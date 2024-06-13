Toshiba Obtains EN15085 Certification for Welding of Railway Vehicles and Components

-Certified as meeting the highest classification standard for railway vehicle motors-
June 13, 2024
Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation
Kawasaki, Japan - Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba) announced today that it has been certified as meeting EN15085, the European safety standards on the welding of railway vehicles and their components. The determination was made by TÜV Rheinland, the official inspection body for EN15085 certification recognized by the German Federal Railway Authority (EBA). Toshiba was certified as CL1, the highest classification for railway vehicle motors.
The global railway market is expected to continue to grow as a reliable mass transportation system, one that requires strict safety assurance. This is especially true in Europe, where high level safety is a requirement for railway vehicles and systems and the components installed in them. EN15085 certification was established as a standard for the welding of railway vehicles and components, and an increasing number of railway operators require compliance with it. In recent years, the standard has been adopted by railway operators in markets other than Europe, such as China, further promoting the need for compliance with the standard.
TÜV Rheinland determined that Toshiba's welding technology and quality management system for railway vehicle motors meet the requirements of the highest EN15085 classification, CL1. Toshiba now aims to use the certification to further expand its business in the global railway market.
Toshiba will continue to develop equipment and systems for railway vehicles, strive for safety and comfort, and provide railway systems that contribute to safe and secure infrastructure.
Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporationis an integral part of Toshiba Group, the motive force for promoting advances in systems, solutions, products and services that build infrastructure everyone can enjoy. We bring a heritage of almost 150 years of achievement to co-creation with partners, and to innovations for today in key sectors that sustain society, including water treatment, roads and railways, defense, industrial systems and automation, and broadcasting. Our 17,700 employees in Japan and beyond all share the same determination: to realize a safe, secure future for all of us.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Toshiba Corporation published this content on 13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2024 01:52:01 UTC.