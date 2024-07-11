KAWASAKI, Japan-Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched "TDS4A212MX " and "TDS4B212MX," multiplexer/demultiplexer (Mux/De-Mux) switches for high-speed differential signals such as PCIe® 5.0, USB4® and USB4® Ver.2, for PCs, server equipment, mobile devices and more. The new products can be used as a 2-input 1-output Mux switch and a 1-input 2-output De-Mux switch. Shipments start today.

The new products use Toshiba's proprietary SOI process (TarfSOI™) to achieve very high bandwidths: an industry-leading[1] -3-dB bandwidth (differential) of 27.5GHz (typ.) for TDS4B212MX, and 26.2GHz (typ.) for TDS4A212MX. This allows the new products to be used as a Mux/De-Mux switch for high-speed differential signals such as PCIe® 5.0, USB4® and USB4® Ver.2.

TDS4B212MX and TDS4A212MX have different pin assignments. That of TDS4B212MX is optimized for high-frequency characteristics. TDS4A212MX has a pin assignment that considers circuit board layout.