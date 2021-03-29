Tosei : Notice Regarding Acquisition of a Real Estate for Sale

Note: This English document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. Tosei Corporation assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
March 29, 2021
Tosei Corporation
President and CEO: Seiichiro Yamaguchi
Securities code: 8923 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)
Securities code: S2D (Singapore Exchange, Main Board)
Contact: Noboru Hirano, Director and CFO
TEL: +81-3-5439-8807
Notice Regarding Acquisition of a Real Estate for Sale
Tosei Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that it decided to acquire a real estate for sale as outlined below.
1.
Reason for acquisition
The asset is a high-occupancy office building located in a very convenient area, a 5-minute walk from JR Otsuka Station. The acquisition of the property is in line with the Company's strategy of expanding purchases in its Revitalization Business. We will continue to actively acquire existing properties while keeping a close eye on trends in the real estate investment market and enhance the value of each property by taking advantage of the individual characteristics, to achieve business growth and to promote the revitalization and utilization of real estate stock in the Tokyo metropolitan area.
2. Details of assets (Real estate trust beneficiary right) to be acquired
|
Name
|
Otsuka Higasi-Ikebukuro Building
|
Location
|
2 Higashi-Ikebukuro Toshima-ku, Tokyo
|
Type
|
Office
|
Construction year
|
November 1987
|
Site area
|
2,121.39 m2 (641.72 tsubo) (as registered)
|
Total floor area
|
9,531.28 m2 (2,883.21 tsubo) (as registered)
|
Acquisition price
|
6,025 million yen
3. Summary of seller of the asset
|
Name
|
Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation
|
Address of head office
|
1-1-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
|
Representative
|
Executive director Yutaka Yanagisawa
|
Relationship with the seller
|
The Company has no capital, personnel or trade relationship to be stated with the seller.
4. Timeframe of acquisition
|
Contract date (scheduled)
|
March 31, 2021
|
Transfer date (scheduled)
|
August 31, 2021
5. Impact on earnings forecasts
The impact of this asset acquisition is minor to the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2021 announced on January 12, 2021.
