Tosei : Notice Regarding Acquisition of a Real Estate for Sale

March 29, 2021

Tosei Corporation

President and CEO: Seiichiro Yamaguchi

Securities code: 8923 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Securities code: S2D (Singapore Exchange, Main Board)

Contact: Noboru Hirano, Director and CFO

TEL: +81-3-5439-8807

Notice Regarding Acquisition of a Real Estate for Sale

Tosei Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that it decided to acquire a real estate for sale as outlined below.

Reason for acquisition

The asset is a high-occupancy office building located in a very convenient area, a 5-minute walk from JR Otsuka Station. The acquisition of the property is in line with the Company's strategy of expanding purchases in its Revitalization Business. We will continue to actively acquire existing properties while keeping a close eye on trends in the real estate investment market and enhance the value of each property by taking advantage of the individual characteristics, to achieve business growth and to promote the revitalization and utilization of real estate stock in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

2. Details of assets (Real estate trust beneficiary right) to be acquired

Name Otsuka Higasi-Ikebukuro Building Location 2 Higashi-Ikebukuro Toshima-ku, Tokyo Type Office Construction year November 1987 Site area 2,121.39 m2 (641.72 tsubo) (as registered) Total floor area 9,531.28 m2 (2,883.21 tsubo) (as registered) Acquisition price 6,025 million yen

3. Summary of seller of the asset

Name Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation Address of head office 1-1-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Representative Executive director Yutaka Yanagisawa Relationship with the seller The Company has no capital, personnel or trade relationship to be stated with the seller.

4. Timeframe of acquisition

Contract date (scheduled) March 31, 2021 Transfer date (scheduled) August 31, 2021

5. Impact on earnings forecasts

The impact of this asset acquisition is minor to the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2021 announced on January 12, 2021.

End