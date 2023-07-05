This English document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. Tosei Corporation assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2023 July 5, 2023 Company name: TOSEI CORPORATION Stock listing: TSE / SGX Securities code number: 8923 / S2D Representative: Seiichiro Yamaguchi, President and CEO URL: https://www.toseicorp.co.jp/english/ Contact: Noboru Hirano, Director and CFO Phone: +81-3-5439-8807 Submission of Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki-Houkokusho): July 7, 2023 (scheduled) Commencement of dividend payments: ― Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen. 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended May 31, 2023 (December 1, 2022 - May 31, 2023) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit for the period (¥ million) (%) (¥ million) (%) (¥ million) (%) (¥ million) (%) Six months ended 52,861 21.4 12,516 33.8 12,072 34.1 8,163 33.7 May 31, 2023 Six months ended 43,552 6.4 9,357 1.4 9,000 0.5 6,107 (0.3) May 31, 2022 Profit attributable to Total comprehensive Basic earnings Diluted earnings owners of the parent income for the period per share per share (¥ million) (%) (¥ million) (%) (¥) (¥) Six months ended 8,164 33.7 8,045 29.3 172.35 172.00 May 31, 2023 Six months ended 6,107 (0.2) 6,222 (7.9) 128.56 128.46 May 31, 2022 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Equity attributable to Ratio of equity Total assets Total equity attributable to owners of owners of the parent the parent to total assets (¥ million) (¥ million) (¥ million) (%) As of 224,553 79,578 79,463 35.4 May 31, 2023 As of 210,955 72,290 72,290 34.3 November 30, 2022

2. Dividends Annual dividends per share 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total (¥) (¥) (¥) (¥) (¥) Fiscal year ended November 30, 2022 - 0.00 - 51.00 51.00 Fiscal year ending November 30, 2023 - 0.00 Fiscal year ending November 30, 2023 - 60.00 60.00 (Forecast) Note: Revision to the most recently released dividend forecasts: No 3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2023 (December 1, 2022 - November 30, 2023) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Profit attributable to Basic earnings Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax owners of the per share parent (¥ million) (%) (¥ million) (%) (¥ million) (%) (¥ million) (%) (¥) Fiscal year ending 85,000 19.8 14,824 9.7 14,000 9.8 9,388 9.1 198.66 November 30, 2023 Note: Revision to the most recently released earnings forecasts: No Notes

Contents of Attached Materials 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance 2 (1) Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Operating Results 2 (2) Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Financial Positions 4 (3) Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Earnings Forecasts 5 2. Matters Related to Summary Information (Notes) 5 (1) Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period 5 (2) Changes in Accounting Policies and Changes in Accounting Estimates 5 (3) Additional information 5 3. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and notes 6 (1) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 6 (2) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 7 (3) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 8 (4) Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 9 (5) Notes on Going Concern Assumption 10 (6) Notes on Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 10 (7) Notes on Significant Subsequent Events 12 1

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Operating Results Recognition, analysis and contents for discussion of business environment and business performance During the six months ended May 31, 2023, the Japanese economy showed signs of moderate recovery, as it took the path of coexistence with COVID-19 and economic activities returned to normal. Meanwhile, concerns have been raised over the risk of a slowdown of the global economy reflecting the prolonged Russian invasion of Ukraine and the global credit tightening, as well as the risk of a downturn in the economy due to high crude oil prices and rising consumer prices, and it will be necessary to monitor economic trends going forward. In the real estate industry where Tosei Group operates, domestic real estate investments for the three months from January to March 2023 increased 61% year on year to ¥1,174.8 billion, ranking second in the world for real estate investment by city (ranked 16th for the full year of 2022). Despite the global uncertainty surrounding banks and the unpredictability of the financial markets, the general preference for Japanese real estate backed by a low-interest rate environment and the weak yen continues, and expectations are high for even more transactions in the latter half of 2023 (according to a survey by a private research institute). In the Tokyo metropolitan area condominium market, the number of newly built units from January to April 2023 decreased by 20.1% year on year to 6,660 units due to the developers adjusting their supplies as a result of the continuing high prices of land lots and rising construction costs. Prices continue to rise with the average price per unit at ¥77.47 million (up 23.1% year on year) in April 2023, as the high-priced condominiums in the center of Tokyo drive up prices and the city centers make a return in general residential preference. In the Tokyo metropolitan area pre-owned condominium market, while the number of units contracted from January to April 2023 declined slightly by 1.5% year on year to 12,217 units, the market is booming as indicated by the continuing high level of prices with the average price per unit at ¥42.01 million (up 5.0% year on year). Additionally, in the build-for-sale detached house market, housing starts for the four months from January to April 2023 remained strong at 19,000 units (up 1.2% year on year) (according to a survey by a private research institute). The average costs per tsubo in terms of construction costs for the four months from January to April 2023 were ¥1,145 thousand per tsubo (1 tsubo = 3.30 square meters) (a decrease of 15.7% year on year) for steel reinforced concrete structures and ¥620 thousand per tsubo (an increase of 8.0% year on year) for wooden structures. In terms of the prices of building materials, while steel prices remain high, the price of timber, which had previously skyrocketed as a result of the "wood shock," has been gradually coming down (according to a survey by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism). In the office leasing market of Tokyo's five business wards, the average vacancy rate as of April 2023 was 6.1% (a decrease of 0.3 percentage points year on year), and the average asking rent was ¥19,896 per tsubo (a decrease of 2.1% year on year). Although the vacancy rate seems to have bottomed out, the declining trend in rent continues. As a massive supply of new and large office buildings is also expected in the second half of the year, it remains necessary to continue monitoring market trends (according to a survey by a private research institute). The condominium leasing market remained robust and the average asking rent of apartments in the Tokyo metropolitan area as of April 2023 was ¥11,550 per tsubo (an increase of 3.7% year on year) and the average occupancy rate at condominiums held by J-REIT in the Tokyo Area as of January 31, 2023 was 96.6% (an increase of 0.1 percentage points year on year). Demand for apartments in the Tokyo metropolitan area remains high and the rent and occupancy rates have begun to rise at a moderate pace. Additionally, apartments for singles, which had been in low demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, are also showing signs of recovery (according to a survey by a private research institute). In the Tokyo metropolitan area's logistics facility leasing market, leasable stock as of April 2023 was 8.90 million tsubo (an increase of 15.7% year on year), the vacancy rate was 5.4% (an increase of 2.5 percentage points year on year), and the asking rent was ¥4,600 per tsubo (a decrease of 1.1% year on year). While the vacancy rate is currently rising due to the increase in the supply of new facilities, demand for logistics facilities remains solid, and in the medium to long term, an increase in demand is expected in conjunction with the expanding e-commerce market (according to a survey by a private research institute). The real estate fund market remains robust, and the market scale continues to expand. J-REIT assets under management in April 2023 totaled ¥22.2 trillion (an increase of ¥0.6 trillion year on year) and assets under management in private placement funds totaled ¥29.7 trillion (as of December 31, 2022, an increase of ¥5.6 trillion year on year). Combining the two, the real estate securitization market scale grew to ¥51.9 2