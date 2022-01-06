Log in
    6502   JP3592200004

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

(6502)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

TOSHIBA: "CAREFULLY CONSIDERING" ITS RESPONSE TO DEMANDS FOR EGM

01/06/2022 | 06:14am EST
© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2022 3 308 B 28 576 M 28 576 M
Net income 2022 146 B 1 259 M 1 259 M
Net Debt 2022 176 B 1 518 M 1 518 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 3,88%
Capitalization 2 117 B 18 263 M 18 290 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 117 300
Free-Float 93,3%
Managers and Directors
Satoshi Tsunakawa Chairman, Executive President & CEO
Masayoshi Hirata CFO, Head-Accounting & Finance Management
Keiichi Yumita Head-Information Systems
Yutaka Sata Vice President-Research & Development
Hideaki Ito Head-Technology Planning, R&D Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOSHIBA CORPORATION3.49%18 263
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.3.34%693 655
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.1.22%145 299
SIEMENS AG3.46%143 483
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY5.19%109 075
3M COMPANY1.05%103 432