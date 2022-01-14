Log in
Tosei : Script of FY2021 Financial Results Presentation held on January 12, 2022（PDF 4271KB）

Tosei : Script of FY2021 Financial Results Presentation held on January 12, 2022（PDF 4271KB）

01/14/2022 | 02:52am EST
Tosei Corporation

Script of FY2021 Financial Results Presentation held on January 12, 2022 (Q&A session included)

  • Please note that as this is a flash report, presentation materials are in Japanese. The full English version will be posted at a later date.

Event Summary

[Company Name]

Tosei Corporation

[Company ID]

8923-QCODE

[Event Language]

JPN

[Event Type]

Earnings Announcement

[Event Name]

FY2021 Financial Results Presentation

[Fiscal Period]

FY2021 Annual

[Date]

January 12, 2022

[Number of Pages]

39

[Time]

15:30 - 16:29

(Total: 59 minutes, Presentation: 37 minutes, Q&A: 22 minutes)

[Venue]

Webcast

[Venue Size]

[Participants]

[Number of Speakers]

2

Seiichiro Yamaguchi

President, CEO

Noboru Hirano

Director, CFO

1

Presentation

Moderator: Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us today. We will start Tosei Corporation's financial results briefing for the fiscal year ended November 2021.

I would like to introduce today's speakers. Seiichiro Yamaguchi, President and CEO. Noboru Hirano, Director, CFO.

Mr. Hirano, Director, CFO, will now provide an overview of the financial results for the fiscal year ended November 2021, which begins on page 3 of the financial results presentation.

Hirano: I would now like to explain the summary of financial results for the fiscal year ended November 2021, which starts on page 3.

First of all, as written in the middle of this page, our company used to be called the Securitization Business, but from this new fiscal year, we have changed the name to the Revitalization Business. The materials I will explain today include the contents of the previous fiscal year, but I would like to refer to all of them as the Revitalization Business.

*In English, the segment has been known as the "Revitalization Business" and will remain the same.

First of all, please refer to the business highlights on page 4.

Overall revenue was JPY61.7 billion, a slight decrease of 3.5% from the same period last year, but as you can see in the bar graph on the upper right, income before income taxes was JPY10.3 billion, an increase of 74.6% from the previous year.

We were able to achieve a profit before tax that exceeded the initial plan by about 30%.

The bar graph of profit before tax in the upper right-hand corner is color-coded by quarter, and the figure for 4Q is a negative JPY180 million.

In 4Q, we postponed the sales in Revitalization and Development Business, which are Trading Businesses, to the next fiscal year and beyond as much as possible, and on the other hand, normal SG&A expenses were recorded in 4Q due to the opening of new hotels and expenses associated with M&A activities, which I will explain later. As a result, we posted a loss in 4Q alone. This is as we planned.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TOSEI Corporation published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 07:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
