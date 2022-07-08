Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tosei Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8923   JP3595070008

TOSEI CORPORATION

(8923)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-08 am EDT
1177.00 JPY   -0.59%
03:04aTOSEI : Quarterly Securities Report FY2022 2Q
PU
07/07TOSEI : Script of FY2022 Financial Results Presentation held on July 5, 2022（PDF 3187KB）
PU
07/06TOSEI : Presentation Materials for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year 2022（PDF 3405KB）
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tosei : Quarterly Securities Report FY2022 2Q

07/08/2022 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly Securities Report

(The English translation of the "Shihanki-Houkokusho"

for the second quarter of the 73rd term)

from March 1, 2022

to May 31, 2022

TOSEI CORPORATION

4-5-4, Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

(E04021)

This is an English translation prepared for the convenience of non-resident shareholders by translating the Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki-Houkokusho) submitted to the Director of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau of the Ministry of Finance of Japan on July 8, 2022. Should there be any inconsistency between the translation and the official Japanese text, the latter shall prevail.

Table of Contents

Cover

A.

Company Information ..........................................................................................................

1

I. Overview of the Tosei Group.........................................................................................................

1

1.

Trends in principal management benchmarks ........................................................................................

1

2.

Business description ...............................................................................................................................

1

II.

Review of operations ......................................................................................................................

2

1.

Business and other risks .........................................................................................................................

2

2.

Management analysis of financial position, operating results and cash flows .......................................

2

3.

Important operational contracts, etc. ......................................................................................................

5

III.

Filing company................................................................................................................................

6

1.

Information on the Company (Tosei)'s shares, etc.................................................................................

6

(1)

Total number of authorized shares, etc. ...............................................................................................

6

(2)

Status of stock acquisition rights .........................................................................................................

6

(3)

Exercise of bond certificates with stock acquisition rights with exercise price amendment clause ....

6

(4)

Trends in total number of issued shares, share capital, etc. .................................................................

6

(5)

Status of major shareholders................................................................................................................

7

(6)

Status of voting rights ..........................................................................................................................

8

2.

Status of Officers....................................................................................................................................

8

IV.

Accounting.......................................................................................................................................

9

1.

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements....................................................................

10

(1)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ................................................

10

(2)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income .......................................

11

(3)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity................................................

13

(4)

Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ..........................................................

14

(5)

Notes to Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements...................................................

15

2.

Other.....................................................................................................................................................

24

B.

Information on Guarantee Companies, etc. of Filing Company ....................................

24

[Quarterly Review Report of Independent Auditors]

[Cover]

Document to be filed:

Quarterly Securities Report

Provisions to base upon:

Article 24-4-7, paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange

Act

Filing to:

Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau

Date of filing:

July 8, 2022

Business year:

Second quarter of the 73rd term (from March 1, 2022 to May 31, 2022)

Company name (Japanese):

トーセイ株式会社 (Tosei Kabushiki-Kaisha)

Company name (English):

TOSEI CORPORATION

Title and name of representative:

Seiichiro Yamaguchi, President and CEO

Location of head office:

4-5-4, Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Telephone number:

+81-3-5439-8807

Contact person:

Noboru Hirano, Director and CFO

Place of contact:

4-5-4, Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Telephone number:

+81-3-5439-8807

Contact person:

Noboru Hirano, Director and CFO

Places where the document to be filed is

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

available for public inspection:

(2-1,Nihonbashi-kabutocho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

  1. Company Information
  1. Overview of the Tosei Group

1. Trends in principal management benchmarks

Term

72nd term

73rd term

72nd term

First six months

First six months

Accounting period

From December 1, 2020

From December 1, 2021

From December 1, 2020

to May 31, 2021

to May 31, 2022

to November 30, 2021

Revenue

(¥ thousand)

40,932,878

43,552,312

61,726,449

[Second quarter of the current fiscal year]

[15,831,288]

[17,236,594]

Profit before tax

8,959,674

9,000,732

10,302,616

(¥ thousand)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

6,120,465

6,107,254

(¥ thousand)

6,721,305

[3,040,929]

[2,482,152]

[Second quarter of the current fiscal year]

Comprehensive income attributable to

owners of parent

(¥ thousand)

6,752,172

6,222,635

7,134,366

Total equity

64,585,183

69,886,043

65,958,740

(¥ thousand)

Total assets

170,923,896

199,129,001

195,010,899

(¥ thousand)

Basic earnings per share

130.06

128.56

(¥)

142.56

[64.74]

[52.41]

[Second quarter of the current fiscal year]

Diluted earnings per share

129.90

128.46

142.37

(¥)

Ratio of equity attributable to owners of the

37.7

35.1

33.8

parent to total assets

(%)

Net cash from (used in) operating activities

8,803,715

7,958,940

974,603

(¥ thousand)

Net cash from (used in) investing activities

(12,857,406)

(6,186,394)

(15,448,977)

(¥ thousand)

Net cash from (used in) financing activities

2,043,057

(1,027,268)

10,994,264

(¥ thousand)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

35,030,009

34,311,177

33,560,679

(¥ thousand)

Notes: 1. Filing company's trends in principal management benchmarks are not disclosed as the Company prepares quarterly consolidated financial statements.

2. The above benchmarks are based on the quarterly consolidated financial statements and consolidated financial statements that were prepared in compliance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (hereinafter

"IFRS").

2. Business description

During the six months ended May 31, 2022, there were no significant changes in business activities operated by the Tosei Group (the Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates) from the previous fiscal year.

Changes among the major affiliates include the elimination of Princess Holdings Co., Ltd. from the scope of consolidation, as it ceased to exist following an absorption-type merger with Princess Square Co., Ltd. as the surviving company, in the three months ended February 28, 2022.

Isogo Asset Management Co., Ltd. and Threefold Co., Ltd. were included in the scope of consolidation, due to the acquisition of their shares during the three months ended May 31, 2022.

In addition, Tosei Urban Home Co., Ltd . was eliminated from the scope of consolidation, due to the completion of its liquidation in the three months ended May 31, 2022.

1

II. Review of operations

1. Business and other risks

There were no business and other risks that newly arose during the six months ended May 31, 2022. In addition, there were no significant changes in "Business and other risks" described in the annual securities report for the previous fiscal year.

2. Management analysis of financial position, operating results and cash flows

Forward-looking statements included in this section are judged by information available to the Group's management as of May 31, 2022.

  1. Recognition, analysis and contents for discussions of the Group's operating results from the viewpoint of management
  1. Recognition, analysis and contents for discussion of business environment and business performance

During the six months ended May 31, 2022, the Japanese economy showed signs of recovery, despite the lingering effects of COVID-19. Meanwhile, we are facing challenging circumstances including supply chain strains and soaring resource prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as the rapid depreciation of the yen. It is necessary to monitor multiple factors such as the ensuing changes in the financial situation and the pressure on corporate earnings and domestic household finances.

In the real estate industry where Tosei Group operates, domestic real estate investments for the three months from January to March 2022 decreased 40% year on year to ¥730.4 billion. While the transaction volume dropped due to a decrease in large transactions and other factors, office investment demand is expected to grow as full-fledged,in-person work at the offices resumes. Furthermore, Japanese real estate with a high level of stability continues to be an attractive investment target, as seen in the increase in the percentage of investments into residential properties (according to a survey by a private research institute).

In the Tokyo metropolitan area condominium market, although the number of newly built units from January to April 2022 decreased 4.9% year on year to 8,333 units, the average contract rate for the first month exceeded 70%, maintaining the strong performance as previous fiscal year. In addition, in the Tokyo metropolitan area pre-owned condominium market, while the number of units contracted from January to April 2022 declined 15.7% year on year to 12,405 units, the market is booming, as evidenced by the rising trend in contract prices. In the build-for-sale detached house market, housing starts for the three months from January to March 2022 came to 13,000 units (up 7.8% year on year) (according to a survey by a private research institute).

Regarding construction costs for the four months from January to April 2022, average costs per tsubo

for steel reinforced concrete structure were ¥1,359 thousand (1 tsubo = 3.30 square meters) (an increase of 11.0% year on year), and average costs per tsubo for wooden structure were ¥575 thousand (an increase of 1.3% year on year). The rise in the price of building materials due to the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, two major steel exporting countries, has begun to affect construction costs (according to a survey by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism).

In the office leasing market of Tokyo's five business wards, the average vacancy rate as of April 2022 was 6.4% (an increase of 0.7 percentage points year on year), and the average asking rent was ¥20,328 per tsubo (a decrease of ¥1,087 year on year), demonstrating a downward trend, although it seems to have bottomed out in certain areas. A massive supply of new office buildings is expected in 2023 and it remains necessary to continue monitoring the trends in supply and demand (according to a survey by a private research institute).

Meanwhile, the condominium leasing market remained robust and the average asking rent of apartments in the Tokyo metropolitan area as of April 2022 was ¥11,143 per tsubo (an increase of 3.1% year on year) and the average occupancy rate at condominiums held by J-REIT in the Tokyo Area as of January 31,

2022 was 96.1% (a decrease of 0.3 percentage points year on year). The rent of apartments for singles in the 23 wards of Tokyo, which had been falling in the previous fiscal year, appears to have bottomed out (according to a survey by a private research institute).

In the Tokyo metropolitan area's logistics facility leasing market, leasable stock in April 2022 amounted to 7.65 million tsubo (an increase of 16.0% year on year). The vacancy rate was 3.0%. Although this was an increase from the level of 2.5% observed in January 2022, rent continues to gradually increase. Amid cases in which certain leasing projects are taking more time due to the oversupply against leasing demand,

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TOSEI Corporation published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 07:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOSEI CORPORATION
03:04aTOSEI : Quarterly Securities Report FY2022 2Q
PU
07/07TOSEI : Script of FY2022 Financial Results Presentation held on July 5, 2022（PDF 31..
PU
07/06TOSEI : Presentation Materials for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year 2022（PDF..
PU
07/06TOSEI : 【Appendix】Real Estate Market Conditions（PDF 2472KB）
PU
07/05Tosei Plans up to Nearly $4 Million Repurchase of Shares
MT
07/05TOSEI : Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year 2022（PDF 422KB）
PU
07/05TOSEI : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending ..
PU
07/05TOSEI : Notice Regarding Repurchase of the Company's Shares
PU
07/05Tosei Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending No..
CI
07/05Tosei Corporation Provides Year-End Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending Novemb..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 77 900 M 573 M 573 M
Net income 2022 8 100 M 59,6 M 59,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,95x
Yield 2022 3,97%
Capitalization 56 045 M 412 M 412 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 638
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart TOSEI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tosei Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSEI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 184,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seiichiro Yamaguchi President & Representative Director
Shunsuke Yamaguchi Director, Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Nobuto Fujiwara Executive Officer & Head-Business Administration
Kenichi Shotoku Independent Outside Director
Hiroyuki Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSEI CORPORATION17.23%412
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.69%34 695
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.32.72%34 173
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.76%32 716
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.94%28 909
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.63%27 961