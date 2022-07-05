Log in
Tosei : Notice Regarding Repurchase of the Company's Shares

07/05/2022 | 02:33am EDT
Note: This English document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event

of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. Tosei Corporation assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

[Translation]

July 5, 2022

To Whom It May Concern

Tosei Corporation

President and CEO: Seiichiro Yamaguchi

Securities code: 8923 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market)

Securities code: S2D (Singapore Exchange, Main Board)

Contact: Noboru Hirano, Director and CFO

TEL: +81-3-5439-8807

Notice Regarding Repurchase of the Company's Shares

(In accordance with the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Companies Act)

Tosei Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that it resolved to repurchase its own shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act which is applicable in lieu of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of this act, at the board of directors' meeting held on July 5, 2022.

1. Reason for stock repurchase

Stock will be repurchased to raise the level of shareholder return and improve capital efficiency, enabling the Company to flexibly execute capital policies that responds to changes in the business environment.

2. Details of repurchase

(1)

Class of shares to be repurchased

Common share of Tosei Corporation

(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased

Up to 600,000 shares

(1.3% of issued shares (excluding treasury shares))

(3)

Total value of shares to be repurchased

Up to 500 million yen

(4)

Period for repurchase

From July 6, 2022 to December 31, 2022

(5)

Method of repurchase

Discretionary investment by a securities company

Reference: Stock Information as of June 30, 2022

Total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares): 47,335,078 shares

Number of shares of treasury stock: 1,348,722 shares

End

Disclaimer

TOSEI Corporation published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 06:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
