Tosei : Presentation Materials for the Year Ended FY2022
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2022
Tosei Corporation
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Code : 8923
Singapore Exchange, Mainboard Code : S2D
January 12, 2023
Index
l. Overview of Results for the FY2022
…P3
FY2022- Highlights -
…P4
Summary of Profit and Loss Statement (P/L)
…P5
Business Results By Segment
Revitalization Business
…P6
Development Business
…P7
Acquisitions in Revitalization and Development Businesses
…P8
Rental Business
…P9
Fund and Consulting Business
…P10
Property Management Business
…P11
Hotel Business
…P12
Summary of Balance Sheet
Assets
…P13
Liabilities/Equity
…P14
Inventories
…P15,16
Fixed Assets (Investment Properties and PPE)
…P17
Borrowings from Financial Institutions
…P18
Overview of Segment Results
…P19,20
Summary of Cash Flow Statements
…P21
II. Business Strategies for FY2023
…P22
FY2023 Business Environment
1.Progress of Medium-term Management Plan
…P23
2. Strategy
…P24
3. Real Estate Market Environment
…P25
Forecast for FY2023
…P26
Forecast for FY2023 by Segment
…P27
Business Strategies and Measures
1.Revitalization Business
…P28
2. Development Business
…P29,30
Acquisition Strategies
…P31
3. Fund and Consulting Business
…P32
TOPICS: Strength of Fund and Consulting Business
…P33
TOPICS: Tosei Group's Intergroup Synergies
…P34
TOPICS: Tosei Group's Potential Shareholder Value
…P35
4. Rental Business, 5. Property Management Business
…P36
6. Hotel Business
…P37
Shareholder Returns Policy
…P38
Stock Price Perception
…P39
III. Reference Materials for the first-time visitors to Tosei
…P40
IV. The Tosei Group's ESG
…P52
2
l. Overview of Results for the FY2022
3
FY2022 - Highlights -
Revenue ¥70.9B (up 14.9% YoY), Profit Before Tax ¥12.7B (up 23.8% YoY), Profit for the Period ¥8.6B (up 28.0% YoY).
Both revenue and profits landed in line with the revised forecast announced on Nov. 11, 2022 and both hit record highs.
Fund and Consulting Business has steadily expanded with assets under management (AUM) exceeding ¥1.7 trillion.
Operating Profit
Operating Profit by Segment and Stable Business Ratio
(¥million)
63,939
7,630
11,259
21,581
23,468
61,726
9,414
11,378
15,831
25,101
70,953
16,020
11,380
17,236
26,315
13,514
10,965
2,358
6,427
0
(4Q)
1,798
1,782
1,732
2,474
4,592
3,672
5,535
4,640
5,685
(¥million)
43.0%
Stable Business Ratio
40.7%
13,514
* Calculated without Head office expenses
77.8%
10,965
878
6,427
672
3,218
Hotel
667
3,137
Stable
Property Management
3,041
4,193
2,700
Businesses
Fund and Consulting
Rental
1,060
2,958
2,319
Development
Revitalization
7,203
6,102
5,596
-838
-315
-3,743
-2,970 -2,369
(Head office expenses, etc.)
(Head office expenses, etc.)
-1,933 FY2021 FY2022
(Head office expenses, etc.)
FY2020
Profit for the Year/Period
Stable Business Profit and Fixed Cost Coverage Ratio
12,753
10,302
5,901
2,237
1,529
1,515
1,744
4,491
3,580
2,266
5,359
5,420
4,468
-186
-3,468
(4Q)
FY2021
FY2022
FY2020
ROE
6.1% 10.8%
12.5%
8,607
6,723
1,431
3,602 956 1,068
1,133
3,043
2,482
1,321
3,587
3,625
3,079
-355
(4Q)
-2,440
FY2021
FY2022
FY2020
(¥million)
106.6%
Fixed Cost
Coverage Ratio
129.6%
103.3%
* Stable Business Profit
÷Fixed Cost
Fixed Cost
10,245
11,818
12,598
Stable Business Profit
9,607
9,887
7,923
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
*Stable Business Profit = the sum of Gross Profit (net of effects of internal transactions) of
Businesses (Rental, Fund & Consulting, Property Management, and Hotel)
the four Stable
4
*Fixed Cost =
Selling, general and administrative expenses - Property Selling Expenses + Interest expenses
Summary of Profit and Loss Statement (P/L)
(¥million)
YoY change
FY2021
FY2022
Composition
Composition
YoY Change
Ratio
Ratio
Revenue
61,726
100.0%
70,953
100.0%
9,227
14.9%
Cost of Revenue
41,024
66.5%
45,686
64.4%
4,661
11.4%
Gross Profit
20,701
33.5%
25,267
35.6%
4,565
22.1%
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
9,778
15.8%
12,107
17.1%
2,328
23.8%
(Property Selling Expenses)
1,083
1.8%
1,426
2.0%
343
31.7%
(Expenses Excluding Above)
8,695
14.1%
10,680
15.1%
1,985
22.8%
Other Income
177
0.3%
359
0.5%
182
103.1%
Other Expenses
134
0.2%
5
0.0%
-128
-95.8%
Operating Profit
10,965
17.8%
13,514
19.0%
2,548
23.2%
Financial Income
249
0.4%
377
0.5%
128
51.3%
Financial Costs
912
1.5%
1,138
1.6%
225
24.7%
Profit Before Tax
10,302
16.7%
12,753
18.0%
2,450
23.8%
Income Tax Expense
3,578
-
4,146
-
567
-
Profit for the Year/Period
6,723
10.9%
8,607
12.1%
1,883
28.0%
(Owners of the parent)
6,721
-
8,607
-
1,885
-
(Non-controlling interests)
2
-
-
-
-2
-
Comprehensive Income for the Year/Period
7,136
11.6%
8,784
12.4%
1,647
23.1%
EPS(¥)
142.56
181.66
39.10
27.4%
5
