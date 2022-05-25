Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toshiba Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/25 02:00:00 am EDT
5740.00 JPY   +2.41%
02:37aJapanese shares end lower on Wall Street weakness
RE
01:13aGovernment-Backed Japan Investment Corp. Considering Bid for Toshiba Corp., Bloomberg Reports
DJ
12:09aJIC is considering acquisition of Toshiba - Bloomberg
RE
Japanese shares end lower on Wall Street weakness

05/25/2022 | 02:37am EDT
TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei closed lower on Wednesday, tracking overnight declines on major U.S. stock indexes, although the losses were limited as some investors scooped up beaten-down shares.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.26% lower at 26,677.80, while the broader Topix dipped 0.09% to 1,876.58.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finished in the red overnight on worries that aggressive moves to curb decades-high inflation might tip the U.S. economy into recession.

"We have not seen any market-moving cues and investors were cautious in making bets ahead of the next FOMC (the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee) meeting," said Shuji Hosoi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"There has not been any sign that would ease concerns about economic slowdown. However, domestic equities have fallen to a level where investors could buy them cheap."

The Nikkei, which has had a rollercoaster ride in the past year, is forecast to climb more than 7% to 29,000 by end-2022, a level last seen at the start of January, according to analysts in a Reuters poll.

Staffing agency Recruit Holdings fell 3.31% and was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, while technology investor SoftBank Group slipped 1.71%.

Game maker Nintendo fell 4.25%.

Toshiba jumped 2.41% after a report said state-backed fund Japan Investment Corp (JIC) is considering the acquisition of the Japanese conglomerate.

Drug maker Daiichi Sankyo rose 3.12% and was the top gainer among the top 30 core Topix names, followed by lens maker Hoya, which gained 2.7%. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD. 3.12% 3475 Delayed Quote.15.21%
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. -0.31% 617.1 Delayed Quote.-4.58%
HOYA CORPORATION 2.70% 13715 Delayed Quote.-21.95%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.35% 11264.45 Real-time Quote.-26.27%
NIKKEI 225 -0.26% 26677.8 Real-time Quote.-6.22%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. -4.25% 57200 Delayed Quote.11.35%
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD -3.11% 4457 Delayed Quote.-34.02%
S&P 500 -0.81% 3941.48 Real-time Quote.-16.63%
SANKYO CO., LTD. -0.81% 4300 Delayed Quote.45.42%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.71% 5102 Delayed Quote.-4.47%
TOPIX INDEX -0.09% 1876.58 Delayed Quote.-4.91%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 2.41% 5740 Delayed Quote.18.50%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 347 B 26 450 M 26 450 M
Net income 2022 147 B 1 160 M 1 160 M
Net Debt 2022 236 B 1 866 M 1 866 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 2 425 B 19 165 M 19 165 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 117 300
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5 605,00 JPY
Average target price 5 180,63 JPY
Spread / Average Target -7,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taro Shimada President & Chief Executive Officer
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION18.50%19 165
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.2.87%683 913
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.90%129 053
SIEMENS AG-25.20%99 578
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-21.12%83 056
3M COMPANY-17.95%82 161