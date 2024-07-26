Toshiba and Quantonation Announce Toshiba's Investment in Quantum Investment Fund Quantonation II to Strengthen Global Quantum Ecosystem Collaboration and Advance Quantum Internet

Tokyo, Japan and Paris, France July 26, 2024 - Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba) has announced that it will make a corporate venture capital investment in Quantonation II, a fund operated by Quantonation Ventures (Quantonation), a leading quantum technology investment fund based in Europe and the US. Toshiba has committed to invest in Quantonation II, with the aim of accelerating research and development of quantum technology and advancing the practical application of quantum-based services through collaboration with Quantonation and the companies in its portfolio.

Established in 2018, Quantonation is one of the world's largest venture capital funds specializing in quantum technology. It invests globally and has already launched its first fund, Quantonation I, with investments totaling €91 million across 27 startup companies, including global leader in neutral atoms computing, Pasqal and Computer Aided Drug Discovery company, Qubit Pharmaceuticals.

Toshiba has pioneered research in quantum technology for over 20 years, and its innovations include Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)*1 for quantum-secure communications networks. Toshiba's Corporate Research & Development Center in Japan with its company's Cambridge Research Laboratory and the Quantum Technology Centre in the United Kingdom conducts groundbreaking research and development in the quantum sphere. The collaboration with Quantonation will complement this work and is expected to yield significant advancements in research and development and facilitate knowledge exchange between leading quantum hubs.

With its investment in a strategic partnership with Quantonation, the company aims to leverage Quantonation's robust portfolio of pioneering quantum startups to bolster the global quantum ecosystem, accelerate the development and commercialization of quantum technologies and products, and spur the advance toward the quantum internet. The collaboration will support companies in Quantonation's portfolio to not only access additional funding, but also to collaborate directly with Toshiba to leverage its industry-leading quantum knowledge.

Taro Shimada, CEO of Toshiba Corporation, commented: "Toshiba is thrilled to join forces with Quantonation in this groundbreaking endeavor. Our investment is a testament to our dedication to leading the quantum revolution and supporting the growth of innovative technologies that will define the future. By bridging the European and Asia Pacific quantum ecosystems, we are poised to create a powerful, interconnected network that will drive technological advancements and economic growth on a global scale."

Christophe Jurczak, Managing Partner of Quantonation, stated: "We are delighted to welcome Toshiba as a strategic investor in Quantonation. Toshiba's expertise and leadership in technology, combined with our focus on nurturing high-potential quantum startups, will undoubtedly create a dynamic and collaborative environment. This partnership will accelerate the development of cutting-edge quantum solutions and foster a stronger, more cohesive quantum community spanning Europe and the Asia Pacific region."

Quantonation and Toshiba believe this partnership will benefit Toshiba as well as Quantonation's current and future portfolio companies in respect of technology development, market access and business development, especially in Japan, a significant market for Quantonation and its portfolio companies.

Together, Toshiba and Quantonation are set to pave the way for a new era of quantum innovation that will bring transformative solutions to the market and enhance global competitiveness.