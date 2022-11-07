Advanced search
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-07 am EST
5118.00 JPY   -0.52%
09:08aJapanese Fund Submits $15 Billion Toshiba Buyout Proposal, Nikkei Reports
DJ
07:00aJapanese consortium submits 2.2 trln yen Toshiba bid, Nikkei reports
RE
11/06Fate of management at Japan's Toshiba a cause of friction for bidders and banks, sources say
RE
Japanese Fund Submits $15 Billion Toshiba Buyout Proposal, Nikkei Reports

11/07/2022 | 09:08am EST
--Investment fund Japan Industrial Partners has submitted a formal proposal to buy Toshiba Corp. for about 2.2 trillion yen, or roughly $15 billion, Nikkei reports.

--The proposal is based on the industrial giant's current share price, and a Toshiba special committee that was established in April will decide whether to accept the bid, according to the report.

--Japan Industrial Partners was chosen as a preferred bidder last month and is leading a consortium of buyers, Nikkei reports.


Full story: https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Toshiba-in-turmoil/Toshiba-buyout-Japanese-fund-submits-15bn-proposal


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 0907ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 1.21% 27527.64 Real-time Quote.-5.53%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -0.52% 5118 Delayed Quote.8.77%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 306 B 22 462 M 22 462 M
Net income 2023 193 B 1 314 M 1 314 M
Net Debt 2023 202 B 1 370 M 1 370 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 5,70%
Capitalization 2 226 B 15 126 M 15 126 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 116 224
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5 145,00 JPY
Average target price 5 061,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target -1,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taro Shimada President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION8.77%15 126
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-4.14%633 202
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.32%139 742
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-14.18%88 583
SIEMENS AG-25.96%88 475
3M COMPANY-29.72%69 004