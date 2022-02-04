ONE OF TOSHIBA'S TOP 15 SHAREHOLDERS SAYS TOSHIBA HAS OPTED FOR…

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 3 313 B 28 858 M 28 858 M Net income 2022 149 B 1 301 M 1 301 M Net Debt 2022 179 B 1 558 M 1 558 M P/E ratio 2022 13,6x Yield 2022 4,00% Capitalization 2 056 B 17 905 M 17 905 M EV / Sales 2022 0,67x EV / Sales 2023 0,67x Nbr of Employees 117 300 Free-Float 93,3% Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 9 Last Close Price 4 753,00 JPY Average target price 5 102,22 JPY Spread / Average Target 7,35% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Satoshi Tsunakawa Chairman, Executive President & CEO Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TOSHIBA CORPORATION 0.49% 17 905 BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 4.85% 703 838 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -8.04% 131 998 SIEMENS AG -10.39% 125 426 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 4.08% 107 922 3M COMPANY -7.45% 94 006