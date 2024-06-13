Toshiba Obtains EN15085 Certification for Welding of Railway Vehicles and Components

Kawasaki, Japan - Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba) announced today that it has been certified as meeting EN15085, the European safety standards on the welding of railway vehicles and their components. The determination was made by TÜV Rheinland, the official inspection body for EN15085 certification recognized by the German Federal Railway Authority (EBA). Toshiba was certified as CL1, the highest classification for railway vehicle motors.

EN15085 Certificate and Trophy

The global railway market is expected to continue to grow as a reliable mass transportation system, one that requires strict safety assurance. This is especially true in Europe, where high level safety is a requirement for railway vehicles and systems and the components installed in them. EN15085 certification was established as a standard for the welding of railway vehicles and components, and an increasing number of railway operators require compliance with it. In recent years, the standard has been adopted by railway operators in markets other than Europe, such as China, further promoting the need for compliance with the standard.

TÜV Rheinland determined that Toshiba's welding technology and quality management system for railway vehicle motors meet the requirements of the highest EN15085 classification, CL1. Toshiba now aims to use the certification to further expand its business in the global railway market.

Toshiba will continue to develop equipment and systems for railway vehicles, strive for safety and comfort, and provide railway systems that contribute to safe and secure infrastructure.