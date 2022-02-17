Environment Download (PDF: 2.49MB, 52Page)

Environmental Future Vision 2050

"Committed to People, Committed to the Future." is the long standing Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, a statement that expresses our enduring credo to contribute to the development of society through our business. Since our founding, Our Purpose has been to combine the power of invention with our expertise and desire for a better world, to tackle increasingly complex and serious social issues, and to turn on the promise of a new day. Under the Mid-term business plan formulated based on this philosophy, while providing unique services that are highly reliable and state-of-the-art technologies to help solve social issues, we will contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and further enhance our corporate value. Toshiba Group holds environmental initiatives to be one of our top priority tasks in corporate management, and will promote such initiatives closely linked to the company-wide business plan.

The Essence of Toshiba

Actions for the Achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Formulation of Long-term Vision Environmental Future Vision 2050

In recent years, climate change, the depletion of energy and resources, and various other environmental issues have intensified, to the point where they threaten the safe, secure lives of future generations. With regard to climate change in particular, given the impacts of floods, droughts, and enormous typhoons in many parts of the world, the 2015 adoption of the Paris Agreement*1 has accelerated the movement toward carbon neutrality in each country. In the face of these circumstances, companies must recognize the importance of climate change from a long-term perspective and proactively respond in order to achieve carbon neutrality.

In addition, over the last several years, countries worldwide have been trying to address issues such as the transition to a circular economy, marine plastics, water resources, and biodiversity conservation; and society's interest in such issues are on the rise. Meanwhile, the dissemination of the SDGs, the expansion of ESG investment, and other movements involving corporate management aimed at sustainability overall are gaining momentum.

In line with these changes in society, Toshiba Group has been constantly transforming its business structure. Going forward, Toshiba Group aims to strengthen the competitiveness of its business and push ahead with creating new value with a professional and agile management system by establishing "Infrastructure services company" that will drive carbon neutrality and intelligent infrastructure as well as "Devices company" that will support social and information infrastructure.

Amid these changing circumstances, we consider it important to continue providing enriched value to customers while responding to global trends from a long-term perspective in order to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society and to aim to grow sustainably as a company. As such, Toshiba Group formulated the Environmental Future Vision 2050 as a new long-term vision in November 2020 to address carbon neutrality, the circular economy, and other issues from a global perspective. With the goal of "contributing to the realization of a sustainable society through environmental management which aims to create enriched value and to ensure harmony with the earth," the Environmental Future Vision 2050 aims to realize a sustainable society-in other words, a decarbonized society, a resource circulating society, and a society in harmony with nature. Under the same concept of backcasting,*2 which has been incorporated at the formulation of the previous Vision from 2007, we will promote the implementation of initiatives in three areas: "response to climate change," "response to the circular economy," and "consideration of ecosystems" so as to realize the ideal situation in 2050. In October 2021, we revised the vision "response to climate change" to further accelerate initiatives toward achieving carbon neutrality throughout the entire value chain*3.

*1 The Paris Agreement is an international framework adopted at the 21st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP21) that seeks to reduce the volume of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. It aims to restrain the increase in the global average temperatures to less than 2°C from the pre-industrial level and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5°C. To this end, the Agreement's target is to lower the volume of GHG emissions to substantially zero by the latter half of this century.

*2 Backcasting is a method that defines a desired goal and works back through the series of actions necessary for its achievement.

*3 Vision "Response to climate change" formulated in November 2020: "Contribution through the entire value chain to achieve net zero GHG emissions in society (50% reduction across the Group's value chain by FY2030)"

Vision "Response to climate change" revised in November 2021: "Achievement of carbon neutrality throughout the entire value chain (70% reduction of GHG emissions by FY2030)"

