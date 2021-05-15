Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toshiba Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Massive replenishment begins to ease U.S. fuel shortages

05/15/2021 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gas shortage in southeastern United States

(Reuters) - Motorists in southeast U.S. states on Saturday continued to hunt for fuel as a massive replenishment effort took hold, helping ease shortages from a cyberattack that cut supplies from Florida to New Jersey.

The six-day Colonial Pipeline shutdown was the most disruptive cyberattack on record. Widespread panic buying continued days after the pipeline network restarted, leaving filling stations across the U.S. Southeast out of gas.

More than 14,000 gas stations surveyed by fuel tracking app GasBuddy were experiencing outages, down from a peak of 16,200 early on Friday. The nationwide average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.04, from $2.95 a week ago, according to AAA.

An effort that involved ships under emergency waivers moving fuel from U.S. Gulf Coast refiners to the northeast and 18-wheel tanker trunks ferrying gasoline from Alabama to Virginia helped to stem the losses.

In Washington, D.C., Dennis Li was stuck on Friday at a Sunoco gas station that was out of fuel. He had tried to find gas at four stations during the day, with no luck.

"I'm running on empty to the point where I don't want to drive anymore," said Li, who is from Annapolis, Maryland.

Nicholas Swann had driven from his home in Washington to Bethesda to get gasoline, where the wait was 15 minutes.

"We were originally going to drive out to the beach this weekend but we don't know if we will, because I can't make it there and back on one tank of gas," Swann said.

INITIAL BREACH UNKNOWN

The hacking group blamed for the attack, DarkSide, said it had hacked four other companies including a Toshiba subsidiary in Germany.

Colonial Pipeline has not determined how the initial breach occurred, a spokeswoman said this week. The 5,500-mile pipeline carries 100 million gallons of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel per day from Texas refineries to East Coast markets.

Colonial has not disclosed how much money the hackers were seeking or whether it paid. Bloomberg News and the New York Times reported that it paid nearly $5 million to hackers.

Steve Boyd, a senior managing director at fuel delivery firm Sun Coast Resources, estimated that with gasoline moving on the pipeline at half Colonial's normal speed, it could take 12 to 20 days for new deliveries to reach the northern-most point in Linden, New Jersey.

Sun Coast has 75 trucks taking supplies from terminals in Alabama and Georgia to retailers as far away as Virginia.

"If customers need us for another week or three weeks, we'll be there," said Boyd.

(By Stephanie Kelly in New York, Rich McKay in Atlanta and Timothy Gardner in Bethesda, Maryland; additional reporting by Laura Sanicola, Joe Menn and Liz Hampton; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By Stephanie Kelly


© Reuters 2021
All news about TOSHIBA CORPORATION
05/14U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers
RE
05/14Industrials Up Amid Economic Growth Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05/14TOSHIBA  : Announces Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year 2020, ended March 31, ..
PU
05/14TOSHIBA  : Notice of Nominees for Directors, Committee Members and Executive Off..
PU
05/14TOSHIBA  : Notice on Management Policy for the Next Mid-term Plan
PU
05/14TOSHIBA  : FY2020 Consolidated Business Results
PU
05/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbnb, Coinbase, Walt Disney,...
05/14FACTBOX : DarkSide hackers in focus after Toshiba attack
RE
05/14TOSHIBA  : Russian Hackers Steal Confidential Information From Toshiba's French ..
MT
05/14TOSHIBA  : Management Policy for the Next Mid-term Plan (with notes)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 076 B 28 121 M 28 121 M
Net income 2021 84 063 M 768 M 768 M
Net Debt 2021 70 157 M 641 M 641 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 2 047 B 18 710 M 18 712 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 125 648
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4 526,00 JPY
Last Close Price 4 510,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayoshi Hirata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Satoshi Tsunakawa President & Chief Executive Officer
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION56.33%18 710
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.25.72%664 575
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.6.89%157 914
SIEMENS AG22.94%140 130
3M COMPANY16.93%118 474
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY22.78%116 405