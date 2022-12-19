Japan's Nikkei ends at six-week low; bank shares gain on BOJ rate-hike expectations

TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
closed at a six-week low on Monday, tracking a drop in Wall
Street in the previous session, while banks' stocks rose on
speculation of a domestic interest rate hike.
The Nikkei index fell 1.05% to close at 27,237.64,
its lowest since Nov. 4 in its third straight session of
declines. The broader Topix slipped 0.76% to 1,935.41.
U.S. stocks dropped for a third straight session on Friday
and posted a second straight weekly loss as fears continued to
mount that the Federal Reserve's campaign to arrest inflation
would tilt the economy into a recession.
The Fed's decision last week to raise interest rates by 50
basis points (bps) was expected. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell
signalled more policy tightening, and the central bank projected
rates would top the 5% mark in 2023, a level not seen since
2007.
"I was bullish until the FOMC (Federal Open Market
Committee) but my stance has changed after seeing the outcome of
the meeting," said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Pictet
Asset Management Japan.
The banking sector rose 1.19% and was the top
gainer among the Tokyo bourse's 33 industry sub-indexes.
Speculation that the Bank of Japan may tweak its ultra-low
rate policy rose after a report that the Japanese government
will consider revising next year a joint statement with the BOJ
over the latter's inflation target.
Fukuoka Financial Group gained 2.01% and Resona
Holdings rose 1.96%. Shizuoka Financial Group
rose 1.88% and was the third biggest supporter for the Nikkei.
"In the absence of positive cues, the news drove the banking
sector higher and capped the losses," said Yugo Tsuboi, senior
strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Lawson slipped 3.36% after the convenience store
chain withdrew an application to list high-end supermarket
chain, Seijo Ishii.
Toshiba tanked 6.86% after a report said its
preferred bidder Japan Industrial Partners may lower the
valuation of the company.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Rashmi
Aich)