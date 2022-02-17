Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toshiba Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Evaluation by External Parties - Third-party Verification Download (PDF: 466KB, 19Page)

02/17/2022 | 11:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Evaluation by External Parties

Listed mainly on evaluation and awards received in FY 2020

Awarding entity / Name of the award

Evaluation

Recipient

SRI/CSR Evaluation

FTSE Russell

FTSE4Good Index Series

FTSE Blossom Japan Index

ESG and CSR activities

Toshiba Corporation

FTSE4Good

FTSE Blossom Japan Index

Design Related

Japan Institute of Design Promotion

Quantum Key Distribution System

GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2020

Toshiba Corporation,

Spot/Zone Air Conditioner

Toshiba Carrier Corporation

FLEXAIR Indoor Unit

etc.

etc.

iF International Forum Design

Pure hydrogen fuel cell system H2Rex™

Toshiba Corporation,

iF DESIGN AWARD 2021

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

Traction Energy Storage System For Railway

Corporation,

with SCiB

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions

Inverter air conditioner HAORI

Corporation,

etc.

Toshiba Carrier Corporation

International Association for Universal Design

iF International Forum Design

Destination Control System

Toshiba Corporation,

FLOORNAVI

Toshiba Elevator And Building Systems

Corporation

THE NIKKAN KOGYO SHIMBUN,LTD

Innovative & Inventive Design Excellence Award

LED Lighting with Camera ViewLED

Toshiba Corporation

Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation

Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2021

233

Awarding entity / Name of the award

Evaluation

Recipient

Environment Related

Evaluation of products and services

FY2020 Energy Conservation Grand Prize for

(Minister Prize of Economy, Trade and

Industry (Business Category))

Toshiba Carrier Corporation

excellent energy conservation equipment

Air-conditioning systems Super Multi u series

Product & Business Model Division

for buildings

(Development & Commercialization Division

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions

(Adaptation Field))

Corporation

Approach to meteorological disaster

Defense & Electronic Systems Division /

prevention using multi-parameter phased

FY2020 Minister of the Environment's Award for

Komukai Complex

array weather radar (MP-PAWR)

Climate Action

(Development & Commercialization Division

(Mitigation Field))

Toshiba Corporation

Development of CO2 recycling technology

using artificial photosynthesis technology

Evaluation of business activities

FY2020 Japan Federation of Industrial Waste

(Excellent Business Site Award)

Toshiba Environmental Solutions

Management and Recycling Associations Chair's

Efforts to treat and recycle industrial waste

Corporation

Award

properly

Facilities that have made outstanding

Certified as FY2020 Yokohama City's Excellent 3R

achievements primarily in sorting waste

derived from business operations,

Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.

Activity Facility

controlling the generation of waste as well as

its reuse and recycling

Evaluation of communication and human resources development programs

(3R Activity Excellent Company Division)

FY2020 Minister of the Environment Award for

Significant contribution to the formation of a

resource circulating society through effective

Japan Semiconductor Corporation

Distinguished Promoters of Resource Circulating

use of resources, reduction of industrial

Iwate Operations

Society Formation

waste, and promotion of employee

awareness-raising activities

The 24th Environmental Communication Awards

(Environmental Reporting Division)

Toshiba Corporation

Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2020

2020 Excellent Enterprise Award for

Excellence Award (Large Company Division)

Toshiba Elevator And Building Systems

TELC-BATON, environmental impact

Environmental Human Resource Development

Corporation

reduction measures

Evaluation of biodiversity

The 6th Shikoku Environmental Partnership Award

(Regional Issue Resolution Division)

Activities to protect and develop biodiversity Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation on and off premise

Please look at Evaluations (Environment Website)for other environment-related evaluations and awards.

Product and Technology Related

Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science

and Technology

(Awards for Science and Technology

The Commendation for Science and Technology

Development Category)

by the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports,

Toshiba Corporation

Development of high-speed and high-

Science and Technology 2021

efficiency wireless LAN technologies

Awards for Science and Technology Development

Category

(The Electrical Science and Engineering

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

Promotion Award)

The Promotion Foundation for Electrical Science

Corporation,

Transfer trip system developed for relaxing

and Engineering 68th

Kyushu Electric Power Transmission and

limitation of power supply output from

Distribution Co., Inc.

renewable energy

(Iwatani Naoji Memorial Award 2020)

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

The Iwatani Naoji Foundation

Development and commercialization of

CO2-free autonomous Hydrogen energy

Corporation

supply system "H2One™"

Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2021

234

Awarding entity / Name of the award

Evaluation

Recipient

Clarivate

Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators 2021

Selected as Clarivate Top 100 Global

Innovators 2021 (Clarivate Analytics)

Toshiba Corporation

Selected for the 10th consecutive year since

2011

従業員

Toshiba Corporation, Toshiba Energy

Systems & Solutions Corporation, Toshiba

Infrastructure Systems & Solutions

Corporation, Toshiba Electronic Devices &

Nippon Kenko Kaigi

Storage Corporation, Toshiba Digital

Solutions Corporation

The Certified Health and Productivity

Management Organization Recognition

Toshiba Carrier Corporation, Toshiba Carrier

Program (2021)

Engineering & Life Support Corporation, Fuji

Reinetsu Industrial Corporation

Organizations engaging in strategic Health

Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation

* It was also selected as the "White 500" as a

and Productivity Management program

top 500 companies with excellent "The 2020

efforts for maintain their employees' health

Certified Health and Productivity".

from a management perspective

Toshiba IT & Control Systems Corporation

Toshiba Plant Systems & Services

Corporation

Nippon Kenko Kaigi

Organizations to engage in the Health-conscious

Management Declaration (2021)

Toshiba Precision Corporation

NPO Good aging yells, Work with Pride private

organization

PRIDE Index 2021 -Gold-

Toshiba Corporation

Promoting LGBT+ equality in the compan

PRIDE Index 2021 -Bronze-

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

Corporation,

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions

Corporation, Toshiba Electronic Devices &

Storage Corporation, Toshiba Digital

PRIDE Index 2021 (Japanese)

Solutions Corporation

Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2021

235

History of Sustainability Activities

Established Sustainability Management Division and transferred operations of Sustainability Management Office to the

division.

FY2021

Reviewed sustainability management structure.

Established Sustainability Policy.

Identified new material issues.

Commenced the Seventh Environmental Action Plan.

Renamed CSR Management Office to Sustainability Management Office.

Revised Toshiba Group Conflict Mineral Policy to Toshiba Group Responsible Minerals Sourcing Policy.

FY2020

Issued a statement based on the Australian Modern Slavery Act.

Formulated Toshiba Group's Environmental Future Vision 2050.

Integrated CSR Report and Environmental Report, and published Sustainability Report.

Acquired approval of the Science Based Targets (SBT) initiative.

FY2019

Announced endorsement of the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

FY2018

Formulated the Essence of Toshiba.

Established SDGs managers in key Group companies and strengthened SDG-related initiatives.

FY2017

Formulated the Sixth Environmental Action Plan.

Incurred losses in the nuclear business; implemented various initiatives to identify the cause of the issue and to develop

FY2016

remedial measures.

Issued a statement based on the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015.

Started investigation into the cause of accounting issue, and addressing various measures for recurrence prevention.

FY2015

Held seminars to explain Global Compact and RBA Code of Conduct for both suppliers and people from Toshiba Group

companies.

Revised Standards of Conduct for Toshiba Group and added Respect for Human Rights as Article 1.

FY2014

Revised Toshiba Group Procurement Policy and requested some 10,000 suppliers (cumulative numbers) to abide by this

revised content.

Commenced Toshiba Group Simultaneous Social Contribution Activities.

Organized Business & Human Rights Workshop for human resource managers from 9 Asian countries.

FY2013

Newly established Social Contributions by Business category to Social Contribution Award.

Introduced T-Compass, a new concept of environmental management

Conducted surveys to some 10,000 suppliers regarding their approaches to issues related to conflict minerals and CSR

FY2012

promotion.

Formulated the Fifth Environmental Action Plan.

Established Toshiba Group Conflict Mineral Policy.

FY2011

Revised Toshiba Group Procurement Policy and requested that suppliers continue to promote CSR in the supply chain.

Became a member of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA).

Strengthened CSR management based on the principles of ISO 26000.

FY2010

Introduced a system for visualizing working hours.

Expanded UD advisor system to include non-Japanese employees.

Established the global brand eco style.

Formulated Toshiba Group Biodiversity Guidelines.

FY2009

Established Sign Language Club.

Enforced the requirement to leave the office at the regular time for at least two days during the Family Week in Japan.

Collaborated with NPOs to promote experiential science education (Supporting the activities of experiential science

education research organizations).

Conducted the 1st Toshiba Cup Contest among students specializing in science and math education at teacher-training

universities in China to present their creative teaching plans.

FY2008

Implemented on-site CSR audit (related to human rights, occupational health and safety, the environment) of suppliers in

Thailand.

Published Environmental Report.

Made an announcement to allow the peak out of Toshiba Group's greenhouse gas emissions in 2012 and thereafter reduce

the absolute emissions.

Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2021

236

Formulated Toshiba Group Environmental Vision 2050.

FY2007

Reinforced structures and systems for Quality Control at Toshiba Group.

Fulfilled Statutory Ratio of Employment of People with Disabilities in all the subject Group Companies in Japan.

Established Toshiba Group CSR Month.

FY2006

Established the Clean Partner Line, a whistleblower system for suppliers and other business partners.

Launched Toshiba Group 1.5 Million Tree-planting Project.

Strengthened the New EASTER comprehensive audit system.

Established Toshiba With Co., Ltd., a special subsidiary for employment of people with disabilities.

FY2005

Held Toshiba Group CSR Conference.

Newly established Toshiba "ASHITA" Award.

Participated in the Eco-Products International Fair.

Published CSR Report.

Established an organization dedicated to promotion of equal opportunity.

FY2004

Established Toshiba Group Procurement Policy based on CSR.

Announced Toshiba Group Environmental Vision 2010.

Formulated the Fourth Voluntary Environmental Plan.

Adopted a company with committees system.

Established CSR Division.

FY2003

Introduced Factor T, an eco-efficiency indicator.

Joined UN Global Compact.

Joined Business for Social Responsibility (BSR), an international CSR association based in the U.S.

FY2002

Introduced internal free agent system.

Achieved zero emissions of waste.

FY2001

Integrated Toshiba Standards of Business Conduct and Toshiba International Standards of Conduct.

Established corporate risk management system.

FY2000

Introduced environmental accounting.

Introduced green procurement.

Introduced in-house company system.

FY1999

Established Environmentally Conscious Products (ECPs) Standards.

Issued Green Procurement Guidelines.

Established Toshiba Customer Information Center.

FY1998

Introduced corporate officer system.

Published Environmental Report.

FY1995

Obtained ISO 14001 certification.

FY1993

Formulated the First Voluntary Environmental Plan.

FY1992

Started ExploraVision Award in the U.S.

Introduced family-care leave, child-care leave and short-time working hours systems.

FY1991

Held the First Corporate Environmental Protection Council.

Established Toshiba Thai Foundation.

Started the First Toshiba Group Environmental Exhibition.

FY1990

Established Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group and the slogan.

Established Toshiba Standards of Business Conduct and Toshiba International Standards of Conduct.

Established Toshiba America Foundation.

Established Basic Policy for Environmental Protection.

FY1989

Introduced environmental auditing.

Established Toshiba International Foundation.

FY1988

Established Environmental Protection Center.

FY1975

Introduced Toshiba Group Health and Safety Convention.

FY1973

Established Toshiba Management Philosophy.

FY1971

Established Consumers Department.

Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2021

237

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Toshiba Corporation published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 04:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOSHIBA CORPORATION
02/17FRONT COVER &NDASH; MESSAGE FROM THE : 5.17MB, 16Page)
PU
02/17SUSTAINABILITY MANAGEMENT OF TOSHIBA : 2.31MB, 28Page)
PU
02/17ENVIRONMENT DOWNLOAD (PDF : 2.49MB, 52Page)
PU
02/17SOCIAL DOWNLOAD (PDF : 3.62MB, 97Page)
PU
02/17GOVERNANCE DOWNLOAD (PDF : 1.65MB, 40Page)
PU
02/17EVALUATION BY EXTERNAL PARTIES - THI : 466KB, 19Page)
PU
02/17TOSHIBA : The Strategic Map of “Toshiba of Technology”―Accumulated R&D W..
PU
02/17JPMorgan, Toshiba, Ciena find new way to protect blockchain with quantum network
RE
02/17TOSHIBA : Notice on Toshiba's Issuance of New Shares as Stock Compensation  (PDF)
PU
02/15Toshiba unveils path to 30tb by fy23 proprietary technologies, fc-mamr and mas-mamr, wi..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOSHIBA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 366 B 29 272 M 29 272 M
Net income 2022 157 B 1 364 M 1 364 M
Net Debt 2022 182 B 1 586 M 1 586 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 4,15%
Capitalization 1 985 B 17 266 M 17 266 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 117 300
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4 590,00 JPY
Average target price 5 102,22 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoshi Tsunakawa Chairman, Executive President & CEO
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION-4.86%16 860
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.4.44%705 568
SIEMENS AG-8.63%129 915
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.47%129 661
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY4.22%116 553
3M COMPANY-16.32%88 880