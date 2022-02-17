Social Download (PDF: 3.62MB, 97Page)

Guided by the Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, we respect the rights of all stakeholders, such as our employees, customers, and shareholders. We support the universal principles regarding human rights and labor practices, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and respect human rights through sound business activities.

Conducted e-learning on "Respect for Human Rights" in the Standards of Conduct for Toshiba Group, achieving a 99% participation rate.

Identify priority areas to carry out human rights impact assessments and conduct human rights due diligence at 100% of business sites with high human rights risks.

Aim to increase the total number of participants in human rights awareness training in Japan by 10% from the FY2020 level.

Raise awareness on respect for human rights through ongoing education and enrichment on respect for human rights.

Future Challenges and Approaches

Based on the human rights risks identified through human rights impact assessment (including potential risks) and the findings from the human rights survey conducted at our Group companies worldwide, we will strive to make systematic improvements and implement monitoring. We will also conduct surveys on domestic Group companies regarding human rights risks peculiar to Japan such as with foreign technical trainees and work to create a framework to avoid and mitigate these risks. In addition, we will communicate with human rights experts and stakeholders to deepen our understanding of human rights issues and continue to closely monitor global trends. We will also provide ongoing education and enrichment on respect for human rights to prevent issues and all forms of discrimination in the workplace.

Policy on Respect for Human Rights

Toshiba Group's policy on human rights is stipulated in the Article 1 "Respect for Human Rights" in the Standards of Conduct for Toshiba Group, which Toshiba Group's executives and employees must adhere to. The policy was formulated with reference to international norms and guidelines such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and ISO 26000. As part of this policy, we will require corrective actions not only of Toshiba Group executives and employees but also of our suppliers for any human rights violations found.

Furthermore, we will engage in dialogues with relevant stakeholders on human rights issues.

The executive in charge of Human Resources and Administration Division is responsible for the operation of this policy.

Policy on Respect for Human Rights

1. Toshiba Group Corporate Policy

Toshiba Group Companies shall:

comply with all applicable laws and regulations concerning human rights in each country and region, understand international standards, and respect human rights, and shall not condone use of either child labor or forced labor; take appropriate measures in the event that Toshiba Group becomes aware of violation of human rights and demand that suppliers redress any violations of human rights; and seek to raise awareness among related stakeholders with respect for human rights.

2. Standards of Conduct for Toshiba Group for Toshiba Group Directors and Employees

Directors and Employees shall:

accept and accommodate different values, and respect the character and personality of each individual, observe the right to privacy and human rights of each individual; and avoid any violation of human rights based on race, religion, sex, national origin, physical disability, age or sexual orientation, and avoid physical abuse, sexual harassment, power harassment (i.e., bullying or harassment by superiors in the office) or violation of the human rights of others;

Standards of Conduct for Toshiba Group

Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2021