Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year 2024

Tosei Corporation

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Code : 8923

Singapore Exchange, Mainboard Code : S2D

April 5, 2024

Overview of Results for the First Three Months of FY2024

FY2024 1Q(3M) Summary & Topics

Group Overview

FY2024 1Q(3M) Highlights

History of Tosei Corporation

FY2024 1Q(3M) Overview

Tosei Group's Mission

Full-year Forecast & 1Q Progress by Segment

Keywords about Tosei

Business Results by Segment

Business Overview

Summary of Balance Sheet (Consolidated)

Medium-Term Management Plan

Inventories

Fixed Assets

Borrowings from Financial Institutions

Overview of Segment P/L (Consolidated)

Summary of Cash Flow Statements (Consolidated)

Shareholder Returns Policy

Indicators of Corporate Value

Tosei Group's Synergies and Potential Shareholder Value

FY2024 1Q(3M) Summary & Topics

Summary

Revenue ¥34.8B (37.9% of FY2024 forecast) and Profit Before Tax ¥9.1B (55.7% of the same) driven mainly by Development Business

Achieved 44.2% of full-year Revenue forecast for Trading Business thanks to the sales of 2 large properties including "T's Logi Ome" in Development Business

Assets under management (AUM) grew to over ¥2.4 trillion in Fund and Consulting Business

Topics

Revitalized an idle company housing in Kawasaki-shi into an energy-creating rental apartment as the 2nd launch of the "T's eco" series

Otemachi PLACE, which asset management is entrusted, received Japan's first highest 5 rank in "ResReal Certification*1 (flood damage edition)"

Selected as a constituent of the MSCI Nihonkabu ESG Select Leaders Index*2

*1 ResReal Certification: A certification system that quantifies and visualizes the resilience of real estate against natural disasters *2 Tosei was selected for the above Index following the selection for FTSE Blossom Japan Index

FY2024 1Q(3M) Highlights

Revenue ¥34.8B (up 12.3% YoY), Profit Before Tax ¥9.1B (up 41.7% YoY), Profit for the Period ¥6.4B (up 45.8% YoY) Progress Ratio against full-year forecast is Revenue 37.9%, Profit Before Tax 55.7%

Revenue

Operating Profit

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q

¥million

92,116 (Forecast)

¥million

17,702

(Forecast)

90,000

79,446

18,000

16,254

80,000

YoY

YoY

70,953

12,736

16,000

13,514

1,804

70,000

+12.3%

16,020

57,248

14,000

1,933

8,117

+41.4%

60,000

13,848

12,000

2,358

11,380

5,735

50,000

Progress

1,798

21,809

10,000

Progress

40,000

8,000

17,236

Ratio against

3,672

Ratio

30,000

Full-year

6,000

9,585

54.1%

20,000

Forecast

26,315

31,052

34,868

4,000

5,685

6,781

10,000

37.9%

2,000

0

0

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

1Q

1Q

Profit Before Tax

Profit for the Year/Period

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q

16,500 (Forecast)

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q

ROE

¥million

15,310

12.5%

13.6%

13.0%(Forecast)

12,753

1,631

7%

4%

YoY

14%

6%

3%

2%

1%

0%

9%

13,500

8%

1,606

7,308

1%

5%

11,209

5%

9%

3%

2%

¥million

(Forecast)6%

1%

7%

0%

10,508

-2%

4%

+41.7%

3%

3%

2,237

4%

11,500

5%

6%

8%

10%

1%

8,607

2%

7% YoY

1,143

7%

8%

1,515

8%

9%

9%

20%

5,584

1%

2%

9,500

2%

1%

3%

4%

5%

Progress

1,201

4,770

6%

8%

1,431

30%

3%

3%

4%

5%

7,500

6%

.8%

+456%

3,580

7%

Ratio

8%

7%

9%

40%

1%

1,068

2%

3%

3,746

5%

6%

9%

50%

5,500

1%

60%

55.7%

2%

2%

4%

2,482

5%

6%

Progress4%

9,191

7%

8%

8%

9%

1%

3%

5%

3,500

4% Ratio

5%

6,488

6,439

7%

8%

9%

9%

70%

5,420

1%

2%

2%

4,416

3%

6%

6%

7%

3,625

9%

.4%

578%

80%

1,500

1%

90%

3%

4%

7%

1%

2%

3%

4%

5%

6%

7%

8%

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

1Q

1Q

Operating Profit by Segment and Stable Business Ratio

Revitalization

Rental

PropertyManagement

Stable

Development

Fund and Consulting

Hotel

Business

(Stock Business)

FY2024 Target Ratio

(¥million)

49.2%

16,254

47.2%

43.0%

990

Stable

13,514

17,000

813

Business Ratio

878

4,555

23.8%

* Calculated without head

3,218

office expenses, etc.

13,000

9,585

414 (Hotel)

3,041

3,232

1,036

925

289 (Property Management)

9,000

2,958

827 (Rental)

5,000

8,877

4,731

6,102

3,119

1,000

-315

-3,000

-2,369

-3,251

-722 (Head office expenses etc.)

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

1Q

Fixed Cost Coverage by Profit from Stock Business

  • Fixed Cost Stable (Stock) Business Gross Profit

(¥million)

118.3%

16,957

106.5%

14,336

Fixed Cost

12,589

Coverage

11,818

Ratio

* Stable Business

120.7%

Gross Profit

3,595 4,340

/ Fixed Cost

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024 1Q

  • Stable Business Gross Profit: The sum of gross profit (net of effects of internal transactions) of the 4 Stable Businesses (Rental, Fund & Consulting, Property Management, and Hotel)
  • Fixed Cost = Selling, general and administrative expenses - property selling expenses +
    interest expense4

FY2024 1Q(3M) Overview

FY2023 1Q

FY2024 1Q

YoY

(¥million)

Composition ratio

Composition ratio

%

Revenue

31,052

100.0%

34,868

100.0%

+3,816

+12.3%

Cost of Revenue

21,148

68.1%

21,100

60.5%

-47

-0.2%

Gross Profit

9,903

31.9%

13,767

39.5%

+3,863

+39.0%

Selling, General and

3,234

10.4%

3,633

10.4%

+398

+12.3%

Administrative Expenses

Property Selling Expenses

434

1.4%

444

1.3%

+9

+2.1%

Expenses Excluding Above

2,799

9.0%

3,189

9.1%

+389

+13.9%

Other Income

116

0.4%

10

0.0%

-105

-90.7%

Other Expenses

4

0.0%

559

1.6%

+554

+13,405.8%

Operating Profit

6,781

21.8%

9,585

27.5%

+2,804

+41.4%

Financial Income

3

0.0%

12

0.0%

+8

+215.5%

Financial Costs

296

1.0%

405

1.2%

+108

+36.7%

Profit Before Tax

6,488

20.9%

9,191

26.4%

+2,703

+41.7%

Income Tax Expense

2,071

-

2,752

-

+681

-

Profit for the Period

4,416

14.2%

6,439

18.5%

+2,022

+45.8%

Owners of the Parent

4,416

-

6,435

-

+2,018

-

Non-controlling Interests

-

-

3

-

+3

-

Comprehensive Income for the Period

4,369

14.1%

6,534

18.7%

+2,164

+49.5%

EPS (¥)

93.55

132.98

+39.43

+42.2%

Full-year Forecast & 1Q Progress by Segment

FY2023 Result

FY2024 Forecast

YoY

Composition

Composition

(¥million)

[A]

Ratio

[B]

Ratio

[B-A]

%

Profit Margin

Profit Margin

Revenue

79,446

100.0%

92,116

100.0%

+12,670

+15.9%

Revitalization Business

47,535

59.8%

45,889

49.8%

-1,645

-3.5%

Development Business

7,246

9.1%

18,650

20.2%

+11,403

+157.4%

Rental Business

6,817

8.6%

7,979

8.7%

+1,161

+17.0%

Fund and Consulting Business

7,384

9.3%

6,943

7.5%

-440

-6.0%

Property Management Business

7,796

9.8%

8,558

9.3%

+762

+9.8%

Hotel Business

4,180

5.3%

5,537

6.0%

+1,356

+32.4%

Internal Transactions

-1,515

-

-1,441

-

+73

-

Gross Profit

30,285

38.1%

34,150

37.1%

+3,865

+12.8%

Revitalization Business

11,183

23.5%

9,171

20.0%

-2,011

-18.0%

Development Business

2,133

29.4%

6,249

33.5%

+4,116

+192.9%

Rental Business

3,546

52.0%

4,114

51.6%

+567

+16.0%

Fund and Consulting Business

7,040

95.3%

6,591

94.9%

-449

-6.4%

Property Management Business

2,754

35.3%

3,021

35.3%

+267

+9.7%

Hotel Business

4,036

96.6%

5,384

97.2%

+1,347

+33.4%

Internal Transactions

-410

-

-381

-

+28

-

Operating Profit

16,254

20.5%

17,702

19.2%

+1,448

+8.9%

Revitalization Business

8,877

18.7%

6,181

13.5%

-2,695

-30.4%

Development Business

1,036

14.3%

5,030

27.0%

+3,994

+385.5%

Rental Business

3,232

47.4%

3,727

46.7%

+494

+15.3%

Fund and Consulting Business

4,555

61.7%

3,931

56.6%

-624

-13.7%

Property Management Business

813

10.4%

841

9.8%

+27

+3.3%

Hotel Business

990

23.7%

1,538

27.8%

+547

+55.3%

Corporate Expenses, etc.

-3,251

-

-3,547

-

-296

-

Profit Before Tax

15,310

19.3%

16,500

17.9%

+1,189

+7.8%

Income Tax Expenses

4,802

-

5,290

-

+487

-

Profit for the Year/Period

10,508

13.2%

11,209

12.2%

+701

+6.7%

Owners of the Parent

10,507

-

11,209

-

+702

-

Non-controlling Interest

1

-

-

-

-1

-

EPS (¥)

219.74

231.72

+11.98

ROA

6.7%

6.4%

ROE

13.6%

13.0%

  • Full-yearforecast is as disclosed on Jan. 12, 2024
  • Green portion shows gross profit margin and operating profit margin

FY2023 1Q

FY2024 1Q

Progress

YoY

Ratio

Composition

Composition

against

Ratio

Ratio

%

Full-year

Profit Margin

Profit Margin

Forecast

31,052

100.0%

34,868

100.0%

+12.3%

37.9%

23,717

76.4%

15,487

44.4%

-34.7%

33.8%

1,752

5.6%

13,034

37.4%

+643.7%

69.9%

1,600

5.2%

1,810

5.2%

+13.1%

22.7%

1,655

5.3%

1,578

4.5%

-4.7%

22.7%

1,869

6.0%

1,993

5.7%

+6.7%

23.3%

787

2.5%

1,369

3.9%

+73.9%

24.7%

-330

-

-405

-

-

-

9,903

31.9%

13,767

39.5%

+39.0%

40.3%

5,684

24.0%

4,425

28.6%

-22.2%

48.2%

503

28.7%

5,000

38.4%

+893.3%

80.0%

826

51.6%

908

50.2%

+9.9%

22.1%

1,568

94.7%

1,478

93.7%

-5.7%

22.4%

655

35.1%

722

36.3%

+10.2%

23.9%

753

95.7%

1,337

97.6%

+77.5%

24.8%

-88

-

-105

-

-

-

6,781

21.8%

9,585

27.5%

+41.4%

54.1%

5,061

21.3%

3,119

20.1%

-38.4%

50.5%

215

12.3%

4,731

36.3%

+2,092.5%

94.1%

759

47.4%

827

45.7%

+9.0%

22.2%

1,060

64.1%

925

58.6%

-12.7%

23.5%

263

14.1%

289

14.5%

+9.9%

34.4%

142

18.1%

414

30.3%

+191.4%

26.9%

-721

-

-722

-

-

-

6,488

19.1%

9,191

26.4%

+41.7%

55.7%

2,071

-

2,752

-

-

-

4,416

13.1%

6,439

18.5%

+45.8%

57.4%

4,416

-

6,435

-

-

-

-

-

3

-

-

-

93.55

132.98

+42.2%

Revitalization Business

ComponentRatio

Operating Profit

30.3%

Revenue ¥15.4B (down 34.7% YoY), Operating Profit ¥3.1B (down 38.4% YoY)

Although Operating Profit decreased due to loss on retirement of held asset of ¥559M, achieved high profit margin for the properties sold

Sold 20 whole buildings (up 4 properties YoY), out of which 2 properties were sold to Tosei Reit

Revenue/Gross Profit Margin

Example of Sold Properties

Whole Building to General Customers Whole Building to Tosei Reit

Pre-owned Condo Units Gross Profit Margin

(¥million)

Breakdown of Gross Profit Margin*

FY2023

FY2024 1Q

Pre-owned Condo Units

16.2

17.8

Whole Building

24.8

31.9

Total

22.8

28.6

* Excluding valuation loss and reversal of valuation loss under LCM

24.0%

26.3%

20.3%

21.1%

28.6%

28,000

24,000

23,717

FY2023

3,708

20,000

GPM 23.5%

15,487

16,000

10,299

12,000

7,579

3,637

20,008

3,686

2,454

5,939

8,000

3,245

4,000

7,845

2,006

8,164

4,333

3,932

0

FY2023 1Q

FY2023 2Q

FY2023 3Q

FY2023 4Q

FY2024 1Q

(¥million)

FY2023 1Q

FY2023

FY2024 1Q

FY2024 Forecast

Revenue

23,717

47,535

15,487

45,889

Gross Profit

5,684

11,183

4,425

9,171

Operating Profit

5,061

8,877

3,119

6,181

No. of Sales

39

106

30

163

(Pre-owned CondoUnits)

No. of Sales

16

45

20

50

(WholeBuilding,Other)

  • The Gross Profit includes the following valuation loss and reversal of valuation loss under LCM: FY2023; +¥365M, FY2024 1Q; +¥3M

Yokohama-shiIncome-generating Apt.

Yokohama-shi

(Sold to Tosei Reit)

Income-generating Apt.

TOPICS Tosei's Real Estate Revitalization Brand "T's eco"

The concept of "T's eco" is the revitalization of real estate by enhancing energy saving performance, installing renewable energy, and capitalizing the surrounding environment such as preserving nature

Revitalized an idle company housing in Kawasaki-shi following "T's eco Chofu Shibasaki"

Our first ever energy-creating rental apartment installed with solar panels

Reduced annual CO2 emissions by approx. 35 tons (our estimation)

compared to pre-renovation thanks to value-adds such as installing T's eco Kawasaki solar panels and LED lightings etc.

Development Business

ComponentRatio

Operating Profit

45.9%

Revenue ¥13B (up 643.7% YoY), Operating Profit ¥4.7B (22 times YoY, FY2023 1Q ¥0.2B)

Sold own developed logistics facility "T's Logi Ome" and commercial facility "T'S BRIGHTIA Jiyugaoka"

Revenue/Gross Profit Margin

Example of Sold Properties

Detached House,

Land Lot, Housing Construction Condominium

Whole Building

(Rental Apt., Commercial Facility, Logistics Facility)

Breakdown of Gross Profit Margin*1

FY2023

FY2024 1Q

Property for End Users*2

27.2

23.0

Whole Building

31.9

38.7

Total

29.4

38.4

Gross Profit Margin

*1 Excluding valuation loss and reversal of valuation loss under LCM

*2 Condo, detached house etc.

38.4%

17,000

28.7%

30.2%

31.5%

(¥million)

15,000

13,034

FY2023

14.1%

13,000

11,000

GPM 29.4%

9,000

7,000

4,644

12,772

5,000

3,000

1,752

2,154

827

154

617

160

232

1,000

2,335

232

261

924

455

1

FY2023 1Q

FY2023 2Q

FY2023 3Q

FY2023 4Q

FY2024 1Q

(¥million)

FY2023 1Q

FY2023

FY2024 1Q

FY2024 Forecast

Revenue

1,752

7,246

13,034

18,650

Gross Profit

503

2,133

5,000

6,249

Operating Profit

215

1,036

4,731

5,030

No. ofSales

13

52

5

63

(DetachedHouse,etc.)

No. ofSales

18

21

-

-

(Condominium)

No. of Sales

-

2

2

2

(Whole Building)

  • The Gross Profit includes the following valuation loss and reversal of valuation loss under LCM: FY2023; +¥5M, FY2024 1Q; -

T's Logi Ome

T'S BRIGHTIA Jiyugaoka

(Logistics Facility)

(Commercial Facility)

Comodo CASA Tama-ku Kuriya

(Detached House, ZEH)

Development Business -Future Development Plan-

Development Pipeline (holding / scheduled to be completed)

Completed

Logistics Facility T's Logi Sano

Condominium

THE PALMS Kashiwa

THE PALMS Chiba-chuo

THE PALMS Nishi-chofu

Rental ApartmentTHE PALMS Higashi-ōi

THE PALMS Kinshicho

THE PALMS Machida

T's Cuore Shiinamachi

Wood-frameRentalT's Cuore Ukimafunado

ApartmentT's Cuore Ukimafunado

T's Cuore Yotsugi

T'S BRIGHTIA Kichijoji

Rental Office /T'S BRIGHTIA Oyamadai

Commercial FacilityT'S BRIGHTIA Jiyugaoka

Kojimachi Tosei Building

Hotel

Detached House

  • Names are subject to change
  • Development plans for detached houses are not shown

FY2024

FY2025

FY2026 and after

No. of Buildings

Expected Disposition Value

1 building

¥5,600M

Tanmachi, Yokohama-shi PJ

2 buildings

Kozukue, Yokohama-shi PJ

¥7,780M

Kamirenjaku, Mitaka-shi PJ

Higashi-ogu,Arakawa-ku PJ

15 buildings

Isogo, Yokohama-shi PJ

Ojima, Koto-ku PJ

Toyotama-kita,Nerima-ku PJ

Shinmaruko, Kawasaki-shi PJ

Haramachida, Machida-shi PJ

¥17,574M

Yono, Saitama-shi PJ

Kamirenjaku, Mitaka-shi PJ

Haginaka, Ota-ku PJ

11 buildings

Nogata, Nakano-ku PJ

Anamori-Inari,Ota-ku PJ

Nagasaki, Toshima-ku PJ

Yagisawa, Nishitokyo-shi PJ

Kamiishiwara, Chofu-shi PJ

¥2,405M

Koenji-minami,Suginami-ku PJ

Eitaibashi, Koto-ku Office PJ

8 buildings

Asakusa, Taito-ku Office PJ

Fujimi, Chiyoda-ku Office PJ

Morino, Machida-shi Office PJ

¥12,359M

309 units

¥22,430M

37 buildings + 309 units

Total

¥68,150M

Progress of Acquisitions

-Acquisition Amount and Inventories-

Acquired and delivered properties (10 whole buildings, 27 pre-owned condo units, 20 units worth land lots for detached houses) worth ¥10.4B in expected disposition value

Acquisition progressed to ¥50.2B (progress ratio 50.2%), including delivered + contracted properties planned in March as well as 2 real estate M&A projects to be executed this fiscal year

Trends in Annual Acquisition Amounts (expected disposition value)

Example of Acquired Properties

Revitalization: Stripes, Development: Filled

Delivered +

Delivered

Detached House, Land Lot ■ Land Lot etc.

Contracted

¥10.4B

Whole Apt./Rental Apt.

Office

including those

Condominium

Pre-ownedCondoUnits

in March

Logistics Facility

+ 2 Real Estate

(Delivered)

M&A PJs to be

Delivered +

100,000

Hotel

92,831

executed this FY

Contracted*1

Commercial Facility

¥50.2B

¥19.1B

(¥million)

(Delivered)

13,464

80,841

80,000

3,842

3,226

8,080

Detached House,

12,107

7,780

Land Lot (D)

1,869

1,018

(Delivered)

1,519

Rental Apt. (D)

60,000

3,810

1,502

53,150

Delivered +

1,157

17,220

Contracted

487

7,939

7,211

including those

in March

+ 2 Real Estate

Pre-owned Condo Units (R)

4,414

M&A PJs to be

10,307

4,956

40,000

3,392

executed this FY

1,999

1,482

25,620

50,277

Whole Apt. (R)

10,828

(Delivered +

632

Contracted)

10,207

19,150

20,000

1,181

Commercial Facility (R)

34,599

(Delivered)

1,273

1,538

17,963

10,416

14,074

Office (R)

0

525

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024 1Q

*1 Contracted: Properties before delivery but already contracted

*2 Includes property acquired as Fixed Assets (Investment Properties and PPE)

  • For more details on the Inventories (expected disposition value), please see P17-18
FY2024

Acquisition

Target

¥100B

(delivery basis)

Development*2

¥3.0B

down 5.7 YoY

Revitalization

¥7.3B

down 48.0 YoY

Chiba-shi,

Nerima-ku, Income-

Commercial Facility

generating Apt.

Promotion of Acquisition Utilizing M&A

Track Record

Company/Business M&A 4 PJs

Expand the scope and scale of business by M&A in real estate-related businesses

Real estate M&A 14 PJs, 62 properties

Projects in Progress (to be executed this FY) Real estate company in Chiba-shi, Chiba Income-generating apartments etc. 25 properties Real estate company in Nakano-ku, Tokyo Land lot etc. 2 properties

