Proxy advisers ISS, Glass Lewis back all Toshiba director nominees - source

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 3 347 B 24 947 M 24 947 M Net income 2022 147 B 1 095 M 1 095 M Net Debt 2022 236 B 1 760 M 1 760 M P/E ratio 2022 16,8x Yield 2022 3,38% Capitalization 2 436 B 18 157 M 18 157 M EV / Sales 2022 0,80x EV / Sales 2023 0,79x Nbr of Employees 117 300 Free-Float 89,3% Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 8 Last Close Price 5 630,00 JPY Average target price 5 180,63 JPY Spread / Average Target -7,98% Managers and Directors Taro Shimada President & Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TOSHIBA CORPORATION 19.03% 18 157 BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -2.41% 644 963 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -11.55% 126 807 SIEMENS AG -26.91% 96 670 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -28.32% 78 400 3M COMPANY -23.23% 78 331