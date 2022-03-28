Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tosei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8923   JP3595070008

TOSEI CORPORATION

(8923)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tosei : Notice Regarding the Status and Completion of Repurchase of the Company's Shares

03/28/2022 | 02:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This English document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Tosei Corporation assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

[Translation]

March 28, 2022

To Whom It May Concern

Tosei Corporation

President and CEO: Seiichiro Yamaguchi

Securities code: 8923 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Securities code: S2D (Singapore Exchange, Main Board)

Contact: Noboru Hirano, Director and CFO

TEL: +81-3-5439-8807

Notice Regarding the Status and Completion of Repurchase of the Company's Shares

(In accordance with the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Companies Act)

Tosei Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that it has repurchased its own shares as follows, pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act which is applicable in lieu of Paragraph 3, Article 165 of this act.

Accordingly, the stock repurchase pursuant to the Board of Directors' resolution on January 12, 2022 was completed.

(1) Class of shares repurchased

Common share of Tosei Corporation

(2) Total number of shares repurchased

154,000 shares

(3) Total value of shares repurchased

164,508,500 yen

(4) Period for repurchase

From March 1, 2022 to March 25, 2022

(5) Method of repurchase

Discretionary investment by a securities company

Reference:

1. Details of the Board of Directors' resolution on January 12, 2022

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased

Common share of Tosei Corporation

(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased

Up to 700,000 shares

(1.5% of issued shares (excluding treasury shares))

(3) Total value of shares to be repurchased

Up to 500 million yen

(4) Period for repurchase

From January 13, 2022 to July 31, 2022

2. Details of shares repurchased based on the above Board of Directors' resolution

(1) Total number of shares repurchased

475,700 shares

(2) Total value of shares repurchased

499,895,700 yen

End

Disclaimer

TOSEI Corporation published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 06:20:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOSEI CORPORATION
02:21aTOSEI : Notice Regarding the Status and Completion of Repurchase of the Company's Shares
PU
03/03Tosei Buys Back Over 60,000 Shares in February
MT
03/02TOSEI : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of the Company's Shares
PU
03/02TOSEI : Corporate Governance Report
PU
02/28TOSEI : Annual Securities Report FY2021
PU
01/26TOSEI : Script of FY2021 Financial Results Presentation held on January 12, 2022（PD..
PU
01/25TOSEI : Presentation Materials for the Year Ended FY2021（PDF 3760KB）
PU
01/25TOSEI : 【Appendix】Real Estate Market Conditions（PDF 2609KB）
PU
01/25TOSEI : Notice Regarding Nomination of Candidates for Directors
PU
01/14TOSEI : Script of FY2021 Financial Results Presentation held on January 12, 2022（PD..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 77 000 M 631 M 631 M
Net income 2022 8 050 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,87x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 54 961 M 450 M 450 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 638
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart TOSEI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tosei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSEI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 158,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiichiro Yamaguchi President & Representative Director
Shunsuke Yamaguchi Director, Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Nobuto Fujiwara Executive Officer & Head-Business Administration
Kenichi Shotoku Independent Outside Director
Hiroyuki Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSEI CORPORATION14.65%450
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.22%35 444
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.27.84%32 996
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.06%32 884
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.7.29%31 537
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.99%30 189