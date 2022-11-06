Advanced search
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-11-04 am EDT
5145.00 JPY   +0.12%
07:10aFate of management at Japan's Toshiba a cause of friction for bidders and banks, sources say
RE
11/04Toshiba's Preferred Bidder Is Said Set To Miss Finance Deadline - Bloomberg News
RE
11/02State-backed Toshiba suitor boosts buyout fund size to $6 billion-plus
RE
Fate of management at Japan's Toshiba a cause of friction for bidders and banks, sources say

11/06/2022 | 07:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is displayed atop of the company's facility building in Kawasaki, Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Disagreement over whether to keep Toshiba Corp's management following a potential buyout caused friction between two of its suitors and is now stoking concern among banks, sources said, further complicating an already uncertain process.

Japan Industrial Partners, the private equity firm since selected by Toshiba as a preferred bidder, originally teamed up with state-backed fund Japan Investment Corp in a first round of bidding earlier this year.

But the two parted ways for the second round. Differences over JIP's plan to retain Toshiba CEO Taro Shimada and his team were a source of friction between the two bidders, according to two sources familiar with the talks.

JIP's plan has since raised alarm among some of Japan's big banks, whose funding would be critical to financing a buyout of the $15 billion company, according to the two sources familiar with the talks and another person.

Some of those eyeing Toshiba are concerned that current management could impede the kind of sweeping reorganisation necessary to put it on the road to recovery, three of the sources said.

All of the sources declined to be identified because the information is confidential.

A representative for JIP was not immediately available for comment. Toshiba and state-backed JIC declined to comment.

The outcome of any deal could have far-reaching implications for Toshiba's 116,000 employees and national security, given that the chips-to-nuclear conglomerate also makes defence equipment.

Once a giant of Japanese manufacturing, Toshiba has lurched from crisis to crisis since a 2015 accounting scandal. It has been weakened by years of discord between management and major shareholders, many of them foreign activists seen as keen for a buyout.

Despite being selected as preferred bidder, JIP has struggled to secure enough equity commitments from potential partners, sources have said. It now looks set to miss a Monday deadline to deliver a firm proposal that includes letters of commitment from banks, sources have said.

JIP, which previously bought out Olympus Corp's camera business and Sony Group Corp's laptop business, will continue to try to secure equity and financing commitments after the deadline, two of the sources said.

JIP has invited a number of domestic companies, including financial services firm Orix Corp and utility Chubu Electric Power Co Inc to join its consortium.

Toshiba's Shimada told the Wall Street Journal in June he wanted any buyer to keep conglomerate in one piece as he aims to promote innovation at the 147-year-old company.

State-backed JIC, which has been in talks with U.S. private equity fund Bain Capital and north Asia fund MBK Partners to form a separate consortium, is also preparing to bid, but is unlikely to submit a binding proposal by Monday, two of the sources said.

The Japanese government owns 96% of JIC. The trade ministry has said the fund cannot spend taxpayer money on a deal just to take a company private and make things easier for management. Any investment would have to fulfil policy goals such as promoting restructuring, it has said.

JIC hopes to evaluate Toshiba's businesses in more detail, including the impact of slumping global semiconductor demand on the value of Toshiba's 40.6% stake in flash memory chip maker Kioxia Holdings Corp, one of the sources said.

In late October, JIC expanded the size of its buyout fund to 900 billion yen ($6.11 billion) from 200 billion yen. Two of the sources said the expansion was not just for a Toshiba buyout but also aimed at other deals.

(Reporting by Mayu Sakoda, Makiko Yamazaki and Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by David Dolan and Michael Perry)

By Mayu Sakoda, Makiko Yamazaki and Takaya Yamaguchi


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC 0.58% 1212 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ORIX CORPORATION -1.85% 2149 Delayed Quote.-8.46%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -0.51% 10700 Delayed Quote.-26.08%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 0.12% 5145 Delayed Quote.8.77%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 306 B 22 462 M 22 462 M
Net income 2023 193 B 1 314 M 1 314 M
Net Debt 2023 202 B 1 370 M 1 370 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 5,70%
Capitalization 2 226 B 15 126 M 15 126 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 116 224
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5 145,00 JPY
Average target price 5 061,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target -1,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taro Shimada President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION8.77%15 126
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-4.14%633 202
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.32%139 742
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-14.18%88 583
SIEMENS AG-25.96%88 475
3M COMPANY-29.72%69 004