Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toshiba Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CVC delays Toshiba buyout offer after CEO change: Nikkei

04/16/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Toshiba Corp is seen as Window cleaners work on the company's headquarters in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners will delay submitting a formal proposal to buy Toshiba Corp, following the appointment of a new chief executive officer by the Japanese industrial group, the Nikkei reported on Friday.

CVC believes Toshiba's new leadership will need time to settle in before it can make any decisions on a potential buyout, the report said. (https://s.nikkei.com/3tqqttb)

Toshiba and CVC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this week, Toshiba CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani resigned am
id controversy over the $20 billion buyout bid from CVC Capital Partners. (https://reut.rs/3x3UEZa)

Satoshi Tsunakawa, who led the company before Kurumatani and until Wednesday was chairman, will once again assume the helm.

Kurumatani, CEO for three years, had been under fire over the bid from CVC, his former employer. He was also facing allegations that investors were pressured before a shareholder meeting to support desired board nominations.

U.S-listed shares of Toshiba fell 6% following the report.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 0.14% 29683.37 Real-time Quote.8.01%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -6.03% 4600 End-of-day quote.59.45%
All news about TOSHIBA CORPORATION
01:22pCVC DELAYS TOSHIBA BUYOUT OFFER AFTE : Nikkei
RE
01:20pTOSHIBA  : CVC delays Toshiba buyout offer after CEO change - Nikkei
RE
12:55pTOSHIBA  : CVC delays Toshiba buyout offer after CEO swap - Nikkei
RE
06:45aTOSHIBA  : bid to test Japan's corporate governance rules
RE
12:35aTOSHIBA  : Carrier's New Manufacturing Subsidiary in Europe Starts Product Shipm..
PU
04/15Japan's Topix slips as worries about corporate outlook weigh on chip stock ga..
RE
04/15UPDATE1 : Toshiba mulls rejecting CVC's buyout offer: sources
AQ
04/15URGENT : Toshiba mulls rejecting CVC's buyout offer: sources
AQ
04/14Nikkei gains on global economic recovery hopes; banks track Goldman, Wells Fa..
RE
04/14TOSHIBA  : Japan state-backed funds consider offer for Toshiba - report
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 076 B 28 266 M 28 266 M
Net income 2021 84 063 M 772 M 772 M
Net Debt 2021 70 157 M 645 M 645 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 2 088 B 19 183 M 19 184 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 125 648
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4 578,18 JPY
Last Close Price 4 600,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani President, CEO & Representative Director
Masayoshi Hirata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Satoshi Tsunakawa Chairman
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION59.45%20 430
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.16.38%618 284
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.8.06%159 633
SIEMENS AG19.13%133 854
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY25.46%119 032
3M COMPANY12.98%114 423
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ