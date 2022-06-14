Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toshiba Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-14 am EDT
5588.00 JPY   -0.75%
Proxy advisers ISS, Glass Lewis back all Toshiba director nominees - source
RE
06/09Toshiba's young engineers, The ability to listen and think drives innovation
AQ
06/09Enechange Soars 14% on Landing Investment from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Energy Fund
MT
Proxy advisers ISS, Glass Lewis back all Toshiba director nominees - source

06/14/2022 | 03:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis have both recommended voting for the appointment of all Toshiba Corp director nominees, a source familiar with the matter said.

The list of directors includes two executives from hedge fund shareholders Elliott Management and Farallon Capital Management. The source declined to be identified as the matter is private.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 347 B 24 947 M 24 947 M
Net income 2022 147 B 1 095 M 1 095 M
Net Debt 2022 236 B 1 760 M 1 760 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 3,38%
Capitalization 2 436 B 18 157 M 18 157 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 117 300
Free-Float 89,3%
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5 630,00 JPY
Average target price 5 180,63 JPY
Spread / Average Target -7,98%
Managers and Directors
Taro Shimada President & Chief Executive Officer
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION19.03%18 157
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-2.41%644 963
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.55%126 807
SIEMENS AG-26.91%96 670
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-28.32%78 400
3M COMPANY-23.23%78 331