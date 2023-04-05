Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tosei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8923   JP3595070008

TOSEI CORPORATION

(8923)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-05 am EDT
1453.00 JPY   -3.13%
02:41aTosei : Presentation Materials for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year 2023
PU
02/27Tosei Corporation Elects Hitoshi Yagi as Audit & Supervisory Board Member
CI
01/30Tosei : 【Appendix】Real Estate Market Conditions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tosei : Presentation Materials for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year 2023

04/05/2023 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year 2023

Tosei Corporation

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Code : 8923

Singapore Exchange, Mainboard Code : S2D

April 5, 2023

Copyright © 2023 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

Index

FY2023 1Q(3M)

Summary of Balance Sheet

- Summary -

…P3

- Assets -

…P14

- Highlights -

…P4

- Liabilities/Equity -

…P15

- Overview ‐

…P5

Inventories

…P16,17

- Overview by segment-

…P6

Fixed Assets (Investment Properties and PPE)

…P18

Borrowings from Financial Institutions

…P19

Business Results By Segment

Overview of Segment Results

…P20,21

- Revitalization Business -

…P7

Summary of Cash Flow Statements

…P22

- Development Business -

…P8

- Acquisitions in Revitalization and Development Businesses -

…P9

Shareholder Returns Policy

…P23

- Rental Business -

…P10

Stock Price Perception

…P24

- Fund and Consulting Business -

…P11

Reference: Tosei Group's Potential Shareholder Value

…P25

- Property Management Business -

…P12

- Hotel Business -

…P13

Reference Materials for the first-time visitors to Tosei

…P26

Copyright © 2023 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

2

FY2023 1Q(3M) - Summary -

Topics

Began AM operations for Otemachi Place from Dec. 2022 (transaction value: ¥436.4B including tax).

Acquired 12 real estate properties (worth approx. ¥2.5B* ) through real estate M&A. *expected disposition value basis

Listed its second project of security token backed by domestic real estate on the ADDX in Singapore.

Business Summary

Revitalization Business drove profits, and Profit before Tax progressed to 46% of the full-year forecast.

Assets under management (AUM) exceeding ¥2.2 trillion in Fund and Consulting Business.

In Hotel business, GOP* recovered to ¥338M in 1Q(3M), and Operating Profit returned to the black with ¥142M.

*GOP; A profit indicator for hotel operations, calculated as the hotel's gross profit less operating expenses

Copyright © 2023 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

3

FY2023 1Q(3M) - Highlights -

  • Revenue ¥31.0B (+18.0% YoY), Profit Before Tax ¥6.4B (+19.7% YoY), Profit for the Period ¥4.4B (+21.8% YoY).
  • Achieved 46.3% of the full year Profit before Tax forecast, and 47.0% of the Profit for the year forecast.

Revenue

Operating Profit

Operating Profit by Segment and Stable Business Ratio

4Q

3Q

(¥million)

43.0%

FY2023

Stable Business Ratio

14,824 (forecast)

90,000

2Q

1Q

85,000

(forecast)

0

13,514

40.7%

Target Ratio

* Calculated without Head office expenses

42.5%

Hotel

(¥million)

70,953

0

Property Management

10,965

2,358

Fund and Consulting

70,000

61,726

0

Rental

16,020

0

(4Q)

8,043

60,000

9,414

53,948

1,732

1,798

Progress

29.7%

Development

0

50,000

11,380

Progress Rate

Rate

Revitalization

11,378

Against

0

3,672

45.7%

40,000

Full-year Forecast

4,592

17,236

36.5%

YoY

(Property Management)

15,831

30,000

0

119.3%

YoY

6,781

(Development)

20,000

25,101

26,315

31,052

118.0% 0

4,640

5,685

10,000

0

0

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

(Head office expenses, etc.)

1Q(3M)

1Q(3M)

FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 1Q(3M)

Profit Before Tax

Profit for the Year/Period

Stable Business Profit and Fixed Cost Coverage Ratio

ROE

(forecast)

10.8%

12.5%

12.4% (forecast)

9,388 (forecast)

106.6%

103.3%

(¥million)

Fixed Cost Coverage Ratio

* Stable Business Profit ÷Fixed Cost

Fixed Cost

Stable Business Profit

Progress

Rate

46.3%

6,723

956

3,043

8,607

1,431

1,068

2,482

4,972

Progress

Rate

47.0%

11,818 12,598

9,607 9,887

120.0%

YoY

119.7%

FY2021 (4Q)

FY2022

FY2023

1Q(3M)

3,079

-355

FY2021

3,625

(4Q)

FY2022

4,416

YoY

121.8%

FY2023

1Q(3M)

3,096 3,716

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

1Q(3M)

*Stable Business

Profit = the sum of Gross Profit (net of effects of internal transactions) of

the four Stable

Businesses (Rental, Fund & Consulting, Property Management, and Hotel)

*Fixed Cost =

Selling, general and administrative expenses - Property sales expenses + Interest expenses

Copyright © 2023 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

4

FY2023 1Q(3M) - Overview -

(¥million)

FY2022 1Q (3M)

FY2023 1Q (3M)

YoY change

%

%

%

Revenue

26,315

100.0%

31,052

100.0%

4,736

18.0%

Cost of Revenue

17,820

67.7%

21,148

68.1%

3,328

18.7%

Gross Profit

8,495

32.3%

9,903

31.9%

1,408

16.6%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

2,826

10.7%

3,234

10.4%

408

14.4%

(Selling Expenses Pertaining to Property Trading)

461

1.8%

434

1.4%

-26

-5.8%

(Expenses Excluding Above)

2,364

9.0%

2,799

9.0%

434

18.4%

Other Income

21

0.1%

116

0.4%

94

437.7%

Other Expenses

5

0.0%

4

0.0%

-1

-19.7%

Operating Profit

5,685

21.6%

6,781

21.8%

1,095

19.3%

Financial Income

3

0.0%

3

0.0%

0

2.9%

Financial Costs

268

1.0%

296

1.0%

28

10.5%

Profit Before Tax

5,420

20.6%

6,488

20.9%

1,067

19.7%

Income Tax Expense

1,795

-

2,071

-

275

-

Profit for the Period

3,625

13.8%

4,416

14.2%

791

21.8%

(Owners of the parent)

3,625

-

4,416

-

791

-

Comprehensive Income for the Period

3,522

13.4%

4,369

14.1%

847

24.0%

EPS(¥)

76.10

93.55

17.45

22.9%

Copyright © 2023 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.

5

Disclaimer

TOSEI Corporation published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 06:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOSEI CORPORATION
02:41aTosei : Presentation Materials for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year 2023
PU
02/27Tosei Corporation Elects Hitoshi Yagi as Audit & Supervisory Board Member
CI
01/30Tosei : 【Appendix】Real Estate Market Conditions
PU
01/30Tosei : Presentation Materials for the Year Ended FY2022
PU
01/16Tosei : Script of FY2022 Financial Results Presentation held on January 12, 2023
PU
01/12Tosei : Results for the Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2022
PU
01/12Tosei Corporation Provides Consolidated and Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the ..
CI
01/12Tosei Corporation Announces Dividend for the Year Ended November 30, 2022, Payable on F..
CI
01/06Tosei Closes Share Buyback Program Worth 500 Million Yen
MT
01/05Tranche Update on Tosei Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 5, 2022.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 81 750 M 620 M 620 M
Net income 2023 9 800 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,23x
Yield 2023 4,00%
Capitalization 70 806 M 537 M 537 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 663
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart TOSEI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tosei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSEI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 500,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiichiro Yamaguchi President & Representative Director
Shunsuke Yamaguchi Director, Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Nobuto Fujiwara Executive Officer & Head-Business Administration
Kenichi Shotoku Independent Outside Director
Hiroyuki Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSEI CORPORATION9.81%537
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.15%40 276
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.98%32 795
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.67%27 956
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.17%25 494
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.52%21 878
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer