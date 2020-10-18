Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toshiba Corporation    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 10/16
2750 JPY   -0.18%
10/18Japanese shares rise 1% on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
10/18TOSHIBA : launches Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) System Business
PU
10/18Toshiba targets $3 billion revenue in quantum cryptography by 2030
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Japanese shares rise 1% on U.S. stimulus hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/18/2020 | 11:33pm EDT

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japanese shares gained more than 1% on Monday, tracking Wall Street futures higher in early Asian trade, on hopes of a new U.S. coronavirus relief deal before the presidential election.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 1.12% to 23,672.60, with 212 advancers on the index against 10 decliners. The broader Topix gained 1.31% to 1,638.88.

All 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher, with shippers, rubber products and textiles being the three top performers on the main bourse.

Shares were lifted by S&P 500 e-mini futures jumping 0.6% after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was optimistic that legislation on a wide-ranging coronavirus relief package could be pushed through before the Nov. 3 election.

But with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in the Middle East until Tuesday, analysts suspect a deal to be a long shot.

On the Japanese data front, Japan's exports in September fell at a slower pace than in the previous six months as U.S.-bound shipments of cars started to recover from lows brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak, suggesting the pandemic's pressure on the economy was easing.

Markets shrugged off data from China showing economic recovery disappointed in the third-quarter, growing 4.9% from a year earlier and missing analyst expectations.

Film and entertainment company Toho Co soared nearly 4.5% to post its highest level since September 2019 after it made upward revisions to its net profit forecast.

Elsewhere, Toshiba Corp climbed 3.24% after the company said it aims to generate $3 billion in revenue from its quantum cryptography by 2030. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.39% 28606.31 Delayed Quote.0.24%
NASDAQ 100 -0.39% 11852.168409 Delayed Quote.36.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.36% 11671.555271 Delayed Quote.30.08%
NIKKEI 225 -0.41% 23410.63 Real-time Quote.-1.04%
S&P 500 0.01% 3483.81 Delayed Quote.7.83%
TOHO CO., LTD. -0.38% 1821 End-of-day quote.-8.81%
TOHO CO., LTD. -1.65% 4475 End-of-day quote.-1.54%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -0.18% 2750 End-of-day quote.-25.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TOSHIBA CORPORATION
10/18Japanese shares rise 1% on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
10/18TOSHIBA : launches Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) System Business
PU
10/18Toshiba targets $3 billion revenue in quantum cryptography by 2030
RE
10/17Japan's WealthNavi applies to list on TSE, IPO likely later this year - Nikke..
RE
10/15TOSHIBA : to Participate in Preparatory Group for Japan Hydrogen Association
AQ
10/14Data Call Technologies, Inc. Reported Positive Working Capital Of $72,910
AQ
10/09Thai power firm B.Grimm plans to invest $1.3 billion in expansion
RE
10/07TOSHIBA : to accelerate development of pure hydrogen fuel cell module for vessel..
PU
10/05Japan's Kioxia to seek listing as early as December after delay - paper
RE
10/04Japan's Sony and Kioxia seeking U.S. approval to supply to Huawei - Nikkei
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 203 B 30 388 M 30 388 M
Net income 2021 77 723 M 737 M 737 M
Net cash 2021 179 B 1 700 M 1 700 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 1 247 B 11 832 M 11 832 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 125 648
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3 916,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 750,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 70,5%
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuaki Kurumatani President, CEO & Representative Director
Satoshi Tsunakawa Chairman
Masayoshi Hirata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION-25.78%11 832
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.21%122 714
SIEMENS AG-4.79%103 283
3M COMPANY-3.09%98 482
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.15.04%65 332
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-34.68%63 811
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group