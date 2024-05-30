Toshiba and Local Manufacturers in Poland Agree to Explore Collaboration for Supply of Equipment and Maintenance Services to Country's First Nuclear Power Plant
May 30, 2024

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Kawasaki, Japan - Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba ESS) and its affiliate, Toshiba International (Europe) Ltd. (hereinafter "TIL"), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rockfin sp. z o.o. (Rockfin), a manufacturer of auxiliary equipment for steam turbines and generators (STGs), and EthosEnergy Poland S.A (EthosEnergy), a provider of maintenance services, on exploring collaboration in equipment supply and maintenance services for Poland's first nuclear power plant.

Poland's government is working to end the country's heavy reliance on coal-fired power generation by promoting a significant transition to nuclear energy. In November 2022, it resolved to construct its first nuclear power facility, aiming for operational readiness in line with the Polish Nuclear Power Program adopted by the Polish Government.

Toshiba ESS and TIL recently initiated another step to advance the project and establish a supply chain in Poland by closing collaborative arrangements with Rockfin and EthosEnergy. The next step forward will include detailed discussions between the four parties on the scope of collaboration.

Commenting on the Polish project, Shinya Fujitsuka, Director and Vice President of Toshiba ESS, said, "We are delighted to announce the signing of an MoU with Rockfin and EthosEnergy, and in doing so creating a strong potential collaboration for Poland's first nuclear project. We are dedicated to contributing to energy sustainability, enhanced energy security, and to protecting the global environment through our nuclear energy business."

Toshiba ESS has a wealth of experience and advanced technical capabilities in the nuclear domain, including plant construction and maintenance, and support for plant restarts, decommissioning, and dismantlement. The company is also engaged in fuel cycle management and the development of future energy sources, including next-generation and fast reactors. Going forward, Toshiba Group remains dedicated to supplying critical equipment for nuclear power projects worldwide.

