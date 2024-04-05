FY2024 1Q(3M) Summary & Topics

Summary

Revenue ¥34.8B (37.9% of FY2024 forecast) and Profit Before Tax ¥9.1B (55.7% of the same) driven mainly by Development Business

Achieved 44.2% of full-year Revenue forecast for Trading Business thanks to the sales of 2 large properties including "T's Logi Ome" in Development Business

Assets under management (AUM) grew to over ¥2.4 trillion in Fund and Consulting Business

Topics

Revitalized an idle company housing in Kawasaki-shi into an energy-creating rental apartment as the 2nd launch of the "T's eco" series

Otemachi PLACE, which asset management is entrusted, received Japan's first highest ★5 rank in "ResReal Certification*1 (flood damage edition)"

Selected as a constituent of the MSCI Nihonkabu ESG Select Leaders Index*2

*1 ResReal Certification: A certification system that quantifies and visualizes the resilience of real estate against natural disasters *2 Tosei was selected for the above Index following the selection for FTSE Blossom Japan Index