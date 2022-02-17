Evaluation by External Parties - Third-party Verification Download (PDF: 466KB, 19Page)
Evaluation by External Parties
Listed mainly on evaluation and awards received in FY 2020
Awarding entity / Name of the award
Evaluation
Recipient
SRI/CSR Evaluation
FTSE Russell
FTSE4Good Index Series
FTSE Blossom Japan Index
ESG and CSR activities
Toshiba Corporation
FTSE4Good
FTSE Blossom Japan Index
Design Related
Japan Institute of Design Promotion
Quantum Key Distribution System
GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2020
Toshiba Corporation,
Spot/Zone Air Conditioner
Toshiba Carrier Corporation
FLEXAIR Indoor Unit
etc.
etc.
iF International Forum Design
Pure hydrogen fuel cell system H2Rex™
Toshiba Corporation,
iF DESIGN AWARD 2021
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions
Traction Energy Storage System For Railway
Corporation,
with SCiB
Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions
Inverter air conditioner HAORI
Corporation,
etc.
Toshiba Carrier Corporation
International Association for Universal Design
iF International Forum Design
Destination Control System
Toshiba Corporation,
FLOORNAVI
Toshiba Elevator And Building Systems
Corporation
THE NIKKAN KOGYO SHIMBUN,LTD
Innovative & Inventive Design Excellence Award
LED Lighting with Camera ViewLED
Toshiba Corporation
Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation
Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2021
Awarding entity / Name of the award
Evaluation
Recipient
Environment Related
Evaluation of products and services
FY2020 Energy Conservation Grand Prize for
(Minister Prize of Economy, Trade and
Industry (Business Category))
Toshiba Carrier Corporation
excellent energy conservation equipment
Air-conditioning systems Super Multi u series
Product & Business Model Division
for buildings
(Development & Commercialization Division
Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions
(Adaptation Field))
Corporation
Approach to meteorological disaster
Defense & Electronic Systems Division /
prevention using multi-parameter phased
FY2020 Minister of the Environment's Award for
Komukai Complex
array weather radar (MP-PAWR)
Climate Action
(Development & Commercialization Division
(Mitigation Field))
Toshiba Corporation
Development of CO
2 recycling technology
using artificial photosynthesis technology
Evaluation of business activities
FY2020 Japan Federation of Industrial Waste
(Excellent Business Site Award)
Toshiba Environmental Solutions
Management and Recycling Associations Chair's
Efforts to treat and recycle industrial waste
Corporation
Award
properly
Facilities that have made outstanding
Certified as FY2020 Yokohama City's Excellent 3R
achievements primarily in sorting waste
derived from business operations,
Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.
Activity Facility
controlling the generation of waste as well as
its reuse and recycling
Evaluation of communication and human resources development programs
(3R Activity Excellent Company Division)
FY2020 Minister of the Environment Award for
Significant contribution to the formation of a
resource circulating society through effective
Japan Semiconductor Corporation
Distinguished Promoters of Resource Circulating
use of resources, reduction of industrial
Iwate Operations
Society Formation
waste, and promotion of employee
awareness-raising activities
The 24th Environmental Communication Awards
(Environmental Reporting Division)
Toshiba Corporation
Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2020
2020 Excellent Enterprise Award for
Excellence Award (Large Company Division)
Toshiba Elevator And Building Systems
TELC-BATON, environmental impact
Environmental Human Resource Development
Corporation
reduction measures
Evaluation of biodiversity
The 6th Shikoku Environmental Partnership Award
(Regional Issue Resolution Division)
Activities to protect and develop biodiversity Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation on and off premise
Please look at
for other environment-related evaluations and awards.
Evaluations (Environment Website)
Product and Technology Related
Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science
and Technology
(Awards for Science and Technology
The Commendation for Science and Technology
Development Category)
by the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports,
Toshiba Corporation
Development of high-speed and high-
Science and Technology 2021
efficiency wireless LAN technologies
Awards for Science and Technology Development
Category
(The Electrical Science and Engineering
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions
Promotion Award)
The Promotion Foundation for Electrical Science
Corporation,
Transfer trip system developed for relaxing
and Engineering 68th
Kyushu Electric Power Transmission and
limitation of power supply output from
Distribution Co., Inc.
renewable energy
(Iwatani Naoji Memorial Award 2020)
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions
The Iwatani Naoji Foundation
Development and commercialization of
CO
2-free autonomous Hydrogen energy
Corporation
supply system "H2One™"
Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2021
Awarding entity / Name of the award
Evaluation
Recipient
Clarivate
Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators 2021
Selected as Clarivate Top 100 Global
Innovators 2021 (Clarivate Analytics)
Toshiba Corporation
Selected for the 10th consecutive year since
2011
従業員
Toshiba Corporation, Toshiba Energy
Systems & Solutions Corporation, Toshiba
Infrastructure Systems & Solutions
Corporation, Toshiba Electronic Devices &
Nippon Kenko Kaigi
Storage Corporation, Toshiba Digital
Solutions Corporation
The Certified Health and Productivity
Management Organization Recognition
Toshiba Carrier Corporation, Toshiba Carrier
Program (2021)
Engineering & Life Support Corporation, Fuji
Reinetsu Industrial Corporation
Organizations engaging in strategic Health
Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation
* It was also selected as the "White 500" as a
and Productivity Management program
top 500 companies with excellent "The 2020
efforts for maintain their employees' health
Certified Health and Productivity".
from a management perspective
Toshiba IT & Control Systems Corporation
Toshiba Plant Systems & Services
Corporation
Nippon Kenko Kaigi
Organizations to engage in the Health-conscious
Management Declaration (2021)
Toshiba Precision Corporation
NPO Good aging yells, Work with Pride private
organization
PRIDE Index 2021 -Gold-
Toshiba Corporation
Promoting LGBT+ equality in the compan
PRIDE Index 2021 -Bronze-
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions
Corporation,
Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions
Corporation, Toshiba Electronic Devices &
Storage Corporation, Toshiba Digital
PRIDE Index 2021 (Japanese)
Solutions Corporation
Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2021
History of Sustainability Activities
・
Established Sustainability Management Division and transferred operations of Sustainability Management Office to the
division.
FY2021
・
Reviewed sustainability management structure.
・
Established Sustainability Policy.
・
Identified new material issues.
・
Commenced the Seventh Environmental Action Plan.
・
Renamed CSR Management Office to Sustainability Management Office.
・
Revised Toshiba Group Conflict Mineral Policy to Toshiba Group Responsible Minerals Sourcing Policy.
FY2020
・
Issued a statement based on the Australian Modern Slavery Act.
・
Formulated Toshiba Group's Environmental Future Vision 2050.
・
Integrated CSR Report and Environmental Report, and published Sustainability Report.
・
Acquired approval of the Science Based Targets (SBT) initiative.
FY2019
・
Announced endorsement of the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
FY2018
・
Formulated the Essence of Toshiba.
・
Established SDGs managers in key Group companies and strengthened SDG-related initiatives.
FY2017
・
Formulated the Sixth Environmental Action Plan.
・
Incurred losses in the nuclear business; implemented various initiatives to identify the cause of the issue and to develop
FY2016
・
remedial measures.
Issued a statement based on the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015.
・
Started investigation into the cause of accounting issue, and addressing various measures for recurrence prevention.
FY2015
・
Held seminars to explain Global Compact and RBA Code of Conduct for both suppliers and people from Toshiba Group
companies.
・
Revised Standards of Conduct for Toshiba Group and added Respect for Human Rights as Article 1.
FY2014
Revised Toshiba Group Procurement Policy and requested some 10,000 suppliers (cumulative numbers) to abide by this
・
・
revised content.
Commenced Toshiba Group Simultaneous Social Contribution Activities.
・
Organized Business & Human Rights Workshop for human resource managers from 9 Asian countries.
FY2013
・
Newly established Social Contributions by Business category to Social Contribution Award.
・
Introduced T-Compass, a new concept of environmental management
・
Conducted surveys to some 10,000 suppliers regarding their approaches to issues related to conflict minerals and CSR
FY2012
・
promotion.
Formulated the Fifth Environmental Action Plan.
・
Established Toshiba Group Conflict Mineral Policy.
FY2011
・
Revised Toshiba Group Procurement Policy and requested that suppliers continue to promote CSR in the supply chain.
・
Became a member of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA).
・
Strengthened CSR management based on the principles of ISO 26000.
FY2010
・
Introduced a system for visualizing working hours.
・
Expanded UD advisor system to include non-Japanese employees.
・
Established the global brand
eco style.
・
Formulated Toshiba Group Biodiversity Guidelines.
FY2009
・
Established Sign Language Club.
・
Enforced the requirement to leave the office at the regular time for at least two days during the Family Week in Japan.
・
Collaborated with NPOs to promote experiential science education (Supporting the activities of experiential science
education research organizations).
・
Conducted the 1st Toshiba Cup Contest among students specializing in science and math education at teacher-training
universities in China to present their creative teaching plans.
FY2008
・
Implemented on-site CSR audit (related to human rights, occupational health and safety, the environment) of suppliers in
・
Thailand.
Published Environmental Report.
・
Made an announcement to allow the peak out of Toshiba Group's greenhouse gas emissions in 2012 and thereafter reduce
the absolute emissions.
Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2021
・
Formulated Toshiba Group Environmental Vision 2050.
FY2007
・
Reinforced structures and systems for Quality Control at Toshiba Group.
・
Fulfilled Statutory Ratio of Employment of People with Disabilities in all the subject Group Companies in Japan.
・
Established Toshiba Group CSR Month.
FY2006
・
Established the Clean Partner Line, a whistleblower system for suppliers and other business partners.
・
Launched Toshiba Group 1.5 Million Tree-planting Project.
・
Strengthened the New EASTER comprehensive audit system.
・
Established Toshiba With Co., Ltd., a special subsidiary for employment of people with disabilities.
FY2005
・
Held Toshiba Group CSR Conference.
・
Newly established Toshiba "ASHITA" Award.
・
Participated in the Eco-Products International Fair.
・
Published CSR Report.
・
Established an organization dedicated to promotion of equal opportunity.
・
FY2004
Established Toshiba Group Procurement Policy based on CSR.
・
Announced Toshiba Group Environmental Vision 2010.
・
Formulated the Fourth Voluntary Environmental Plan.
・
Adopted a company with committees system.
・
Established CSR Division.
・
FY2003
Introduced Factor T, an eco-efficiency indicator.
・
Joined UN Global Compact.
・
Joined Business for Social Responsibility (BSR), an international CSR association based in the U.S.
FY2002
・
Introduced internal free agent system.
・
Achieved zero emissions of waste.
FY2001
・
Integrated Toshiba Standards of Business Conduct and Toshiba International Standards of Conduct.
・
Established corporate risk management system.
FY2000
・
Introduced environmental accounting.
・
Introduced green procurement.
・
Introduced in-house company system.
FY1999
・
Established Environmentally Conscious Products (ECPs) Standards.
・
Issued Green Procurement Guidelines.
・
Established Toshiba Customer Information Center.
FY1998
・
Introduced corporate officer system.
・
Published Environmental Report.
FY1995
・
Obtained ISO 14001 certification.
FY1993
・
Formulated the First Voluntary Environmental Plan.
FY1992
・
Started ExploraVision Award in the U.S.
・
Introduced family-care leave, child-care leave and short-time working hours systems.
FY1991
・
Held the First Corporate Environmental Protection Council.
・
Established Toshiba Thai Foundation.
・
Started the First Toshiba Group Environmental Exhibition.
FY1990
・
Established Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group and the slogan.
・
Established Toshiba Standards of Business Conduct and Toshiba International Standards of Conduct.
・
Established Toshiba America Foundation.
・
Established Basic Policy for Environmental Protection.
FY1989
・
Introduced environmental auditing.
・
Established Toshiba International Foundation.
FY1988
・
Established Environmental Protection Center.
FY1975
・
Introduced Toshiba Group Health and Safety Convention.
FY1973
・
Established Toshiba Management Philosophy.
FY1971
・
Established Consumers Department.
Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2021
