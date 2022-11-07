Japanese Fund Submits $15 Billion Toshiba Buyout Proposal, Nikkei Reports

--Investment fund Japan Industrial Partners has submitted a formal proposal to buy Toshiba Corp. for about 2.2 trillion yen, or roughly $15 billion, Nikkei reports.

--The proposal is based on the industrial giant's current share price, and a Toshiba special committee that was established in April will decide whether to accept the bid, according to the report.

--Japan Industrial Partners was chosen as a preferred bidder last month and is leading a consortium of buyers, Nikkei reports.

Full story: https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Toshiba-in-turmoil/Toshiba-buyout-Japanese-fund-submits-15bn-proposal

