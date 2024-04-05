Financial Results for the First Three Months of the Fiscal Year 2024
Tosei Corporation
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Code : 8923
Singapore Exchange, Mainboard Code : S2D
April 5, 2024
FY2024 1Q(3M) Summary & Topics
Summary
Revenue ¥34.8B (37.9% of FY2024 forecast) and Profit Before Tax ¥9.1B (55.7% of the same) driven mainly by Development Business
Achieved 44.2% of full-year Revenue forecast for Trading Business thanks to the sales of 2 large properties including "T's Logi Ome" in Development Business
Assets under management (AUM) grew to over ¥2.4 trillion in Fund and Consulting Business
Topics
Revitalized an idle company housing in Kawasaki-shi into an energy-creating rental apartment as the 2nd launch of the "T's eco" series
Otemachi PLACE, which asset management is entrusted, received Japan's first highest ★5 rank in "ResReal Certification*1 (flood damage edition)"
Selected as a constituent of the MSCI Nihonkabu ESG Select Leaders Index*2
*1 ResReal Certification: A certification system that quantifies and visualizes the resilience of real estate against natural disasters *2 Tosei was selected for the above Index following the selection for FTSE Blossom Japan Index
FY2024 1Q(3M) Highlights
Revenue ¥34.8B (up 12.3% YoY), Profit Before Tax ¥9.1B (up 41.7% YoY), Profit for the Period ¥6.4B (up 45.8% YoY) Progress Ratio against full-year forecast is Revenue 37.9%, Profit Before Tax 55.7%
Revenue
Operating Profit
■ 1Q ■ 2Q ■ 3Q ■ 4Q
■ 1Q ■ 2Q ■ 3Q ■ 4Q
（¥million）
92,116 (Forecast)
（¥million）
17,702
(Forecast)
90,000
79,446
18,000
16,254
80,000
YoY
YoY
70,953
12,736
16,000
13,514
1,804
70,000
+12.3%
16,020
57,248
14,000
1,933
8,117
+41.4%
60,000
13,848
12,000
2,358
11,380
5,735
50,000
Progress
1,798
21,809
10,000
Progress
40,000
8,000
17,236
Ratio against
3,672
Ratio
30,000
Full-year
6,000
9,585
54.1%
20,000
Forecast
26,315
31,052
34,868
4,000
5,685
6,781
10,000
37.9%
2,000
0
0
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
1Q
1Q
Profit Before Tax
Profit for the Year/Period
■ 1Q ■ 2Q ■ 3Q ■ 4Q
16,500 (Forecast)
■ 1Q ■ 2Q ■ 3Q ■ 4Q
ROE
（¥million）
15,310
12.5%
13.6%
13.0%(Forecast)
12,753
1,631
7%
4%
YoY
14%
6%
3%
2%
1%
0%
9%
13,500
8%
1,606
7,308
1%
5%
11,209
5%
9%
3%
2%
（¥million）
(Forecast)6%
1%
7%
0%
10,508
-2%
4%
+41.7%
3%
3%
2,237
4%
11,500
5%
6%
8%
10%
1%
8,607
2%
7% YoY
1,143
7%
8%
1,515
8%
9%
9%
20%
5,584
1%
2%
9,500
2%
1%
3%
4%
5%
Progress
1,201
4,770
6%
8%
1,431
30%
3%
3%
4%
5%
7,500
6%
.8%
+456%
3,580
7%
Ratio
8%
7%
9%
40%
1%
1,068
2%
3%
3,746
5%
6%
9%
50%
5,500
1%
60%
55.7%
2%
2%
4%
2,482
5%
6%
Progress4%
9,191
7%
8%
8%
9%
1%
3%
5%
3,500
4% Ratio
5%
6,488
6,439
7%
8%
9%
9%
70%
5,420
1%
2%
2%
4,416
3%
6%
6%
7%
3,625
9%
.4%
578%
80%
1,500
1%
90%
3%
4%
7%
1%
2%
3%
4%
5%
6%
7%
8%
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
1Q
1Q
Operating Profit by Segment and Stable Business Ratio
■ Revitalization
■ Rental
■ PropertyManagement
Stable
■ Development
■ Fund and Consulting
■ Hotel
Business
(Stock Business)
FY2024 Target Ratio
(¥million)
49.2%
16,254
47.2%
43.0%
990
Stable
13,514
17,000
813
Business Ratio
878
4,555
23.8%
* Calculated without head
3,218
office expenses, etc.
13,000
9,585
414 (Hotel)
3,041
3,232
1,036
925
289 (Property Management)
9,000
2,958
827 (Rental)
5,000
8,877
4,731
6,102
3,119
1,000
-315
-3,000
-2,369
-3,251
-722 (Head office expenses etc.)
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
1Q
Fixed Cost Coverage by Profit from Stock Business
- Fixed Cost ■ Stable (Stock) Business Gross Profit
(¥million)
118.3%
16,957
106.5%
14,336
Fixed Cost
12,589
Coverage
11,818
Ratio
* Stable Business
120.7%
Gross Profit
3,595 4,340
/ Fixed Cost
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024 1Q
- Stable Business Gross Profit: The sum of gross profit (net of effects of internal transactions) of the 4 Stable Businesses (Rental, Fund & Consulting, Property Management, and Hotel)
-
Fixed Cost = Selling, general and administrative expenses - property selling expenses +
interest expense4
FY2024 1Q(3M) Overview
FY2023 1Q
FY2024 1Q
YoY
(¥million)
Composition ratio
Composition ratio
%
Revenue
31,052
100.0%
34,868
100.0%
+3,816
+12.3%
Cost of Revenue
21,148
68.1%
21,100
60.5%
-47
-0.2%
Gross Profit
9,903
31.9%
13,767
39.5%
+3,863
+39.0%
Selling, General and
3,234
10.4%
3,633
10.4%
+398
+12.3%
Administrative Expenses
Property Selling Expenses
434
1.4%
444
1.3%
+9
+2.1%
Expenses Excluding Above
2,799
9.0%
3,189
9.1%
+389
+13.9%
Other Income
116
0.4%
10
0.0%
-105
-90.7%
Other Expenses
4
0.0%
559
1.6%
+554
+13,405.8%
Operating Profit
6,781
21.8%
9,585
27.5%
+2,804
+41.4%
Financial Income
3
0.0%
12
0.0%
+8
+215.5%
Financial Costs
296
1.0%
405
1.2%
+108
+36.7%
Profit Before Tax
6,488
20.9%
9,191
26.4%
+2,703
+41.7%
Income Tax Expense
2,071
-
2,752
-
+681
-
Profit for the Period
4,416
14.2%
6,439
18.5%
+2,022
+45.8%
Owners of the Parent
4,416
-
6,435
-
+2,018
-
Non-controlling Interests
-
-
3
-
+3
-
Comprehensive Income for the Period
4,369
14.1%
6,534
18.7%
+2,164
+49.5%
EPS (¥)
93.55
132.98
+39.43
+42.2%
Copyright © 2024 TOSEI CORPORATION, All Rights Reserved.
Full-year Forecast & 1Q Progress by Segment
FY2023 Result
FY2024 Forecast
YoY
Composition
Composition
(¥million)
[A]
Ratio
[B]
Ratio
[B-A]
%
Profit Margin
Profit Margin
Revenue
79,446
100.0%
92,116
100.0%
+12,670
+15.9%
Revitalization Business
47,535
59.8%
45,889
49.8%
-1,645
-3.5%
Development Business
7,246
9.1%
18,650
20.2%
+11,403
+157.4%
Rental Business
6,817
8.6%
7,979
8.7%
+1,161
+17.0%
Fund and Consulting Business
7,384
9.3%
6,943
7.5%
-440
-6.0%
Property Management Business
7,796
9.8%
8,558
9.3%
+762
+9.8%
Hotel Business
4,180
5.3%
5,537
6.0%
+1,356
+32.4%
Internal Transactions
-1,515
-
-1,441
-
+73
-
Gross Profit
30,285
38.1%
34,150
37.1%
+3,865
+12.8%
Revitalization Business
11,183
23.5%
9,171
20.0%
-2,011
-18.0%
Development Business
2,133
29.4%
6,249
33.5%
+4,116
+192.9%
Rental Business
3,546
52.0%
4,114
51.6%
+567
+16.0%
Fund and Consulting Business
7,040
95.3%
6,591
94.9%
-449
-6.4%
Property Management Business
2,754
35.3%
3,021
35.3%
+267
+9.7%
Hotel Business
4,036
96.6%
5,384
97.2%
+1,347
+33.4%
Internal Transactions
-410
-
-381
-
+28
-
Operating Profit
16,254
20.5%
17,702
19.2%
+1,448
+8.9%
Revitalization Business
8,877
18.7%
6,181
13.5%
-2,695
-30.4%
Development Business
1,036
14.3%
5,030
27.0%
+3,994
+385.5%
Rental Business
3,232
47.4%
3,727
46.7%
+494
+15.3%
Fund and Consulting Business
4,555
61.7%
3,931
56.6%
-624
-13.7%
Property Management Business
813
10.4%
841
9.8%
+27
+3.3%
Hotel Business
990
23.7%
1,538
27.8%
+547
+55.3%
Corporate Expenses, etc.
-3,251
-
-3,547
-
-296
-
Profit Before Tax
15,310
19.3%
16,500
17.9%
+1,189
+7.8%
Income Tax Expenses
4,802
-
5,290
-
+487
-
Profit for the Year/Period
10,508
13.2%
11,209
12.2%
+701
+6.7%
Owners of the Parent
10,507
-
11,209
-
+702
-
Non-controlling Interest
1
-
-
-
-1
-
EPS (¥)
219.74
231.72
+11.98
ROA
6.7%
6.4%
ROE
13.6%
13.0%
- Full-yearforecast is as disclosed on Jan. 12, 2024
- Green portion shows gross profit margin and operating profit margin
FY2023 1Q
FY2024 1Q
Progress
YoY
Ratio
Composition
Composition
against
Ratio
Ratio
%
Full-year
Profit Margin
Profit Margin
Forecast
31,052
100.0%
34,868
100.0%
+12.3%
37.9%
23,717
76.4%
15,487
44.4%
-34.7%
33.8%
1,752
5.6%
13,034
37.4%
+643.7%
69.9%
1,600
5.2%
1,810
5.2%
+13.1%
22.7%
1,655
5.3%
1,578
4.5%
-4.7%
22.7%
1,869
6.0%
1,993
5.7%
+6.7%
23.3%
787
2.5%
1,369
3.9%
+73.9%
24.7%
-330
-
-405
-
-
-
9,903
31.9%
13,767
39.5%
+39.0%
40.3%
5,684
24.0%
4,425
28.6%
-22.2%
48.2%
503
28.7%
5,000
38.4%
+893.3%
80.0%
826
51.6%
908
50.2%
+9.9%
22.1%
1,568
94.7%
1,478
93.7%
-5.7%
22.4%
655
35.1%
722
36.3%
+10.2%
23.9%
753
95.7%
1,337
97.6%
+77.5%
24.8%
-88
-
-105
-
-
-
6,781
21.8%
9,585
27.5%
+41.4%
54.1%
5,061
21.3%
3,119
20.1%
-38.4%
50.5%
215
12.3%
4,731
36.3%
+2,092.5%
94.1%
759
47.4%
827
45.7%
+9.0%
22.2%
1,060
64.1%
925
58.6%
-12.7%
23.5%
263
14.1%
289
14.5%
+9.9%
34.4%
142
18.1%
414
30.3%
+191.4%
26.9%
-721
-
-722
-
-
-
6,488
19.1%
9,191
26.4%
+41.7%
55.7%
2,071
-
2,752
-
-
-
4,416
13.1%
6,439
18.5%
+45.8%
57.4%
4,416
-
6,435
-
-
-
-
-
3
-
-
-
93.55
132.98
+42.2%
Revitalization Business
ComponentRatio
Operating Profit
30.3%
Revenue ¥15.4B (down 34.7% YoY), Operating Profit ¥3.1B (down 38.4% YoY)
Although Operating Profit decreased due to loss on retirement of held asset of ¥559M, achieved high profit margin for the properties sold
Sold 20 whole buildings (up 4 properties YoY), out of which 2 properties were sold to Tosei Reit
Revenue/Gross Profit Margin
Example of Sold Properties
■ Whole Building to General Customers ■ Whole Building to Tosei Reit
■ Pre-owned Condo Units Gross Profit Margin
(¥million)
Breakdown of Gross Profit Margin*
FY2023
FY2024 1Q
Pre-owned Condo Units
16.2％
17.8％
Whole Building
24.8％
31.9％
Total
22.8％
28.6％
* Excluding valuation loss and reversal of valuation loss under LCM
24.0%
26.3%
20.3%
21.1%
28.6%
28,000
24,000
23,717
FY2023
3,708
20,000
GPM 23.5%
15,487
16,000
10,299
12,000
7,579
3,637
20,008
3,686
2,454
5,939
8,000
3,245
4,000
7,845
2,006
8,164
4,333
3,932
0
FY2023 1Q
FY2023 2Q
FY2023 3Q
FY2023 4Q
FY2024 1Q
(¥million)
FY2023 1Q
FY2023
FY2024 1Q
FY2024 Forecast
Revenue
23,717
47,535
15,487
45,889
Gross Profit
5,684
11,183
4,425
9,171
Operating Profit
5,061
8,877
3,119
6,181
No. of Sales
39
106
30
163
(Pre-owned CondoUnits)
No. of Sales
16
45
20
50
(WholeBuilding,Other)
- The Gross Profit includes the following valuation loss and reversal of valuation loss under LCM: FY2023; +¥365M, FY2024 1Q; +¥3M
Yokohama-shiIncome-generating Apt.
Yokohama-shi
(Sold to Tosei Reit)
Income-generating Apt.
TOPICS Tosei's Real Estate Revitalization Brand "T's eco"
The concept of "T's eco" is the revitalization of real estate by enhancing energy saving performance, installing renewable energy, and capitalizing the surrounding environment such as preserving nature
Revitalized an idle company housing in Kawasaki-shi following "T's eco Chofu Shibasaki"
・Our first ever energy-creating rental apartment installed with solar panels
・Reduced annual CO2 emissions by approx. 35 tons (our estimation)
compared to pre-renovation thanks to value-adds such as installing T's eco Kawasaki solar panels and LED lightings etc.
Development Business
ComponentRatio
Operating Profit
45.9%
Revenue ¥13B (up 643.7% YoY), Operating Profit ¥4.7B (22 times YoY, FY2023 1Q ¥0.2B)
Sold own developed logistics facility "T's Logi Ome" and commercial facility "T'S BRIGHTIA Jiyugaoka"
Revenue/Gross Profit Margin
Example of Sold Properties
■ Detached House,
Land Lot, Housing Construction ■ Condominium
■ Whole Building
(Rental Apt., Commercial Facility, Logistics Facility)
Breakdown of Gross Profit Margin*1
FY2023
FY2024 1Q
Property for End Users*2
27.2％
23.0％
Whole Building
31.9％
38.7％
Total
29.4％
38.4％
Gross Profit Margin
*1 Excluding valuation loss and reversal of valuation loss under LCM
*2 Condo, detached house etc.
38.4%
17,000
28.7%
30.2%
31.5%
(¥million)
15,000
13,034
FY2023
14.1%
13,000
11,000
GPM 29.4%
9,000
7,000
4,644
12,772
5,000
3,000
1,752
2,154
827
154
617
160
232
1,000
2,335
232
261
924
455
1
FY2023 1Q
FY2023 2Q
FY2023 3Q
FY2023 4Q
FY2024 1Q
(¥million)
FY2023 1Q
FY2023
FY2024 1Q
FY2024 Forecast
Revenue
1,752
7,246
13,034
18,650
Gross Profit
503
2,133
5,000
6,249
Operating Profit
215
1,036
4,731
5,030
No. ofSales
13
52
5
63
(DetachedHouse,etc.)
No. ofSales
18
21
-
-
(Condominium)
No. of Sales
-
2
2
2
(Whole Building)
- The Gross Profit includes the following valuation loss and reversal of valuation loss under LCM: FY2023; +¥5M, FY2024 1Q; -
T's Logi Ome
T'S BRIGHTIA Jiyugaoka
(Logistics Facility)
(Commercial Facility)
Comodo CASA Tama-ku Kuriya
(Detached House, ZEH)
Development Business -Future Development Plan-
Development Pipeline (holding / scheduled to be completed)
Completed
Logistics Facility ・T's Logi Sano
Condominium
・THE PALMS Kashiwa
・THE PALMS Chiba-chuo
・THE PALMS Nishi-chofu
Rental Apartment ・THE PALMS Higashi-ōi
・THE PALMS Kinshicho
・THE PALMS MachidaⅡ
・T's Cuore Shiinamachi
Wood-frameRental ・T's Cuore UkimafunadoⅠ
Apartment ・T's Cuore UkimafunadoⅡ
・T's Cuore Yotsugi
・T'S BRIGHTIA KichijojiⅡ
Rental Office / ・T'S BRIGHTIA Oyamadai
Commercial Facility ・T'S BRIGHTIA JiyugaokaⅡ
・Kojimachi Tosei Building
Hotel
Detached House
- Names are subject to change
- Development plans for detached houses are not shown
FY2024
FY2025
FY2026 and after
No. of Buildings
Expected Disposition Value
1 building
¥5,600M
・Tanmachi, Yokohama-shi PJ
2 buildings
・Kozukue, Yokohama-shi PJ
¥7,780M
・Kamirenjaku, Mitaka-shi PJ
・Higashi-ogu,Arakawa-ku PJ
15 buildings
・Isogo, Yokohama-shi PJ
・Ojima, Koto-ku PJ
・Toyotama-kita,Nerima-ku PJ
・Shinmaruko, Kawasaki-shi PJ
・Haramachida, Machida-shi PJ
¥17,574M
・Yono, Saitama-shi PJ
・Kamirenjaku, Mitaka-shi PJⅡ
・Haginaka, Ota-ku PJ
11 buildings
・Nogata, Nakano-ku PJ
・Anamori-Inari,Ota-ku PJ
・Nagasaki, Toshima-ku PJ
・Yagisawa, Nishitokyo-shi PJ
・Kamiishiwara, Chofu-shi PJ
¥2,405M
・Koenji-minami,Suginami-ku PJ
・Eitaibashi, Koto-ku Office PJ
8 buildings
・Asakusa, Taito-ku Office PJ
・Fujimi, Chiyoda-ku Office PJ
・Morino, Machida-shi Office PJ
¥12,359M
－
－
309 units
¥22,430M
37 buildings + 309 units
Total
¥68,150M
Progress of Acquisitions
-Acquisition Amount and Inventories-
Acquired and delivered properties (10 whole buildings, 27 pre-owned condo units, 20 units worth land lots for detached houses) worth ¥10.4B in expected disposition value
Acquisition progressed to ¥50.2B (progress ratio 50.2%), including delivered + contracted properties planned in March as well as 2 real estate M&A projects to be executed this fiscal year
Trends in Annual Acquisition Amounts (expected disposition value)
Example of Acquired Properties
Revitalization: Stripes, Development: Filled
Delivered +
Delivered
■ Detached House, Land Lot ■ Land Lot etc.
Contracted
¥10.4B
■ Whole Apt./Rental Apt.
■ Office
including those
■ Condominium
■ Pre-ownedCondoUnits
in March
■ Logistics Facility
+ 2 Real Estate
(Delivered)
M&A PJs to be
Delivered +
100,000
■ Hotel
92,831
executed this FY
Contracted*1
■ Commercial Facility
¥50.2B
¥19.1B
(¥million)
(Delivered)
13,464
80,841
80,000
3,842
3,226
8,080
Detached House,
12,107
7,780
Land Lot (D)
1,869
1,018
(Delivered)
1,519
Rental Apt. (D)
60,000
3,810
1,502
53,150
Delivered +
1,157
17,220
Contracted
487
7,939
7,211
including those
in March
+ 2 Real Estate
Pre-owned Condo Units (R)
4,414
M&A PJs to be
10,307
4,956
40,000
3,392
executed this FY
1,999
1,482
25,620
50,277
Whole Apt. (R)
10,828
(Delivered +
632
Contracted)
10,207
19,150
20,000
1,181
Commercial Facility (R)
34,599
(Delivered)
1,273
1,538
17,963
10,416
14,074
Office (R)
0
525
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024 1Q
*1 Contracted: Properties before delivery but already contracted
*2 Includes property acquired as Fixed Assets (Investment Properties and PPE)
- For more details on the Inventories (expected disposition value), please see P17-18
FY2024
Acquisition
Target
¥100B
(delivery basis)
Development*2
¥3.0B
（down 5.7％ YoY）
Revitalization
¥7.3B
（down 48.0％ YoY）
Chiba-shi,
Nerima-ku, Income-
Commercial Facility
generating Apt.
Promotion of Acquisition Utilizing M&A
Track Record
Company/Business M&A 4 PJs
Expand the scope and scale of business by M&A in real estate-related businesses
Real estate M&A 14 PJs, 62 properties
Projects in Progress (to be executed this FY) Real estate company in Chiba-shi, Chiba Income-generating apartments etc. 25 properties Real estate company in Nakano-ku, Tokyo Land lot etc. 2 properties
