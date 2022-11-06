Fate of management at Japan's Toshiba a cause of friction for bidders and banks, sources say

(Adds details on JIC, Bain and MBK declining to comment and
TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Disagreement over whether to
keep Toshiba Corp's management following a potential
buyout caused friction between two of its suitors and is now
stoking concern among banks, sources said, further complicating
an already uncertain process.
Japan Industrial Partners, the private equity firm since
selected by Toshiba as a preferred bidder, originally teamed up
with state-backed fund Japan Investment Corp in a first round of
bidding earlier this year.
But the two parted ways for the second round. Differences
over JIP's plan to retain Toshiba CEO Taro Shimada and his team
were a source of friction between the two bidders, according to
two sources familiar with the talks.
JIP's plan has since raised alarm among some of Japan's big
banks, whose funding would be critical to financing a buyout of
the $15 billion company, according to the two sources familiar
with the talks and another person.
Some of those eyeing Toshiba are concerned that current
management could impede the kind of sweeping reorganisation
necessary to put it on the road to recovery, three of the
sources said.
All of the sources declined to be identified because the
information is confidential.
A representative for JIP was not immediately available for
comment. Toshiba and state-backed JIC declined to comment.
The outcome of any deal could have far-reaching implications
for Toshiba's 116,000 employees and national security, given
that the chips-to-nuclear conglomerate also makes defence
equipment.
Once a giant of Japanese manufacturing, Toshiba has lurched
from crisis to crisis since a 2015 accounting scandal. It has
been weakened by years of discord between management and major
shareholders, many of them foreign activists seen as keen for a
buyout.
Despite being selected as preferred bidder, JIP has
struggled to secure enough equity commitments from potential
partners, sources have said. It now looks set to miss a Monday
deadline to deliver a firm proposal that includes letters of
commitment from banks, sources have said.
State-backed JIC, which has been in talks with U.S. private
equity fund Bain Capital and north Asia fund MBK Partners to
form a separate consortium, is also preparing to bid, two of the
sources said.
The timing of that bid was unclear, although the sources
said it was unlikely to submit a binding proposal by Monday,
which would have allowed it to pip its former partner to the
post.
Both Bain and MBK declined to comment.
JIP, which previously bought out Olympus Corp's
camera business and Sony Group Corp's laptop business,
will continue to try to secure equity and financing commitments
after the deadline, two of the sources said.
JIP has invited a number of domestic companies, including
financial services firm Orix Corp and utility Chubu
Electric Power Co Inc to join its consortium.
Toshiba's Shimada told the Wall Street Journal in June he
wanted any buyer to keep the conglomerate in one piece as he
aims to promote innovation at the 147-year-old company.
State-backed JIC is 96% owned by the Japanese government.
The trade ministry has said the fund cannot spend taxpayer money
on a deal just to take a company private and make things easier
for management. Any investment would have to fulfil policy goals
such as promoting restructuring, it has said.
JIC hopes to evaluate Toshiba's businesses in more detail,
including the impact of slumping global semiconductor demand on
the value of Toshiba's 40.6% stake in flash memory chip maker
Kioxia Holdings Corp, one of the sources said.
In late October, JIC expanded the size of its buyout fund to
900 billion yen ($6.11 billion) from 200 billion yen. Two of the
sources said the expansion was not just for a Toshiba buyout but
also aimed at other deals.
Shares of Toshiba were down 0.6% in early afternoon trade in
Tokyo, underperforming a 1.3% rise in the Nikkei 225
index.
