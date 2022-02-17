Evaluation by External Parties - Third-party Verification Download (PDF: 466KB, 19Page)

・ Formulated Toshiba Group Environmental Vision 2050.

FY2007 ・ Reinforced structures and systems for Quality Control at Toshiba Group.

・

Fulfilled Statutory Ratio of Employment of People with Disabilities in all the subject Group Companies in Japan.

・ Established Toshiba Group CSR Month.

FY2006 ・ Established the Clean Partner Line, a whistleblower system for suppliers and other business partners.

・ Launched Toshiba Group 1.5 Million Tree-planting Project.

・

Strengthened the New EASTER comprehensive audit system.

・ Established Toshiba With Co., Ltd., a special subsidiary for employment of people with disabilities.

FY2005 ・ Held Toshiba Group CSR Conference.

・ Newly established Toshiba "ASHITA" Award.

・

Participated in the Eco-Products International Fair.

・ Published CSR Report.

・ Established an organization dedicated to promotion of equal opportunity.

・

FY2004 Established Toshiba Group Procurement Policy based on CSR.

・

Announced Toshiba Group Environmental Vision 2010.

・

Formulated the Fourth Voluntary Environmental Plan.

・ Adopted a company with committees system.

・ Established CSR Division.

・

FY2003 Introduced Factor T, an eco-efficiency indicator.

・

Joined UN Global Compact.

・

Joined Business for Social Responsibility (BSR), an international CSR association based in the U.S.

FY2002 ・ Introduced internal free agent system.

・ Achieved zero emissions of waste.

FY2001 ・ Integrated Toshiba Standards of Business Conduct and Toshiba International Standards of Conduct.

・ Established corporate risk management system.

FY2000 ・ Introduced environmental accounting.

・

Introduced green procurement.

・ Introduced in-house company system.

FY1999 ・ Established Environmentally Conscious Products (ECPs) Standards.

・ Issued Green Procurement Guidelines.

・

Established Toshiba Customer Information Center.

FY1998 ・ Introduced corporate officer system.

・ Published Environmental Report.

FY1995 ・ Obtained ISO 14001 certification.

FY1993 ・ Formulated the First Voluntary Environmental Plan.

FY1992 ・ Started ExploraVision Award in the U.S.

・ Introduced family-care leave, child-care leave and short-time working hours systems.

FY1991 ・ Held the First Corporate Environmental Protection Council.

・ Established Toshiba Thai Foundation.

・ Started the First Toshiba Group Environmental Exhibition.

FY1990 ・ Established Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group and the slogan.

・ Established Toshiba Standards of Business Conduct and Toshiba International Standards of Conduct.

・

Established Toshiba America Foundation.

・ Established Basic Policy for Environmental Protection.

FY1989 ・ Introduced environmental auditing.

・

Established Toshiba International Foundation.

FY1988 ・ Established Environmental Protection Center.

FY1975 ・ Introduced Toshiba Group Health and Safety Convention.

FY1973 ・ Established Toshiba Management Philosophy.