  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tosei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8923   JP3595070008

TOSEI CORPORATION

(8923)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tosei : Presentation Materials for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year 2021（PDF 1526KB）

10/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year 2021

Tosei Corporation

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section Code : 8923

Singapore Exchange, Mainboard Code : S2D

October 5, 2021

Index

FY2021 3Q(9M) - Highlights -

…P2

FY2021 3Q(9M)- Overview -

…P3

Business Results By Segment

Revitalization Business

…P4

Development Business

…P5

Acquisitions in Revitalization and Development Businesses

…P6

Rental Business

…P7

Fund and Consulting Business

…P8

Property Management Business

…P9

Hotel Business

…P10

Summary of Balance Sheet

Assets

…P11

Liabilities/Equity

…P12

Inventories

…P13, P14

Fixed Assets (Investment Properties and PPE)

…P15

Borrowings from Financial Institutions

…P16

TOPICS

…P17,P18,P19

Overview of Segment Results

…P20,P21

Summary of Cash Flow Statements

…P22

Shareholder Returns Policy

…P23

Stock Price Perception

…P24

1

FY2021 3Q(9M) - Highlights -

  • Revenue ¥52.3B (down 7.1% YoY), Profit Before Tax ¥10.4B (up 152.3% YoY), Profit for the Period ¥7.0B (up 186.8% YoY).
  • Achieved revised targets (announced on Jul. 5, 2021) for Profit Before Tax and Profit for the Period ahead of schedule.

Revenue

4Q

3Q

Progress rate against

2Q

1Q

revised forecast

(¥million)

(5 Jul. 2021)

60,727

63,939

84.8%

14,985

7,630

52,311

11,259

11,378

11,289

21,581

15,831

17,393

17,059

23,468

25,101

Operating Profit

Progress Rate

12,690

99.4%

1,072

6,427

10,965

1,732

3,653

1,782

4,839

2,474

4,592

3,125

5,535

4,640

-3,364

Profit Before Tax

Progress Rate

12,090

101.1%

926

5,901

10,489

1,529

3,528

1,744

4,647

2,266

4,491

2,987

5,359

4,468

-3,468

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

3Q(9M)

3Q(9M)

3Q(9M)

Segment Revenue

Segment Operating Profit

Profit for the Year/Period

(¥million)

Hotel

ROE

Property Management

Stable

36.5%

34.4%

Fund and Consulting

Business

12,690

77.8%

15.3%

Progress Rate

15,000

504 99

10,965

Rental

Ratio

6,427

103.4%

70,000

63,939

Development

* Calculated without

2,365

616

8,447

6.1%

60,727

667

438

Revitalization

Head office expenses

2,456

7,079

60,000

1,089

5,928

11,000

2,367

797

5,888

5,759

52,311

4,193

2,016

3,602

3,773

314

1,528

956

2,409

50,000

5,993

5,859

4,837

7,000

1,280

3,636

2,319

1,133

40,000

14,346

16,171

4,055

3,043

1,321

10,487

7,754

3,204

7,239

30,000

3,000

5,596

20,000

3,587

3,079

31,012

31,154

30,060

-622

2,035

-1,000

-1,928

10,000

-3,743

-2,021

(Head office expenses, etc.)

(Head office expenses, etc.)

-2,440

0

(internal

(internal

(internal

-5,000

-673

-1,375transaction)

-1,371 transaction)

-1,079 transaction)

-1,933 (Head office expenses, etc.)

FY2019

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2020

FY2021

3Q(9M)

3Q(9M)

3Q(9M)

2

FY2021 3Q(9M)- Overview -

(¥million)

FY2020 3Q(9M)

FY2021 3Q(9M)

YoY change

%

%

%

Revenue

56,309

100.0%

52,311

100.0%

-3,997

-7.1%

Cost of Revenue

45,066

80.0%

34,634

66.2%

-10,432

-23.1%

Gross Profit

11,242

20.0%

17,677

33.8%

6,434

57.2%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

6,574

11.7%

6,781

13.0%

206

3.1%

(Selling Expenses Pertaining to Property Trading)

1,142

2.0%

808

1.5%

-333

-29.2%

(Expenses Excluding Above)

5,432

9.6%

5,972

11.4%

540

10.0%

Other Income

48

0.1%

137

0.3%

88

181.2%

Other Expenses

72

0.1%

67

0.1%

-4

-6.6%

Operating Profit

4,644

8.2%

10,965

21.0%

6,320

136.1%

Finance Income

107

0.2%

139

0.3%

32

29.7%

Financial Costs

595

1.1%

616

1.2%

20

3.4%

Profit Before Tax

4,157

7.4%

10,489

20.1%

6,332

152.3%

Income Tax Expense

1,688

-

3,409

-

1,721

-

Profit for the Period

2,468

4.4%

7,079

13.5%

4,610

186.8%

(Owners of the parent)

2,468

-

7,076

-

4,608

-

(Non-controlling interests)

-

-

2

-

2

-

Comprehensive Income for the Period

1,885

3.3%

7,795

14.9%

5,909

313.4%

EPS(¥)

52.05

150.71

98.66

189.5%

3

Revitalization Business

Component Ratio

Revenue

57.5%

  • Revenue ¥30.0B (down 0.9% YoY), Operating Profit ¥7.2B (up 25.4% YoY).
  • Sold a total of 41 properties (up 1 properties YoY, 6 properties sold in 3Q) .
  • Gross Profit Margin was 27.8% (FY2020 3Q(9M) was 22.8%).

Revenue / Gross Profit Margin

Major Properties Sold

Restyling

Whole Building to Tosei REIT

Whole Building to General Customers

Gross Profit Margin

(¥million)

36.0%

24,000

29.2%

26.2%

18.9%

10.6%

17.9%

20,000

18,760

2.8%

73

FY2020 (12M)

FY2021 3Q(9M)

4,822

16,000

Gross Profit Margin 22.3%

14,297

Gross Profit Margin 27.8%

(Gross Profit Margin excluding the

(Gross Profit Margin excluding the

valuation loss 27.2%)

2,920

valuation loss reversal 26.0%)

12,000

9,888

8,919

32

57

8,000

13,864

1,606

5,874

Ichikawa-shi

Yokohama-shi

11,377

66

Income-generating Bldg.

Income-generating Apartment

2,649

9,855

4,000

7,254

5,807

825

2,649

0

825

FY2020

FY2020

FY2020

FY2020

FY2021

FY2021

FY2021

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

FY2020

FY2021

3Q(9M)

Full Year

3Q(9M)

Full Year

(¥million)

(Forecast)

Revenue

30,329

31,154

30,060

33,602

Gross Profit

6,924

6,947

8,368

8,438

Operating Profit

5,772

5,596

7,239

6,964

No. of Sales (Restyling)

4

4

3

3

No. of Sales (Whole Building, Others)

40

43

41

49

*The Gross Profit includes the following valuation loss or reversal of valuation loss on properties holding under LCM: FY2020:¥-1,531M, FY2021: +¥563M.

Niiza-shi

Yokohama-shi

Income

-generating Apartment

Income-generating Bldg.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TOSEI Corporation published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
