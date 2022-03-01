In surprise move, Toshiba CEO resigns amid opposition to restructuring plans

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on
Tuesday Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa is resigning - a
sudden departure that comes after sources said internal
opposition to the industrial conglomerate's controversial
restructuring plans grew.
Toshhiba's shares surged 3% on what was seen as a
significant changing of the guard among management. Senior
executive Taro Shimada, a former Siemens AG
executive, who only joined in 2018, will become the new interim
head of the company effective Tuesday.
Toshiba's initial plan to split the conglomerate into three
had been much criticized by foreign hedge fund shareholders. But
a revised plan last month that called for a breakup into two
companies and the sale of other businesses also met with
opposition from within the company, according to two sources
familiar with the matter.
The sources were not authorized to speak to media and
declined to be identified.
Asked about internal opposition, Toshiba said it firmly
believes its announced reorganization plan is the best option
for the company but declined to comment further.
For some observers, the surprise move throws doubt upon
whether Toshiba will be able to press ahead with recently
revised plans to break up.
"The split plan will be reviewed - we think there is a
chance it is scrapped," said Justin Tang, head of Asian research
at investment advisor United First Partners in Singapore.
Toshiba also said that Mamoru Hatazawa, corporate senior
executive vice president and a board member, will also resign,
while Goro Yanase, the head of Toshiba's elevator business, will
be appointed interim chief operating officer.
The board will monitor performance and the status of
business execution and "where appropriate, the board will
continue its deliberations, toward appointing external
candidates," it added.
While Tsunakawa had stepped back into the CEO role on an
interim basis and had said he did not expect be in the position
on a long-term basis, the timing of the announcement was a
surprise.
A Toshiba spokesperson said the company had made decisions
about new appointments now as it wanted shareholders to be clear
about who would be leading the company ahead of a March 24
extraordinary general meeting that will seek initial shareholder
approval for the revised breakup plan.
Shareholders will also vote on a major shareholder's
proposal that Toshiba explore other options and solicit buyout
offers from private equity firms.
