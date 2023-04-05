Tosei : Presentation Materials for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year 2023

FY2023 1Q(3M) - Summary -

Topics

◆Began AM operations for Otemachi Place from Dec. 2022 (transaction value: ¥436.4B including tax).

◆Acquired 12 real estate properties (worth approx. ¥2.5B* ) through real estate M&A. *expected disposition value basis

◆Listed its second project of security token backed by domestic real estate on the ADDX in Singapore.

Business Summary

◆Revitalization Business drove profits, and Profit before Tax progressed to 46% of the full-year forecast.

◆Assets under management (AUM) exceeding ¥2.2 trillion in Fund and Consulting Business.

◆In Hotel business, GOP* recovered to ¥338M in 1Q(3M), and Operating Profit returned to the black with ¥142M.

*GOP; A profit indicator for hotel operations, calculated as the hotel's gross profit less operating expenses