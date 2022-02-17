Log in
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
Front cover – Message from the Executive in charge of Environment Download (PDF:5.17MB, 16Page)

02/17/2022 | 11:41pm EST
Reporting and Disclosure Items

Toshiba Group provides an overview of its financial and non-financial management in our Integrated Report. In addition, our Financial Report gives detailed financial information and our Sustainability Report gives detailed non-financial information including environmental activities. We also provide the latest information on related matters in a timely manner through our corporate website.

We recommend viewing each report (PDF) in the latest browser.

Note that content may not display or operate correctly depending on the device being used, and browser type, version and settings.

* It has been confirmed that content displays and operates correctly on Google Chrome version 93.0.4577.63 and Microsoft Edge version 93.0961.38.

Reporting on an overview of financial and non-financial information

Integrated Report / Financial Report / Investor Relations Website

Integrated Report

Financial Report

Investor Relations Website

Non-financial information (ESG)

Sustainability Report / Sustainability Website / Environment Website

Sustainability Report

Sustainability Website

Environment Website

Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2021

1

Sustainability Reporting Policy

Our Effort to Report on the Priority Issues for Our Stakeholders and Those for Toshiba Group

In the Sustainability Report, we report truthfully the issues that are material for both our stakeholders as well as Toshiba Group. The content of the report obtains approval from the Non-financial Information Disclosure Committee chaired by the President and CEO and made up of executives and managers of sustainability related divisions.

Organizations Covered in This Report

In principle, this report covers Toshiba Group (Toshiba Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries in Japan and overseas), and information outside this scope is reported based on the definitions below.

"Toshiba" in this report refers to Toshiba Corporation.

"Corporate" refers to Executive Officer and Chairman, Executive Officer and President, executive officers in charge of the corporate staff divisions, and executive officers responsible for respective businesses, who have been delegated authority by the Board of Directors to make decisions.

"Corporate staff division" refers to the division that assists with corporate affairs and provides shared services. "Toshiba Group in Japan" refers to Toshiba Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries in Japan.

"Toshiba Group overseas" refers to consolidated subsidiaries overseas.

"Key Group companies" refer to Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation, and Toshiba Tec Corporation.

Reporting Period

This report focuses on the results of activities from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 (FY2020). It also includes some activities continuing from the past as well as more recent ones.

Publication

Current issue: February 2022 (previous issue: January 2021)

Reference Guidelines

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standard This report references the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards.

United Nations Global Compact [Communication on Progress (COP) Advanced level] Environmental Reporting Guidelines 2018, Ministry of the Environment of Japan Environmental Accounting Guidelines 2005, Ministry of the Environment of Japan ISO 26000

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) Guidelines

For more details on reporting and disclosure items, please see below.

Reporting and Disclosure Items

Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2021

2

INDEX

Reporting and Disclosure Items ………………………

1

Sustainability Reporting Policy …………………………

2

Corporate Information ………………………………………

4

Business Domains ………………………………………………

5

The Essence of Toshiba ………………………………………

12

Message from Top Management ………………………

13

Message from the Executive in charge of Sustainability

14

Message from the Executive in charge of Environment

15

Sustainability Management of Toshiba Group

16

Sustainability Management ………………………………

17

Material Issues ……………………………………………………

20

Activities to Promote the SDGs …………………………

22

Participation in External CSR Organizations ……

27

Stakeholders ………………………………………………………

31

Toshiba Group ESG Performance ………………………

38

Main Contents of ESG Performance …………………

39

FY2020 Performance Indicators ………………………

40

Environment …………………………………………………………

44

Vision, Strategies and Structure ………………………

45

Response to Climate Change ……………………………

59

Response to the Circular Economy …………………

72

Consideration of Ecosystems ……………………………

77

Enhancement of the Basis of Environmental Management

88

Social ……………………………………………………………………

96

Respect for Human Rights …………………………………

97

Employment and Labor Relations ……………………

107

Fair Evaluation and Talent Development …………

111

Promotion of Diversity and Inclusion ………………

118

Occupational Health and Safety ………………………

130

Promotion of Sustainable Procurement …………

149

Quality Control for Safety and Reliability …………

159

Product Safety and Product Security ………………

163

Improvement of Customer Satisfaction ……………

168

Universal Design ………………………………………………

180

Coexistence with Local Communities ………………

183

Social Contribution Activities ……………………………

186

Governance……………………………………………………………

193

Corporate Governance ………………………………………

194

Risk Management and Compliance …………………

207

Research & Development and Intellectual Property

225

Evaluation by External Parties ………………………………

233

History of Sustainability Activities ………………………

236

Comparisons with Various Guidelines …………………

238

ESG Data Collection ………………………………………………

239

Third-party Verification …………………………………………

251

Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2021

3

Corporate Data

(As of March 31, 2021)

Company Name:

Toshiba Corporation

Headquarters Address:

1-1, Shibaura 1-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Founded:

July 1875

President and CEO:

Satoshi Tsunakawa *

Common Stock:

¥200,558 million

Net Sales:

¥3,054.4 billion (FY2020)

(Consolidated basis)

Fiscal Year:

April 1 to March 31

Number of Employees:

117,300

(Consolidated basis)

Number of Shares issued

455,280,690 shares

Total Number of Shareholders:

270,598

Stock Exchange Listings:

Japan : Tokyo and Nagoya

* From April 14, 2021

Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2021

4

Disclaimer

Toshiba Corporation published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 04:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
