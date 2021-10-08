Tosei : Quarterly Securities Report FY2021 3Q

This is an English translation prepared for the convenience of non-resident shareholders by translating the Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki-Houkokusho) submitted to the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau of the Ministry of Finance of Japan on October 8, 2021. Should there be any inconsistency between the translation and the official Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.

With regard to changes in major subsidiaries and affiliates, TREC MOON LLC was included in the scope of consolidation, due to the acquisition of equity in the silent partnership in the first quarter of the fiscal year under review. However, it was removed from the scope of consolidation in the third quarter of the fiscal year under review for the reason that the said investment was redeemed.

During the nine months ended August 31, 2021, there were no significant changes in business activities operated by the Tosei Group (the Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates) from the previous fiscal year.

The above benchmarks are based on the quarterly consolidated financial statements and consolidated financial statements that were prepared in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (hereinafter

II. Review of operations

1. Business and other risks

There were no business and other risks that newly arose during the nine months ended August 31, 2021. In addition, there were no significant changes in "Business and other risks" described in the annual securities report for the previous fiscal year.

2. Management analysis of financial position, operating results and cash flows

Forward-looking statements included in this section are judged by information available to the Group's management as of August 31, 2021.

Recognition, analysis and contents for discussions of the Group's operating results from the viewpoint of management

Recognition, analysis and contents for discussion of business environment and business performance

During the nine months ended August 31, 2021, the Japanese economy continued to face a harsh environment due to the impact of COVID-19. While there are indications of an upturn in the domestic economy, as evidenced by a 1.3% year-on-year increase in the real gross domestic product (GDP) in the period from April to June 2021 on an annualized basis, it remains necessary to monitor factors such as economic downside risks due to the renewed spread of the virus in Japan since July 2021, as well as movements in global financial markets.

In the real estate industry where Tosei Group operates, domestic real estate investments for the six months from January to June 2021 amounted to ¥1.8 trillion, decreasing by 29% year on year. Although demand for investment in real estate by domestic and overseas investors continues to be strong, the decrease in investment opportunities, particularly the lack of large-scale transactions due to the shortage of properties for sale in the market, is regarded as the reason for the slump. Tokyo fell to fourth place in the world ranking by city for the six months from January to June 2021 (ranked first in the same period of the previous fiscal year); however, transactions are expected to recover in the second half of the year, and real estate investments for 2021 are estimated to remain largely unchanged from the previous fiscal year at approximately ¥4.3 trillion (according to a survey by a private research institute).

In the Tokyo metropolitan area condominium market, the number of newly built units from January to July 2021 increased 59.1% year on year to 15,229 units as the result of a rebound after a substantial decline under the state of emergency introduced last year. As a result, the number of supplied units has increased to the level seen in 2019 (15,368 units supplied in the same period in 2019). The average contract rate for the first month has also remained at around the 70% threshold from which market conditions are viewed as favorable, thereby indicating a robust market. In addition, in the Tokyo metropolitan area pre-owned condominium market, the number of units contracted from January to July 2021 increased 23.6% year on year to 24,284 units. However, in the build-for-sale detached house market, housing starts for the seven months from January to July 2021 numbered 32,000 units (down 1.6% year on year), remaining largely unchanged from the same period of the previous fiscal year (according to a survey by a private research institute).

Regarding construction costs for the seven months from January to July 2021, average costs per tsubo for reinforced concrete structure were ¥955 thousand per tsubo (1 tsubo = 3.30 square meters) (an increase of 5.0% year on year), and average costs per tsubo for wooden structure were ¥567 thousand (a decrease of 0.1% year on year). The current increase in the price of steel materials due to the global economic recovery following widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, and the upsurge in timber prices caused by the sharp increase in global demand for timber known as "wood shock" have raised fears of a future hike in construction costs (according to a survey by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism).

In the office leasing market of Tokyo's five business wards, the average vacancy rate as of July 2021 was 6.28% (an increase of 3.51 percentage points year on year), against the backdrop of tenants cutting back on office space as a result of a slowdown in expansion of office space and the spread of teleworking lifestyle in certain areas. The average asking rent was ¥21,045 per tsubo (a decrease of ¥1,969 year on year), demonstrating a downturn in the office leasing market in the Tokyo metropolitan area, and it remains necessary to monitor future trends in supply and demand (according to a survey by a private research institute).

