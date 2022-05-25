Japanese shares end lower on Wall Street weakness

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei closed lower on
Wednesday, tracking overnight declines on major U.S. stock
indexes, although the losses were limited as some investors
scooped up beaten-down shares.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.26% lower at
26,677.80, while the broader Topix dipped 0.09% to
1,876.58.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finished in the red overnight on
worries that aggressive moves to curb decades-high inflation
might tip the U.S. economy into recession.
"We have not seen any market-moving cues and investors were
cautious in making bets ahead of the next FOMC (the U.S. Federal
Open Market Committee) meeting," said Shuji Hosoi, a senior
strategist at Daiwa Securities.
"There has not been any sign that would ease concerns about
economic slowdown. However, domestic equities have fallen to a
level where investors could buy them cheap."
The Nikkei, which has had a rollercoaster ride in the past
year, is forecast to climb more than 7% to 29,000 by end-2022, a
level last seen at the start of January, according to analysts
in a Reuters poll.
Staffing agency Recruit Holdings fell 3.31% and was
the biggest drag on the Nikkei, while technology investor
SoftBank Group slipped 1.71%.
Game maker Nintendo fell 4.25%.
Toshiba jumped 2.41% after a report said
state-backed fund Japan Investment Corp (JIC) is considering the
acquisition of the Japanese conglomerate.
Drug maker Daiichi Sankyo rose 3.12% and was the
top gainer among the top 30 core Topix names, followed by lens
maker Hoya, which gained 2.7%.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
Uttaresh.V)