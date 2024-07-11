KAWASAKI, Japan-Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched "TDS4A212MX " and "TDS4B212MX," multiplexer/demultiplexer (Mux/De-Mux) switches for high-speed differential signals such as PCIe® 5.0, USB4® and USB4® Ver.2, for PCs, server equipment, mobile devices and more. The new products can be used as a 2-input 1-output Mux switch and a 1-input 2-output De-Mux switch. Shipments start today.
The new products use Toshiba's proprietary SOI process (TarfSOI™) to achieve very high bandwidths: an industry-leading[1] -3-dB bandwidth (differential) of 27.5GHz (typ.) for TDS4B212MX, and 26.2GHz (typ.) for TDS4A212MX. This allows the new products to be used as a Mux/De-Mux switch for high-speed differential signals such as PCIe® 5.0, USB4® and USB4® Ver.2.
TDS4B212MX and TDS4A212MX have different pin assignments. That of TDS4B212MX is optimized for high-frequency characteristics. TDS4A212MX has a pin assignment that considers circuit board layout.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Toshiba Corporation published this content on 11 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2024 02:28:07 UTC.