transactions where the duration of any individual contract exceeds one year. In addition, there is no significant part of the consideration that arises from contracts with customers that is not included in the transaction price.
(5) Contract costs
The Tosei Group has recognized no assets from the costs incurred in gaining or fulfilling contracts with customers.
23. Cost of revenue
Components of cost of revenue are as follows:
(¥ thousand)
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
Cost of inventories sold
Depreciation expense
Gain or loss on valuation of inventories
Outsourcing costs and others
32,816,715
776,332 400,879 5,892,846
35,243,380 1,019,109 7,527,745 5,350,156
Total
39,886,774
49,140,392
24. Selling, general and administrative expenses
Components of selling, general and administrative expenses are as follows:
(¥ thousand)
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
Employee benefits expense
Sales expenses (Revitalization)
Sales expenses (Development)
Advertising expenses
Compensations
Commission fee
Taxes and dues
Transportation expenses
Communication expenses
Stationery expenses
Depreciation and amortization expense
Provision of allowance for credit losses
Other
4,425,496
491,968
896,613
239,422
141,468
549,444
548,522
80,028
62,349
54,160
97,501
18,091
598,329
4,618,146
654,642
618,730
242,598
150,492
563,523
514,212
60,292
75,940
39,804
197,033
82
666,395
Total
8,203,399
8,401,897
25. Personnel cost
Components of personnel cost are as follows:
(¥ thousand)
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
Salaries, bonuses and allowances
Retirement benefit costs
Legal welfare expenses
Expenses for the share-based compensation
Other short-term employee benefits
3,572,447
112,302
489,787
18,521
232,437
3,723,632
132,086
508,290
33,556
220,582
Total
4,425,496
4,618,146
26. Other income
Components of other income are as follows:
(¥ thousand)
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
Gain on sales of non-current assets
Miscellaneous income
2,228 62,106
340 116,271
Total
64,335
116,612
27. Other expenses
Components of other expenses are as follows:
(¥ thousand)
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
Stock acquisition related expenses
Loss on sales of stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates
Miscellaneous losses
－
2,045 8,862
31,200－
55,149
Total
10,907
86,349
Note:
"Miscellaneous losses" as of November 30, 2019 and 2020 includes losses on exchange differences on translation of ¥3,024 thousand and ¥2,888 thousand.
28. Finance income/costs
Components of finance income/costs are as follows:
(¥ thousand)
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020
Interest income
Financial assets measured at amortized cost
Dividends income
Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
1,124
153,341
945
267,092
Total finance income
154,466
268,037
Interest expenses (Note)
Financial liabilities measured at amortized cost
755,329
794,479
Total finance costs
755,329
794,479
Note:
Commission expense incurred from financial liabilities not measured by fair values that were charged to profit and loss in the fiscal years ended November 30, 2019 and 2020 are ¥41,052 thousand and ¥46,825 thousand, respectively.
29. Other comprehensive income
For each item of comprehensive income, the amount arising during the period and reclassification adjustmentsto profit and loss and tax effect amount, which are included in "Other comprehensive income" in each fiscalyear, are as follows:
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 (December 1, 2018-November 30, 2019)
(¥ thousand)
Amount arising during the period
Reclassification adjustments
Before tax effect
Tax effect
After tax effect
Items that will not be reclassified to net profit or loss
Net change in financial assets measured at fair values through other comprehensive income Remeasurements of defined benefit pension plans
349,963
7,816
－
－
349,963
7,816
(107,158)
(2,392)
242,805
5,423
Total items that will not be reclassified to net profit or loss
357,780
－
357,780
(109,551)
248,228
Items that may be reclassified to net profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Net change in fair values of cash flow hedges
(7,352)
(4,193)
－ －
(7,352)
(4,193)
－
1,232
(7,352)
(2,961)
Total items that may be reclassified to net profit or loss
(11,545)
－
(11,545)
1,232
(10,313)
Total
346,234
－
346,234
(108,319)
237,914
Fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 (December 1, 2019-November 30, 2020)
(¥ thousand)
Amount arising during the period
Reclassification adjustments
Before tax effect
Tax effect
After tax effect
Items that will not be reclassified to net profit or loss
Net change in financial assets measured at fair values through other comprehensive income Remeasurements of defined benefit pension plans
(747,081)
(772)
－
－
(747,081)
(772)
228,756
14
(518,325)
(758)
Total items that will not be reclassified to net profit or loss
(747,854)
－
(747,854)
228,771
(519,083)
Items that may be reclassified to net profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Net change in fair values of cash flow hedges
(6,818)
(16,593)
－ －
(6,818)
(16,593)
－
5,019
(6,818)
(11,573)
Total items that may be reclassified to net profit or loss
(23,411)
－
(23,411)
5,019
(18,391)
Total
(771,266)
－
(771,266)
233,791
(537,474)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
