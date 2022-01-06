TOSHIBA: "CAREFULLY CONSIDERING" ITS RESPONSE TO DEMANDS FOR EGM

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 3 308 B 28 576 M 28 576 M Net income 2022 146 B 1 259 M 1 259 M Net Debt 2022 176 B 1 518 M 1 518 M P/E ratio 2022 14,4x Yield 2022 3,88% Capitalization 2 117 B 18 263 M 18 290 M EV / Sales 2022 0,69x EV / Sales 2023 0,68x Nbr of Employees 117 300 Free-Float 93,3% Chart TOSHIBA CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOSHIBA CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 9 Last Close Price 4 895,00 JPY Average target price 5 080,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 3,78% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Satoshi Tsunakawa Chairman, Executive President & CEO Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TOSHIBA CORPORATION 3.49% 18 263 BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 3.34% 693 655 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 1.22% 145 299 SIEMENS AG 3.46% 143 483 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 5.19% 109 075 3M COMPANY 1.05% 103 432