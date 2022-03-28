Tosei : Notice Regarding the Status and Completion of Repurchase of the Company's Shares

Note: This English document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

March 28, 2022

Tosei Corporation

President and CEO: Seiichiro Yamaguchi

Securities code: 8923 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Securities code: S2D (Singapore Exchange, Main Board)

Contact: Noboru Hirano, Director and CFO

TEL: +81-3-5439-8807

Notice Regarding the Status and Completion of Repurchase of the Company's Shares

(In accordance with the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Companies Act)

Tosei Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that it has repurchased its own shares as follows, pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act which is applicable in lieu of Paragraph 3, Article 165 of this act.

Accordingly, the stock repurchase pursuant to the Board of Directors' resolution on January 12, 2022 was completed.

(1) Class of shares repurchased Common share of Tosei Corporation (2) Total number of shares repurchased 154,000 shares (3) Total value of shares repurchased 164,508,500 yen (4) Period for repurchase From March 1, 2022 to March 25, 2022 (5) Method of repurchase Discretionary investment by a securities company

Reference:

1. Details of the Board of Directors' resolution on January 12, 2022

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased Common share of Tosei Corporation (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased Up to 700,000 shares (1.5% of issued shares (excluding treasury shares)) (3) Total value of shares to be repurchased Up to 500 million yen (4) Period for repurchase From January 13, 2022 to July 31, 2022

2. Details of shares repurchased based on the above Board of Directors' resolution

(1) Total number of shares repurchased 475,700 shares (2) Total value of shares repurchased 499,895,700 yen

