TBJH Inc. today issued its press release, which is titled "Notice Regarding the Progress of the Tender Offer for the Shares of Toshiba Corporation (Securities Code: 6502)".

July 28, 2023



Company Name: TBJH, Inc. Representative: Shinichi Inagaki, Executive Manager Telephone: +81-(0)3-6266-5849

Notice Regarding the Progress of the Tender Offer for the Shares of Toshiba Corporation

(Securities Code: 6502)

TBJH, Inc. (the "Offeror") announced in its "Notice Regarding Planned Commencement of Tender Offer for the Shares of Toshiba Corporation (Code: 6502)" dated March 23, 2023 that it plans to commence the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer") targeting all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock (the "Target Share") of Toshiba Corporation (the "Target") (except for shares of treasury stock) as the first step in a series of transactions (collectively the "Transaction") as soon as practicably possible (but no later than ten (10) business days) after the date on which the conditions precedent for the Tender Offer set forth in the Tender Offer Agreement executed on March 23, 2023 between the Target and the Offeror have been satisfied, including the completion of all the procedures and measures that are required under the foreign competition laws and regulations, and laws relating to foreign direct investment for the Tender Offer are fulfilled or are waived by the Offeror at its discretion or by a separate agreement between the Target and the Offeror, or on a date to be separately agreed upon by the Offeror and the Target, and that the Offeror aimed for the Tender Offer to commence in the last ten days of July 2023.

The Offeror is proceeding with the procedures under foreign competition laws and regulations, and laws relating to foreign direct investment toward implementation of the Tender Offer, however, the procedure under such foreign competition laws and regulations, and laws relating to foreign direct investment in some jurisdictions are expected to be completed after August 1, 2023. The Offeror plans to commence the Tender Offer as soon as these procedures are completed or are reasonably expected to be completed and the conditions for commencement of the Tender Offer are fulfilled. As of today, the Offeror expects that the Tender Offer will commence sometime in August 2023.

The Offeror will promptly make an announcement when the conditions for commencement of the Tender Offer are fulfilled and the Offeror commences the Tender Offer, or when there is any change in the expected schedule of the commencement of the Tender Offer aforementioned.