QUOTES-Toshiba shareholders reject spin-off plans, knock back call for buyout offers

March 24 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp shareholders on
Thursday voted against its plan to break up the company while a
separate motion backed by activist shareholders calling for the
conglomerate to solicit buyout offers also failed to gain
sufficient support.
The proposal to seek private equity buyout offers or a
minority investment was made by Singapore-based 3D Investment
Partners, Toshiba's second-biggest shareholder and was supported
by top shareholder Effissimo Capital Management and number three
shareholder Farallon Capital Management.
The stalemate leaves Toshiba with no immediate clear
direction.
MIO KATO, RESEARCH DIRECTOR, LIGHTSTREAM, PUBLISHES ON
SMARTKARMA, TOKYO
"What we do expect is more proactive moves in terms of asset
sales. Toshiba Tec, the buildings solutions unit and the devices
unit are all candidates for sale and have reasonable prospects
of being sold in our view."
TRAVIS LUNDY, ANALYST, QUIDDITY ADVISORS, PUBLISHES ON
SMARTKARMA, HONG KONG
"If the separation plan had passed, that would have been a
failure of activism. 3D's proposal not passing is simply a lack
of complete activism success. It doesn't mean it is over, and it
doesn't mean Toshiba can't act on some portion of ... 3D's
proposal ... Toshiba has to come up with some other means by
which they can measure success."
JUSTIN TANG, HEAD OF ASIAN RESEARCH, UNITED FIRST PARTNERS,
SINGAPORE
"This outcome highlights the deep divisions not only at the
board but also at the shareholder level and will further delay
its ambition to put management missteps and voting scandals in
the rear-view mirror."
"We are of the view that Toshiba will continue to work
towards reviving its plans for a spin-off. At the same time,
activist investors will only be emboldened and take heart that
they were able to defeat the split plan. It is likely that they
will keep up the pressure and could conceivably add more to
their holdings in the days ahead if only to build up their
position."
JESPER KOLL, EXPERT DIRECTOR, MONEX GROUP, TOKYO
"Today's result ... shows that shareholders can't run a
company. They can influence a company."
"It's a starting point for the new CEO, Mr Shimada, to show
he can deliver ... For the first time in over a decade, you've
got a CEO at Toshiba who ... understands technology, who has
hands-on experience."
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong, Anshuman Daga in
Singapore and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Compiled by Sayantani
Ghosh)