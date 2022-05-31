Small nuclear power projects may have big waste problems -study

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - A planned new generation of
small nuclear reactors will create more waste than conventional
reactors, while treatments to make some types of waste safe
could be exploited by militants trying to obtain fissile
materials, a study published on Tuesday said.
The projects, called small modular reactors (SMR), are
designed to be simpler and safer than conventional plants in the
case of accident. They are also expected to be built in
factories as opposed to today's massive light-water reactors
that are built on site and typically run billions of dollars
over budget.
SMR backers say they are a safe way to boost generation of
virtually emissions-free electricity and will help curb climate
change.
But the reactors would create more radioactive waste, per
unit of electricity they generate, than conventional reactors by
a factor of up to 30 according to a study https://www.pnas.org/doi/full/10.1073/pnas.2111833119
published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of
Sciences.
Some of the reactors, with molten salt and sodium-cooled
designs, are expected to create waste that needs to go through
additional conditioning to make it safe to store in a
repository. Those treatments are vulnerable to being converted
by militants to make fissile materials for a crude nuclear bomb,
it said.
Allison Macfarlane, a co-author of the study and former head
of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, said SMR designers
"don't pay that much attention in general to the waste ...
because the thing that makes money for them is the reactor."
"But it's important to know about the waste products and
whether they're going to pose any difficulties in disposing of
them and in managing them," Macfarlane said.
The United States has no plan to permanently store long
lasting, toxic nuclear waste, after Washington stopped funding
the Yucca Mountain waste site in Nevada. Instead, the waste,
which the industry calls spent nuclear fuel, mostly sits at
nuclear plants in pools and later in dry casks made of steel and
concrete.
"Even if we had a robust waste management program, we think
there would be a lot of challenges to deal with some of the SMR
waste," said Lindsay Krall, the study's lead author.
NuScale Power Corp reactors, which could use light
water as a coolant, as do conventional nuclear plants, would
produce about 1.7 times more waste per energy equivalent than
traditional reactors, the study found.
Diane Hughes, a NuScale spokesperson, said the study used
outdated design information and incorrect assumptions about the
plants.
Other reactors, being planned by Terrestrial Energy and
Toshiba Corp that plan to use fuels and coolants
different than traditional reactors are also expected to create
more waste per unit of energy, the study said. Those reactors
would likely require additional procedures known as conditioning
which offer pathways to proliferation, it said.
Simon Irish, Terrestrial Energy's chief executive, said its
plant would generate less waste per unit of power and the
company is developing a conversion process to make waste more
geologically stable than waste from current reactors.
Toshiba did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; editing by Richard Pullin)