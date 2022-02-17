Front cover – Message from the Executive in charge of Environment Download (PDF:5.17MB, 16Page)

Sustainability Reporting Policy
Our Effort to Report on the Priority Issues for Our Stakeholders and Those for Toshiba Group
In the Sustainability Report, we report truthfully the issues that are material for both our stakeholders as well as Toshiba Group. The content of the report obtains approval from the Non-financial Information Disclosure Committee chaired by the President and CEO and made up of executives and managers of sustainability related divisions.
Organizations Covered in This Report
In principle, this report covers Toshiba Group (Toshiba Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries in Japan and overseas), and information outside this scope is reported based on the definitions below.
"Toshiba" in this report refers to Toshiba Corporation.
"Corporate" refers to Executive Officer and Chairman, Executive Officer and President, executive officers in charge of the corporate staff divisions, and executive officers responsible for respective businesses, who have been delegated authority by the Board of Directors to make decisions.
"Corporate staff division" refers to the division that assists with corporate affairs and provides shared services. "Toshiba Group in Japan" refers to Toshiba Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries in Japan.
"Toshiba Group overseas" refers to consolidated subsidiaries overseas.
"Key Group companies" refer to Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation, and Toshiba Tec Corporation.
Reporting Period
This report focuses on the results of activities from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 (FY2020). It also includes some activities continuing from the past as well as more recent ones.
Publication
Current issue: February 2022 (previous issue: January 2021)
Reference Guidelines
・Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standard ・This report references the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards.
・United Nations Global Compact [Communication on Progress (COP) Advanced level] ・Environmental Reporting Guidelines 2018, Ministry of the Environment of Japan ・Environmental Accounting Guidelines 2005, Ministry of the Environment of Japan ・ISO 26000
・Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) ・SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) Guidelines
For more details on reporting and disclosure items, please see below.
Reporting and Disclosure Items
Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2021