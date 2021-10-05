Tosei : Presentation Materials for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year 2021（PDF 1526KB）
Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year 2021
Tosei Corporation
Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section Code : 8923
Singapore Exchange, Mainboard Code : S2D
October 5, 2021
Copyright © 2021 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.
Index
FY2021 3Q(9M) - Highlights -
…P2
FY2021 3Q(9M)- Overview -
…P3
Business Results By Segment
Revitalization Business
…P4
Development Business
…P5
Acquisitions in Revitalization and Development Businesses
…P6
Rental Business
…P7
Fund and Consulting Business
…P8
Property Management Business
…P9
Hotel Business
…P10
Summary of Balance Sheet
Assets
…P11
Liabilities/Equity
…P12
Inventories
…P13, P14
Fixed Assets (Investment Properties and PPE)
…P15
Borrowings from Financial Institutions
…P16
TOPICS
…P17,P18,P19
Overview of Segment Results
…P20,P21
Summary of Cash Flow Statements
…P22
Shareholder Returns Policy
…P23
Stock Price Perception
…P24
Copyright © 2021 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.
1
FY2021 3Q(9M) - Highlights -
Revenue ¥52.3B (down 7.1% YoY), Profit Before Tax ¥10.4B (up 152.3% YoY), Profit for the Period ¥7.0B (up 186.8% YoY).
Achieved revised targets (announced on Jul. 5, 2021) for Profit Before Tax and Profit for the Period ahead of schedule.
Revenue
4Q
3Q
Progress rate against
2Q
1Q
revised forecast
(¥million)
(5 Jul. 2021)
60,727
63,939
84.8%
14,985
7,630
52,311
11,259
11,378
11,289
21,581
15,831
17,393
17,059
23,468
25,101
Operating Profit
Progress Rate
12,690
99.4%
1,072
6,427
10,965
1,732
3,653
1,782
4,839
2,474
4,592
3,125
5,535
4,640
-3,364
Profit Before Tax
Progress Rate
12,090
101.1%
926
5,901
10,489
1,529
3,528
1,744
4,647
2,266
4,491
2,987
5,359
4,468
-3,468
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
3Q(9M)
3Q(9M)
3Q(9M)
Segment Revenue
Segment Operating Profit
Profit for the Year/Period
(¥million)
ホ Hotel
ROE
不 Property Management
Stable
36.5%
34.4%
Fund and Consulting
Business
12,690
77.8%
15.3%
Progress Rate
15,000
504
99
10,965
不 Rental
Ratio
6,427
103.4%
70,000
63,939
不 Development
* Calculated without
2,365
616
8,447
6.1%
60,727
667
438
不 Revitalization
Head office expenses
2,456
7,079
60,000
1,089
5,928
11,000
2,367
797
5,888
5,759
52,311
4,193
2,016
3,602
3,773
314
1,528
956
2,409
50,000
5,993
5,859
4,837
7,000
1,280
3,636
2,319
1,133
40,000
14,346
16,171
4,055
3,043
1,321
10,487
7,754
3,204
7,239
30,000
3,000
5,596
20,000
3,587
3,079
31,012
31,154
30,060
-622
2,035
-1,000
-1,928
10,000
-3,743
-2,021
(Head office expenses, etc.)
(Head office expenses, etc.)
-2,440
0
(internal
(internal
(internal
-5,000
-673
-1,375transaction)
-1,371 transaction)
-1,079 transaction)
-1,933 (Head office expenses, etc.)
FY2019
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2020
FY2021
3Q(9M)
3Q(9M)
3Q(9M)
2
FY2021 3Q(9M)- Overview -
(¥million)
FY2020 3Q(9M)
FY2021 3Q(9M)
YoY change
%
%
%
Revenue
56,309
100.0%
52,311
100.0%
-3,997
-7.1%
Cost of Revenue
45,066
80.0%
34,634
66.2%
-10,432
-23.1%
Gross Profit
11,242
20.0%
17,677
33.8%
6,434
57.2%
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
6,574
11.7%
6,781
13.0%
206
3.1%
(Selling Expenses Pertaining to Property Trading)
1,142
2.0%
808
1.5%
-333
-29.2%
(Expenses Excluding Above)
5,432
9.6%
5,972
11.4%
540
10.0%
Other Income
48
0.1%
137
0.3%
88
181.2%
Other Expenses
72
0.1%
67
0.1%
-4
-6.6%
Operating Profit
4,644
8.2%
10,965
21.0%
6,320
136.1%
Finance Income
107
0.2%
139
0.3%
32
29.7%
Financial Costs
595
1.1%
616
1.2%
20
3.4%
Profit Before Tax
4,157
7.4%
10,489
20.1%
6,332
152.3%
Income Tax Expense
1,688
-
3,409
-
1,721
-
Profit for the Period
2,468
4.4%
7,079
13.5%
4,610
186.8%
(Owners of the parent)
2,468
-
7,076
-
4,608
-
(Non-controlling interests)
-
-
2
-
2
-
Comprehensive Income for the Period
1,885
3.3%
7,795
14.9%
5,909
313.4%
EPS(¥)
52.05
150.71
98.66
189.5%
3
Copyright © 2021 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.
Component Ratio
Revenue
57.5%
Revenue ¥30.0B (down 0.9% YoY), Operating Profit ¥7.2B (up 25.4% YoY).
Sold a total of 41 properties (up 1 properties YoY, 6 properties sold in 3Q) .
Gross Profit Margin was 27.8% (FY2020 3Q(9M) was 22.8%).
Revenue / Gross Profit Margin
Major Properties Sold
Restyling
Whole Building to Tosei REIT
Whole Building to General Customers
Gross Profit Margin
(¥million)
36.0%
24,000
29.2%
26.2%
18.9%
10.6%
17.9%
20,000
18,760
2.8%
73
FY2020 (12M)
FY2021 3Q(9M)
4,822
16,000
Gross Profit Margin 22.3%
14,297
Gross Profit Margin 27.8%
(Gross Profit Margin excluding the
(Gross Profit Margin excluding the
valuation loss 27.2%)
2,920
valuation loss reversal 26.0%)
12,000
9,888
8,919
32
57
8,000
13,864
1,606
5,874
Ichikawa-shi
Yokohama-shi
11,377
66
Income-generating Bldg.
Income-generating Apartment
2,649
9,855
4,000
7,254
5,807
825
2,649
0
825
FY2020
FY2020
FY2020
FY2020
FY2021
FY2021
FY2021
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
FY2020
FY2021
3Q(9M)
Full Year
3Q(9M)
Full Year
(¥million)
(Forecast)
Revenue
30,329
31,154
30,060
33,602
Gross Profit
6,924
6,947
8,368
8,438
Operating Profit
5,772
5,596
7,239
6,964
No. of Sales (Restyling)
4
4
3
3
No. of Sales (Whole Building, Others)
40
43
41
49
*The Gross Profit includes the following valuation loss or reversal of valuation loss on properties holding under LCM: FY2020:¥-1,531M, FY2021: +¥563M.
Niiza-shi
Yokohama-shi
Income
-generating Apartment
Income-generating Bldg.
4
Copyright © 2021 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
TOSEI Corporation published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:37 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOSEI CORPORATION
Sales 2021
62 375 M
561 M
561 M
Net income 2021
7 200 M
64,8 M
64,8 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
7,52x
Yield 2021
3,28%
Capitalization
55 303 M
498 M
497 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,83x
Nbr of Employees
509
Free-Float
57,4%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TOSEI CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
1 158,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.