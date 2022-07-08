Tosei : Quarterly Securities Report FY2022 2Q

This is an English translation prepared for the convenience of non-resident shareholders by translating the Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki-Houkokusho) submitted to the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau of the Ministry of Finance of Japan on July 8, 2022. Should there be any inconsistency between the translation and the official Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.

In addition, Tosei Urban Home Co., Ltd . was eliminated from the scope of consolidation, due to the completion of its liquidation in the three months ended May 31, 2022.

Isogo Asset Management Co., Ltd. and Threefold Co., Ltd. were included in the scope of consolidation, due to the acquisition of their shares during the three months ended May 31, 2022.

Changes among the major affiliates include the elimination of Princess Holdings Co., Ltd. from the scope of consolidation, as it ceased to exist following an absorption-type merger with Princess Square Co., Ltd. as the surviving company, in the three months ended February 28, 2022.

During the six months ended May 31, 2022, there were no significant changes in business activities operated by the Tosei Group (the Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates) from the previous fiscal year.

2. The above benchmarks are based on the quarterly consolidated financial statements and consolidated financial statements that were prepared in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (hereinafter

II. Review of operations

1. Business and other risks

There were no business and other risks that newly arose during the six months ended May 31, 2022. In addition, there were no significant changes in "Business and other risks" described in the annual securities report for the previous fiscal year.

2. Management analysis of financial position, operating results and cash flows

Forward-looking statements included in this section are judged by information available to the Group's management as of May 31, 2022.

Recognition, analysis and contents for discussions of the Group's operating results from the viewpoint of management

Recognition, analysis and contents for discussion of business environment and business performance

During the six months ended May 31, 2022, the Japanese economy showed signs of recovery, despite the lingering effects of COVID-19. Meanwhile, we are facing challenging circumstances including supply chain strains and soaring resource prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as the rapid depreciation of the yen. It is necessary to monitor multiple factors such as the ensuing changes in the financial situation and the pressure on corporate earnings and domestic household finances.

In the real estate industry where Tosei Group operates, domestic real estate investments for the three months from January to March 2022 decreased 40% year on year to ¥730.4 billion. While the transaction volume dropped due to a decrease in large transactions and other factors, office investment demand is expected to grow as full-fledged,in-person work at the offices resumes. Furthermore, Japanese real estate with a high level of stability continues to be an attractive investment target, as seen in the increase in the percentage of investments into residential properties (according to a survey by a private research institute).

In the Tokyo metropolitan area condominium market, although the number of newly built units from January to April 2022 decreased 4.9% year on year to 8,333 units, the average contract rate for the first month exceeded 70%, maintaining the strong performance as previous fiscal year. In addition, in the Tokyo metropolitan area pre-owned condominium market, while the number of units contracted from January to April 2022 declined 15.7% year on year to 12,405 units, the market is booming, as evidenced by the rising trend in contract prices. In the build-for-sale detached house market, housing starts for the three months from January to March 2022 came to 13,000 units (up 7.8% year on year) (according to a survey by a private research institute).

Regarding construction costs for the four months from January to April 2022, average costs per tsubo

for steel reinforced concrete structure were ¥1,359 thousand (1 tsubo = 3.30 square meters) (an increase of 11.0% year on year), and average costs per tsubo for wooden structure were ¥575 thousand (an increase of 1.3% year on year). The rise in the price of building materials due to the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, two major steel exporting countries, has begun to affect construction costs (according to a survey by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism).

In the office leasing market of Tokyo's five business wards, the average vacancy rate as of April 2022 was 6.4% (an increase of 0.7 percentage points year on year), and the average asking rent was ¥20,328 per tsubo (a decrease of ¥1,087 year on year), demonstrating a downward trend, although it seems to have bottomed out in certain areas. A massive supply of new office buildings is expected in 2023 and it remains necessary to continue monitoring the trends in supply and demand (according to a survey by a private research institute).

Meanwhile, the condominium leasing market remained robust and the average asking rent of apartments in the Tokyo metropolitan area as of April 2022 was ¥11,143 per tsubo (an increase of 3.1% year on year) and the average occupancy rate at condominiums held by J-REIT in the Tokyo Area as of January 31,

2022 was 96.1% (a decrease of 0.3 percentage points year on year). The rent of apartments for singles in the 23 wards of Tokyo, which had been falling in the previous fiscal year, appears to have bottomed out (according to a survey by a private research institute).

In the Tokyo metropolitan area's logistics facility leasing market, leasable stock in April 2022 amounted to 7.65 million tsubo (an increase of 16.0% year on year). The vacancy rate was 3.0%. Although this was an increase from the level of 2.5% observed in January 2022, rent continues to gradually increase. Amid cases in which certain leasing projects are taking more time due to the oversupply against leasing demand,

