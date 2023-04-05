|
Tosei : Presentation Materials for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year 2023
Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year 2023
Tosei Corporation
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Code : 8923
Singapore Exchange, Mainboard Code : S2D
April 5, 2023
FY2023 1Q(3M) - Highlights -
-
Revenue ¥31.0B (+18.0% YoY), Profit Before Tax ¥6.4B (+19.7% YoY), Profit for the Period ¥4.4B (+21.8% YoY).
-
Achieved 46.3% of the full year Profit before Tax forecast, and 47.0% of the Profit for the year forecast.
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
Operating Profit by Segment and Stable Business Ratio
|
|
4Q
|
3Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(¥million)
|
43.0%
|
FY2023
|
Stable Business Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,824 (forecast)
|
|
90,000
|
2Q
|
1Q
|
|
85,000
|
(forecast)
|
0
|
|
13,514
|
40.7%
|
|
Target Ratio
|
* Calculated without Head office expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42.5%
|
Hotel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(¥million)
|
|
|
70,953
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property Management
|
|
|
|
|
10,965
|
2,358
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund and Consulting
|
70,000
|
61,726
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
|
|
16,020
|
|
|
0
|
(4Q)
|
8,043
|
|
|
|
|
60,000
|
9,414
|
|
53,948
|
|
|
1,732
|
1,798
|
Progress
|
|
|
29.7%
|
Development
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
|
11,380
|
|
Progress Rate
|
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
Revitalization
|
11,378
|
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
3,672
|
|
45.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
|
|
Full-year Forecast
|
4,592
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,236
|
|
36.5%
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
(Property Management)
|
|
15,831
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,000
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
119.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,781
|
|
|
|
(Development)
|
20,000
|
25,101
|
26,315
|
31,052
|
118.0% 0
|
4,640
|
5,685
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2021
|
|
FY2022
|
FY2023
|
|
|
FY2021
|
FY2022
|
FY2023
|
|
|
|
(Head office expenses, etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q(3M)
|
|
|
|
|
1Q(3M)
|
|
|
|
|
FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 1Q(3M)
|
Profit Before Tax
|
|
Profit for the Year/Period
|
|
Stable Business Profit and Fixed Cost Coverage Ratio
12.4% (forecast)
9,388 (forecast)
Fixed Cost Coverage Ratio
* Stable Business Profit ÷Fixed Cost
Fixed Cost
Stable Business Profit
|
4,972
|
Progress
|
Rate
|
|
|
47.0%
11,818 12,598
9,607 9,887
YoY
119.7%
|
FY2021 (4Q)
|
FY2022
|
FY2023
|
|
|
1Q(3M)
3,096 3,716
|
|
FY2021
|
FY2022
|
FY2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q(3M)
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Stable Business
|
Profit = the sum of Gross Profit (net of effects of internal transactions) of
|
|
|
the four Stable
|
Businesses (Rental, Fund & Consulting, Property Management, and Hotel)
|
|
|
*Fixed Cost =
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses - Property sales expenses + Interest expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
FY2023 1Q(3M) - Overview -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(¥million)
|
|
|
|
FY2022 1Q (3M)
|
FY2023 1Q (3M)
|
YoY change
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
Revenue
|
26,315
|
100.0%
|
31,052
|
100.0%
|
4,736
|
18.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of Revenue
|
17,820
|
67.7%
|
21,148
|
68.1%
|
3,328
|
18.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
8,495
|
32.3%
|
9,903
|
31.9%
|
1,408
|
16.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|
2,826
|
10.7%
|
3,234
|
10.4%
|
408
|
14.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Selling Expenses Pertaining to Property Trading)
|
461
|
1.8%
|
434
|
1.4%
|
-26
|
-5.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Expenses Excluding Above)
|
2,364
|
9.0%
|
2,799
|
9.0%
|
434
|
18.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Income
|
21
|
0.1%
|
116
|
0.4%
|
94
|
437.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Expenses
|
5
|
0.0%
|
4
|
0.0%
|
-1
|
-19.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
5,685
|
21.6%
|
6,781
|
21.8%
|
1,095
|
19.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Income
|
3
|
0.0%
|
3
|
0.0%
|
0
|
2.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Costs
|
268
|
1.0%
|
296
|
1.0%
|
28
|
10.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit Before Tax
|
5,420
|
20.6%
|
6,488
|
20.9%
|
1,067
|
19.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Tax Expense
|
1,795
|
-
|
2,071
|
-
|
275
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the Period
|
3,625
|
13.8%
|
4,416
|
14.2%
|
791
|
21.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Owners of the parent)
|
3,625
|
-
|
4,416
|
-
|
791
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive Income for the Period
|
3,522
|
13.4%
|
4,369
|
14.1%
|
847
|
24.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS(¥)
|
76.10
|
|
93.55
|
|
17.45
|
22.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
Disclaimer
TOSEI Corporation published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 06:40:02 UTC.
|
