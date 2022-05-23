Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toshiba Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/23 02:00:00 am EDT
5587.00 JPY   +0.63%
08:40aExclusive-Toshiba to nominate Elliott, Farallon executives to its board, sources says
RE
05/20Toshiba expands collaboration with MikroElektronika introducing the Clicker 4 for TMPM4K development board for Motor Control
AQ
05/19Fusion Fuel Green, Toshiba Sign MOU to Collaborate in Green Hydrogen Market
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-Toshiba to nominate Elliott, Farallon executives to its board, sources says

05/23/2022 | 08:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp plans to propose giving two of its major hedge fund shareholders seats on its board, people familiar with the matter said, a move that could give foreign investors more influence over the troubled Japanese conglomerate.

Toshiba plans to nominate the executives from Elliott Management and Farallon Capital Management for board seats ahead of its annual shareholders meeting in June, said the people, who declined to be identified because the matter has not been made public.

Three of the people said Toshiba will propose Elliott, and two of them said it would also propose Farallon.

The move could mark a turn in a long battle between Toshiba's management and its activist shareholders.

A Toshiba spokesperson said the company hasn't finalised its board director nominees, adding that it will promptly make disclosures as soon as decided.

Farallon, Toshiba's third-largest shareholder with a stake of more than 6%, and Elliott, which sources say owns just under 5% of Toshiba, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS S.A. -0.43% 18.32 Real-time Quote.-2.43%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 0.63% 5587 Delayed Quote.17.38%
All news about TOSHIBA CORPORATION
08:40aExclusive-Toshiba to nominate Elliott, Farallon executives to its board, sources says
RE
05/20Toshiba expands collaboration with MikroElektronika introducing the Clicker 4 for TMPM4..
AQ
05/19Fusion Fuel Green, Toshiba Sign MOU to Collaborate in Green Hydrogen Market
MT
05/18Canon Loses Challenge Against 28-Million-Euro Fine in Toshiba Deal as General Court Uph..
MT
05/18Japan set to allow foreign Toshiba bids if they comply with security rules
RE
05/18Canon loses court challenge against EU fine over 2016 acquisition
RE
05/16Toshiba Lures Interest of 10 Potential Investors
MT
05/16Toshiba Ups Year-end Dividend as Fiscal FY21 Attributable Profit Soars 71%
MT
05/16Japan Index Ends Higher as Shanghai Businesses Begin to Reopen; Honda Down 4% on 41% De..
MT
05/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Toshiba, Adecco, Twitter, Robinhood...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOSHIBA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 347 B 26 174 M 26 174 M
Net income 2022 147 B 1 148 M 1 148 M
Net Debt 2022 236 B 1 847 M 1 847 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 2 402 B 18 787 M 18 787 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 117 300
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5 552,00 JPY
Average target price 5 180,63 JPY
Spread / Average Target -6,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taro Shimada President & Chief Executive Officer
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION17.38%18 787
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.1.30%671 090
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.00%129 169
SIEMENS AG-24.63%96 992
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-20.35%82 825
3M COMPANY-19.03%81 848