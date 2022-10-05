Tosei : Presentation Materials for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year 2022（PDF 1656KB）
Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year 2022
Tosei Corporation
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Code : 8923
Singapore Exchange, Mainboard Code : S2D
October 5, 2022
Index
FY2022 3Q(9M) - Highlights -
…P3
FY2022 3Q(9M) - Overview ‐
…P4
Business Results By Segment
Revitalization Business
…P5
Development Business
…P6
Acquisitions in Revitalization and Development Businesses
…P7
Rental Business
…P8
Fund and Consulting Business
…P9
Property Management Business
…P10
Hotel Business
…P11
Summary of Balance Sheet
Assets
…P12
Liabilities/Equity
…P13
Inventories
…P14, 15
Fixed Assets (Investment Properties and PPE)
…P16
Borrowings from Financial Institutions
…P17
Overview of Segment Results
…P18,19
Summary of Cash Flow Statements
…P20
Shareholder Returns Policy
…P21
Stock Price Perception
…P22
2
FY2022 3Q(9M) - Highlights -
Revenue ¥54.9B (up 5.0% YoY), Profit Before Tax ¥10.5B (up 0.3% YoY), Profit for the Period ¥7.1B (up 1.4% YoY).
Revitalization Business drove revenue and profit, and Profit before Tax progressed to 87.6% of the full-year forecast.
Fund and Consulting Business has steadily expanded with assets under management (AUM) exceeding ¥1.7 trillion.
Revenue
Operating Profit
Operating Profit by Segment and Stable Business Ratio
(¥million)
4Q
3Q
12,762
(forecast)
40.7%
Stable Business Ratio
2Q
1Q
80,000
(forecast)
10,965
(4Q)
11,155
77.8%
10,965
40.7%
FY2022 Target 43.5%
6,427
* Calculated without Head office expenses
672
11,155
(¥million)
Progress Rate
0
1,798
Progress
6,427
1,732
3,137
811
63,939
61,726
Against
1,782
Rate
667
Hotel
54,933
Year-end Target
3,672
87.4%
2,415
Stable
Property Management
7,630
68.7%
2,474
4,592
4,193
2,700
9,414
2,286
Businesses
Fund and Consulting
11,259
11,380
1,060
Rental
11,378
2,319
1,013
5,535
4,640
5,685
Development
21,581
15,831
17,236
Revitalization
7,203
6,569
5,596
26,315
-3,364
23,468
25,101
FY2021
FY2022
-838
-316
-1,624
3Q(9M)
-3,743
-2,970
FY2020
(Head office expenses, etc.)
(Head office expenses, etc.)
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
-673
FY2022
3Q(9M)
-1,933 (Head office expenses, etc.)
3Q(9M)
FY2020
FY2021
Profit Before Tax
Profit for the Year/Period
ROE
12,000 (forecast)
6.1%
10.8%
11.6% (forecast)
5,901
10,302
10,516
7,954(forecast)
6,723
1,744
1,529
1,515
3,602
1,068
7,175
956
3,580
2,266
4,491
Progress
1,133
2,482
Progress
3,043
Rate
1,321
Rate
5,359
5,420
87.6%
90.2%
4,468
3,587
3,079
3,625
-186
(4Q)
-355
(4Q)
-3,468
-2,440
FY2021
FY2022
FY2021
FY2022
3Q(9M)
3Q(9M)
FY2020
FY2020
Stable Business Profit and Fixed Cost Coverage Ratio
129.6%
103.3%
Fixed Cost Coverage Ratio
* Stable Business Profit
÷Fixed Cost
(¥million)
110.0%
Fixed Cost
10,269
9,607
9,923
8,368
9,206
Stable Business Profit
7,923
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
3Q(9M)
*Stable Business Profit = the sum of Gross Profit (net of effects of internal transactions) of
Businesses (Rental, Fund & Consulting, Property Management, and Hotel)
the four Stable
3
*Fixed Cost =
Selling, general and administrative expenses - Property sales expenses + Interest expenses
FY2022 3Q(9M) - Overview -
(¥million)
FY2021 3Q(9M)
FY2022 3Q(9M)
YoY change
%
%
%
Revenue
52,311
100.0%
54,933
100.0%
2,621
5.0%
Cost of Revenue
34,634
66.2%
35,567
64.7%
932
2.7%
Gross Profit
17,677
33.8%
19,365
35.3%
1,688
9.6%
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
6,781
13.0%
8,553
15.6%
1,772
26.1%
(Selling Expenses Pertaining to Property Trading)
808
1.5%
1,015
1.8%
207
25.6%
(Expenses Excluding Above)
5,972
11.4%
7,538
13.7%
1,565
26.2%
Other Income
137
0.3%
349
0.6%
212
154.7%
Other Expenses
67
0.1%
5
0.0%
-61
-92.0%
Operating Profit
10,965
21.0%
11,155
20.3%
190
1.7%
Financial Income
139
0.3%
190
0.3%
50
36.3%
Financial Costs
616
1.2%
830
1.5%
214
34.8%
Profit Before Tax
10,489
20.1%
10,516
19.1%
26
0.3%
Income Tax Expense
3,409
-
3,340
-
-69
-
Profit for the Period/Year
7,079
13.5%
7,175
13.1%
96
1.4%
(Owners of the parent)
7,076
-
7,175
-
98
-
(Non-controlling interests)
2
-
-
-
-2
-
Comprehensive Income for the Period/Year
7,795
14.9%
7,537
13.7%
-258
-3.3%
EPS(¥)
150.71
151.28
0.57
0.4%
4
Component Ratio
Revenue
61.7%
Revenue ¥33.8B (up 12.8% YoY), Operating Profit ¥6.5B (down 9.2% YoY).
Sold a total of 34 whole buildings (down 7 buildings YoY).
Sales of pre-owned condo units also contributed to sales (101 units, ¥7.0B).
Revenue / Gross Profit Margin
Pre-owned
condo units
1Whole Building to Tosei Reit
Whole Building to General Customers
売Gross Profit Margin
FY2022 3Q(9M)
GPM 24.1%
Example of Sold Properties
(¥million)
36.0%
26.2%
17.9%
25.6%
23.7%
8.7%
18,719
14,297
FY2021
2,592
GPM 25.8%
2,920
9,888
5,882
10,232
32
2,115
5,874
11,377
9,855
66
3,526
10,244
8,116
5,807
1,200
2,325
(GPM excluding reversal of valuation loss
22.6%)
19.7%
FY2022 3Q(9M)
GPM
Pre-owned condo units:
14.7%
Whole Building:
24.8%
4,945
2,306
2,638
Toshima-ku
Meguro-ku
Income-generating Bldg.
Income-generating Apartment
FY2021
FY2021
FY2021
FY2021
FY2022
FY2022
FY2022
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
FY2021
FY2022
3Q(9M)
Full Year
3Q(9M)
Full Year
(¥million)
(Forecast)
Revenue
30,060
33,587
33,897
44,872
Gross Profit
8,368
8,675
8,185
9,048
Operating Profit
7,239
7,203
6,569
6,624
No. of Sales (Pre-owned condo units)
3
23
101
142
No. of Sales (Whole Building, Others)
41
46
34
49
*The Gross Profit includes the following valuation loss and reversal of valuation loss under LCM: FY2021: +¥1,408M, FY2022 3Q(9M) +¥526M.
Kazo-shi
Atsugi-shi
Logistics facility
Income-generating Bldg.
5
Sales 2022
77 900 M
539 M
539 M
Net income 2022
8 100 M
56,1 M
56,1 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
8,34x
Yield 2022
3,31%
Capitalization
66 945 M
464 M
464 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,75x
Nbr of Employees
638
Free-Float
56,3%
