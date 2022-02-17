Governance Download (PDF: 1.65MB, 40Page)

Practice transparent corporate governance and optimal internal controls; and execute management with integrity, trusted by stakeholders.
ESG Performance: Governance
Corporate Governance
Toshiba Group values engagement with various stakeholders. We have established internal control systems and continue to enhance efficiency and transparency of the management to effectively respond to the demands of stakeholders, while trying to align with rapidly changing business environment. The contents of this page include the latest information as of the issuance of Sustainability Report 2021.
Medium- to Long-term Vision
Toshiba Group endeavors to realize sustainable growth and medium- to long-term gains in corporate value, so as to benefit all of the Group's stakeholders.
FY2020 Achievements
Relisted on the First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange.
Withdrew from future development of the advanced system LSI (SoC) in accordance with the 5% ROS rule for portfolio management.
Implemented payment of interim and year-end dividends despite COVID-19 (80 yen per share in FY2020).
Resolved a shareholder return policy of paying out 150 billion yen. Established the Compliance Advisory Meeting consisting of outside experts to further strengthen the internal control system. Also established a Risk Management & Compliance Office in the Legal Division, as suggested by the meeting.
Future Challenges and Approaches
We will maintain a highly innovative Board structure to ensure the skillsets essential for promoting Toshiba's business transformation and appropriately handling high-risk matters. The Board of Directors is comprised of experts with international business experience in such areas as business portfolio, business transformation, M&As, capital markets, capital allocation, law and compliance, and includes more than a few non-Japanese members. We intend to enhance shareholder value through maximizing corporate value. To achieve this, we will steadily execute our business transformation and appropriately handle high-risk matters in a timely manner by having the Board of Directors monitor and supervise business execution and review strategies.
We currently believe that being a publicly traded company in the First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange provides a stable equity structure suitable for enhancing long-term value creation, and that taking advantage of the listed status will lead to corporate value enhancement. However, we will not disregard various proposals, including those to take the Company private, as alternative options to enhance Toshiba's corporate value. While we recognize that there are various issues to be cleared for Toshiba to go private, our Board of Directors will seriously consider and evaluate any sincere offers of acquisition that are deemed concrete and feasible from an objective standpoint. We believe that the process and content of such a proposal must satisfy our stakeholders at large, including shareholders. We recognize that it is the utmost responsibility for the Board of Directors to act in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.
To further strengthen corporate governance, we established the Strategic Review Committee that supports the decision-making of the Board of Directors. The committee is composed solely of outside directors and discusses Toshiba's future from an independent standpoint. The mission of the committee is to consider Toshiba's future carefully and objectively and support the Board of Directors in its decision- making in order to enhance the Company's corporate value for the sake of its shareholders and other stakeholders.
Toshiba Group's policy on shareholder returns is to maintain an average consolidated dividend payout ratio of at least 30%* as a base to realize a stable and continuous increase of returns. Shareholder's equity in excess of the appropriate level of capital will be used to provide shareholder returns, including share repurchases. The Board of Directors shall review the definition of appropriate level of capital on a regular basis. While the Company will focus for the time being on ensuring its financial stability to be well prepared amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the Company's intention, in principle, to return to shareholders the majority of the net proceeds from the sale of shares of KIOXIA Holdings Corporation in the future. Furthermore, if the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control in the future, the Company intends to undertake more proactive portfolio streamlining and divestures, including the assessment of highly accretive M&A opportunities, to continuously improve capital allocation for the purpose of further enhancing shareholder returns and the long-term value of the Company.
For the time being, equity method profit and loss for KIOXIA Holdings Corporation is excluded from the scope of Toshiba's policy on shareholder returns.
In line with its basic policy of prioritizing compliance over all business activities, Toshiba is working to further enhance its internal control. Toshiba has set up three-line defense structure, with the relevant business divisions as the front line, the administrative divisions as the second, and the audit divisions as the third. We have implemented various measures under the system, which is designed to ensure effective risk management by assigning to each line a clearly defined role and a set of duties and having each line carry out their role appropriately while exercising a checks-and-balances function. As part of our efforts to further enhance our internal control system in FY2020, we established the Compliance Advisory Meeting with external experts as members. Based on the results of their discussions, we newly established the Risk Management & Compliance Office in the Legal Division. This setting will serve to enforce compliance awareness anew and enrich cross-organizational compliance systems and measures. We will bolster our three-line defense structure based on the following direction with regard to matters that the Compliance Advisory Meeting indicated as requiring improvement or further discussion.
We will strive to raise strong awareness of compliance, by delivering timely and appropriate messages and developing educational programs that effectively disseminate the principle of prioritizing compliance over performance targets.
As part of fraud risk management, we emphasized again our policy of zero tolerance (steadfast refusal to accept such behavior) to develop and enforce all necessary rules, which includes standardizing fraud countermeasures, setting internal regulations on control activities, preparing manuals, and strengthening awareness of disciplinary action.
We will take thorough measures to ensure greater awareness of our internal whistleblower system, start receiving reporting in the English language in Japan, and strengthen the overseas whistleblower network to further develop initiatives to promote use of the system.
We will improve internal audits on our fraud risk management system by taking such measures as assigning additional staff and bolstering our internal auditing function.
The basic policy and objectives of Toshiba's corporate governance are to realize sustainable growth and raise the enterprise value of the Group over the medium- to long-term, and to contribute to the interests of all stakeholders, including shareholders, investors, employees, customers, business partners, creditors, and local communities. Under this policy, as we put importance on the board's function to oversee business execution by the executives, we adopt a company with three committees, etc., system that delegates business execution decisions to executives, allowing the board to concentrate on monitoring and supervising execution and determining basic strategy.
Toshiba has also established "Corporate Governance Guidelines" that form the framework of governance of the Company.
Toshiba emphasizes the supervisory function of the Board of Directors over business execution, and to the extent possible delegates decisions on the execution of business to responsible executives. For this reason, Toshiba has adopted the company with a nomination committee, etc., system. The main missions of the Board of Directors are to determine the company strategy in such areas as basic management policy, and to monitor and supervise Executive Officers and Directors in the execution of their duties.
The ability of the Board of Directors to carry out monitoring and supervisory functions in an appropriate manner is ensured by a board with a majority of outside directors (6 outside directors of 8 in total, as of June 2021). In addition, the Board of Directors has established Nomination, Auditing, and Compensation Committees, all comprised only of outside directors, which further enhances management transparency. In addition to the committees stipulated by law, the Board of Directors has established Strategic Review Committee comprised only of outside directors.
Corporate Governance Structure
Takeover Defense Measures
Toshiba is currently not deploying any takeover defense measures. If any party seeks to acquire a large number of shares in the Company, we will i) request the party to provide information necessary and sufficient for shareholders to properly judge whether the proposed acquisition is reasonable or not and ii) publish the opinion of the Toshiba Board of Directors to secure an amount of time and information for shareholders to consider the proposed share acquisition. Thus, the Company will continue striving to secure and improve its enterprise value and shareholders' shared benefit while taking appropriate action within a scope that is allowed under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Companies Act and other applicable laws and regulations.
