TOSEI CORPORATION

TOSEI CORPORATION

(8923)
Tosei : Notice Regarding Acquisition of a Real Estate for Sale

03/29/2021 | 04:02am EDT
Note: This English document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. Tosei Corporation assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

[Translation]

March 29, 2021

To whom it may concern

Tosei Corporation

President and CEO: Seiichiro Yamaguchi

Securities code: 8923 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Securities code: S2D (Singapore Exchange, Main Board)

Contact: Noboru Hirano, Director and CFO

TEL: +81-3-5439-8807

Notice Regarding Acquisition of a Real Estate for Sale

Tosei Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that it decided to acquire a real estate for sale as outlined below.

1.

Reason for acquisition

The asset is a high-occupancy office building located in a very convenient area, a 5-minute walk from JR Otsuka Station. The acquisition of the property is in line with the Company's strategy of expanding purchases in its Revitalization Business. We will continue to actively acquire existing properties while keeping a close eye on trends in the real estate investment market and enhance the value of each property by taking advantage of the individual characteristics, to achieve business growth and to promote the revitalization and utilization of real estate stock in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

2. Details of assets (Real estate trust beneficiary right) to be acquired

Name

Otsuka Higasi-Ikebukuro Building

Location

2 Higashi-Ikebukuro Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Type

Office

Construction year

November 1987

Site area

2,121.39 m2 (641.72 tsubo) (as registered)

Total floor area

9,531.28 m2 (2,883.21 tsubo) (as registered)

Acquisition price

6,025 million yen

3. Summary of seller of the asset

Name

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation

Address of head office

1-1-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative

Executive director Yutaka Yanagisawa

Relationship with the seller

The Company has no capital, personnel or trade relationship to be stated with the seller.

4. Timeframe of acquisition

Contract date (scheduled)

March 31, 2021

Transfer date (scheduled)

August 31, 2021

5. Impact on earnings forecasts

The impact of this asset acquisition is minor to the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2021 announced on January 12, 2021.

End

Disclaimer

TOSEI Corporation published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 08:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
