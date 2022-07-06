Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tosei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8923   JP3595070008

TOSEI CORPORATION

(8923)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-06 am EDT
1186.00 JPY   -3.03%
02:24aTOSEI : Presentation Materials for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year 2022（PDF 3405KB）
02:24aTOSEI : 【Appendix】Real Estate Market Conditions（PDF 2472KB）
07/05Tosei Plans up to Nearly $4 Million Repurchase of Shares
Tosei : Presentation Materials for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year 2022（PDF 3405KB）

07/06/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year 2022

Tosei Corporation

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Code : 8923

Singapore Exchange, Mainboard Code : S2D

July 5, 2022

Copyright © 2022 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

Index

l. Overview of Results for the First Half of FY2022

…P3

FY2022 2Q(6M) - Highlights -

…P4

FY2022 2Q(6M) - Overview ‐

…P5

Business Results By Segment

Revitalization Business

…P6

Development Business

…P7

Acquisitions in Revitalization and Development Businesses

…P8

Rental Business

…P9

Fund and Consulting Business

…P10

Property Management Business

…P11

Hotel Business

…P12

Summary of Balance Sheet

Assets

…P13

Liabilities/Equity

…P14

Inventories

…P15,16

Fixed Assets (Investment Properties and PPE)

…P17

Borrowings from Financial Institutions

…P18

Overview of Segment Results

…P19,20

Summary of Cash Flow Statements

…P21

II. Business Strategies for Second Half of FY2022

…P22

Real Estate Market Environment

…P23

Summary of FY2022

…P24

Strategies for Full-year and Second Half of FY2022

…P25

Business Strategies for the Second Half

Growth Driver Revitalization Business

…P26

Growth Driver Development Business

…P27

The Second Half of FY2022 -Development Schedule-

…P28

Topics: Acquisition Strategies for the Second Half of FY2022

…P29

Growth Driver Fund and Consulting Business

…P30

Recovery Expected Segment Hotel Business

…P31

Shareholder Returns Policy

…P32

Stock Price Perception

…P33

III. Reference Materials for the first-time visitors to Tosei

…P34

IV. The Tosei Group's ESG

…P47

Copyright © 2022 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

2

l. Overview of Results for First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2022

Copyright © 2022 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

3

FY2022 2Q(6M) - Highlights -

  • Revenue ¥43.5B (up 6.4% YoY), Profit Before Tax ¥9.0B (up 0.5% YoY), Profit for the Period ¥6.1B (down 0.3% YoY).
  • Revitalization Business drove revenue and profit, and Profit before Tax progressed to 75% of the full-yearforecast.
  • Fund and Consulting Business has steadily expanded with assets under management (AUM) exceeding ¥1.6 trillion.

Revenue

Operating Profit

4Q

3Q

10,965

12,762(forecast)

2Q

1Q

80,000 (forecast)

6,427

0

(4Q)

(¥million)

Progress Rate

1,732

9,357

Progress

63,939

61,726

Against

1,782

Rate

7,630

Year-end Target

2,474

4,592

3,672

73.3%

9,414

54.4%

11,259

11,378

43,552

5,535

5,685

4,640

21,581

17,236

15,831

23,468

25,101

26,315

-3,364

FY2021

FY2022

2Q(6M)

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2020

2Q(6M)

Profit Before Tax

Profit for the Year/Period

ROE

12,000 (forecast)

6.1%

10.8%

11.6% (forecast)

5,901

10,302

7,954

(forecast)

9,000

6,723

1,529

3,602

6,107

1,744

3,580

Progress

956

Progress

2,266

4,491

Rate

1,133

3,043

2,482

Rate

75.0%

1,321

76.8%

5,359

5,420

4,468

3,587

3,625

3,079

-186

-355

-3,468

(4Q)

-2,440

(4Q)

FY2021

FY2022

FY2021

FY2022

2Q(6M)

2Q(6M)

FY2020

FY2020

Operating Profit by Segment and Stable Business Ratio

(¥million)

40.7%

Stable Business Ratio

77.8%

10,965

FY2022 Target 43.5%

* Calculated without Head office expenses

672

6,427

33.7%

667

3,137

9,357

Hotel

Property Management

4,193

2,700

545

Fund and Consulting

1,761

2,319

1,060

1,446

Stable

Rental

797

Businesses

Development

Revitalization

7,203

6,067

5,596

-259

-838

-3,743

-2,970

-1,001

(Head office expenses, etc.)

(Head office expenses, etc.)

-673

FY2022

-1,933 (Head office expenses, etc.)

2Q(6M)

FY2020

FY2021

Stable Business Profit and Fixed Cost Coverage Ratio

(¥million)

129.6%

103.3%

Fixed Cost Coverage Ratio

* Stable Business Profit ÷Fixed Cost

Fixed Cost

10,269

9,607

9,923

110.9%

Stable Business Profit

7,923

5,458

6,052

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

2Q(6M)

*Stable Business Profit = the sum of Gross Profit (net of effects of internal transactions) of

Businesses (Rental, Fund & Consulting, Property Management, and Hotel)

the four Stable

4

*Fixed Cost =

Selling, general and administrative expenses - Property sales expenses + Interest expenses

FY2022 2Q(6M) - Overview -

(¥million)

FY2021 2Q(6M)

FY2022 2Q(6M)

YoY change

%

%

%

Revenue

40,932

100.0%

43,552

100.0%

2,619

6.4%

Cost of Revenue

27,143

66.3%

28,835

66.2%

1,691

6.2%

Gross Profit

13,789

33.7%

14,717

33.8%

927

6.7%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

4,603

11.2%

5,679

13.0%

1,075

23.4%

(Selling Expenses Pertaining to Property Trading)

674

1.6%

825

1.9%

151

22.4%

(Expenses Excluding Above)

3,929

9.6%

4,853

11.1%

924

23.5%

Other Income

114

0.3%

325

0.7%

210

183.7%

Other Expenses

67

0.2%

5

0.0%

-62

-92.1%

Operating Profit

9,232

22.6%

9,357

21.5%

125

1.4%

Financial Income

135

0.3%

188

0.4%

52

38.9%

Financial Costs

409

1.0%

545

1.3%

136

33.4%

Profit Before Tax

8,959

21.9%

9,000

20.7%

41

0.5%

Income Tax Expense

2,836

-

2,893

-

56

-

Profit for the Period/Year

6,122

15.0%

6,107

14.0%

-15

-0.3%

(Owners of the parent)

6,120

-

6,107

-

-13

-

(Non-controlling interests)

2

-

-

-

-2

-

Comprehensive Income for the Period/Year

6,754

16.5%

6,222

14.3%

-532

-7.9%

EPS(¥)

130.06

128.56

-1.50

-1.2%

5

Copyright © 2022 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TOSEI Corporation published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 77 000 M 567 M 567 M
Net income 2022 8 050 M 59,3 M 59,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,23x
Yield 2022 3,86%
Capitalization 57 891 M 426 M 426 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 638
Free-Float 56,6%
Managers and Directors
Seiichiro Yamaguchi President & Representative Director
Shunsuke Yamaguchi Director, Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Nobuto Fujiwara Executive Officer & Head-Business Administration
Kenichi Shotoku Independent Outside Director
Hiroyuki Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSEI CORPORATION21.09%426
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.35.70%34 945
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.90%34 275
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.13%33 129
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.8.83%31 121
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.36%28 817