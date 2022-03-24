Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Toshiba Corporation
  News
  Summary
TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
QUOTES-Toshiba shareholders reject spin-off plans, knock back call for buyout offers

03/24/2022 | 12:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan

March 24 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp shareholders on Thursday voted against its plan to break up the company while a separate motion backed by activist shareholders calling for the conglomerate to solicit buyout offers also failed to gain sufficient support.

The proposal to seek private equity buyout offers or a minority investment was made by Singapore-based 3D Investment Partners, Toshiba's second-biggest shareholder and was supported by top shareholder Effissimo Capital Management and number three shareholder Farallon Capital Management.

The stalemate leaves Toshiba with no immediate clear direction.

MIO KATO, RESEARCH DIRECTOR, LIGHTSTREAM, PUBLISHES ON SMARTKARMA, TOKYO

"What we do expect is more proactive moves in terms of asset sales. Toshiba Tec, the buildings solutions unit and the devices unit are all candidates for sale and have reasonable prospects of being sold in our view."

TRAVIS LUNDY, ANALYST, QUIDDITY ADVISORS, PUBLISHES ON SMARTKARMA, HONG KONG

"If the separation plan had passed, that would have been a failure of activism. 3D's proposal not passing is simply a lack of complete activism success. It doesn't mean it is over, and it doesn't mean Toshiba can't act on some portion of ... 3D's proposal ... Toshiba has to come up with some other means by which they can measure success."

JUSTIN TANG, HEAD OF ASIAN RESEARCH, UNITED FIRST PARTNERS, SINGAPORE

"This outcome highlights the deep divisions not only at the board but also at the shareholder level and will further delay its ambition to put management missteps and voting scandals in the rear-view mirror."

"We are of the view that Toshiba will continue to work towards reviving its plans for a spin-off. At the same time, activist investors will only be emboldened and take heart that they were able to defeat the split plan. It is likely that they will keep up the pressure and could conceivably add more to their holdings in the days ahead if only to build up their position."

JESPER KOLL, EXPERT DIRECTOR, MONEX GROUP, TOKYO

"Today's result ... shows that shareholders can't run a company. They can influence a company."

"It's a starting point for the new CEO, Mr Shimada, to show he can deliver ... For the first time in over a decade, you've got a CEO at Toshiba who ... understands technology, who has hands-on experience." (Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong, Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Compiled by Sayantani Ghosh)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MONEX GROUP, INC. -3.16% 705 Delayed Quote.-10.41%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.34% 6180.801 Real-time Quote.-1.88%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -2.11% 4687 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
X FINANCIAL 5.63% 3 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 345 B 27 634 M 27 634 M
Net income 2022 144 B 1 193 M 1 193 M
Net Debt 2022 187 B 1 548 M 1 548 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 2 070 B 17 097 M 17 097 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 117 300
Free-Float 93,3%
Managers and Directors
Taro Shimada President & Chief Executive Officer
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION-1.84%16 658
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.15.78%773 820
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.76%133 689
SIEMENS AG-14.20%117 434
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-0.82%104 556
3M COMPANY-16.86%85 631