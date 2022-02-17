Governance Download (PDF: 1.65MB, 40Page)

In line with its basic policy of prioritizing compliance over all business activities, Toshiba is working to further enhance its internal control. Toshiba has set up three-line defense structure, with the relevant business divisions as the front line, the administrative divisions as the second, and the audit divisions as the third. We have implemented various measures under the system, which is designed to ensure effective risk management by assigning to each line a clearly defined role and a set of duties and having each line carry out their role appropriately while exercising a checks-and-balances function. As part of our efforts to further enhance our internal control system in FY2020, we established the Compliance Advisory Meeting with external experts as members. Based on the results of their discussions, we newly established the Risk Management & Compliance Office in the Legal Division. This setting will serve to enforce compliance awareness anew and enrich cross-organizational compliance systems and measures. We will bolster our three-line defense structure based on the following direction with regard to matters that the Compliance Advisory Meeting indicated as requiring improvement or further discussion.

We will strive to raise strong awareness of compliance, by delivering timely and appropriate messages and developing educational programs that effectively disseminate the principle of prioritizing compliance over performance targets.

As part of fraud risk management, we emphasized again our policy of zero tolerance (steadfast refusal to accept such behavior) to develop and enforce all necessary rules, which includes standardizing fraud countermeasures, setting internal regulations on control activities, preparing manuals, and strengthening awareness of disciplinary action.

We will take thorough measures to ensure greater awareness of our internal whistleblower system, start receiving reporting in the English language in Japan, and strengthen the overseas whistleblower network to further develop initiatives to promote use of the system.

We will improve internal audits on our fraud risk management system by taking such measures as assigning additional staff and bolstering our internal auditing function.

Corporate Governance

Toshiba Corporate Governance Policy

The basic policy and objectives of Toshiba's corporate governance are to realize sustainable growth and raise the enterprise value of the Group over the medium- to long-term, and to contribute to the interests of all stakeholders, including shareholders, investors, employees, customers, business partners, creditors, and local communities. Under this policy, as we put importance on the board's function to oversee business execution by the executives, we adopt a company with three committees, etc., system that delegates business execution decisions to executives, allowing the board to concentrate on monitoring and supervising execution and determining basic strategy.

Toshiba has also established "Corporate Governance Guidelines" that form the framework of governance of the Company.

Corporate Governance Report (December 22, 2021)[PDF 955KB/30 pages]

Corporate Governance Guidelines (January 19, 2022)[PDF 223KB/13 pages]

Toshiba's Governance Structure

Toshiba emphasizes the supervisory function of the Board of Directors over business execution, and to the extent possible delegates decisions on the execution of business to responsible executives. For this reason, Toshiba has adopted the company with a nomination committee, etc., system. The main missions of the Board of Directors are to determine the company strategy in such areas as basic management policy, and to monitor and supervise Executive Officers and Directors in the execution of their duties.

The ability of the Board of Directors to carry out monitoring and supervisory functions in an appropriate manner is ensured by a board with a majority of outside directors (6 outside directors of 8 in total, as of June 2021). In addition, the Board of Directors has established Nomination, Auditing, and Compensation Committees, all comprised only of outside directors, which further enhances management transparency. In addition to the committees stipulated by law, the Board of Directors has established Strategic Review Committee comprised only of outside directors.

