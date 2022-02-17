Sustainability Management of Toshiba Group - FY2020 Performance Indicators Download (PDF: 2.31MB, 28Page)

Sustainability Management of Toshiba Group

Sustainability Management

Toshiba Group has long positioned "Committed to People, Committed to the Future." as the main text of our Basic Commitment, the expression of our unwavering determination to contribute to society's development through our business activities. Grounded in this commitment, as a member of a society that faces issues that include energy shortages, resource depletion, and climate change, we have taken initiatives to help solve issues by considering the impact of our corporate activities on society over the long-term, rather than simply pursuing short-term profits. To further advance the initiatives and strengthen our activities to contribute to social sustainability, we have established a Sustainability Policy, for promoting sustainability management and enhancing our corporate value. The Sustainability Policy was resolved by the Board of Directors.

Toshiba Group Sustainability Policy

The Basic Commitment of Toshiba Group is "Committed to People, Committed to the Future.". This commitment is the foundation of Our Purpose: an unwavering drive to make and do things that lead to a better world. Toshiba Group aims to solve issues facing our society and to contribute to its development through our business.

Toshiba Group considers the long-term impact of its corporate activities on society and takes action to address the material issues we identify. In accordance with the Standards of Conduct for Toshiba Group, we place the highest priority on life, safety, and compliance (observance of laws, regulations, social norms, and ethics), and drive sustainability management in cooperation with our stakeholders in order to enhance our corporate value. We comply with international standards and seek opinions from the experts thus enabling us to make responsible decisions regarding our commitment to society.

Toshiba Group contributes to the sustainable development of society by developing and producing products and services which enrich lives. It does so by bringing together its history of creativity, technological strength and advanced quality that it has long cultivated. Toshiba Group proactively works to reduce environmental impacts throughout its entire value chain with the goal of positively addressing various global environmental issues. Toshiba Group supports internationally recognized principles on human rights, and respects the human rights of every stakeholder who contributes to its activities, including customers, shareholders and employees. Toshiba Group works with suppliers to promote sustainable procurement activities which take into account such matters as human rights and the environment. Toshiba Group's sustainability management approach incorporates a long-term perspective to protect and maintain its sustainable growth. Toshiba Group reports on its sustainability objectives, activities and results to promote a constructive dialogue and trusted relationships with stakeholders.

October 21, 2021

Committed to People, Committed to the Future.

In order to develop sustainably as a company, Toshiba Group strives to strengthen E (environment), S (social), and G (governance) and implement sustainability management as steps to build ethical and transparent management foundations. At the same time, we will make efforts to create and provide rich value in collaboration with our various stakeholders, such as our customers, shareholders and investors, suppliers, employees, and local communities. We conduct all corporate activities fairly and honestly, guided by the Standards of Conduct for Toshiba Group.

Toshiba Group Sustainability Report 2021