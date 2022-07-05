Tosei : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2022

This English document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. Tosei Corporation assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2022 July 5, 2022 Company name: TOSEI CORPORATION Stock listing: TSE / SGX Securities code number: 8923 / S2D Representative: Seiichiro Yamaguchi, President and CEO URL: https://www.toseicorp.co.jp/english/ Contact: Noboru Hirano, Director and CFO Phone: +81-3-5439-8807 Submission of Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki-Houkokusho): July 8, 2022 (scheduled) Commencement of dividend payments: ― Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen. 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended May 31, 2022 (December 1, 2021 - May 31, 2022) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit for the period (¥ million) (%) (¥ million) (%) (¥ million) (%) (¥ million) (%) Six months ended 43,552 6.4 9,357 1.4 9,000 0.5 6,107 (0.3) May 31, 2022 Six months ended 40,932 (9.1) 9,232 325.4 8,959 373.8 6,122 433.5 May 31, 2021 Profit attributable to Total comprehensive Basic earnings Diluted earnings owners of the parent income for the period per share per share (¥ million) (%) (¥ million) (%) (¥) (¥) Six months ended 6,107 (0.2) 6,222 (7.9) 128.56 128.46 May 31, 2022 Six months ended 6,120 433.3 6,754 － 130.06 129.90 May 31, 2021 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Equity attributable to Ratio of equity Total assets Total equity attributable to owners of owners of the parent the parent to total assets (¥ million) (¥ million) (¥ million) (%) As of 199,129 69,886 69,886 35.1 May 31, 2022 As of 195,010 65,958 65,958 33.8 November 30, 2021

2. Dividends Annual dividends per share 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total (¥) (¥) (¥) (¥) (¥) Fiscal year ended November 30, 2021 - 0.00 - 38.00 38.00 Fiscal year ending November 30, 2022 - 0.00 Fiscal year ending November 30, 2022 - 47.00 47.00 (Forecast) Note: Revision to the most recently released dividend forecasts: No 3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2022 (December 1, 2021 - November 30, 2022) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Profit attributable to Basic earnings Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax owners of the per share parent (¥ million) (%) (¥ million) (%) (¥ million) (%) (¥ million) (%) (¥) Fiscal year ending 80,000 29.6 12,762 16.4 12,000 16.5 7,954 18.3 166.47 November 30, 2022 Note: Revision to the most recently released earnings forecasts: No Notes

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): No

Newly added: -Excluded: - (2) Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates (a) Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: No Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No (c) Changes in accounting estimates: No (3) Number of issued shares (ordinary shares) (a) Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of May 31, 2022 48,683,800 shares As of November 30, 2021 48,683,800 shares (b) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of May 31, 2022 1,353,722 shares As of November 30, 2021 900,022 shares (c) Average number of outstanding shares during the period (cumulative) Six months ended May 31, 2022 47,504,621 shares Six months ended May 31, 2021 47,058,545 shares These consolidated Financial Results are not subject to quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.

The forward-looking statements, including outlook of future performance, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. Actual performance and other results may differ substantially from these statements due to various factors.

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Operating Results Recognition, analysis and contents for discussion of business environment and business performance During the six months ended May 31, 2022, the Japanese economy showed signs of recovery, despite the lingering effects of COVID-19. Meanwhile, we are facing challenging circumstances including supply chain strains and soaring resource prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as the rapid depreciation of the yen. It is necessary to monitor multiple factors such as the ensuing changes in the financial situation and the pressure on corporate earnings and domestic household finances. In the real estate industry where Tosei Group operates, domestic real estate investments for the three months from January to March 2022 decreased 40% year on year to ¥730.4 billion. While the transaction volume dropped due to a decrease in large transactions and other factors, office investment demand is expected to grow as full-fledged,in-person work at the offices resumes. Furthermore, Japanese real estate with a high level of stability continues to be an attractive investment target, as seen in the increase in the percentage of investments into residential properties (according to a survey by a private research institute). In the Tokyo metropolitan area condominium market, although the number of newly built units from January to April 2022 decreased 4.9% year on year to 8,333 units, the average contract rate for the first month exceeded 70%, maintaining the strong performance as previous fiscal year. In addition, in the Tokyo metropolitan area pre-owned condominium market, while the number of units contracted from January to April 2022 declined 15.7% year on year to 12,405 units, the market is booming, as evidenced by the rising trend in contract prices. In the build-for-sale detached house market, housing starts for the three months from January to March 2022 came to 13,000 units (up 7.8% year on year) (according to a survey by a private research institute). Regarding construction costs for the four months from January to April 2022, average costs per tsubo for steel reinforced concrete structure were ¥1,359 thousand (1 tsubo = 3.30 square meters) (an increase of 11.0% year on year), and average costs per tsubo for wooden structure were ¥575 thousand (an increase of 1.3% year on year). The rise in the price of building materials due to the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, two major steel exporting countries, has begun to affect construction costs (according to a survey by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism). In the office leasing market of Tokyo's five business wards, the average vacancy rate as of April 2022 was 6.4% (an increase of 0.7 percentage points year on year), and the average asking rent was ¥20,328 per tsubo (a decrease of ¥1,087 year on year), demonstrating a downward trend, although it seems to have bottomed out in certain areas. A massive supply of new office buildings is expected in 2023 and it remains necessary to continue monitoring the trends in supply and demand (according to a survey by a private research institute). Meanwhile, the condominium leasing market remained robust and the average asking rent of apartments in the Tokyo metropolitan area as of April 2022 was ¥11,143 per tsubo (an increase of 3.1% year on year) and the average occupancy rate at condominiums held by J-REIT in the Tokyo Area as of January 31, 2022 was 96.1% (a decrease of 0.3 percentage points year on year). The rent of apartments for singles in the 23 wards of Tokyo, which had been falling in the previous fiscal year, appears to have bottomed out (according to a survey by a private research institute). In the Tokyo metropolitan area's logistics facility leasing market, leasable stock in April 2022 amounted to 7.65 million tsubo (an increase of 16.0% year on year). The vacancy rate was 3.0%. Although this was an increase from the level of 2.5% observed in January 2022, rent continues to gradually increase. Amid cases in which certain leasing projects are taking more time due to the oversupply against leasing demand, it remains necessary to continue monitoring the balance of supply and demand as new supplies are also expected going forward (according to a survey by a private research institute). In the real estate fund market, the market scale continues to expand. J-REIT assets under management in April 2022 totaled ¥21.5 trillion (an increase of ¥0.8 trillion year on year) and assets under management in private placement funds totaled ¥24.1 trillion (as of December 31, 2021, an increase of ¥1.6 trillion year on year). Combining the two, the real estate securitization market scale grew to ¥45.6 trillion (according to a survey by a private research institute). In the Tokyo business hotel market, in the three months from January to March 2022, the average guest room occupancy rate was 47.1% (33.5% in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and the total number of hotel guests in Tokyo encompassing all types of accommodation amounted to 11.04 million (an increase of 56.8% year on year). While the threat of COVID-19 continues to linger, expectations are high for the recovery of the hotel market with the uptick in foot traffic thanks to the easing of restrictions and as 2