General Availability of GridDB® 5.6 Enterprise Edition

KAWASAKI―Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation (Toshiba) today announced the general availability of GridDB® 5.6 Enterprise Edition (GridDB® 5.6 EE), a purpose-built database for IoT and Big Data workloads. The latest version features the "site-to-site database replication" function that enables data replication across different sites as a precautionary measure against disasters and facilitate cross-site data analysis.



In companies with widespread service deployment, it is common practice to collect, monitor, and analyze operational data from facilities on a regional basis. Additionally, as a precaution against large-scale disasters, data is often replicated to data centers in other regions to ensure prompt system recovery. In this context, for data crucial to business continuity, replicas are typically kept in a readily accessible state (hot standby). However, for replicas of IoT data, which can accumulate vast amounts of data such as operational statuses of facilities, the common practice is to keep them in the readable state only after a disaster occurs (cold standby) (see Figure 1). Nevertheless, in recent years, there has been a growing demand to utilize this cold standby data even during normal operations and to analyze operational statuses across regions.



With the new "site-to-site database replication" feature introduced in GridDB® 5.6 EE, updates between sites are immediately reflected in the replicas in minutes, enabling access and analysis of replicas even during normal operations. This advancement facilitates cross-site data analysis, allowing for the acquisition of more sophisticated insights. Additionally, as the replicas are always accessible, in the event of a large-scale disaster, switching to replicas as primaries can be done swiftly, significantly reducing recovery time from disasters (see Figure 2).