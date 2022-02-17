Sustainability Management of Toshiba Group - FY2020 Performance Indicators Download (PDF: 2.31MB, 28Page)
Sustainability Management
of Toshiba Group
Toshiba Group has long positioned "Committed to People, Committed to the Future." as the main text of our Basic Commitment, the expression of our unwavering determination to contribute to society's development through our business activities.
Grounded in this commitment, as a member of a society that faces various issues, we have taken initiatives to help solve issues by considering the impact of our corporate activities on society over the long-term, rather than simply pursuing short-term profits.
Sustainability Management
Toshiba Group has long positioned "Committed to People, Committed to the Future." as the main text of our Basic Commitment, the expression of our unwavering determination to contribute to society's development through our business activities. Grounded in this commitment, as a member of a society that faces issues that include energy shortages, resource depletion, and climate change, we have taken initiatives to help solve issues by considering the impact of our corporate activities on society over the long-term, rather than simply pursuing short-term profits. To further advance the initiatives and strengthen our activities to contribute to social sustainability, we have established a Sustainability Policy, for promoting sustainability management and enhancing our corporate value. The Sustainability Policy was resolved by the Board of Directors.
Toshiba Group Sustainability Policy
Toshiba Group Sustainability Policy
The Basic Commitment of Toshiba Group is "Committed to People, Committed to the Future.". This commitment is the foundation of Our Purpose: an unwavering drive to make and do things that lead to a better world. Toshiba Group aims to solve issues facing our society and to contribute to its development through our business.
Toshiba Group considers the long-term impact of its corporate activities on society and takes action to address the material issues we identify. In accordance with the Standards of Conduct for Toshiba Group, we place the highest priority on life, safety, and compliance (observance of laws, regulations, social norms, and ethics), and drive sustainability management in cooperation with our stakeholders in order to enhance our corporate value. We comply with international standards and seek opinions from the experts thus enabling us to make responsible decisions regarding our commitment to society.
Toshiba Group contributes to the sustainable development of society by developing and producing products and services which enrich lives. It does so by bringing together its history of creativity, technological strength and advanced quality that it has long cultivated.
Toshiba Group proactively works to reduce environmental impacts throughout its entire value chain with the goal of positively addressing various global environmental issues.
Toshiba Group supports internationally recognized principles on human rights, and respects the human rights of every stakeholder who contributes to its activities, including customers, shareholders and employees.
Toshiba Group works with suppliers to promote sustainable procurement activities which take into account such matters as human rights and the environment.
Toshiba Group's sustainability management approach incorporates a long-term perspective to protect and maintain its sustainable growth.
Toshiba Group reports on its sustainability objectives, activities and results to promote a constructive dialogue and trusted relationships with stakeholders.
October 21, 2021
Committed to People, Committed to the Future.
In order to develop sustainably as a company, Toshiba Group strives to strengthen E (environment), S (social), and G (governance) and implement sustainability management as steps to build ethical and transparent management foundations. At the same time, we will make efforts to create and provide rich value in collaboration with our various stakeholders, such as our customers, shareholders and investors, suppliers, employees, and local communities. We conduct all corporate activities fairly and honestly, guided by the Standards of Conduct for Toshiba Group.
Sustainability Management Structure
In 2003 Toshiba established an in-house organization to promote CSR, and has put in place a promotion system that covers the Group. As companies are urged to make more effort to help solve global issues represented in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and help create a sustainable society, we established the Sustainability Management Division in April 2021. Incorporating a sustainability perspective into management, we promote ESG and SDG activities through all of our corporate activities.
We reviewed our sustainability management structure and newly established the Sustainability Strategy Committee chaired by the President and CEO with members comprising executives related to sustainability, presidents of key Group companies*, and managers related to sustainability. Starting from FY2021, the committee meeting is held twice a year as a general rule. The Sustainability Strategy Committee decides on strategies and measures to promote sustainability in Toshiba Group. At its meeting held in August 2021, the committee discussed and identified new material issues (important issues).
Under the Sustainability Strategy Committee, we set up three committees, namely the Sustainability Promotion Committee that considers specific measures based on decisions made by the Sustainability Strategy Committee, develops an action plan, and monitors progress; the Corporate Environmental Management Committee that has functioned since 1991; and the Non-financial Information Disclosure Committee that approves the disclosure of ESG information to be included in our Integrated Report and Sustainability Report. The Sustainability Promotion Committee is chaired by the executive in charge of sustainability. The Corporate Environmental Management Committee is chaired by the executive in charge of environment. As a general rule, each of the committees holds a meeting twice a year to discuss and examine various measures that Toshiba Group is promoting.
The executive in charge of sustainability and environment regularly report the status of measures being taken and receive supervision and advice at the Board of Directors meetings.
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation, Toshiba Tec Corporation, Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation, Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation, Toshiba Carrier Corporation, and Toshiba Plant Systems & Services Corporation.
Sustainability Management Structure
Until FY2020, the Corporate Sustainability Meeting was held four times a year and attended by representatives from sustainability-related divisions such as general affairs, human resources, environment, procurement, quality assurance and legal affairs to verify the progress of sustainability-related activities carried out by each of the divisions. For the sustainability leaders of key Group companies, we hold annual Sustainability Leaders Meeting and provide them with information on trends and developments in relevant laws, regulations and guidelines, which may influence their business operations, and to deepen their understanding of global social issues and take the promotion of sustainability into their own hands. In FY2020, the Sustainability Leaders Meeting shared human rights issues to be addressed by Toshiba Group, the importance of information disclosure, and other matters.
From FY2021 onward, under the new sustainability management structure, we will promote sustainability management while closely cooperating with Group companies.
Monitoring
The Sustainability Promotion Committee monitors the progress of sustainability-related measures developed during FY2021. We will report the progress to be made during FY2021 in Sustainability Report 2022.
Increasing Employee Awareness of Sustainability
In order to raise sustainability awareness in Toshiba Group, the President and CEO reaffirms the philosophy of Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group at every opportunity, such as the start of each term, at company ceremonies, and at start-of-year addresses. The importance of implementing sustainability management is also communicated. We also conduct training for newly hired employees and newly appointed managers every year as well as e-learning in line with the Standards of Conduct for Toshiba Group in areas such as the environment, information security, human rights, engineering ethics, compliance with antitrust laws and prohibition of bribery.
Toshiba Group's Sustainability Month
Since FY2006, Toshiba Group has designated December as Sustainability Month (renamed from CSR Month in FY2020). During this month, we hold seminars on topics such as human rights, and concentrate on social contribution activities at each of the Group companies and business sites.
In FY2020, the President and CEO explained in his message the importance of addressing climate change, the formulation of Toshiba Group's Environmental Future Vision 2050, and the measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He also informed employees the need to promote diversity and inclusion to create a corporate culture where diverse individuality and employee values are accepted and respected and where each employee can fully demonstrate their capabilities and strengths, and that we should aim to increase productivity and create new value in the era of the new normal as well.
Additionally, during this month, Toshiba Group Volunteer Days was held around December 5, the International Volunteer Day, to provide volunteering opportunity for all Toshiba Group employees.
Our annual Sustainability Conference in which employees of Toshiba Group in Japan gathered together before the pandemic hit was held online in FY2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We prepared a virtual Sustainability Conference website on our domestic intranet to hold online seminars by experts and provide various types of digital content to promote the understanding of sustainability. On the virtual Sustainability Conference website, we also held an annual ceremony to present awards for outstanding efforts related to social contribution (Toshiba ASHITA Award) and promotion of health and safety activities, and shared details with viewers. The virtual enabled us to reach out to more employees than we did physically. From FY2021 onward, we will continue to consider a more effective way to increase each employee's awareness of sustainability.
Sustainability Management of Toshiba Group
Material Issues
Guided by the Essence of Toshiba, Toshiba Group works on material issues in accordance with the Sustainability Policy and promotes sustainability management that contributes to the development of society.
We have tackled the material issues identified in 2013 by regularly confirming their status. However, response to climate change is now required on a global scale, and social issues are changing according to various perspectives as seen in the SDGs adopted by the United Nations. Toshiba Group also reviewed its businesses. Accordingly, we re-identified new material issues in FY2021. We position the material issues under the Essence of Toshiba and the Sustainability Policy, and will work on initiatives Group-wide.
Toshiba Group's Material Issues
Toshiba Group will help solve social issues through its business based on the Mid-term Business Plan that starts from FY2022. By strengthening our management foundations that support our business activities and tackling the material issues below, we will increase Toshiba Group's corporate value and achieve sustainable growth.
We understand that the following re-identified material issues in particular are closely linked to our business: "responding to climate change," one of the urgent issues to be addressed on a global scale, "improving cyber resilience," one of the essential elements to drive data business, "enhancing research and development to create innovation," and "securing, retaining and developing human resources."
