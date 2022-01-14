Tosei : Script of FY2021 Financial Results Presentation held on January 12, 2022（PDF 4271KB）

Tosei Corporation Script of FY2021 Financial Results Presentation held on January 12, 2022 (Q&A session included) Please note that as this is a flash report, presentation materials are in Japanese. The full English version will be posted at a later date.

Event Summary
[Company Name] Tosei Corporation
[Event Type] Earnings Announcement
[Event Name] FY2021 Financial Results Presentation
[Fiscal Period] FY2021 Annual
[Date] January 12, 2022
[Number of Speakers] 2
Seiichiro Yamaguchi President, CEO
Noboru Hirano Director, CFO

Moderator: Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us today. We will start Tosei Corporation's financial results briefing for the fiscal year ended November 2021. I would like to introduce today's speakers. Seiichiro Yamaguchi, President and CEO. Noboru Hirano, Director, CFO. Mr. Hirano, Director, CFO, will now provide an overview of the financial results for the fiscal year ended November 2021, which begins on page 3 of the financial results presentation.

Hirano: I would now like to explain the summary of financial results for the fiscal year ended November 2021, which starts on page 3. First of all, as written in the middle of this page, our company used to be called the Securitization Business, but from this new fiscal year, we have changed the name to the Revitalization Business. The materials I will explain today include the contents of the previous fiscal year, but I would like to refer to all of them as the Revitalization Business. *In English, the segment has been known as the "Revitalization Business" and will remain the same.