  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tosei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8923   JP3595070008

TOSEI CORPORATION

(8923)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-05 am EDT
1425.00 JPY   +0.35%
02:42aTosei : Presentation Materials for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year 2022（PDF 1656KB）
PU
09/06Tosei Buys Back Shares in August
MT
09/05Tranche Update on Tosei Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 5, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tosei : Presentation Materials for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year 2022（PDF 1656KB）

10/05/2022 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year 2022

Tosei Corporation

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Code : 8923

Singapore Exchange, Mainboard Code : S2D

October 5, 2022

Copyright © 2022 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

Index

FY2022 3Q(9M) - Highlights -

…P3

FY2022 3Q(9M) - Overview ‐

…P4

Business Results By Segment

Revitalization Business

…P5

Development Business

…P6

Acquisitions in Revitalization and Development Businesses

…P7

Rental Business

…P8

Fund and Consulting Business

…P9

Property Management Business

…P10

Hotel Business

…P11

Summary of Balance Sheet

Assets

…P12

Liabilities/Equity

…P13

Inventories

…P14, 15

Fixed Assets (Investment Properties and PPE)

…P16

Borrowings from Financial Institutions

…P17

Overview of Segment Results

…P18,19

Summary of Cash Flow Statements

…P20

Shareholder Returns Policy

…P21

Stock Price Perception

…P22

Copyright © 2022 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

2

FY2022 3Q(9M) - Highlights -

  • Revenue ¥54.9B (up 5.0% YoY), Profit Before Tax ¥10.5B (up 0.3% YoY), Profit for the Period ¥7.1B (up 1.4% YoY).
  • Revitalization Business drove revenue and profit, and Profit before Tax progressed to 87.6% of the full-yearforecast.
  • Fund and Consulting Business has steadily expanded with assets under management (AUM) exceeding ¥1.7 trillion.

Revenue

Operating Profit

Operating Profit by Segment and Stable Business Ratio

(¥million)

4Q

3Q

12,762

(forecast)

40.7%

Stable Business Ratio

2Q

1Q

80,000

(forecast)

10,965

(4Q)

11,155

77.8%

10,965

40.7%

FY2022 Target 43.5%

6,427

* Calculated without Head office expenses

672

11,155

(¥million)

Progress Rate

0

1,798

Progress

6,427

1,732

3,137

811

63,939

61,726

Against

1,782

Rate

667

Hotel

54,933

Year-end Target

3,672

87.4%

2,415

Stable

Property Management

7,630

68.7%

2,474

4,592

4,193

2,700

9,414

2,286

Businesses

Fund and Consulting

11,259

11,380

1,060

Rental

11,378

2,319

1,013

5,535

4,640

5,685

Development

21,581

15,831

17,236

Revitalization

7,203

6,569

5,596

26,315

-3,364

23,468

25,101

FY2021

FY2022

-838

-316

-1,624

3Q(9M)

-3,743

-2,970

FY2020

(Head office expenses, etc.)

(Head office expenses, etc.)

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

-673

FY2022

3Q(9M)

-1,933 (Head office expenses, etc.)

3Q(9M)

FY2020

FY2021

Profit Before Tax

Profit for the Year/Period

ROE

12,000 (forecast)

6.1%

10.8%

11.6% (forecast)

5,901

10,302

10,516

7,954(forecast)

6,723

1,744

1,529

1,515

3,602

1,068

7,175

956

3,580

2,266

4,491

Progress

1,133

2,482

Progress

3,043

Rate

1,321

Rate

5,359

5,420

87.6%

90.2%

4,468

3,587

3,079

3,625

-186

(4Q)

-355

(4Q)

-3,468

-2,440

FY2021

FY2022

FY2021

FY2022

3Q(9M)

3Q(9M)

FY2020

FY2020

Stable Business Profit and Fixed Cost Coverage Ratio

129.6%

103.3%

Fixed Cost Coverage Ratio

* Stable Business Profit ÷Fixed Cost

(¥million)

110.0%

Fixed Cost

10,269

9,607

9,923

8,368

9,206

Stable Business Profit

7,923

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

3Q(9M)

*Stable Business Profit = the sum of Gross Profit (net of effects of internal transactions) of

Businesses (Rental, Fund & Consulting, Property Management, and Hotel)

the four Stable

3

*Fixed Cost =

Selling, general and administrative expenses - Property sales expenses + Interest expenses

FY2022 3Q(9M) - Overview -

(¥million)

FY2021 3Q(9M)

FY2022 3Q(9M)

YoY change

%

%

%

Revenue

52,311

100.0%

54,933

100.0%

2,621

5.0%

Cost of Revenue

34,634

66.2%

35,567

64.7%

932

2.7%

Gross Profit

17,677

33.8%

19,365

35.3%

1,688

9.6%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

6,781

13.0%

8,553

15.6%

1,772

26.1%

(Selling Expenses Pertaining to Property Trading)

808

1.5%

1,015

1.8%

207

25.6%

(Expenses Excluding Above)

5,972

11.4%

7,538

13.7%

1,565

26.2%

Other Income

137

0.3%

349

0.6%

212

154.7%

Other Expenses

67

0.1%

5

0.0%

-61

-92.0%

Operating Profit

10,965

21.0%

11,155

20.3%

190

1.7%

Financial Income

139

0.3%

190

0.3%

50

36.3%

Financial Costs

616

1.2%

830

1.5%

214

34.8%

Profit Before Tax

10,489

20.1%

10,516

19.1%

26

0.3%

Income Tax Expense

3,409

-

3,340

-

-69

-

Profit for the Period/Year

7,079

13.5%

7,175

13.1%

96

1.4%

(Owners of the parent)

7,076

-

7,175

-

98

-

(Non-controlling interests)

2

-

-

-

-2

-

Comprehensive Income for the Period/Year

7,795

14.9%

7,537

13.7%

-258

-3.3%

EPS(¥)

150.71

151.28

0.57

0.4%

4

Copyright © 2022 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

Revitalization Business

Component Ratio

Revenue

61.7%

  • Revenue ¥33.8B (up 12.8% YoY), Operating Profit ¥6.5B (down 9.2% YoY).
  • Sold a total of 34 whole buildings (down 7 buildings YoY).
  • Sales of pre-owned condo units also contributed to sales (101 units, ¥7.0B).

Revenue / Gross Profit Margin

Pre-owned

condo units

1Whole Building to Tosei Reit

Whole Building to General Customers

Gross Profit Margin

FY2022 3Q(9M)

GPM 24.1%

Example of Sold Properties

(¥million)

36.0%

26.2%

17.9%

25.6%

23.7%

8.7%

18,719

14,297

FY2021

2,592

GPM 25.8%

2,920

9,888

5,882

10,232

32

2,115

5,874

11,377

9,855

66

3,526

10,244

8,116

5,807

1,200

2,325

(GPM excluding reversal of valuation loss 22.6%)

19.7%

FY2022 3Q(9M)

GPM

Pre-owned condo units:

14.7%

Whole Building:

24.8%

4,945

2,306

2,638

Toshima-ku

Meguro-ku

Income-generating Bldg.

Income-generating Apartment

FY2021

FY2021

FY2021

FY2021

FY2022

FY2022

FY2022

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

FY2021

FY2022

3Q(9M)

Full Year

3Q(9M)

Full Year

(¥million)

(Forecast)

Revenue

30,060

33,587

33,897

44,872

Gross Profit

8,368

8,675

8,185

9,048

Operating Profit

7,239

7,203

6,569

6,624

No. of Sales (Pre-owned condo units)

3

23

101

142

No. of Sales (Whole Building, Others)

41

46

34

49

*The Gross Profit includes the following valuation loss and reversal of valuation loss under LCM: FY2021: +¥1,408M, FY2022 3Q(9M) +¥526M.

Kazo-shi

Atsugi-shi

Logistics facility

Income-generating Bldg.

Copyright © 2022 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TOSEI Corporation published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 06:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 77 900 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2022 8 100 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,34x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 66 945 M 464 M 464 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 638
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart TOSEI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tosei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSEI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 420,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiichiro Yamaguchi President & Representative Director
Shunsuke Yamaguchi Director, Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Nobuto Fujiwara Executive Officer & Head-Business Administration
Kenichi Shotoku Independent Outside Director
Hiroyuki Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSEI CORPORATION36.73%464
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-8.14%32 079
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.15.16%30 288
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.16.20%29 907
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.83%29 251
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.68%21 511