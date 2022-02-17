Social Download (PDF: 3.62MB, 97Page)

For respect of human rights, to nurture people and technology, and to give back to society
Encourage every Group employee to feel pride and fulfillment in their work, and to harness creativity and technology in collaborating with business partners to realize rich value.
CONTENTS
96 Social
97 Respect for Human Rights
107 Employment and Labor Relations
111 Fair Evaluation and Talent Development
118 Promotion of Diversity and Inclusion
130 Occupational Health and Safety
149 Promotion of Sustainable Procurement
159 Quality Control for Safety and Reliability
163 Product Safety and Product Security
168 Improvement of Customer Satisfaction
180 Universal Design
183 Coexistence with Local Communities
186 Social Contribution Activities
Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2021
96
ESG Performance: Social
Respect for Human Rights
Guided by the Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, we respect the rights of all stakeholders, such as our employees, customers, and shareholders. We support the universal principles regarding human rights and labor practices, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and respect human rights through sound business activities.
Medium- to Long-term Vision
Raise awareness on respect for human rights through ongoing education and enrichment on respect for human rights.
Aim to increase the total number of participants in human rights awareness training in Japan by 10% from the FY2020 level.
Identify priority areas to carry out human rights impact assessments and conduct human rights due diligence at 100% of business sites with high human rights risks.
FY2020 Achievements
Created and updated our statement on the Modern Slavery Act.
Conducted e-learning on "Respect for Human Rights" in the Standards of Conduct for Toshiba Group, achieving a 99% participation rate.
Held human rights awareness training in Japan 120 times for around 7,300 participants.
Conducted a human rights survey for 211 consolidated Group companies in Japan and overseas.
Future Challenges and Approaches
Based on the human rights risks identified through human rights impact assessment (including potential risks) and the findings from the human rights survey conducted at our Group companies worldwide, we will strive to make systematic improvements and implement monitoring. We will also conduct surveys on domestic Group companies regarding human rights risks peculiar to Japan such as with foreign technical trainees and work to create a framework to avoid and mitigate these risks. In addition, we will communicate with human rights experts and stakeholders to deepen our understanding of human rights issues and continue to closely monitor global trends. We will also provide ongoing education and enrichment on respect for human rights to prevent issues and all forms of discrimination in the workplace.
Policy on Respect for Human Rights
Toshiba Group's policy on human rights is stipulated in the Article 1 "Respect for Human Rights" in the Standards of Conduct for Toshiba Group, which Toshiba Group's executives and employees must adhere to. The policy was formulated with reference to international norms and guidelines such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and ISO 26000. As part of this policy, we will require corrective actions not only of Toshiba Group executives and employees but also of our suppliers for any human rights violations found.
Furthermore, we will engage in dialogues with relevant stakeholders on human rights issues.
The executive in charge of Human Resources and Administration Division is responsible for the operation of this policy.
Policy on Respect for Human Rights
1. Toshiba Group Corporate Policy
Toshiba Group Companies shall:
comply with all applicable laws and regulations concerning human rights in each country and region, understand international standards, and respect human rights, and shall not condone use of either child labor or forced labor;
take appropriate measures in the event that Toshiba Group becomes aware of violation of human rights and demand that suppliers redress any violations of human rights; and
seek to raise awareness among related stakeholders with respect for human rights.
2. Standards of Conduct for Toshiba Group for Toshiba Group Directors and Employees
Directors and Employees shall:
accept and accommodate different values, and respect the character and personality of each individual, observe the right to privacy and human rights of each individual; and
avoid any violation of human rights based on race, religion, sex, national origin, physical disability, age or sexual orientation, and avoid physical abuse, sexual harassment, power harassment (i.e., bullying or harassment by superiors in the office) or violation of the human rights of others;
Toshiba Group has declared its commitment to participate in the UN Global Compact, which supports universal principles on human rights and labor, referring to the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the ILO Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work. We put these principles into practice to realize our human rights policy and conduct our business activities.
Some of the international standards and guidelines on human rights that we refer to in the course of our corporate activities:
UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights
OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises
OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Business Conduct
UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights
UN Guiding Principles Reporting Framework
ILO Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work
ILO Tripartite Declaration of Principles concerning Multinational Enterprises and Social Policy
UN Global Compact
ISO 26000 (Guidance on social responsibilities)
GRI Standards
Responsible Business Alliance Code of Conduct (RBA)
We recognize the importance of implementing our human rights policies not only within the Group but also throughout our supply chain. To this end, we stipulate this policy as "Supplier Expectations" in the Toshiba Group Procurement Policyand request all parties' adherence. We monitor them through annual CSR surveys.
Toshiba Group Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement
Pursuant to the United Kingdom's Modern Slavery Act 2015, Chapter 30, Part 6, Section 54, Toshiba Group hereby certifies that it has carried out procedures as generally stated below, during the financial year (financial year 2020, April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) to ensure thatslavery and human trafficking do not occur in any of our supply chains or in any part of our own business operations. These proceduresincludetheadoptionofappropriatepolicies,aframeworkforensuringrespectforhumanrights, ongoing identification and monitoring of human rights risks, employee training and the establishment of a whistleblower system, and a consulting service that monitors and makes sure that modern slavery is not taking place in any part of our business or supply chains.
Company overview
Toshiba Group delivers products and services worldwide in energy systems & solutions, infrastructure systems & solutions, building solutions, retail & printing solutions, electronic devices & storage solutions, digital solutions, and the battery business. Toshiba was founded in 1875, and today operates a
We comply with universal principles regarding human rights and labor practices worldwide, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and respect human rights throughout our business activities. In addition to complying with laws and regulations, Standards of Conduct for Toshiba Group stipulates
The Toshiba Group Responsible Minerals Sourcing Policy prohibits the use of tin, tantalum, tungsten, gold and cobalt whose production is the result of human rights violations, including forced labor and
The Toshiba's Human Rights Enlightenment Committee provides Group companies with leadership in promoting human rights awareness, under the basic principle of respect for human rights. The Committee promotes basic principles on human rights, enforces their practice, and provides instructions and support in order to promote respect for human rights throughout Toshiba Group.
Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2021
99
Identification and Monitoring of Human Rights Risks
Toshiba Group regularly investigates potential human rights risks in its business activities through reviews based on ISO 26000, the international standard that provides guidelines for corporate social responsibility. We monitor implementation of our human rights initiatives by using the Human Rights Risks Survey to perform gap analyses, as a part of the Risk Assessment Programs of the Toshiba Group Risk Management System. The survey is aligned with guidelines and principles regarding human rights and labor practices worldwide, and in FY2020 it was conducted as annual human rights due diligence on 211 Group companies.
In FY2020, we surveyed 211 Group companies and found that some of those in Asia were conducting medical tests which were not deemed necessary as part of the medical examinations conducted upon employment. Further investigations and interviews revealed that the purpose of these tests was to determine the type of work to be done and to check if candidates meet the required level of health conditions for the job. However, at the same time, it also became clear that there was a lack of awareness that these tests could lead to potential discrimination. The companies that had conducted the tests understood that the results could lead to discrimination, and have reviewed their current employment regulations, handbooks and any related documents and changed the contents to comply with global standards and the RBA Code of Conduct. In addition, we conducted a survey of our Group companies in Japan regarding foreign technical trainees, who were generally considered to be at high risk of forced labor, and confirmed that 3 Group companies had accepted the technical trainees as of December 2020. As a result of our investigation, we have confirmed that the companies were in compliance with the relevant Japanese laws and regulations. We will conduct further investigations to see if any technical intern trainees were charged exorbitant fees upon coming to Japan, and will consider and implement measures to prevent human rights violations against these interns.
Training
Standards of Conduct for Toshiba Group has been adopted by Group companies and is available in 24 languages. Training on the Standards of Conduct is provided annually to Group employees, so asto make the Standards of Conduct the guiding principles of our daily business activities.
Establishment of Whistleblower System and Consulting Service
The Toshiba Group receives internal reports and consultations concerning human rights through various points of contact, including our Risk Hotline, Audit Committee Hotline, and Clean Partner Line.
Satoshi Tsunakawa
Representative Executive Officer
President and CEO
Toshiba Corporation
September 3, 2021
Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2021
100
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Toshiba Corporation published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 04:40:10 UTC.