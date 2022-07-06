Tosei : Presentation Materials for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year 2022（PDF 3405KB）

|
Presentation Materials for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year 2022
Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year 2022
Tosei Corporation
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Code : 8923
Singapore Exchange, Mainboard Code : S2D
July 5, 2022
Index
|
l. Overview of Results for the First Half of FY2022
|
…P3
|
FY2022 2Q(6M) - Highlights -
|
…P4
|
FY2022 2Q(6M) - Overview ‐
|
…P5
|
Business Results By Segment
|
|
Revitalization Business
|
…P6
|
Development Business
|
…P7
|
Acquisitions in Revitalization and Development Businesses
|
…P8
|
Rental Business
|
…P9
|
Fund and Consulting Business
|
…P10
|
Property Management Business
|
…P11
|
Hotel Business
|
…P12
|
Summary of Balance Sheet
|
|
Assets
|
…P13
|
Liabilities/Equity
|
…P14
|
Inventories
|
…P15,16
|
Fixed Assets (Investment Properties and PPE)
|
…P17
|
Borrowings from Financial Institutions
|
…P18
|
Overview of Segment Results
|
…P19,20
|
Summary of Cash Flow Statements
|
…P21
|
II. Business Strategies for Second Half of FY2022
|
…P22
|
Real Estate Market Environment
|
…P23
|
Summary of FY2022
|
…P24
|
Strategies for Full-year and Second Half of FY2022
|
…P25
|
Business Strategies for the Second Half
|
|
Growth Driver Revitalization Business
|
…P26
|
Growth Driver Development Business
|
…P27
|
The Second Half of FY2022 -Development Schedule-
|
…P28
|
Topics: Acquisition Strategies for the Second Half of FY2022
|
…P29
|
Growth Driver Fund and Consulting Business
|
…P30
|
Recovery Expected Segment Hotel Business
|
…P31
|
Shareholder Returns Policy
|
…P32
|
Stock Price Perception
|
…P33
|
III. Reference Materials for the first-time visitors to Tosei
|
…P34
|
IV. The Tosei Group's ESG
|
…P47
|
|
2
l. Overview of Results for First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2022
|
|
3
FY2022 2Q(6M) - Highlights -
-
Revenue ¥43.5B (up 6.4% YoY), Profit Before Tax ¥9.0B (up 0.5% YoY), Profit for the Period ¥6.1B (down 0.3% YoY).
-
Revitalization Business drove revenue and profit, and Profit before Tax progressed to 75% of the full-yearforecast.
-
Fund and Consulting Business has steadily expanded with assets under management (AUM) exceeding ¥1.6 trillion.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q
|
|
|
3Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,965
|
|
12,762(forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q
|
|
|
1Q
|
|
|
|
80,000 (forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,427
|
|
0
|
(4Q)
|
|
|
|
|
(¥million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Progress Rate
|
|
|
1,732
|
|
|
9,357
|
Progress
|
63,939
|
|
61,726
|
|
|
Against
|
1,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
7,630
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-end Target
|
2,474
|
|
4,592
|
|
|
3,672
|
73.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,414
|
|
54.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,259
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,378
|
|
43,552
|
|
|
|
|
5,535
|
|
|
|
|
5,685
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,640
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21,581
|
|
|
|
|
17,236
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,831
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,468
|
|
|
25,101
|
|
26,315
|
|
|
|
|
-3,364
|
|
FY2021
|
|
|
FY2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q(6M)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2020
|
|
FY2021
|
FY2022
|
FY2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q(6M)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit Before Tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the Year/Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,000 (forecast)
|
6.1%
|
10.8%
|
|
|
11.6% (forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,901
|
10,302
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,954
|
(forecast)
|
|
|
|
9,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,723
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,602
|
|
6,107
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,744
|
|
|
|
|
3,580
|
|
|
Progress
|
|
956
|
|
|
Progress
|
|
|
2,266
|
|
4,491
|
|
|
|
|
Rate
|
1,133
|
|
3,043
|
|
|
2,482
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75.0%
|
|
|
1,321
|
|
|
|
76.8%
|
|
|
|
5,359
|
|
|
|
|
5,420
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,468
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,587
|
|
|
|
|
3,625
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,079
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-186
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-355
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3,468
|
|
|
(4Q)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2,440
|
|
|
(4Q)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2021
|
FY2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2021
|
|
FY2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q(6M)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q(6M)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit by Segment and Stable Business Ratio
|
(¥million)
|
|
40.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stable Business Ratio
|
|
77.8%
|
|
10,965
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2022 Target 43.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Calculated without Head office expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
672
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,427
|
|
|
|
|
|
33.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
667
|
|
|
3,137
|
|
|
9,357
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hotel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property Management
|
4,193
|
|
|
2,700
|
|
|
545
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund and Consulting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,761
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,319
|
|
|
|
|
1,060
|
|
|
|
|
1,446
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stable
|
|
Rental
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
797
|
|
|
|
|
Businesses
|
|
Development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revitalization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,203
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,067
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,596
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-259
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-838
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3,743
|
|
|
-2,970
|
|
|
-1,001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Head office expenses, etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Head office expenses, etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-673
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1,933 (Head office expenses, etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q(6M)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2020
|
|
FY2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stable Business Profit and Fixed Cost Coverage Ratio
|
(¥million)
|
129.6%
|
|
|
103.3%
|
|
Fixed Cost Coverage Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Stable Business Profit ÷Fixed Cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed Cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,269
|
9,607
|
9,923
|
|
110.9%
|
|
|
Stable Business Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,923
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,458
|
6,052
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2020
|
|
FY2021
|
|
FY2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q(6M)
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Stable Business Profit = the sum of Gross Profit (net of effects of internal transactions) of
|
|
|
|
|
Businesses (Rental, Fund & Consulting, Property Management, and Hotel)
|
|
|
|
the four Stable
|
|
4
|
*Fixed Cost =
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses - Property sales expenses + Interest expenses
|
FY2022 2Q(6M) - Overview -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(¥million)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2021 2Q(6M)
|
FY2022 2Q(6M)
|
YoY change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
40,932
|
100.0%
|
43,552
|
|
100.0%
|
2,619
|
6.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Revenue
|
27,143
|
66.3%
|
28,835
|
|
66.2%
|
1,691
|
6.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
13,789
|
33.7%
|
14,717
|
|
33.8%
|
927
|
6.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|
4,603
|
11.2%
|
5,679
|
|
13.0%
|
1,075
|
23.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Selling Expenses Pertaining to Property Trading)
|
674
|
1.6%
|
825
|
|
1.9%
|
151
|
22.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Expenses Excluding Above)
|
3,929
|
9.6%
|
4,853
|
|
11.1%
|
924
|
23.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Income
|
114
|
0.3%
|
325
|
|
0.7%
|
210
|
183.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Expenses
|
67
|
0.2%
|
5
|
|
0.0%
|
-62
|
-92.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
9,232
|
22.6%
|
9,357
|
|
21.5%
|
125
|
1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Income
|
135
|
0.3%
|
188
|
|
0.4%
|
52
|
38.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Costs
|
409
|
1.0%
|
545
|
|
1.3%
|
136
|
33.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit Before Tax
|
8,959
|
21.9%
|
9,000
|
|
20.7%
|
41
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Tax Expense
|
2,836
|
-
|
2,893
|
|
-
|
56
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the Period/Year
|
6,122
|
15.0%
|
6,107
|
|
14.0%
|
-15
|
-0.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Owners of the parent)
|
6,120
|
-
|
6,107
|
|
-
|
-13
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Non-controlling interests)
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-2
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive Income for the Period/Year
|
6,754
|
16.5%
|
6,222
|
|
14.3%
|
-532
|
-7.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS(¥)
|
130.06
|
|
|
128.56
|
|
|
-1.50
|
-1.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
