Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Toshiba Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Massive replenishment begins to ease U.S. fuel shortages after hack

05/15/2021 | 12:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gas shortage in southeastern United States

(Reuters) -Widespread gasoline shortages along the U.S. East Coast began to ease slightly on Saturday as the nation's biggest fuel pipeline ramped up operations following last week's cyberattack, and ships and trucks were deployed to fill up dry storage tanks.

The six-day Colonial Pipeline shutdown was the most disruptive cyberattack on record, triggering widespread panic buying by U.S. motorists that left filling stations across the U.S. Southeast out of gas.

More than 13,400 gas stations surveyed in the east and south by fuel tracking app GasBuddy were experiencing outages on Saturday, down from 16,200 early on Friday.

On Saturday morning, some 81% of gas stations in Washington, D.C. were still without fuel, an improvement from 88% without fuel late Friday, according to GasBuddy. Shortages also eased slightly in Florida and Maryland, while remaining about the same in North Carolina.

U.S. gasoline demand, meanwhile, dropped 12.6% from the previous week, a decline that was likely due to an easing of "crazed" panic buying just after the pipeline shut, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The nationwide average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.04 on Saturday, from $2.96 a week ago, according to AAA.

The pipeline accelerated increases in gasoline prices that were "already rising due to higher crude prices and demand ahead of Memorial Day," said Ellen Edmonds, spokeswoman for AAA.

Places served by the pipeline saw the biggest price jumps this week - 9 cents in D.C. and 21 cents in North Carolina - but they should also see prices decline again as supplies improve, Edmonds said.

The Colonial Pipeline began its restart on Wednesday, and said it was approaching normal rates.

Ships deployed under emergency waivers were also moving fuel from U.S. Gulf Coast refiners to the northeast, while 18-wheel tanker trunks were ferrying gasoline from Alabama to Virginia, helping to stem the shortages.

U.S. crude prices could edge higher as refiners process more oil to catch up from gasoline storage that was drawn down while the pipeline was shuttered, said Robert Yawger, analyst at Mizuho Securities. The approach of Memorial Day helps make "the sense of urgency supersized" for refiners, Yawger said.

In Washington, D.C., Dennis Li was stuck on Friday at a Sunoco gas station that was out of fuel. He had tried to find gas at four stations during the day, with no luck.

"I'm running on empty to the point where I don't want to drive anymore," said Li, who is from Annapolis, Maryland.

INITIAL BREACH UNKNOWN

The hacking group blamed for the attack, DarkSide, said it had hacked four other companies including a Toshiba subsidiary in Germany.

Colonial Pipeline has not determined how the initial breach occurred, a spokeswoman said this week. The 5,500-mile (8,900-km) pipeline carries 100 million gallons of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel per day from Texas refineries to East Coast markets.

Colonial has not disclosed how much money the hackers were seeking or whether it paid. Bloomberg News and the New York Times reported that it paid nearly $5 million to hackers.

Steve Boyd, a senior managing director at fuel delivery firm Sun Coast Resources, estimated that with gasoline moving on the pipeline at half Colonial's normal speed, it could take 12 to 20 days for new deliveries to reach the northern-most point in Linden, New Jersey.

Sun Coast has 75 trucks taking supplies from terminals in Alabama and Georgia to retailers as far away as Virginia.

"If customers need us for another week or three weeks, we'll be there," said Boyd.

(By Stephanie Kelly in New York, Jennifer Hiller in Houston, Rich McKay in Atlanta and Timothy Gardner in Bethesda, Maryland; additional reporting by Laura Sanicola, Joe Menn and Liz Hampton; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Marguerita Choy)

By Stephanie Kelly and Jennifer Hiller


© Reuters 2021
All news about TOSHIBA CORPORATION
05/14U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers
RE
05/14Industrials Up Amid Economic Growth Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05/14TOSHIBA  : Announces Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year 2020, ended March 31, ..
PU
05/14TOSHIBA  : Notice of Nominees for Directors, Committee Members and Executive Off..
PU
05/14TOSHIBA  : Notice on Management Policy for the Next Mid-term Plan
PU
05/14TOSHIBA  : FY2020 Consolidated Business Results
PU
05/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbnb, Coinbase, Walt Disney,...
05/14FACTBOX : DarkSide hackers in focus after Toshiba attack
RE
05/14TOSHIBA  : Russian Hackers Steal Confidential Information From Toshiba's French ..
MT
05/14TOSHIBA  : Management Policy for the Next Mid-term Plan (with notes)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 076 B 28 121 M 28 121 M
Net income 2021 84 063 M 768 M 768 M
Net Debt 2021 70 157 M 641 M 641 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 1,09%
Capitalization 2 047 B 18 710 M 18 712 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 125 648
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toshiba Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4 526,00 JPY
Last Close Price 4 510,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masayoshi Hirata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Satoshi Tsunakawa President & Chief Executive Officer
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION56.33%18 710
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.25.72%664 575
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.6.89%157 914
SIEMENS AG22.94%140 130
3M COMPANY16.93%118 474
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY22.78%116 405